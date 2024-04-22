Steelers 2024 Mock Draft Contest

The 2024 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan and as usual, we’re going to run a contest on this site complete with money as prizes.

Five years ago, I changed up the contest format because the Pittsburgh Steelers were originally scheduled to make ten selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, and thus, the likelihood that they would ultimately make at least one trade would have made scoring using the old contest format a huge workload. That new contest format went over well five years in a row now, so I figured I would use it again this year for the 2024 draft.

Below are the rules for this year’s Steelers 2024 draft contest and please follow them to the letter:

Rule 1: List 50 players, along with the college they played for, that you think the Steelers have a great shot at drafting this year. Next to that player’s name, indicate the round that you believe that player could be selected in by the Steelers. (DUPLICATION OF PLAYERS WILL RESULT IN ENTRY BEING VOIDED)

Rule 2: At the bottom of your list of 50 players, predict what the actual overall selection number of Baylor defensive tackle Gabe Hall will be. (This number will be a number between 1-257). This will be used to break any ties, with the closest to the actual number being the winner)

Rule 3: At the top of your contest entry, please include your name and the email address that you accept PayPal payments at. If you don’t have a PayPal account, sign up for one right now as that’s the only way you will get paid should you win. This will also help prevent against anybody sending in multiple entries.

Rule 4: Please double-check that you have a player’s name spelled correctly and that you listed his college. This is important!!!

Rule 5: Email your contest entry to admin@steelersdepot.com by 4 p.m. EST Thursday and put 2024 DRAFT CONTEST in the subject line. (DISCLAIMER: We are not responsible for emails that don’t make it to us. Make sure you have the correct email address and that you confirm your email was sent.

Rule 6: We have the right to disqualify any entry that does not follow ALL of the rules above.

Below is how the contest will be scored:

5 points for each player you have on your list that the Steelers ultimately draft.

10 points for having the correct round that the player was drafted by the Steelers in.

Prizes:

1st place $250

2nd place $100

3rd place $50

Below is what your official entry form should look like and one link to download it from

HERE IS A LINK FOR A DOWNLOADABLE EXCEL SHEET ENTRY FORM YOU CAN USE