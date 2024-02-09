2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan WR Roman Wilson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan WR Roman Wilson.

#1 ROMAN WILSON, WR, MICHIGAN (JUNIOR) — 5104, 186 LBS.

Senior Bowl Invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Roman Wilson 5104/186 9 30 1/4 76 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good play speed and explosiveness for the position

— Displays great burst out of his stance and ability to get up to full speed quickly

— Possesses the quickness to get in and out of his breaks as a nuanced route runner

— Does a great job setting up defenders at the top of his route before committing to his release

— Generates separation with ease as he stems his route

— Shifty in the open field, possessing good YAC ability

— Strong, reliable hands to make catches in traffic

— Has the body control to make catches along the sideline

— Can climb the ladder and make plays up in the air

— Does a good job finding the soft spots in zone coverage

— Has played both outside and in the slot

— Can contribute on jet sweeps and reverses

— Tenacious blocker that gets after it in the running game

— Brings some experience to the table as a kick returner

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal size, length and bulk for the position

— Doesn’t have elite twitchiness/elusiveness as a runner after the catch

— May struggle handing press coverage against bigger corners if lining up outside

— Doesn’t profile as a combat catcher as an outside receiver at the next level

— Has plenty of double catches on his tape

BIO

— Senior prospect from Maui, HI

— Born June 19, 2001 (age 22)

— General Studies major

— 2020 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game invite, NIKE’s The Opening invite, four-star prospect

— Hauled in 61 receptions for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2019, including eight passes for 171 yards and an 86-yard touchdown in the state championship game

— Won four consecutive state titles in high school, and 38 consecutive games, also participated in track & field

— Committed to Michigan and played in all six games in 2020; caught nine passes for 122 yards with one touchdown

— Played in 13 games with five starts in 2021; caught 25 passes for 420 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards

— Appeared in 12 games with four starts in 2022; caught 25 passes for 376 yards with four touchdowns along with 39 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, plus five kickoff returns for 115 yards

— Started all 15 games in 2023; led the team with 48 catches, 789 yards, and 12 touchdowns and added one carry for 10 yards

— Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023)Academic All-Big Ten (2021)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Plenty of draft prospects feel like they’ve been destined to grace the NFL stage since their days in pee-wee football. That matches Michigan WR Roman Wilson, who has made a name for himself on the gridiron at every level, winning four-straight state championships in high school while being recognized as one of the top recruits from the state of Hawaii. He continued his football career at Michigan where he helped the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff in three straight seasons, being a key cog in a well-oiled machine during his final season as Michigan went on to win the National Championship.

When you pop in the tape on Wilson, you see an athletic, technically-refined receiver who is a true craftsman at the position. Wilson separates from coverage with relative ease, setting up defenders at the top of his route before stemming his route to generate initial separation. Check out this play against Minnesota where Wilson lines up in the slot and gets an inside release on the coverage defender, giving him a stutter step before breaking inside. Wilson accelerates out of his break to create a couple yards of separation for the easy completion over the middle.

Wilson showed off his route-running prowess all week in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl, being one of the top wide receivers down there as he routinely beat even the best defensive backs in 1-on-1s. Watch this rep against first-round hopeful Quinyon Mitchell as Wilson gets an outside release and catches Mitchell slipping. Wilson gets wide open near the sideline and is able to corral an off-target throw by the quarterback with one hand, reaching out to snag the pass while getting a knee down in-bounds to complete the catch.

Wilson is a nuanced route runner, but also has a great feel for finding the soft spots in coverage and making the defense pay for not manning him up. Watch this rep against the Gophers where Wilson runs the deep over route toward the left side of the field. He splits the coverage and works the intermediate part of the field, where there is no one in his vicinity as he catches the pass and gets upfield to take the ball inside enemy territory.

Wilson has a track background and has tested well in Michigan’s spring training over the years, being named to Bruce Feldman’s Freak List. You see Wilson’s speed in this clip from a game against Georgia a few years ago. It’s a speed release against CB Derion Kendrick, who is currently playing for the Rams. Wilson gives Kendrick a head fake inside as he stacks him vertically outside, getting on top of him to make the catch down the field as the outside receiver for the splash play.

Wilson doesn’t possess ideal size or height, but he is capable of climbing the ladder and making contested catches as a smaller receiver. He has good awareness and strong hands to come down with tough catches like you see in this play against Alabama. Wilson skies up into the air to catch the high pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy, making the catch and getting the ball inside the five-yard-line to set up Michigan for another score.

As mentioned above, Wilson has strong hands and can come down with some difficult catches that are contested. He shows no fear working the middle of the field as you can see in this clip with Wilson getting decked by the Maryland safety upon catching the pass. He still manages to secure the catch and move the chains on the gritty play over the middle of the field.

Wilson’s toughness shows up in more than just his skills as a receiver. He is actually one of the better blocking receivers in the draft class despite his size, displaying aggressiveness to get on and maintain blocks, as well as the mindset to finish his blocks to and through the whistle. Watch this rep against Bowling Green where Wilson takes the safety coming down into the box and plants him into the turf, serving up a pancake block on the inside run.

CONCLUSION

Roman Wilson is a well-rounded receiver that brings the skill set of a nuanced route runner to the table as well as the athleticism to win vertically down the field and after the catch. He displays competitive toughness as both a receiver and a blocker, playing bigger than his listed size. He does lack ideal height and weight, making his projection as an outside receiver at the next level a little tricky. However, Wilson would be best utilized in a slot receiver role while having the release package to see some action on the outside. He would do his best work as an inside receiver matched up against slot corners, linebackers and safeties.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Wilson, Tyler Lockett came to mind as a player of nearly identical size and similar athleticism. Lockett was an impressive athlete at Kansas State before getting drafted in the fourth round by the Seahawks, eventually becoming a productive NFL receiver that excelled both inside and outside despite his size. Wilson might not have the college production Lockett had, but he has a similar skill set as a refined route runner that can win down the field and create after the catch.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add to their receiving corps, especially if Allen Robinson II ends up being a cap casualty this offseason. Wilson would be a great fit, sliding right into Pittsburgh’s slot position as a rookie with the potential to step in for WR Diontae Johnson, who would be entering the final year of his contract in 2024.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1 — Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: at Minnesota (2023), vs Alabama (2023), vs Bowling Green (2023), Senior Bowl