Post Schedule Release Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished rookie minicamp last weekend and had this week off. They’ll be back on the field next week for their first round of voluntary OTAs. Attendance should be high, but DL Cam Heyward won’t attend as he seeks a contract extension.

The NFL released the 2024 schedule Wednesday, and it does Pittsburgh few favors. An incredibly difficult end to the year, the Steelers playing all six of their AFC North games over the final eight weeks. They also have quick turnarounds with a Sunday-Saturday game from Week 15 to Week 16 and a Saturday-Wednesday stacking from Week 16 to Week 17, the latter being a Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

1 – On a scale of 1-10 (1 being angry, 10 being ecstatic), how do you feel about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 schedule?

2 – Which rookie offensive lineman will have a bigger Year 1 impact – OT Troy Fautanu or C Zach Frazier?

3 – Should the Steelers give Cam Heyward a contract extension?

4 – Putting aside the Steelers’ schedule, do you like the concept of the NFL playing on a Christmas Day Wednesday?

5 – Based off the schedule, what is your early Steelers 2024 record prediction?

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents say the Steelers declining Najee Harris’ fifth-year option was not the right move. The vote was 11 saying it was not versus eight who said it was with one abstention. A couple people qualified their vote by adding that it was OK to decline if the Steelers attempt to sign him to an extension. Many people felt that his $6.7 million salary in 2025 would have been very reasonable.

Question 2: Eleven respondents believe 2024 will be the last season we see Najee Harris in a Steelers uniform. He may find a “greener” pasture. But six say he will return with three abstentions. In the meantime, I just hope he has an All-Pro performance in 2024.

Question 3: Eleven of 20 respondents preferred Pittsburgh not to bring Bud Dupree back. But a vocal minority said he would make a quality backup OLB. Others expressed a preference for re-signing Markus Golden. But the question became moot when Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers signed Dupree to a two-year deal.

Question 4: Depot respondents predicted the Steelers signing anywhere from zero to four tryout players coming out of the rookie minicamp. The median response was two. So far, the Steelers have signed just one, cornerback Anthony Averett.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents were asked which of five former Steeler defensive backs would they prefer to see return to the Black and Gold. All but one, safety Elijah Riley, received at least one vote. Cam Sutton led with nine, just ahead of Patrick Peterson with seven votes. Terrell Edmunds, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, got three votes. And Chandon Sullivan one. The roster can experience a lot of changes leading up to Week 1. Maybe one or more of these four (excluding Edmunds) will be back in a Steelers uniform.

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.