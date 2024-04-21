McCorkle: Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft (Final Version)

With just four days until the 2024 NFL Draft, it is time for my second and final version of a Pittsburgh Steelers all-round mock draft. This is what I think the Steelers will do, and not necessarily what I would do. These picks will be the culmination of everything we have learned about the team’s interests over the pre-draft process, taking into account positions of need, pre-draft visitors, pro day tracking, combine meetings, all-star game interest, and more. Check out my last mock draft 1.0 from last month.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

ROUND ONE – 20TH OVERALL: AMARIUS MIMS/OT GEORGIA – 6076, 340 LBS

Analysis: To me, the first pick is between center and tackle. Center doesn’t present as much value, and there are better talents later in the draft at center than there are at right tackle. Mims doesn’t have much experience, but it is not like his tape was overly unrefined. His size, athleticism, and overall potential are too much to pass up on, and it would allow Broderick Jones to flip back over to the left side. He is close with Jones and Darnell Washington from Georgia, and they can help him acclimate to Pat Meyer’s OL coaching and the team culture. It would be nice to land Taliese Fuaga or JC Latham as more plug-and-play prospects, but I just don’t think they will be available.

Others Considered: C Graham Barton – Duke, OT Taliese Fuaga – Oregon State

Last Mock: Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims Scouting Report

ROUND TWO – 51ST OVERALL: ROMAN WILSON/WR MICHIGAN – 5106, 185 LBS

Analysis: The Steelers need a wide receiver who can get open reliably and help move the chains. They have the deep threats in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, so Wilson’s route running abilities would be helpful in replacing Diontae Johnson’s skill set. The interest started at the Senior Bowl where Mike Tomlin praised him as a top receiver at the event. He is also a willing and capable blocker, which can help the Steelers run-first offense. There was a large contingent at his pro day, though he didn’t have a pre-draft visit. With the top three centers off the board, receiver is the best route to go in round two.

Others Considered: CB Andru Phillips – Kentucky, WR Ricky Pearsall – Florida

Last Mock: Zach Frazier

Roman Wilson Scouting Report

ROUND THREE – 84TH OVERALL: MAX MELTON/CB RUTGERS – 5111, 187 LBS

Analysis: The Steelers have needed a young long-term option at slot cornerback for a long time. It has become an increasingly important position in the NFL, and Melton is physical, ball hawking, and had tons of experience on special teams. He came in for a pre-draft visit, and had a great workout at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash will add much-needed speed to the secondary.

Others Considered: WR Jalen McMillan – Washington, DL Maason Smith – LSU

Last Mock: Malachi Corley

Max Melton Scouting Report

ROUND THREE – 98TH OVERALL: CEDRIC GRAY/LB UNC – 6014, 234 LBS

Analysis: It seems inevitable that the Steelers will draft an inside linebacker at some point with Cole Holcomb’s status still up in the air. They don’t want to get into another situation like 2023, running razor thin at the position. ILB coach Aaron Curry was at his pro day along with VP of player personnel Dan Rooney Jr. He has a nose for the football and his aggressive demeanor will fit well in the AFC North. He won’t have to start right away with Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts around, but he can play snaps in a rotational role while earning his keep on special teams.

Others Considered: C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Georgia, ILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Last Mock: Max Melton

Cedric Gray Scouting Report

ROUND FOUR – 119TH OVERALL: MASON MCCORMICK/iOL SOUTH DAKOTA STATE – 6042, 309 LBS

Analysis: Yes, this is later than most will want to see the center position addressed, but unless you want to spend the first round pick on a center it is unlikely they land one of the top three without a trade, and the Steelers have too many positions to address to part ways with draft capital in a trade. They have brought in multiple position-versatile prospects like Troy Fautanu, Graham Barton, and McCormick, so I think that trait in particular is attractive to the team. He played more guard than center at South Dakota State, but projects well at center. He has the body type to kick out to guard next year with James Daniels scheduled to become a free agent and Isaac Seumalo on the wrong side of 30 years old, but he has a chance to become the starter midway through the season at center as a rookie. OL guru Duke Manyweather called him a top sleeper in the draft.

Others Considered: C Hunter Nourzad – Penn State, CB Cam Hart – Notre Dame

Last Mock: McKinnley Jackson

Mason McCormick Scouting Report

ROUND SIX – 178TH OVERALL: JADEN CRUMEDY/DL MISSISSIPPI STATE – 6037, 301 LBS

Analysis: I would have liked to address the defensive line earlier, but the prospects that fit the Steelers’ type at DL should already be off the board before the value is any good with a thin DL class overall. The Steelers brought Crumedy in for a pre-draft visit, so he feels like a good late-round target to develop. He was just one box away on Alex Kozora’s DL draft study based on team draft history under Mike Tomlin.

Others Considered: DL Khristian Boyd – Northern Iowa, ILB Steele Chambers – Ohio State

Last Mock: Jaheim Bell

Jaden Crumedy Scouting Report

ROUND SIX – 195TH OVERALL: CHIGOZIE ANUSIEM/CB COLORADO STATE – 6011, 200 LBS

Analysis: If the Steelers double dip at a position, it is likely to be at cornerback. They could always bring Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, or both back after the draft, but additional youth is needed. They also need some gunners on special teams, and Anusiem has the right athletic profile to provide that service. He projects as more of a press-man corner, which could fit well with what the Steelers want to do with Porter on the other side. He also has good length to fit in with what GM Omar Khan did last year in the draft.

Others Considered: DE Eric Watts – UCONN, OL Travis Glover – Georgia State

Last Mock: Eric Watts