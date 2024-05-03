Ike Taylor On Justin Fields At Returner For Steelers: ‘That’s Something I’m Not Doing’

Justin Fields as a kick returner? Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren touched off a firestorm when he talked about the possibility on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. It sounds like special teams coordinator Danny Smith floated the idea, according to Warren.

The idea on its face seems absolutely absurd. Why would the Steelers even consider using Fields on kickoff returns? Don’t they want to give Fields the best chance possible to develop as a quarterback to help secure the future of the position?

“Me personally, I wouldn’t use Justin Fields as no damn kick returner, man,” Ike Taylor said on Friday’s episode of the Bleav In Steelers podcast. “We’re talking about a potential, potential, potential starting [quarter]back in the league… Let him settle down in the offense that he’s going to learn and continue to grow, and we can take it from there. But as far as putting him on kickoff return, that’s a whole different world man. Leave his ass either on the field under center, behind the center, or wherever position he needs to be. But nah, I ain’t putting him, I’m definitely ain’t putting him at no God dang, no damn kickoff returner. That’s something I’m not doing.”

Just because someone has the physical skills to play a position doesn’t mean they should. We know Fields has incredible speed and agility. Those are two athletic traits you want out of a kick returner. But in what world does it make sense to put a guy you traded for to help bolster your quarterback room back returning kickoffs?

We know that the quarterback battle in OTAs and training camp is going to be watched as closely as any battle ever on the grounds of Saint Vincent College. To rob one of the key players in that battle necessary reps by having him practice kickoff returns makes zero sense.

Plus, the Steelers already addressed that need by signing one of the best ever to do it, Cordarrelle Patterson. There is absolutely no need for the team to contemplate putting Fields back there. It would jeopardize Fields’ health and development. All because some people think Fields’ elite athleticism would shine returning kicks.

Even if Fields doesn’t win the quarterback battle, you can still get him on the field as a weapon. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is working on creating plays specifically utilizing Fields whether he’s the starter or not.

Plus, one of Smith’s key philosophies on offense is utilizing the tight end position. That could be an area in the competition that would give Fields a sizeable advantage.

Taylor thinks the Steelers should focus on helping Fields learn the offense and develop as a quarterback. Having him take snaps at kick returner would only hinder that development, waste time, and put Fields at an unnecessary risk for injury.