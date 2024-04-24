2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois WR Isaiah Williams

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Illinois WR Isaiah Williams.

#1 Isaiah Williams WR Colorado – 5092, 182 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isaiah Williams 5092, 182 9⅛“ 30⅛” 72¾ ” 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.63 1.60 4.13 6.75 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’3” 38” 17

THE GOOD

— Twitchy release and quick route movements

— Catches throws in stride, which helps him to turn upfield quickly

— Clutch performer with notable leadership traits

— Elusive after the catch, weaves in between blockers (Seventh most YAC in Power-Five)

— Strongly plants his feet when cutting and stopping on routes, giving him extra juice on turns

— Very successful in attacking the middle of the field

— Accurately tracks throws

— He’ll manipulate corner leverage on routes, adding fakes into his routes

The Bad

— Won’t hit most physical frame standards

— Way too many focus drops on film

— Combine testing was immensely disappointing; his 4.63 forty-yard dash sits near the bottom of all 2024 receivers

— Gets hit hard when he’s too ambitious with the football; 10 fumbles in college

— Bodied at contested catch scenarios and is unlikely to win at the catch point in the NFL

— Miniature catch radius

— Concerned about him taking middle-of-the-field hits

Bio

— Turns 24 in January

— 2,083 career snaps

— 34 starts between USF and Colorado

— 82 receptions for 1,055 yards and five touchdowns in 2023

— 214 catches for 2,304 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career

— He played both quarterback and defensive back in high school

— Williams’ mother was a successful track runner in college

— No significant injury history

— Committed as a four-star athlete recruit and second-ranked prospect in Missouri

— 80.9 receiving grade in 2023, 76.6 receiving grade in 2022

— First Team All-Big Ten (2023), All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2022)

Tape Breakdown

Illinois’ roster has been filled with defensive talent. From Devon Witherspoon to Jer’Zhan Newton, the Fighting Illini’s defensive arsenal has carried the team. This year there are a handful of draft prospects on the other side of the ball, including Illinois’ go-to receiver Isaiah Williams.

Williams’ releases off the line of scrimmage are quick and precise, with every route run marked by sharp, twitchy movements. He’ll run vertically, attacking the cornerback straight up before quickly breaking to a side. Williams’ center of gravity is low to the ground which helps him change direction. When he’s cutting on routes, Williams strongly plants his feet in the ground, giving him extra juice to break away from defenders.

Here, Williams separates with ease. He drifts to the left before sharply shooting towards the sideline. Williams’ route speed creates space for the quarterback to throw into.

Illinois utilized Williams’ quickness as a middle-of-the-field threat. His movement skills create the necessary separation to earn targets, but the key addition is Williams’ ability to catch throws in stride while keeping his speed. Doing this allows Williams to turn upwards and hit the open field with a full head of steam. He tracks the ball well, allowing him to focus more on his route break.

Below, Williams breaks to the inside. He catches the pass while sidestepping the downhill safety. Gaining this additional handful of yards every play may seem small, but it builds up over the course of a season.

Williams excels after the catch, using those quick movement skills to evade defenders. Williams always looks to add extra yards to the play and will push forward until the whistle is blown. Illinois schemed up designed sweeps and screens to give Williams a chance to make plays. Over the past three seasons, 65 percent of Williams’ yardage has come after the catch.

Day three prospects often make their initial impact on special teams. Williams returned punts in college and can do so at the next level. His aggressive mentality also makes him a candidate to fill in as a gunner.

Beyond his on-the-field skillset, Williams’ intangibles are everything coaches look for in a prospect. He thrives in the clutch and will turn up in big moments, with game-winning touchdowns this season. Williams played quarterback in high school, and that leadership transferred over to college. He captained Illinois’ offense the past two seasons. His teammates rave about Williams’ work ethic and competitiveness.

On the other side of the spectrum, aspects of William’s profile will pose many challenges to NFL playcallers There were numerous concentration drops on tape. While mostly successful, Williams’ aggressive mindset with the football also led to fumbling issues. He fumbled ten times in college, with three of them on punt returns. He’ll need to make the most of his opportunities and fumbling will ruin any chance.

Plays like this will keep Williams from seeing the field at all:

At 5-9 182 pounds, it’s no surprise that Williams has physicality concerns. Bigger corner bodied him at the catch point. His smaller catch radius prevented him from making plays at the football. Williams was often pushed to the outside or shoved off his path on routes. These concerns only magnify themselves in the NFL.

The throw here is late but highlights the size disparity. Williams is the first to the football but is sandwiched by the opposing secondary. He doesn’t stand a chance as the ball is knocked out of his hands for an interception.

Williams, who is considered a smaller, twitchier receiver, was disappointing at his combine. His 4.63 forty-yard dash ranked near the bottom of all wide receivers. Few prospects have succeeded with similar athletic and physical profiles.

Conclusion

While Williams has the intangibles to earn a roster spot, historically, similar profiles have struggled to rise in the NFL. He thrives in the middle of the field but will have to do so while avoiding big hits to his smaller frame. As a quick receiving option, teams may look to draft prospects with better athletic testing. His best chance is earning a special teams spot and using that opportunity to carve out a rotational slot role. Ultimately, while Williams possesses the mentality and intangibles that fit most NFL teams, his physical limitations and combine performance present significant hurdles.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Backup/Special Teamer (Sixth-Seventh Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Kansas, 2023 at Toledo, 2023 vs Penn State 2023 at Iowa