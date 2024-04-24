2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Big Board (Final Version)

1:01 9.7 OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-8⅝, 321 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands. Team captain. Turned 21 in February. An absurd athlete who can mirror and match with the best of them. Highest floor of any Tackle. Tape looks like a coaching clinic. Moves well with good balance, hands, and strength in pass protection. Alt needs to build his grown-man strength for run duties, but he is an easy top-10 talent and arguably the #1 tackle in the draft. Ryan Roberts gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.7) equates to a top 3 pick. ‘Nuff said. OLT Alt

1:05 8.7 QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (RS Senior). 6-4, 210 lbs. with 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in December. The 2023 Heisman winner is your true, double-threat QB. People mention That Baltimore QB when they talk about his running, and it’s hard to imagine a higher compliment. The arm talent is similar too. Jackson may have a touch more velocity, but Daniels has better downfield accuracy, though the latter is handicapped by irregular mechanics such as a low release. For all the brilliant throws, he misses too many gimmes. His future at the next level will depend in large part on whether he has the obsessive focus needed to perfect those mechanics. If so, there’s almost no limit on the potential. If not, he will do the flashing meteor trick: amazing highlights early on that fizzle out after a few years, when opponents start to figure him out. Supposed to be a high-quality leader. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report, along with many other pundits, follows the dots back to Lamar Jackson as the best comp. The only real complaints have to do with continuing the physical maturation, mechanics like reliably stepping into thrones, and some notes on Daniels’ propensity to get happy feet in the pocket. QB Dan

1:05 9.8 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Junior). 6-3¼, 209 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Dad is a HOF legend. His son may well be better. Ain’t Gonna Happen. ‘Nuff said. WR Har

1:05 9.6 WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Junior). 6-0, 200 lbs. with no measured arm length or hand size. 20, turns 21 in July. Beat out Harrison for the 2023 Biletnikoff award. A fast, explosive deep threat who can score from any point on the field, in almost every way, including YAC. WR Nab

1:05 9.2 WR Rome Odunze, Washington (RS Junior). 6-2⅞, 212 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Tall, fast, sure-handed, and a high-level route runner already, with good YAC ability. The internals look just as good. The young man is so dedicated and competitive that he stuck around the Combine, running the 3-cone drill over and over, even though he had a good time already and many players won’t even try that one. The most common player comp is Larry Fitzgerald! Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.2) falls back on Tee Higgins. Others have said he plays more in the mold of Justin Jefferson. Pick the comp you like, but don’t bother to dream. WR Odu

1:10 9.0 OT Olu Fashanu, Penn. St. (Junior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with 34” arms and 8½” hands. Team captain. 21, turns 22 in December. Fashanu has every physical asset you could want, could be truly great if he can add run blocking ferocity and also nail down the fine points of the trade. He’s the pick we would have drooled over with Prime Ben at the helm, because his pass protection is good already, the lapses are fixable, and who cared about run blocking tackles when you had Big Ben throwing the ball? Fashanu did not allow a single sack in his college career despite playing against a murderer’s row of opponents. Not that we can’t find nits to pick. He showed little to no improvement from 2022 to 2023, has some annoying technical flaws like leaning in to reinforce the block instead of maintaining his stance, and he doesn’t play with the nasty demeanor you hope for. Lance Zierlein, son of a legendary O-line coach, seems fairly sure it comes down to not trusting his own core strength against the bull rush. Fix that and everything else should follow quickly. Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums things up like this: “[Fashanu] could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent… Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu’s continued improvement into a very good left tackle.” Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.0) reminds us of the bottom line: zero sacks over two years as a starter against great opponents. Fashanu is known to be an ultra-competitive young man who strained a hamstring during his 40 at the Combine, and had to be stopped from continuing with the other tests anyway. OLT Fas

1:10 8.8 OT JC Latham, Alabama (Junior). 6-5¼” 342 lbs. with crazy 35⅛” arms and huge 11” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine] A genuinely huge young man who carries it extremely well. Could be special if he can clean up the recognition issues and a waist-bending habit that makes him more vulnerable to quickness and counters than he should be. Projects best as a Size XXXL tackle in a gap/power scheme, but is that what Pittsburgh wants for the Arthur Smith offense? The grade would be one or even two notches higher if we could answer that with a confident “yes.” Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8) is easy to sum up: “This year’s best pure right tackle prospect… [He is] rock-solid prospect [with enough] positive traits… [and] starting experience in the SEC to make for a plug-and-play right tackle at the next level.” The late-November scouting profile by the highly respected Brandon Thorn admires the “padlocks for hands,… tone-setting, physically imposing ability and demeanor,… [and] striking blend of size, play strength, power and competitive toughness to overwhelm defenders in the run and pass game. He needs added patience to counterbalance his attacking play style, but he has the tools, skill set and runway to start in year one with Pro Bowl potential within his first contract.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts Latham as the clear #1 among all offensive linemen at any position. “Bulldozer in human form with… elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands… mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets.” OLT Lath

1:15 8.5 CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (RS Soph.). 5-11¾, 189 lbs. with 3⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. 20, turns 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine, Dinner] Ranked anywhere from CB1 to CB4, Arnold is a Bama-level athlete who plays a noticeably physical game right down to the tackling. Combine coverage described him as a “magnetic, incredible personality with impeccable character traits.” He also looked impressively athletic, with every drill looking smooth, easy, and fluid. Compiled a well-rounded 8.81 RAS, which holds his stock steady. Teams went into 2023 avoiding his running mate Kool-Aid McKinstry, only to find that Arnold was at least as tough to deal with and probably better on everything but the physique. If his superpower isn’t pure work ethic and character, it would have to be the lack of any genuine holes outside of the occasional, across the board inconsistency that comes with being so young. Came in at #6 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Arnold has ideal size, speed and instincts for the position… both outside and inside at the nickel… He has all the tools and traits to be a Pro Bowl-caliber CB.” Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (fringe 1st grade of 8.5) argues that Arnold is already a solid CB, but “going back to school for 2024 would’ve been the wiser choice [as] he still has to clean up the technique in his game. If he does that he can emerge as a top corner, but expect him to take lumps early in his career.” CB Arn

1:15 8.6 CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (RS Junior). 6-0⅜, 195 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in July. Mitchell dominated his moderate LOC in a scheme involving mostly zone and off coverage, leaving questions the draft process has answered totally in his favor. His stock shot up after a spectacular Senior Bowl, but one has to apply at least a little salt because the same was true of now-Steelers CB depth Darius Rush (projected as a Round 2 talent, picked in Round 5). Great ball skills, good route recognition, and a quick trigger put him in the action more often than might be expected. Short-burst recovery speed on double moves hasn’t been tested because press was so uncommon, but his long speed is top notch. Has the aggressiveness and COD to play in the slot. Excellent special teams gunner as well, which lends optimism to the idea that he can become an adequate tackler in run support. Came in at #19 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.” A spectacular showing at the Senior Bowl vaulted his stock upward. As Jonathan Heitritter wrote, “Mitchell was the best and most consistent DB in Mobile on both teams… sticky in coverage in nearly every situation he faced… Mitchell has likely cemented himself as a top-25 selection and possibly the top CB in the entire class.” Jon’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.6) ends with a comp to Darius Slay based on his all-around game, size, and sticky coverage ability. An elite RAS of 9.83 didn’t hurt either, lord knows. CB Mit

T/G/C Troy Fautanu, Washington (RS Senior). 6-4, 317 lbs. with long 34½" arms and 9½" hands. 23, turns 24 in October. OLC Fau

C/G/T Graham Barton, Duke (Senior). 6-5⅜, 313 lbs. with 32⅞" arms and 9⅜" hands. 21, turns 22 in June. OLG Bar

T/G/C Troy Fautanu, Washington (RS Senior). 6-4, 317 lbs. with long 34½" arms and 9½" hands. 23, turns 24 in October. OLG Fau

C/G/T Graham Barton, Duke (Senior). 6-5⅜, 313 lbs. with 32⅞" arms and 9⅜" hands. 21, turns 22 in June. OLT Bar

