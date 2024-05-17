Top 10 Steelers Age 25 And Under: 4-6

Starting a new short series here at Steelers Depot where we rank the Steelers’ top 10 players on the roster age 25 and under to open the 2024 regular season. This will be a three-part series where we list three to four players in each edition, highlighting their accolades to this point as well as what their respective outlook is in 2024 and beyond. Today, I will be highlighting players ranked 4-6 on the list.

NO. 6: OT TROY FAUTANU (AGE 23, TURNS 24 IN MID-OCTOBER)

Is it blasphemy to rank Fautanu, who hasn’t played an NFL snap, over the likes of QB Justin Fields and LB Nick Herbig? Possibly, but in the case of Fautanu, he has both the draft pedigree as well as the talent to be deserving of this spot. Pittsburgh landed Fautanu at 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, getting quite the value in their eyes with a player they didn’t anticipate making it to their selection. Fautanu is an athletic blocker who moves extremely well in open space. Making blocks down the field in the running game, he also provided active hands and feet in pass protection during his time with the Washington Huskies.

Fautanu may sit the bench to open the season behind OT Dan Moore Jr., but it’s only a matter of time before Fautanu is inserted into the starting lineup during his rookie season. The Steelers have emphasized overhauling their offensive line, and they have committed the resources to the unit to do so with Fautanu their latest high-level investment. That type of player doesn’t get kept off the field for long and given the physicality and nastiness that he plays with along with his skill set as a blocker, expect Fautanu to earn this ranking in short order — and likely exceed it by season’s end.

NO. 5: DL KEEANU BENTON (AGE 22, TURNS 23 IN MID-JULY)

From a pure production perspective, ranking DL Keeanu Benton at No. 5 might seem a little rich. However, the young defensive lineman is entering just his second NFL season and became a mainstay along the defensive line in his rookie season. He stated nine of 17 games played and racked up 36 total tackles (16 solo), one tackle for loss, eight quarterback hits, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections while playing 43% of the Steelers’ defensive snaps. Benton’s role is likely to increase heading into Year 2 as the team looks to cut down on some of the snaps DL Cameron Heyward is playing on a game-to-game basis as well as allow Benton to step into more of a full-time starting role. That is their hope for the Wisconsin product, pairing him with Heyward and DL Larry Ogunjobi to form Pittsburgh’s top three along the interior of the defensive line.

Benton showed well as a run defender in his first season in Pittsburgh, routinely taking on double teams and clogging up running lanes in the middle. He does need to take a step forward as a pass rusher. He showed flashes last season but needs to do a better job finishing plays to reach the potential he has shown on tape. Should Benton take that next step and reach four to six sacks on the season while continuing to provide strong run defense, he will lock himself in as a full-time starter along the defensive front for years to come.

NO. 4: OT BRODERICK JONES (AGE 23)

OT Broderick Jones had an up-and-down rookie campaign in 2023, taking his lumps at times in pass protection while showing the need to continually refine his technique and consistency against pass rushers coming off the edge. However, Jones had to overcome a position change, flipping from left to right tackle after former Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor got benched after the Jacksonville Jaguars game, taking him from his more natural left tackle spot. Jones still managed to make a notable impact as a rookie at both left and right tackle, flashing that athleticism and nasty demeanor as a run blocker. He also had his moments in pass protection like against the Baltimore Ravens where he held his own against EDGEs Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy.

With Fautanu taking snaps at right tackle during rookie minicamp, it looks like Jones could be the starting left or right tackle in 2024. Jones has had 10 starts at right tackle to prepare to play there in 2024, but GM Omar Khan did mention during the NFL Scouting Combine that it’s their intention to move Jones back to left tackle at some point. Having Fautanu taking snaps at right tackle may show that is their intention once he’s ready to jump Moore as the starter.

Jones still has a long way to go from a technical standpoint, but the tools are all there and the added experience should lead to more consistent play in 2024.