Depot After Dark: NFL Network Major Layoffs, Logan Lee Loved Polamalu, Training Camp Help Wanted

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 3.

NFL Network Major Layoffs

There have been plenty of contractions in the media world, sports or otherwise, and it seems to be impacting NFL Network in a big way. After laying off well-known names like host Andrew Siciliano in recent weeks, analyst Michael Irvin is also being let go by the network.

The network is also dissolving its well-known Total Access show, a daily news show that provided updates and information around the NFL.

The Athletic’s media insider Andrew Marchand was the first to report the story.

NEWS: Michael Irvin out at NFL Network and one of its signature shows has been cancelled, The Athletic has learned. (@sportsrapport first with the news) New in story: What is going on instead of "Total Access"https://t.co/Tc2dUV5wH9 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 3, 2024

NFL Total Access began in 2003, marking the end of an over 20-year old show. It’s a big shift from the NFL to move in this direction and it’s unclear why they’re suddenly squeezing their budget despite being the biggest business in sports. Perhaps the general cable cutting nature is hurting bottom lines.

Logan Lee On Polamalu

First round pick Troy Fautanu wasn’t the only Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft pick who loved Troy Polamalu growing up. In an interview with Blake Hornstein for QC SportsNet, Lee said he was a Steelers’ fan as a kid who went as one during one Halloween.

“I grew up watching the Steel Curtain,” Lee said. “I was even Troy Polamalu one year for Halloween. It’s pretty darn cool, I tell you. Getting that phone call is a special moment, for sure. But the days leading up to it is definitely one of the most stressful times of your life you’ll ever experience. I’m beyond blessed and grateful for the opportunity.”

Got to interview Logan Lee last night over the phone with @QCSportsNet. Lee grew up a Steelers fan, and even dressed up as Troy Polamalu for Halloween. My next journalistic quest is to find this picture pic.twitter.com/BXp4Hzqtty — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) May 2, 2024

Training Camp – Help Wanted

St. Vincent College wants you to come help them during Steelers’ training camp. As shared by KDKA, the campus is looking for helpers when the team reports in late July. A hiring event will take place next week.

“All applicants must be 18, complete a background check, and have reliable transportation to and from Saint Vincent College,” the article notes (and it’s safe to assume that means at least 18).

HELP WANTED: A hiring event is set for next week for those who are interested in working during Steelers Training Camp. https://t.co/XKHeDvb9lQ — KDKA (@KDKA) May 2, 2024

While not detailed in the article, staffers are generally hired to help direct fans towards parking, working the entrance for tickets and bag checks, and the team store on campus before making your way to the field. All jobs are part-time.

The team figures to announce the training camp schedule in the next six weeks.