1:15 8.5 T/G/C Troy Fautanu, Washington (RS Senior). 6-4, 317 lbs. with long 34½” arms and 9½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit] Fautanu is a divisive prospect because he could be any of four things: (i) an undersized but super athletic OT who makes up for an inch or three of missing height with his extra length; (ii) the perfect outside zone tackle prospect who is limited to that kind of system; (iii) an exceptional guard prospect with tackle flexibility for emergencies, or (iv) a brilliant, five-position, offensive lineman who would make a great center too. Dane Brugler votes for the last one if you’re interested. If this sounds familiar, good, because Troy Fautanu and Graham Barton went into 2023 in lockstep, came out of 2023 in lockstep, and only began to separate during the draft process because injury prevented Barton from testing. Fautanu used that time to dominate the Senior Bowl, show off his crazy length, and then blow the combine into smithereens, The differences in real life instead of simulator land? Fautanu played for a championship-level team while Barton played for Duke; Barton is 1⅜” taller; Fautanu has arms that are ⅞” longer; Barton presents little to no risk if projected as a center, with very low risk if asked to play guard; Fautanu projects cleanly as a magnificent guard rather than center; and the world has had a chance to marvel at Fautanu’s athleticism. The selling point from a Steelers POV? Who cares which position he ends up playing if he’s going to be a perennial Pro Bowler doing it? Project him as an outside zone OT to upgrade Moore? Great. Present him as an All-Pro center prospect who needs to sit for a year? Fine, he can play guard while Daniels or Seumalo moves inside for 2024 (which both have done in the past). And if he turns out to “merely” be a DeCastro/Skoronski/Vera-Tucker level guard? Same thing. It’s a no-lose pick. Fautanu’s #1 asset is fundamental athleticism so good that he’s also played DL and used to be a competition volleyball player before adding 60 pounds of football strength. The numbers added up to a top 6% RAS held back only by bottom 1% height compared to the likes of Alt, Mims, and Latham. Fautanu compensates (as a tackle) with excellent length he knows how to use, and frankly amazing movement skills. He put on an extraordinary display at the Combine, producing group comments like, “the most dynamic, explosive feet we’ve seen today” and the summary, “violent, explosive, and nasty.” Brandon Thorn’s late-November scouting profile describes Fautanu as a “dynamic run-blocker… with very good athletic ability, quickness, power and length, [who is] a weapon the move,… [and] extremely agile and quick in pass protection.” Ross McCorkle’s gif supported Depot scouting report (fringe 1st grade of 8.5) also admires everything to do with Fautanu’s native athleticism and movement skills, and argues that he could succeed at tackle if his arms turn out to be long enough to compensate for his abject failure to be closer to 6-4 than 6-7. [N.B. They did]. Daniel Jeremiah sees a very good OT prospect, having him at #16 overall in his initial Top 50. He looked spectacular during the Combine field drills. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile , which ends in an early-1st grade basically identical to Fuaga and Barton, describes Fautanu in college as, “a ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game,” but he hasn’t looked like that raw during the draft process. The main challenge seems to be a habit of letting his center of gravity rise up due to getting tired and/or needing firmer habits – both very solvable. OLT Fau

1:15 8.9 T/G Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. (RS Junior). 6-5¾, 324 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and big 10¼” hands. It’s all good weight too. 21, turns 22 in April. [Mtg. at Visit] Fuaga is one of those prospects whose stock has soared during the pre-draft process. The late November scouting profile by the highly respected Brandon Thorn ends by saying, “Fuaga has the size, power and run-blocking skills to earn a starting role in his first training camp at guard inside a run-first, play-action-based system. He also has enough quickness to play tackle in a pinch.” Then, a few months later, he destroyed all comers at the Senior Bowl, answering every question people had about his skills in both pass protection and the run game. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile, to pick a prominent example, had awarded Fuaga a top 15-ish grade and a good looking comp to Taylor Decker, but complained that he lacked “ideal pad level and lower-body bend… [and was] a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish.” No sign of either in Mobile. A few weeks after that came the Combine, which he left with a 9.71 RAS and the athleticism front, while also looking noticeably smooth and professional in all the field drills. The more recent descriptions approach the level of raves, with words like balanced and steady,” “patient hands,” “nimble feet,” and “everything is clean and natural; he just doesn’t get beat.” He’s also supposed to have a huge and impressive personality for interviews, with clear signs of the leadership gene. Several people have commented on his exceptional hand fighting technique in pass protection, which is often a flaw that holds young players back. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.9) was written before the Senior Bowl and Combine triumphs, and still ends with a player comp to no less than Tristan Wirfs. OLT Fua

1:15 9.1 OT Amarius Mims, Georgia (Junior). 6-7¾, 340 lbs. with insanely long 36⅛” arms and absurdly big 11¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in October [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit] [Ankle during 2023, hamstring at the Combine] It’s hard to believe a human being could weigh a well-chiseled 340 pounds, but Amarius Mims is living proof, and his athletic potential is so good it’s hard to believe. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.1) has player comps to no less than Tra Thomas and Jonathan Ogden! He writes, “Mims’ biggest weakness is getting beat against inside moves and counters” (which is tightly connected to experience), and concludes that his lack of experience is by far the biggest risk. On that front, it should be emphasized that Mims looked good in the very few games where he played. “Inexperienced” describes him much better than “raw.” Brandon Thorn’s November scouting profile agrees: “[Mims] looks like he was made in a lab with a towering frame, rocked-up build, big hands and long arms… [he is also an] easy mover out of his stance… has powerful strikes [and] grip strength… [and has] good quickness and fluidity on the move.” Again the problem is lack of experience – as in only 8 starts in his college career. In earlier years that was easy to explain due to Georgia’s championship-level OT talent ahead of him (such as Broderick Jones). Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile gets into a little more detail I’d like to quote at length: “Mims plays with pretty good technique and is ahead of the game with hand placement. He has the size and bend to create movement and adequate athleticism to make blocks on the move, although he can be inconsistent in that area. He uses a two-hand punch that causes him to lunge forward a bit, but that should be correctable. It is very rare to see him clearly beaten by a rusher, and he has the recovery talent to do something about it when it happens. He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations.” Health? There are noises in the draftnik community to the effect that [pick your supercar] tend to have engine issues. in 2023 he looked great as the starting RT even though he injured his ankle in the opener and played hobbled until the injury got worse in December. At the Combine he pulled up with a hammy during the initial 40. Etc. So the bottom line is that he requires much more projection than you’d like, but he could easily end up being the best lineman of the draft or even the best overall player. And the dice roll says… OLT Mim

1:20 8.7 CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Junior). 6-1, 203 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit] A broken bone in November ended his 2023 season and has kept him from participating in the pre-draft testing. Cooper DeJean is, first and foremost, an extremely athletic playmaking machine. The only questions go to what his role will end up being. Is he an all-purpose DB to move around as a mismatch eliminator? I’d say that Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting report leans in this direction. Or is DeJean a magnificent athlete who happens to play in the secondary, and will settle in as either a somewhat linear CB or big, playmaking SAF? Either answer would fit quite well in Pittsburgh, where the secondary needs an infusion of young talent more than someone to fill any particular role. And make no mistake: DeJean has more than enough talent to justify a mid-1st pick. A spectacularly cruel author could even draw an analogy to the draft profile of a certain 1987 DB who went to Purdue and got picked at #10 overall. That young man was also a college safety known more for his spectacular athletic talent and kick return ability than he was for any refined skills. DeJean, like He Who Is Beyond Comparison, started his college career as a safety, has profound return talent, and was used on both offense and defense in college. He likewise stood out in every role before finally moving out to CB. Cooper DeJean does have some COD issues as a pure CB vs. exceptionally shifty route runners, but rare indeed is the 6-1 corner who doesn’t. He wins a majority of 50/50 balls, and is frighteningly good at returning them. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.7) adds that DeJean may be “more straight-line fast than quick,” but he is also a “dangerous return man… with the size and physicality to cover TEs lined up in the slot.” Came in at #29 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college.” CB DeJ

1:20 8.7 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (Junior). 5-11½, 100 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. [Mtg. at Combine, Dinner] Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.7) starts by saying, “McKinstry’s size, speed, and length make him an ideal press man corner.” That’s what Pittsburgh found with Joey Porter Jr., and sought after with Cory Trice, so what concerns might change that? McKinstry is just as good in off and zone coverage, so it isn’t that. The concerns come down to straight line speed (could not run at the Combine due to a foot fracture he played on all year), and subtleties such as getting his head around, and occasionally letting his feet stall at the top of a route; both of which are common problems that routinely get solved as a DB develops. Same with his inconsistent physicality when it comes to run support. Note that McKinstry was sold as the clear #1 guy going into the season but performed as one of several top guys instead of separating. This has created some pundit backlash that readers and listeners need to accommodate with a certain amount of salt. Came in at #36 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein concludes, “McKinstry is more of a pure cover man than a playmaker, but his poise, intelligence and athleticism should lead him toward becoming a good outside corner with scheme versatility.” CB McK

1:20 8.8 CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (Junior). 6-1⅜, 173 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 20, turns 21 in August. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit] Long, tall, smooth, athletic, and lightning fast. Wiggins is an ideal cover corner who has looked good when asked to play press-man coverage but has also played in a system heavy in zone- and Cover-3 structures. He looked pretty darned good in those as well. He’s also relatively new to the position, having played more WR in his earlier career. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8, before the substandard weight was known) should be copied and shared by Wiggins’ agent, since it covers all the points we would worry about for someone this big and this exceptionally young. Yes, he had maturity problems, but they were dealt with head on and he seems to have grown up. Yes, he has the smooth COD to handle all the roles required in a Steelers defense that uses multiple secondary structures. Yes, he has an exceptional motor and never gives up on plays. Yes, he is a willing enough tackler, if a poor one. And yes, he has the hands to catch interceptions when they come into range. Came in at #30 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Wiggins is a tall, long cornerback with outstanding speed… [who is] effective in press coverage… but he needs to be more invested in the run game.” The Combine raised a new issue, however, because he came in at 173 pounds and didn’t look like someone with the frame to add the 20 more he’ll need to avoid getting big-boyed by grown NFL men. It also renews the questions about his ability to improve in run support. CB Wig

