2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I'll be profiling Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem.

#1 CHIGOZIE ANUSIEM/CB COLORADO STATE – 6011, 200 LBS. (6-YR R-SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Chigozie Anusiem 6011*/200* 8 5/8* 32 1/4* 79* 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.39* 1.57* 4.42* 7.06* Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″* 37 1/2* 14*

*Pro Day Figures

THE GOOD

– Great athletic ability

– Physical and aggressive coming downhill in run/screen support

– Good play strength

– Solid overall length and good at using it to jam and re-route receivers

– Good tackling, wraps up well

– Good use of hands at the catch point, uses his length to get his arms in the way of the ball

– Good catch-up speed to stay in phase when he turns and runs

– Solid change of direction and stop-start

THE BAD

– Will be 24 in his rookie season

– Still learning and improving in zone; more comfortable in man

– His overall ball production was low with just 18 career passes defensed and one interception

– A little grabby at the top of routes, could lead to penalties

– Difficulty timing when he looks back to the ball; will be in position to make a play but fail to locate the ball

BIO

– Three-star prospect out of Sonora HS in La Habra, Calif.

– Spent four seasons at Cal before transferring to Colorado State for his final two

– Six starts at Cal, 23 at Colorado State

– Blocked one field goal and was a core special teamer

– Missed one game to a minor knee injury in 2023

– Totaled 133 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed, and one interception

– 57 tackles in his final season

– Moved from a zone-heavy scheme at Cal to playing more press-man coverage at Colorado State

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Anusiem has an aggressive play style and plays tough. He is able to come downhill, take on blocks, close on swing/screen passes, and wraps up well to finish as a tackler.

He plays to his 4.39 speed and is able to flip his hips and run with receivers. He stays in phase well.

His biggest issue in coverage is his lack of ball skills. The abilities are there, but he can be late to turn his head and lose track of the ball. The next two clips show what happens when he does and doesn’t locate the ball. When he does, he uses his length and athleticism well to break up passes.

He mostly excels in man coverage where he can use his length to win the rep early with a good jam, but he started to look better and more comfortable in zone. He has the athleticism and the change of direction to drive on a pass and undercut routes.

CONCLUSION

Anusiem didn’t get much playing time at Cal and had to transfer, moving from a zone-heavy to more press-man scheme. He excels in man but is still learning in zone. He has the athleticism to make it happen. He wins with his length when he engages with a receiver near the line of scrimmage, and he is aggressive in closing downhill on underneath routes and wide-run plays. His ball production throughout college was not ideal, and that has a lot to do with him sometimes struggling to locate the ball. When he is able to get his head around, he can make great plays to break up a pass, but he can get lost. At his best, his game is similar to Kaiir Elam coming out. He has the tools to develop into a starter in the right situation.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: at Hawaii (2023), at Utah State (2023), Air Force (2023)