2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UCF OT Tylan Grable

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UCF offensive tackle Tylan Grable.

TYLAN GRABLE/OT UCF – 6056, 306 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Shrine Bowl/Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tylan Grable 6056/306 10 1/4″ 33 5/8″ 80 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.95 1.69 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’9″ 36.5″ DNP

THE GOOD

– Body beautiful; clean frame with plenty of room to add solid mass

– Really impressive foot quickness

– Surprising grip strength; able to latch and sustain blocks

– Active in the run game; good effort to constantly find work

– Legitimate developmental upside; high school quarterback who is still developing

– Understands how to play outside of his frame

– Explosive athlete on contact; can create early movement

THE BAD

– Power profile still a work in progress

– Secondary hand usage is a major area of weakness

– Plays too tall

– Still raw in pass protection; uncomfortable playing in reverse

BIO

– Started 38 career games (27 at UCF)

– Originally attended Jacksonville State before transferring to UCF

– Honorable All-Big 12 selection in 2023

– First-team all-Ohio Valley Conference, HERO Sports Sophomore All-American and Stats Perform second-team All-America honorees while with the Gamecocks

– Attended Wilkinson County High School in Irwinton, Georgia

– Also played basketball in HS

– Participated at 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine



TAPE BREAKDOWN

When you evaluate the offensive tackle position for the next level, there are several building blocks that scouts look for. That includes size, length, foot quickness, and flexibility. Grable possesses every one of those major building blocks, evident in this rep working to the perimeter.

You can see Grable explode out of his stance, working to space. He is comfortable playing outside his frame, showing a nice level of foot quickness and length. This should allow Grable to consistently affect the game in space.

Tylan Grable, LT, UCF Boasts the combination of size, length and athleticism that an NFL offensive line coach would love to work with. Grable is very springy out of his stance and explosive. Works well on the move, which shouldn’t much of a surprise based on his elite testing. pic.twitter.com/QWCKyEeUu1 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 17, 2024

Grable is also comfortable working up to the second level. On this particular rep, he makes sure that the defensive tackle is sealed, then works to the second level. Grable cuts off the flowing linebacker and walls him off for the running back to cut off of his butt. That’s a good understanding of spacing and body positioning as a run blocker.

Tylan Grable, LT, UCF Makes sure the defensive tackle is sealed inside. Then easily works up to the second level and cuts off the linebacker flowing. Grable is a tremendous mover with upside to work with. pic.twitter.com/TwgzgYuVX8 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 17, 2024



You can tell that Grable has confidence in his athleticism, which also flashes as a pass protector as well. On this rep, the defensive line flashes across his face and brings a second-level defender off the edge. Grable is able to stay patient, buying his quarterback enough time. He plays with consistent awareness as a pass protector, clearly understanding when various pressures and coming and how to react.

Tylan Grable, LT, UCF Remains patient working against the stunt. Contacts the DE, works to the second level pressure. Good awareness in pass protection from Grable pretty consistently on filmS pic.twitter.com/l3M1T2PSnw — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 19, 2024

Overall, as a pass protector, Grable is still pretty green. There is some developing nuance, including a snatch trap in this clip. When he plays with solid hand play, he has the requisite length and hand strength to keep defenders off of his chest. It will need to be more consistent, but the flashes are certainly there.

Tylan Grable, LT, UCF Snatch trap from Grable here. He’s still pretty raw from a hand technique perspective in pass pro but the flashes are there. Plus foot quickness and length are great building blocks to work with in that department. pic.twitter.com/BsQZIq1umL — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 19, 2024

You would think that an offensive lineman who still has room to grow from a power perspective wouldn’t have very strong hands. That isn’t true about Grable. When he fits inside and clamps down, he is a very difficult player to shed his block. His grip strength is truly impressive and surprising.

Tylan Grable, LT, UCF For an offensive tackle whose strength profile is still improving, Grable has some surprising latch strength. Gets inside positioning early in pass pro and completely stifles the rush. Impressive tool box to work with. pic.twitter.com/uq70vTalWC — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 19, 2024

There are obvious technical flaws in pass protection. His inability to reset his hands causes him to give up too many counters. He also plays too tall at times, affecting his ability to change direction. If given a good offensive line coach and strength staff, Grable has starter upside. It will be a semi-long road and will require patience, but the building blocks are all there.

CONCLUSION

Among the developmental offensive tackles on Day Three, there aren’t many, if any, more talented than Grable. From a raw tools perspective, he has every gift to develop into a starter down the road. His combination of size, length, foot quickness and latch strength will get him an opportunity. From there, it’ll be about whether Grable can take to coaching and continue to develop physically.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs Houston (2023), vs Texas Tech (2023), vs Kansas State (2023), vs Kansas (2023)