1:20 8.6 QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Junior). 6-2½, 219 lbs. with 9” hands. Turned 21 in January. Frown all you want, McCarthy “game managed” his team to the ultimate CFB prize at the age of 20, he was as big a part of getting there as anyone else, and it is exactly what he’s done going back to childhood. He just wasn’t the reason they got there, which is what you need to create a hype train. One also notes that his coach, Jim Harbaugh, would have been furious if he approached the game in any other way. McCarthy has an NFL-solid arm but not a special one and has a particularly good football IQ even at this age, which is what won him the starting job as a Sophomore over Cade McNamara, who in turn beat out Joe Milton III. McCarthy also has the playmaking gene in clutch moments that makes people say, “Yep, there’s a winner.” Could he become special with physical maturity, and the full-time dedication and coaching to iron out his mechanical errors? Maybe. Hence the Round 1 grade. The debate will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Kenny Pickett arguments in 2022, and the Mac Jones arguments in 2021, except that McCarthy goes into the draft significantly younger than they were. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter ends in a Round 1 grade, and I know from earlier years that Jon isn’t an easy grader for QBs. QB McC

1:20 8.8 WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Junior). 6-2⅞” 209 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine] Thomas has a skill set that looks a lot like George Pickens when it comes to length, speed, overall athleticism, and a tendency to win combat catches rather than getting open through his route running; the last being due to lack of polish more than physical limitations. He’s particularly deadly in the red zone, with 25% of his 2023 catches going for TDs. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8) describes Thomas as, “an athlete’s athlete… full of upside [with] the frame and athleticism” to deserve a physical comp to Julio Jones. The skills aren’t there yet, particularly when it comes to route running and separation, but the potential is stunning. If you want the downsides, Alex writes that “his game is still raw, working on releases and footwork at the top of his route. And he had just one year of significant production [that] benefitted from having a stud receiver like Nabers opposite of him to draw attention.” And a Heisman-winning QB like Jayden Daniels to throw him the ball, of course. Thomas is Lance Zierlein’s #3 receiver over all: “Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.” Compiled a 9.82 RAS, which includes a 4.33 dash and held back only by the bench press numbers of all things. WR Tho

1:25 8.5 OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma (Junior). 6-7⅛, 328 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Visit] Athletic enough to start his college career as an oversized H-back, he is a one-year starter who looked great in pass protection and good in run blocking due to those natural assets and would have little trouble fitting into Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone running attack. Boundless potential if he can add some strength and nastiness. Compiled an elite 9.63 RAS. He also has a series of technical nits he will need to clean from the footwork on up. Guyton’s anchor was inconsistent earlier in 2023, but seemed to firm up over time, which bodes well because he’s played a fairly limited number of snaps. When he loses, he loses big; particularly to extreme speed off the edge. This goes to the January scouting profile by the always-reliable Brandon Thorn. He concludes, “Overall, Guyton is a young, inexperienced and green tackle prospect with elite physical tools and flashes of dominance that can get him on the field right away. He can eventually bloom into a high-end starter in the NFL, but he will need to be brought along slowly in a conservative scheme and veteran o-line room before bridging that gap.” Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (fringe 1st grade of 8.5) describes Guyton as “big, long, physical and athletic, having the capability of excelling as a blocker in space as well as near the line of scrimmage… [G]iven that Guyton is still pretty raw…, it’s fair to suggest that he will only continue to develop with his ceiling being higher than the player he is now.” OLT Guy

1:25 8.5 QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼. 216 lbs. with huge 10⅜” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Extensive injury history] [Mtg. at Visit(?)] There are two Michael Penix narratives. Take your pick. The rosy view sees the best arm talent of the year, a classy young man with incredible touch, an unwavering spiral that’s easy to catch, the arm to make every throw, decent athleticism, good pocket presence, and a greatly advanced football IQ because the Huskies ran a pro system with option routes that changed for both WR and QB. That’s as pro-ready as they come, with a proven ability to carry his team and make big plays. Wow. Then there’s the other viewpoint, which sees a relatively advanced age for a rookie, a frame too slight to survive in the NFL (he started in Indiana as a 170-pound QB), and a terrifying injury history [prepare. [Prepare yourself]. He tore an ACL as a true Freshman. Next year a shoulder. Then the other ACL. Then another shoulder. Case closed, says Voice #2. But then Voice #1 continues the tale. “All true, but then he transferred to Washington as a RS Junior and looked brilliant, with no injury issues, followed by an incredible, fully healthy 2023 that would have ended with a ring if Michigan hadn’t pounded him to a pulp like the Giants did to Brady back in the day.” Back and forth, forth and back. It’s almost a black & white case of, “top-20 bargain” vs. “Flat No For Injury Concerns.” So your view is…? Only hindsight will prove you right or wrong. A mediocre Senior Bowl did nothing to change his stock. He continued to make glorious throws that sent retired QBs into raptures of admiration, but those throws didn’t always connect… which is easy to explain for a timing/rhythm/IQ passer who builds tight connections with his receivers. Those are the exact assets that don’t show up in the one-week environment. Indeed, as Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.5) points out, “he was the only quarterback [at the Senior Bowl” that didn’t hurt their stock in the week-long practices.” QB Pen

1:25 8.4 WR Adonai “AD” Mitchell, Texas by way of Georgia (Junior). 6-2¼, 205 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit] Mitchell is a living 1-2 punch combination: protect against his prodigious straight-line speed and he’ll run a sharp, deadly slant; protect against the slant and he’ll leave you in the dust. Plus, he turns 50/50 balls into 70/30s in his favor. Downgraded by a hair for this board because that skill set overlaps so much with George Pickens, but is that really a bad thing? His releases could use work, but that is learnable. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Efram Geller (Round 2 grade of 8.4) could easily agree on George Pickens as the best comp. “Talent that most WR’s can only dream of… [but] his routes are sloppy… and teams may take him off their board completely due to effort inconsistencies.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (fringe-1st grade) agrees, saying that Mitchell has the “size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver, but he’s still in the process of bridging those traits… The difference between becoming a WR2 or WR1 could rest on his urgency and willingness to go to work on the unpolished areas of his craft.” In a year of amazing WR athletes, Mitchell compiled a 9.00 RAS that surpassed them all. WR Mit

2:01 8.3 CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (RS Junior). 5-11⅜, 183 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. Long, sticky, high energy, press-man corner who can function in both the slot and outside due to good, sound technique in both man and zone coverage schemes. Excellent COD skills with NFL-average long speed. He’s also an excellent special teams gunner, and a more than willing tackler (though his technique can improve). On the cautionary side, Rakestraw’s overall RAS was a surprisingly mediocre 5.74, and play strength has been an issue against bigger WRs. He’s been a full-time starter since his freshman year, except for the back of 2022 when he tore an ACL. This article on Rakestraw’s ACL recovery has some nice personal background material on his family situation as the much loved son of a 16-year-old mother. Came in at #24 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. DJ writes: “He’s a fluid athlete [with] enough speed… [and] is very competitive as a tackler, especially from the nickel position.” The excellent gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (early Round 2 grade of 8.3) illustrates football talent that would fit Pittsburgh’s desires to perfection because Rakestraw and Joey Porter Jr. have complementary strengths that will allow each one to compensate in those areas where the other player has a tougher time. Tom describes Rakestraw as a scheme diverse, inside/outside CB who excels in both press coverage and zone but could really use some added muscle to compensate for a wiry frame. The biggest issue comes down to demeanor. Rakestraw is a chest-thumper who likes to point, taunt, and vaunt himself at the opponent after almost every play. I’m an old fart who sees red flags in that, but I have to admit that it’s much more common in modern athletes, and so it is hard to say that my raised hackles are fair. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein acknowledges the lack of CB1 size, speed and interception numbers. After that, however, everything looks awfully good. “Good physicality and a competitive tilt that DB coaches will enjoy… hard-nosed in press… to play a stick brand of man coverage over the first two levels… Quicker than fast and does a nice job of breaking quickly on throws in front of him… Toughness in run support… A good backup with eventual [plus] starter potential.” CB Rak

2:01 8.1 C/G Zach Frazier, WVU (Junior). 6-3, 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and huge 10⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [Mtg. at Local Visit] Story time: Frazier broke his leg late in the 4th quarter of the season finale and proceeded to crawl off the field to avoid the 10-second runoff. Then, despite the rehab still being in process, he did all the field drills at the Combine just for the chance to compete. And on top of that his 4.0 GPA was good enough to make him a finalist for the Campbell award a/k/a the academic Heisman. Yep, that’s a Steeler. The profiles repeatedly describe him as a strong, quick handed, smart, and dependable prospect with a very high floor, and a ceiling capped only by his lack of special length or elite fluidity. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein has the lowest grade I’ve found, citing “Frazier’s lack of ideal arm length [as] a problem for some evaluators ‘that] could cause him problems on the next level.” Depot readers will particularly appreciate Frazier’s tremendous background as a wrestler, which is the best sport out there to teach how to use leverage. “Tremendous” as in (arguably) West Virginia’s best wrestler ever. Frazier has enough mobility to play in an outside zone such as the one we expect from Arthur Smith but might be even better in a gap and inside zone scheme because of his burst off the line and people moving ability once he makes contact. Summing up, Frazier projects as a solid, long-term starter but probably not a consistent Pro Bowler. [INSERT ¶ BREAK] Alex Kozora’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) called him “rock solid…, hard-working, humble, smart, and high character.” Alex had to search for negatives before finally settling on limited length and Frazier’s lack of genius-level athleticism. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile came out in late November, but he is a good enough evaluator to trust even so. “Overall, Frazier is an experienced center-only prospect with adequate size, solid athletic ability, and very good play strength that he combines with high-level football intelligence and competitive toughness to run the show pre-snap, lead, and find ways to get defenders blocked in a variety of schemes. He projects as a long-term, dependable starter at the pivot.” This goes to a typically solid TDN scouting profile. Came in at #37 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50, and has hovered around there from as high as #32 and then #35: “He will be a Day 1 starter and tempo setter for the team that drafts him.” OLC Fra

2:01 8.5 OT Patrick Paul, Houston (RS Junior). 6-7½, 331 lbs. with absurd 36¼” arms and relatively small 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. Four-year starter and team captain. Played d-line all through H.S. Enormous and athletic in all ways put being nimble. Put together an elite 9.80 RAS. Very solid anchor. The technique is still a work in progress across the board, which may force him to sit a year because polished pros would find exploitable holes. This goes to a December scouting report from the well-respected Brandon Thorn, which ends as follows: “Paul still needs significant technique work to play with better leverage, control and sustain skills. But he has ideal length with starter-level athletic ability, play strength and a nasty demeanor that can be harnessed into a starting role within his first few seasons.” Had an excellent Senior Bowl, where he showed both mobility and the skill to use all that crazy length to his advantage – some of which comes from an extensive martial arts background. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (fringe 1st grade of 8.5) ends by saying, “His arm length, size, and movement skills make him an ideal blind side protector,… [but he] needs to clean up his hand placement issues, as well as finishing blocks more consistently.” Jon uses longtime Ravens tackle Morgan Moses as the comp, with Moses evolving into a better run blocker. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums Paul up as a “long, athletic left tackle prospect whose pass protection is much further ahead of his run blocking,” with a comp to Nicholas Petit-Frere. OLT Pau

2:01 8.3 OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU by way of Oregon (Soph). 6-4⅝, 326 lbs. With 34¼” arms and big 10⅝” hands. Turned 21 in January. Team captain. Two-year starter. Came in at #3 on the annual list of Feldman Athletic Freaks, and compiled an elite RAS of 9.14 held back by height. Suamataia grew up with his Penei Sewell as his big-kid cousin, so it’s safe to say the natural assets are there when it comes to All-Pro potential, and that he understands what it means to be a pro. But it is still unrealized potential, with technique just as inconsistent as you might expect from someone who left college at the age of 20. With every flash of greatness comes an eye rolling mistake, especially when he gets too eager, forgets to keep his knees bent, etc. This goes to a December scouting report from the well-respected Brandon Thorn, which ends with this summary: “Suamataia has the physical tools of a starting tackle with an unrefined skill set that is built on flashes rather than proven consistency. But he’ll be only 21 when he gets drafted, and he has the runway to add polish to his game and bridge that gap within his first contract in an RPO/play-action based system that can help bring him along slowly.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Efram Geller (Round 2 grade of 8.3) basically agrees. “Suamataia has unteachable size and solid skills [with] a competitive demeanor… If he can shore up his pass drop back, he’ll be a quality pass protector… Don’t expect quality reps as a rookie, but he can quickly develop into a decent staple on an offensive line.” One specific complaint was, “His steps are short on his drop back, allowing defenders to gain ground… This is a result of lacking groin flexibility, which is difficult to fix even in the NFL.” Practice, practice, practice young man, to build good, reliable habits from the ground up. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile complains that “sloppy hand placement limits control and consistency as both a run and pass blocker.” OLT Sua

2:01 8.5 QB Bo Nix, Oregon (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with big 10⅛” hands. Turned 24 in February. Arm strength? Check, though it isn’t special. Accuracy? Check, with no reservation. Experience? Check, but in a system that made the decisions for him. Athleticism? Another check. The potential is all there, and he has a high floor for a team that wants reliability more than flash. To be perfectly honest, he sounds a lot like Kenny Pickett when he was a prospect. The questions go to whether Nix can make the step up into being the engine of the train rather than “just” the driver. Teams that want a ‘system quarterback’ to execute the plan are going to fall in love. Bo Nix exemplifies the adage that no one goes broke by taking a profit. Teams that want someone to put the team on his back as the 4th quarter winds down in the playoffs? They will be less impressed. Note that Nix still has a lot of room to grow despite his vast college experience. The main issues are undisciplined footwork, pocket presence, processing speed, and whether he can develop the next-level football IQ required to be an NFL quarterback, which no QB in the class has shown except for Michael Penix. It will take time even though he is a coach’s son. A mediocre Senior Bowl did not help his stock, but he too has a built-in excuse: when game plans are that vanilla, there isn’t much of a system to execute. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.5) compares him to a stronger-armed version of Ryan Tannehill, who has been a reliable NFL quarterback for many years after an extended and lackluster start with Miami – and who gets compared to Pickett, FWIW. QB Nix

2:01 9.6 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (Soph.). 6-3⅛, 243 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. A top-10-15 talent on an all-teams board. Bowers is the phenom who forced Darnell Washington to play blocker all through 2022. His game only improved in 2023, to the point where he (a tight end!) was Georgia’s top receiving weapon. Could be removed from the Board completely, but he’s versatile enough to count as a WR too. TE Bow

2:01 9.0 WR Keon Coleman, Florida St. (Junior). 6-3¼, 213 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 21 in May. [Mtg. at Combine] Wins quick; wins medium; wins long; wins with strength; wins with body control; and wins with YAC, burst, and more shiftiness than you’d think. Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 9.0) cuts through the flack and makes a direct comparison to George Pickens. Like Pickens, Coleman ran a very limited route tree in college and will take some time to learn the NFL game. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) uses this wonderful summary: “[Coleman is an] above-the-rim artist with circus catches resembling a scene from the tents of Cirque du Soleil… [E]xcellent size and ball skills [but] he’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner.” His 4.62 dash at the Combine held his stock down to a 9.18 RAS (he did have a good 10-yard split FWIW ), and could easily make him a Round 2 pick instead of Round 1. WR Col

2:01 8.0 WR Xavier Legette, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-1, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Mtg. at Visit] Legette is a team captain who has overcome real life challenges like a mother who died in 2015 when he was 14, and then losing his father in 2019 while he was in college. As a. draft prospect, he is a height/weight/speed phenom (RAS of 9.92) who is built like Tarzan, knows how to use that size, and features good hands and contested-catch ability. He and QB Spencer Rattler combined for a lot of big plays in 2023 despite an O-line reduced to shreds by injury, and he also set records as a return man. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (early Round 3 grade of 8.0) lists a lot of assets that have to pair with the Steelers’ wish list: “High effort blocker… Hands catcher who naturally plucks the ball away from his frame… excellent burst post-catch [for YAC]… impressive top-end straight-line speed… creates separation [deep routes]… versatile… well rounded route tree… [and] flashes of dominance with ability to take game over.” Maybe best of all, he’s described as a “[team] captain and leader [who is well] regarded as a hard worker with good practice habits.” With all of that, what could possibly lead to a fringe-2nd grade instead of fringe-1st? It comes down to limited COD in short-area movements, fears about “big and linear receivers [who] can’t consistently create space,” and the fact that Legette was a one-year wonder. As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile put it, “Legette is tight-hipped with a linear release that makes him susceptible to press… His star shines brightest once the ball goes up and he’s able to use his body control, play strength and ball skills to impose his will on the coverage. Add toughness as a runner and run blocker to his profile of competitiveness and he becomes a Day 2 talent with the potential to develop into a starter.” A dead lock to succeed as a big slot-WR, but tougher to project as a WR2 on the outside. WR Leg

2:12 8.5 ILB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas (Junior). 6-2⅛, 230 lbs. with huge 34” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Combine, various other small meetings] 9.34 RAS) can reportedly play equally well in run support and coverage. Above the neck, Cooper has improved noticeably in every year, which says nothing but good about his work ethic and coachability, to the point where he’s now a quick enough processor to enhance his impressive natural speed. Specific critiques would go to needing more play strength and working to be a more reliable tackler in addition to a hitter. Came in at #20 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability…. [who is] quick to fill in the hole and displays stopping power as a tackler.” Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.5) emphasizes Cooper’s movement and recognition skills, worrying only about the lighter frame, the related lack of downhill thump, and some technical aspects of his coverage skill like a clunky backpedal. ILB Coo

2:12 7.9 WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Junior). 5-11⅝, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit(?)] [Lots of almost-major injuries] A move-the-chains machine, return man, deep threat, and a primary weapon for one of the best teams in CFB, McConkey offers excellent speed, even better burst and suddenness, very good hands, and YAC potential. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.9) has multiple examples of CBs he flat out embarrassed in key situations for long first downs. McConkey would have a pretty solid Round 1 grade here and everywhere else if not for the very thin build and the niggling injuries he always seems to get. 2023 saw games missed due to back issues and an ankle injury, which is similar to 2002 when his ankles and knees caused the problems. An ideal slot receiver, McConkey projects well outside as well because releases should come naturally, though he has been vulnerable to physicality in his routes. CBs who get the jam in will win almost every time. One also worries that he could be controlled with positioning because he cannot fight through an opponent, and will have size related limitations on his combat-catch ability. But man oh man, does he ever know how to make CBs move one way while he moves the other. This January scouting profile describes him as a demon getting open and making yards after he’s got the ball, but not someone who will win contested catches or fight his way through a good jam at the LOS. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (late 1st grade) can be summed up as ‘20 ways to say smart, smart, smart, slippery, and professional.’ WR McC

2:12 7.9 WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 193 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit] Crafty as they come, Pearsall is a smooth, high-IQ player with sensational hands, sophisticated route-running skills, suddenness in stop/start/COD, and overall toughness. I’ve seen him called, “just a flat-out good football player,” which seems to be pretty apt. He’s the sort of prospect who should be a real asset from Day 1 but may be capped at being a fan-favorite, move-the-chains receiver due to never getting all the YAC one hopes for. Why? Simple: He tries, but he’s just not a power forward, make-you-miss, or pseudo-RB type, which adds up to a player who usually goes down when and where he gets hit. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.9) balances the “lack [of] top-end athletic traits and long speed” against the basically positive marks for everything else. (NOTE: Pearsall’s super-impressive Combine testing and RAS of 9.0 (held back mostly by height and weight) answered a lot of Ross’s questions). Pearsall is plenty fast, though it may be build-up speed more than sudden, field-stretching burst. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile offers a similar analysis to the Depot scouting report: “Pearsall [is a] dependable slot target with good size and soft hands who might get the stereotypical ‘crafty route runner’ label, but it suits him.” Fair enough. That sounds like an ideal Robin to me, with a promise of early contributions. This good looking, Giants-oriented profile from mid-March ends in a “solid Day 2 value” grade, while emphasizing that “teams that value receivers as blockers will also likely value Pearsall highly.” Major check mark there. This extensive PFN scouting profile emphasizes that “Pearsall makes his money with truly hyper-elite catching instincts and hands… [which] makes him an asset on money downs.” WR Pea

2:12 8.1 WR Ja’Lynn (“JAY-lin”) Polk, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 203 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in April. Polk has almost everything you want in a WR except elite, bursty COD quickness (9.46 RAS overall), and his fine route running tends to compensate for that. His straight line speed is “only” better than average, but his acceleration is elite. Steve Smith Sr. has Polk as his WR4 for the entire class, and made a strong player comp to T.J. Houshmandzadeh; a twice per year Steelers killer and was one of the finest WR2’s I can remember. Polk excelled in college on an offense that included Rome Odunze at WR1 and Jalen McMillan as the WR3, with QB Michael Penix to hit them all in stride. Not that Polk didn’t play his role. He constantly got open with solid route running, and also won the close plays with his combination of size, toughness, hands of glue, and exceptional body control that lets him adjust to balls in the air. He is also smart enough to beat zones, and knows how to build chemistry with his QB since Washington used a lot of read-and-adjust routes of the sort seen in the pros. My favorite assets are the ones upstairs. Polk plays a tough and fearless game, and is so devoted to football that he routinely brought an air mattress to the sports center so he could study late and then sleep over. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) says Polk “possesses good size, but… plays even bigger at the catchpoint [due to his body control, hands, and subtle route running .” Jon uses Tyler Boyd as the player comp, and concludes: “[Polk] isn’t a freak athlete when it comes to rare burst or quickness, but he’s a reliable receiver who can make the tough catches on possession downs that you want in a WR 2/3.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) complains about a lack of “ideal suddenness getting in and out of his breaks as a route runner.” WR Pol

2:12 8.1 WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (Senior). 5-10½, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Pro Day] A freak athlete with all the speed, explosiveness, and COD you could ever want. Has the potential to be a faster, better Diontae Johnson, but at this point it is only that – potential. Like Johnson, he should start by working in the slot before moving to the outside where longer, physical CB’s might smother him with press coverage techniques. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) adds that Wilson is a very tough kid, and “a tenacious blocker [who] gets after it in the running game…. [who plays] bigger than his listed size.” That would be an important asset for the expected Steelers offense. “[A] technically refined WR who is a true craftsman at the position.” For the warning signs Jon points to Wilson’s genuine size limitations, and “plenty of double catches on his tape” despite “good awareness and strong hands” overall. As expected, Wilson tested as an elite athlete whose RAS is only held back by his lack of exceptional size. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (fringe-1st) calls Wilson a “smooth strider with alarming speed once he touches top gear… Driving acceleration… Much more sure-handed and natural as a pass-catcher in 2023… Competitive and focused…” His college potential was never realized in Michigan’s ground-and-pound offense. WR WilR

2:24 8.0 CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (Junior). 5-11¼, 186 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Combine] A tough kid who has overcome a lot in real life, Lassiter plays bigger than he measures, especially when it comes to tackling, but his physical limitations mean he can get big-boyed by exceptional strength, outraced by special speed, and beaten by exceptional quickness. Thing is, he won’t be beat unless his opponent has that superpower, and uses it well. “Just moving around he looks like a top-50 pick,” said Daniel Jeremiah during the Combine coverage. Lassiter has done well against the best competition out there, very quick footed, understands team defense, and is actually good at tackling for a CB. Very high football IQ. Could be a Cam Sutton type with the ability to play at any CB spot at a solid but not high level – if he can clean up the grabbiness. He’s handsy even for college. Came in at #42 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jacob Herbst (Round 3 grade of 8.0) has more critique, noting the “limited athletic upside” in particular. There is a high floor, however, because Lassiter has “extremely quick feet that, when paired with his instincts, allows him to almost run the route for the receiver.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sums it all up neatly: “Lassiter has the athleticism and dog to live in press-man coverage and can play in all forms of zone. His instincts and play recognition are getting better… [but he is] more of a route-guarder than a playmaker… Wired correctly for NFL run-support duties… He’s physical and well-coached, [and] has the goods to play inside or outside as a solid future starter.” CB Las

2:24 7.7 Slot CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 182 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] Born in Haiti. Sainristil is an experienced corner on a championship defense who is short enough to be considered a slot-only prospect by the NFL. He’s also a perfect specimen of what someone at that position should be. The assets include an endless motor, excellent quickness, good speed, a deep understanding of team defense, and every intangible you could hope to see. Sainristil has been described as leader for offense and defense alike, with teammates giving him credit for helping to create Michigan’s championship culture. Intelligence, charisma, toughness, production, a scrappy playing style… he’s got it all. Sainristil played WR until 2022, and it shows in his good hands and ability to make the most out of interceptions. He stood out at the Combine for his movement skills and overall athleticism; everything looked smooth, easy, and natural even as others struggled. The RAS came in at 8.48 due to huge debits for size, but that can be written off if he’s viewed purely as a slot corner. He’s said that Mike Hilton is his on-field role model. [INSERT ¶ BREAK] As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it, even though Sainristil “has spent just two years as a cornerback and requires more seasoning… [he is] reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner.” Projects as an excellent special teams player no matter what. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.7) extols his position flexibility with experience as an outside corner, inside corner, and versatile, do it all safety. You’ve got to love his conclusion: “When coming up [with] a pro comparison for Sainristil, former Steelers CB Mike Hilton quickly stood out as a player with similar size, athleticism, and skill set.” Note that Sainristil’s grade on this board has gone up from there as his special level of ‘hearts and smarts’ became more clear. This January Bleacher Report scouting profile adds that Sainristil deserves a bump for being an excellent gunner on coverage teams. CB Sai

2:24 8.3 SAF Javon Bullard, Georgia (Junior). 5-10½, 191 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. A little undersized (he reportedly played at 180), Bullard is a player who ‘gets it,’ and he plays a position where that asset matters more than anything else. Excels in coverage. He’ll deliver the lumber when everything lines up, but the size can be an issue, and his tackling technique can be spotty. Defensive MVP of the 2022 CFB championship game. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 2 grade of 8.3) says, “This is a defensive back who [lacks] height, size, and [has] speed limitations, but man, does he have just about everything else you’re looking for as a big nickel safety who was also an excellent slot CB when asked to play that in 2022.” Jim ends with two convincing examples of similar players who are currently doing quite well at the NFL level. “It’s not hard to find a comparison for Bullard… [in] Jalen Pitre and Budda Baker. Guys who are consistently around the ball because they’re allowed to utilize their football intelligence and instincts to make plays.” DB_S BulA

2:24 8.3 FS Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Junior). 5-11¼, 203 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands. Kinchens has all the range you could want, and solid coverage skills in both the slot and when playing deep. Excellent ball skills, good enough in run support for someone who doesn’t play in the box, etc. Eyebrows soared at the Combine when he compiled a bottom 20% RAS with poor speed and a bottom 1% jump. Something’s going on there because that simply doesn’t match what he did on the field. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 2 grade of 8.3) lauds the range, ball skills, and big play gene. “If he is able to improve his ability as an open-field tackler, you are looking at a perennial Pro Bowl performer.” DB_S Kin

2:24 8.2 SS Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (RS Senior). 6-2, 210 lbs. with 32” arms and 9” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Team captain, and a “heart and soul of the defense” type. Nubin was arguably the best safety in college football, with a game built on his extremely high football IQ, disciplined play, excellent burst, and good tackling skills. He understands team defense and tied Minnesota’s together with excellent communication skills. Nubin is a big hitting enforcer in coverage but doesn’t bring that same pop in run support. No one seems to know why. The best selling points are his very high interception numbers every year he played, and very low QB ratings on throws in his direction, both of which reflect his football IQ and hands. The biggest issue is speed, which is why he no longer plays CB. Nubin succeeds by reading the play and then firing toward where he needs to be. But he isn’t “rangy” or “super explosive,” and WRs can beat him with COD and/or leave him behind in straight lines. TE coverage is fine because they can’t overwhelm him with quickness and foot speed. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 2-3 grade of 8.2) describes Nubin as an ultimate “locker room guy” who raises the play of everyone around him. DB_S Nub

2:24 7.6 ILB Junior Colson, Michigan (Senior). 6-2¼, 238 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit] A big thumper who does a fine job in zone and can stay close when asked to cover average pass catchers in man. Very much the glue guy in the middle and leader of men for the defense as a whole. The film is full of him organizing and directing Michigan’s championship 2023 unit. Colson makes a lot of tackles, often with very good technique, but can be guilty of sins like arm tackling and/or going high. Played WR (!) before shifting to ILB. As the TDN scouting profile puts it, “Junior Colson is a smooth-moving linebacker who operates with intelligent violence.” He could do better in lots of little ways, but is fundamentally sound and has a high floor. Came in at #45 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “a big, physical linebacker with excellent instincts… a knack for diagnosing routes and… speed/agility to mirror tight ends underneath and down the seam.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Stephen Pavelka (Round 3 grade of 7.6) says, “[Colson’s] best trait is his athleticism which is above average but not game-changing,” and concludes he is a “high-floor, low-ceiling prospect that can instantly improve any defense’s run defending if his tackling becomes more consistent… [H]e is better suited as a backup who has to prove himself.” ILB Col

2:24 8.2 ILB Payton Wilson, NC State (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 237 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in April. [Mtg. at Visit] [Extensive Injury history] This grade is wrong. Sorry folks, but there’s no way around it. Payton Wilson has Round 1 film and Round 1 testing that justify a Round 1 grade, but also has an injury history so bad that he could be off the board completely. Lacking a true medical opinion, we here are stuck with a compromise down the middle that is either way too low or way too high. On the plus side, Wilson comes from a highly athletic family (he has an older brother who pitches for the Brewers), won the CFB awards for best LB in 2023, and has all the measurements you want: big, tall, very fast, ferocious, and nimble enough to cover in space. He also has a strong wrestling background, always a plus, and overall athleticism good enough to earn an elite 9.81 RAS. The mockdraftable web graph is hysterical because of the extreme highs for everything athletic, and the extreme lows for arm, hand, and wingspan measurements. The only fair criticism I can think of goes to age. The Steelers love youth, and would no doubt prefer 21 to 24. And now for the medicals… Wilson tore an ACL in 2018, while in high school; had a second knee injury in 2019; and then lost much of his 2021 season to a shoulder injury. All three of those required major surgery. OTOH, Wilson played all through 2022 and 2023 without any issue so there’s a good chance his injuries were bad luck rather than some physiological problem, and he’s certainly through any recovery periods. Payton Wilson has the athletic profile and skill set to handle all ILB duties: run support, pass rushing, zone, and moving with TEs down the seam, though all of them could improve with pro coaching. The football IQ and communication skills are also said to be excellent, though his is prone to overpursuit on film. He’s also said he models his game after Luke Kuechly, which shows excellent taste in addition to the other assets. [INSERT ¶ BREAK] Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.2) calls Wilson “all gas and no brakes” with an almost legendary motor. There’s film of him making plays 30 yards downfield after being knocked down as a pass rusher. This goes to a nice Senior Bowl interview with Ross McCorkle. Came in at #47 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50: “Wilson is a height/weight/speed LB with excellent instincts and playmaking ability.” ILB Wil

2:24 7.9 QB Spencer Rattler, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-01/4, 211 lbs. with big 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. Team captain in both 2022 and 2023. Rattler is a young man whose name alone can stir up controversy. He starred in the Netflix series QB1 as a H.S. senior, behaved on that national TV show like an entitled quarterbrat, and the reputation that created haunts him even now. It led to both character questions and to wild expectations that he hasn’t fulfilled. Glimpses, yes. Arrival, no. Rattler’s freshman year vanished due to an unspecified conduct code violation. Year 2 lived up to every bit of the hype. There was Heisman speculation for a rising RS sophomore! Then, disaster as a RS junior in 2021. Ball-security issues; inability to make even a high-powered offense move; questions about football IQ; leadership issues… By the end of the year he’d lost the starting job to a much-less ballyhooed prospect: some kid named Caleb Williams, who went on to win the Heisman in 2022, and will be the #1 or #2 pick in this year’s NFL draft. Maybe it wasn’t such a black mark after all? [INSERT ¶ BREAK] Rattler left Oklahoma after that to play his final two years at South Carolina. And the results were a dazzling, dizzying seesaw of eye-popping brilliance offset by headshaking blunders, and repeated issues with timing routes and accuracy under pressure, and a lot of sympathy because injuries decimated his O-line so thoroughly that pressure was the norm. So where does he stand now? During the Senior Bowl broadcast Daniel Jeremiah reported that Rattler has answered the personality questions and comes out of South Carolina with a reputation for being “humble, eager, and ready to work.” I personally observed an excellent sideline demeanor even before that comment. So on the downside we have moderate size, good but not special athleticism, and questionable results when it comes to wins and losses. And on the upside, we have a kid who has matured through adversity, flashes rare accuracy with some stupid misses, has strong but not special arm strength, and could be a Day 2 bargain. Here is a January scouting report by Daniel Kelly, which ends in a Round 1 grade. I have my doubts about Round 1 for sure, but would not be at all surprised if he got picked in Round 2. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.9) compares Rattler to a more accurate Baker Mayfield. QB Rat

2:24 8.0 WR Malachi Corley, W. Kentucky (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 215 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in March. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit] He’s built like Deebo Samuel and plays like Deebo Samuel, except he’s coming out of Conference USA instead of the SEC and doesn’t have the established route running talent Samuels had proved in college. Many profiles of Corley include some variation of, “He looks more like an RB than a WR, and turns into a RB when he has the ball in his hands.” Heck, he even calls himself “The YAC King” on social media! One suspects that Corley will be the sort of wild talent who film watchers will adore while seasoned scouts tsk-tsk about the lower LOC). This January Bleacher Report scouting profile calls him, “a ball player more than a wide receiver,” and ends with a Round 5 grade (much lower than most others) due to all the many ways his skills need to expand. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (early 3rd grade of 8.0) sees the same similarities to Deebo Samuel as everyone else, but describes him as being less advanced in his WR skills coming out. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (fringe 1st) says, “Like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel when they were prospects, Corley has had a heavy percentage of his targets schemed around him and he will need to prove he can become more than just a quick-game bully or gadget guy…. Corley’s highlight reel will be full of broken tackles and general carnage left in his wake, [but] he’s an average route-runner with the tools to improve, [and] a disappointing drop rate and contested-catch rate.” I rarely include links to videos, but this one goes to a combination interview and scouting report by Steve Smith Sr., who knows a thing or two about WR play. WR Cor

2:24 8.3 WR Troy Franklin, Oregon (Junior). 6-1⅞, 176 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine] Franklin is a three-year starter whose game is built on elite speed with extra skills to support that asset. The ideal weapon to keep a defense honest, but too slight to be a team’s WR1. Could he be Pittsburgh’s WR2? The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 2 grade of 8.3) could not emphasize the speed aspect more, from explosion, to acceleration, to the top-end variety, all of which combine to make Franklin a genuine, field-stretching, home run threat from anywhere on the field; including the red zone due to his height, length, and leaping ability. He’s also a decent route runner, and even a willing blocker, subject to the limits imposed by a willow-wand build. There have also been some concentration drops that need to be corrected. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums it up like this: “Franklin might not get WR1 target volume, but he should be productive with a high yards-per-catch average and the ability to open things up underneath for his teammates.” WR Fra

2:24 8.3 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 165 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¾” hands. 20, turns 21 in April. [Mtg. at Combine] World. Class. Speed. As in “broke the all-time Combine record” speed. Worthy is a slender jet built of wire and carbon fiber who’s put up great numbers from both the slot and playing outside. Production has never gone down even with poor QB play, which supports his grade a lot. Also an expert punt and kick returner. A powerful NFL weapon if he doesn’t get shattered, but we already have Calvin Austin III on the team. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.3) prefers a comparison to Tank Dell rather than CA3, in part because Worthy comes to the NFL as a better route runner than the current Steeler. WR Wor

3:01 7.7 CB Renardo Green, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 186 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22 years old. “That is a tough young man right there,” said Daniel Jeremiah during the Combine coverage, where Green also stood out in the field drills for exceptional movement skills. He does not have the length we normally look for in a press-man CB, but he has rock-solid technique and the stats are extraordinary even though he played against top level competition. The questions go to whether he can function as well in the slot, which is where his body type usually ends up. Green compiled a very respectable 8.86 RAS at the Combine. He’s been described as more sticky than big and physical, though he certainly played like a tough guy during the Shrine Bowl practices. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Josh Carney (Round 3 grade of 7.7) calls Green, “one of the most underrated CBs in the class… with a ton of starting experience and great success in press-man… He has good length, mirrors easily,… changes directions in the blink of an eye… [and] recovers quite well too.” Josh’s only complaint is the lack of interceptions, “[but] of course, teams weren’t exactly throwing his way all that often.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein, though a little worried about Green’s limited top speed, makes special note that his “inspired coverage against LSU’s talented receiving corps [Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.] should carry weight in his evaluation,” and ends with an “eventual plus starter” grade. CB Gre

3:01 7.8 CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon by way of Alabama & Junior Coll. (Senior). 6-3¾, 194 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in August. Kyree Jackson would have an early-2nd grade if he was three years younger, but he’s not. Will a 25-year-old corner even see a second contract? Remove that factor and all is good. He’s an exceptionally tall, and quite physical CB who excels in press but can play off and zone as well. 9.70 RAS with excellent burst. The similarities to Joey Porter Jr. aren’t hard to see, though his path was very different. Jackson wandered the junior college wilderness for two years, and then transferred to Alabama as a Junior. Once there he mostly sat after losing the CB2 job to Terrion Arnold. Then came a suspension at the end of 2022 for reasons no one has explained, and a transfer to Oregon for his Senior year… where he well and truly broke out. Jackson has awesome height and length, good but not great speed, and excellent overall athletic wiring. Really quick, sharp route runners can beat him on COD, but that goes along with being so tall. He is a very willing tackler for a corner, but only average in his success at the job. No one questions the ball skills. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile reports that Jackson is a “cornerback with the size and physicality of a safety… [who’s] measurables are a big plus, but he started just 14 games during his college career, so the technique is inconsistent. He can be hit-or-miss from press… [and]a lack of anticipation and sticky hips cause him to get lost at transition points at times… Teams should expect a jump in consistency with more experience.” Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.8) says, “Jackson’s bet football is ahead of him, and he has a high ceiling if properly utilized… Ideally, Jackson would be able to come in and not have to start right away, but absolutely could if you needed him to. I see him as an above-average starting CB at the NFL level.” The only real issue is his age. CB Jac

3:01 7.7 CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-3, 202 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in December. Team captain. An excellent all-around athlete who knows how to use his size XL frame and length. A converted WR, Hart is fast, physical, an actually willing tackler, has decent short-area quickness… and the list goes on. Compiled a very respectable 9.82 RAS with great explosion numbers. A WR until three years ago, Hart needs to continue tightening his technique across the board, refine his jam technique at the line of scrimmage, be more consistent with his footwork and transitions, work on route recognition, etc. Primarily a press-man corner but has the click-and-close to succeed in zone and off coverage as well. Hart showed a particular knack for reading opposing WRs at the Senior Bowl, which is how a good CB defeats fakes, double moves, etc. He also stood out for how well he moved at the Combine. The coverage reported that he was Kyle Hamilton’s roommate, and a “real competitor who has only scratched the surface of his potential. [INSERT ¶ BREAK] Ross McCorkle described his practice week as “sticky in coverage, patient in his backpedal, and physical coming downhill.” Hart has not shown much production when it comes to INTs, but he was a WR so the basic talent has to be there. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.7) describes Cam Hart as a less advanced Joey Porter Jr. lookalike who “should be able to be a solid backup early in his rookie season and have a chance to earn starting snaps in the first couple of seasons of his NFL career.” Heitritter includes a special note that “Hart displays great effort from snap to whistle on the field, whether it be in coverage or in pursuit of the football.” Sounds extremely Steelerish to this ear! Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting report puts it this way: Jackson is a “traits-based cornerback with an impressive blend of size and athleticism that could lead teams to project what he could be rather than what he is.” The ‘could be’ really is Joey Porter 2.0, which was easy to see in his game against Marvin Harrison Jr. The ‘what he is’ part comes down not quite yet across the board. CB Jam

3:01 8.0 CB Jarrian Jones, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 190 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 23 in May. A multiyear starter who got abused as a true freshman, eaten like a bag of wasabi peas as a sophomore and junior, suddenly “got it” as a 4th-year player in 2022, and then looked tremendous in 2023. How many CBs get through an entire without earning any penalty of any kind? Jones did just that in 2023. No holding; no interference; no nothing. The current version can be described as a top-level cover corner (in college) who wins (in college) on savvy in both man and zone coverage due to his quick reflexes, balance, reliability at getting his head around after the ball is in the air, and knack for contested-catch breakups. Jones has good but improvable ball skills, and projects equally well to both in the slot and the boundary. Interestingly enough, Jones compiled the best RAS (9.86) of any 2024 cornerback, which suggests some untapped potential that didn’t show up on film. Reviewers seem to be split between early-3rd grades and Round 5 grades, apparently because Jones is more twitchy than fluid. A high end grade would be Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0), which sums Jarrian Jones up as follows: “a CB who is able to play all types of coverages and doesn’t have elite traits in any particular facet…, but does just about everything well… He’s athletic, intelligent, physical, [competitive], and willing to do whatever he can to help a defense.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein ends with something like a Round 5 grade due to questions about Jones’ athletic ceiling. “[He is an] urgent cornerback with good size [who is] all gas from snap to whistle, [but] can be clunky matching a receiver’s release and has a hard time transitioning through sharp break points… [Jones is] unable to mirror and match release with consistency, [and] struggles to make up vertical separation when beaten.” The typically thorough PFN scouting profile matches up to the testing much better. “Though Jones’ profile isn’t perfect, he has the traits and scheme versatility to be a starting nickel DB… A few select traits underpin Jones’ ability to thrive in coverage. His elite explosiveness, twitch, and recovery speed top the list, but he’s also impressively well-versed in off-man coverage, with great vision, click-and-close ability, and physicality at stems… In run and flat support, he’s exceptional… [and] as a blitzer, his searing speed and aggression can catch passers off guard.” CB JonJ

3:01 7.6 Slot CB Max Melton, Rutgers (RS Junior). 5-11⅛, 187 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in April. His brother Bo plays WR for the Packers. Max Melton is a physical defender equally comfortable in the slot and on the boundary. He’s quite solid in press coverage, but the list of assets and issues suggest he could grow to be even better in off and zone coverages, where he also has good experience. Decent hands. An honest to god, safety-level tackler in run support, who takes pride in playing special teams. The issues go to his long speed (answered completely by his 4.39 at the Combine), and to some technical issues like losing COD when he lets his center of gravity rise. The overall RAS was 9.58, held back significantly by height and weight. There is a lot of inconsistency to coach up. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) uses the word “feisty,” which seems to catch the essence. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile calls Melton, a “versatile inside/outside cornerback who displayed improvement every year,” who is “adequate from press… [but is] at his best [] when playing with his eyes forward from zone and searching for clues to jump in and make plays on the football. The ball skills can flip the field, and he’s very aggressive in collapsing the catch point.” CB Mel

3:01 7.8 Slot CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky (RS Soph.). 5-10¾, 190 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8¾” hands. Age t/b/d. [Mtg. at Visit] Phillips is an excellent overall athlete (9.30 RAS) who rose to be the nation’s #1 H.S. expert in the triple jump, and it shows in his very good speed, agility, burst, and ball skills. Scheme flexible, but he particularly excels as a slot corner with the ability to nullify TEs and big WRs; a skill set that translates well to off man and zone coverage outside. Not as advanced in press man, but that is at least partly because Kentucky didn’t ask him to do it. Phillips fights for the ball every single time on combat catches, but would have more success if he added some play strength. He’s also a core special teams demon. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein says he is “an ardent run supporter with excellent toughness but needs to finish tackles at a higher rate… Phillips’ tape features a high number of both completions and drops that should have been completions, but that could change in a different scheme and with additional experience. He’s still green, with just two years of real game experience, and often played too loose in Kentucky’s zone cover schemes.” Tackling is more than willing but can descend into ‘blow you up or whiff’ syndrome. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 3 grade of 7.8) calls Phillips “the prototypical slot CB that’s so important in today’s NFL with the versatility all areas between the numbers, hover in the flat, blitz, and be a stout presence in run defense.” CB Phi

3:01 8.0 CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa St. (Senior). 6-0⅞, 189 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in March. Joey Porter Jr. with a Round 3 grade instead of a mid-1st? T.J. Tampa is proving to be a tough player to judge because skilled film watchers see different things. He checks every box for height, weight, length, and overall savvy, but at almost-elite levels rather than all the way there. He did not run at the Combine, which is annoying because some think his top-end speed is fine, while others project it as an Achilles heel that will emerge against NFL athletes. Some say he’s scheme flexible; some think he will require a heavy press man-system; and others think he will thrive only in zone. A willing tackler, albeit with a few specific gaps where he’s likely to need safety help. Every profiler seems to admire his technique-supported knack for being sticky all the way down the field, even against very good opposition, but his margins of error also seem to be unusually tight. The NFL.com scouting report by Lance Zierlein is very intriguing because it basically reads like, ‘Tampa would deserve a fringe-1st based on what he did against college WRs, but I [Zierlein] question if he has the top-end speed to hold up against NFL talent.’ That’s my summary. His actual words would be, “Tampa can handle some man matchups, but his last-second pass breakups will turn into completions against pro receivers.” So he did it in college but won’t be able to do it in the pros? Tom Mead’s gif supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) describes Tampa as a long, tall, experienced, businesslike CB with good speed and physicality, but the normal vulnerabilities against extreme shiftiness that one might expect in a man his size. “In the games watched, just about all of his allowed receptions were on comeback or stop routes [because] his COD is just adequate…” Similar routes could be a concern, especially at the next level, with off coverage being his weakest technique. Going beyond coverage questions, “[Tampa] is a willing [run support tackler] and shows good, yet inconsistent, physicality.” Tom concludes: “His best fit is as an outside corner in a Press Man role but with some Cover 3 mixed in.” Interestingly enough, Zierlein thinks he could be “an eventual starter for a zone-heavy cover unit,” but questions whether he has the long speed to hold up in man. He could not test at the Combine due to a tweaked hamstring. CB Tam

3:01 8.1 SAF Cole Bishop, Utah (Senior). 6-2, 206 lbs. with short 29¾” arms and 9½” hands. An all-purpose DB with a long list of assets: high football IQ, disciplined understanding of his role in team defense, good overall athleticism, a quick and decisive trigger, good tackling, explosive acceleration, and the ball skills to punish overly ambitious QBs. Definitely an energy bringer, and bound to be great on special teams. The missed plays almost always come from being so eager that he overruns the target. He also has advanced coverage skills, which allow him to stick with TEs, RBs, and even those WRs who can’t take advantage of his limited top end speed. That last will be the Achilles heel that limits his role in the NFL. Compiled an elite 9.81 RAS that was tops in the whole class. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 3 grade of 8.1) calls Bishop “a heat-seeking missile on the field [and a] smart, tough safety who can play multiple positions… [His] instincts, intelligence, and physicality [allows him] to make up for athletic limitations.” Some of those limitations, like questionable long speed on film, were answered by that incredible RAS. DB_S Bish

3:01 7.9 FS Calen Bullock, USC (Junior). 6-2, 188 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. 20, turns 21 on April 30. [Mtg. at Combine] Bullock is a classic free safety who roams deep, reads the play, and then pounces. Great length, range, and ball skills make him a terror on passing plays, but his lack of oomph can show up on run downs. Minkah Lite? Showed good 4.48 speed at the Combine but did no other testing. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 3 grade of 7.9) sees a great athlete who will be limited as a player to the “traditional over-the-top, cover two or cover three safety,” because his highly inconsistent tackling makes him “a one-trick pony.” DB_S BulO

3:01 7.9 SAF Kitan Oladapo, Oregon St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 216 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. A three-year starter who gets extra points from me for playing in his bowl game even though he was heading into the draft. Oladapo is hard hitting, fluid, box safety who loves to be physical but also has very good coverage skills for a man with his height. Really shifty scatbacks can beat him on pure COD, but that’s not surprising for any Safety if you think about it. The TDN scouting profile calls him “a Swiss Army knife” who is effective regardless of whether he’s blitzing, covering WRs from the slot, or coming downfield in run support. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.9) uses the exact same phrase: “a Swiss Army knife.” DB_S Ola

3:01 8.4 FS Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 197 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands. Age t/b/d. Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (his nickname since second grade) is a good option if you want the team to upgrade the SAF2 position with someone rangy who can free Minkah Fitzpatrick to be a roving playmaker. Lance Zierlein’s #3 safety in the entire class, Taylor-Demerson profiles as a highly instinctive player with very good range in centerfield, and also the ability to cover from the slot. The issue is size. Rabbit Taylor-Demerson may have particular appeal for the Steelers because he excels as a Nickle safety who can shut down 3rd-and-X passes at a really surprising rate. Supposed to be an exceptional leader too. Put up elite speed and explosion numbers good enough to compile an RAS of 8.87 despite his lack of size. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.4) starts by calling this young man, “the definition of a ball-hawking safety who can create splash plays and impact in a variety of ways,” including long experience as a special teamer. “Intelligence, processing, burst, speed, physicality, and whatever acronym you want to use, he has it in spades.” Hester’s NFL comp is no less than Tyrann Mathieu, though it must be said the honey badger had an NFL-level brilliance when it came to football IQ, and while Taylor-Demerson has proven to be extremely smart for the college game, he has a ways to go before touching that kind of description. DB_S Tay

3:01 7.6 DT/EDGE Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan. (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 200 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Team captain. His father is that other Kris Jenkins, the monster NT who earned all pro nods while playing for the Panthers and Jets in the early 2000’s. The son is 60 pounds lighter, and much more explosive. Jenkins is a magnificent, freakish athlete (RAS 9.55 held back by size) who stands astride the line between a 4-3 EDGE and a 4-3 DT playing 3-tech, but who has somehow managed to very rarely show it on the field. His erratic get-off is one big factor, and his feet will occasionally stall for no apparent reason. Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) particularly praises Jenkins’ team-oriented character, and his ability as a run stuffer, but worries about ”a questionable ceiling due to pass-rush limitations.” The lack of pass rush will hurt his stock with the Steelers, and lack of height could also be an issue. The team has very narrow requirements for body type, and Jenkins measures in as too short, but with extra-long arms to make up for it. DL Jen

3:01 7.8 DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (Senior). 6-4, 294 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] A prospect who fits Pittsburgh’s desired body shape almost perfectly, with top notch run-stuffing skills but almost nonexistent pass rush contributions despite having the physical assets to succeed in that area too. The athletic tools are wonderful (RAS 9.87), and there are enough very impressive flashes to make omens for the future look very good. If only he wasn’t so danged raw, and in so many ways! Orhorhoro has only his three years of college starting to draw on, having grown up in Nigeria and setting foot on the gridiron in his junior year at High School. He’s probably a good two years away from having the technique (particularly the hand technique) he will need to succeed in the NFL, but the team who shows that patience could be very well rewarded for many years to come. Orhorhoro looked particularly impressive during the Combine field drills. [INSERT ¶ BREAK] Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.8) describes a classic Steelers-type DT who can take on double teams, mount a strong bull rush with a counter or two, and always plays with a very hot motor. But he “isn’t overly twitchy as an athlete” and has many areas that need to improve because he is “still pretty raw when it comes to fundamentals at the position.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein basically agrees, describing the young man as an “an ascending talent and future starter in odd or even fronts.” The issues are (a) it will take time for him to get there, and (b) both the floor and ceiling remain speculative. DL Orh

3:01 8.0 DT Maason Smith, LSU (RS Soph). 6-5⅛, 306 lbs. with (no kidding) 35” arms and small 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Visit] Maason Smith is a pass rushing DT with fantastic length, and very good strength, anchor ability, and motor, and some surprisingly good hands. It’s a long list of assets, but offset by problems with his pad level that could take two or even three years of dedicated work to fix. Sounds good for one of the rare players who fits the Steelers mold! Nevertheless, the bottom line is that Maason Smith presents a case of excellent but not awesome traits, with very limited experience and concomitantly raw skills. But… A lot of that inexperience happened because he tore an ACL in September 2022. He played through the recovery in 2023, hence the recent film, but Daniel Jeremiah reports that Smith’s recovery wasn’t quite finished. Thus his 2023 tape isn’t as promising as what we saw before the injury, but it’s still pretty darned good, and some reviewers say he was getting back up to full strength by the end of the year. I choose to see the positive side, but the bottom line remains: we’re stuck with projected potential instead than proven production. Here’s another selling point if you need one: add 10 pounds of good, grown-man muscle – which he should be able to do – and Maason Smith would look a lot like Stephon Tuitt. Color me intrigued. Note that Smith moved well, but only well during the Combine and pro day drills, compiling a good but not great RAS of 8.46. [INSERT ¶ BREAK] The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 3 grade of 8.0) sees enormous potential held back by a lack of “consistency, production, [and] experience.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sounds more like a Round 3-4 grade: “[Smith is a] traits-based prospect with an exciting ceiling but a concerning lack of experience and consistency… [B]est suited to play as a 3-4 DE,… Smith flashes as a pass rusher [], which should keep improving… [and is an example of] early round traits but middle-round tape. Smith requires scheme fit and patience [] but he should be no worse than a viable backup.” DL Smi

3:01 8.3 Mack ILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (Junior). 6-0, 230 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] [Lost nine games to a broken arm in 2023] Trotter’s father is Jeremiah Sr., a pro bowl ILB for the Eagles during the early 2000’sand a member of the team HOF, so we can be sure that Jeremiah Jr. will understand the position and the NFL lifestyle requirements. He’s got all the physical assets you want except size, including the coveted suddenness and pop, but at an almost human level; i.e., he isn’t a genius athlete by NFL standards. A high energy player who understands the game and “gets it,” Trotter’s stock gets depressed a by the limited number of starts (26 in all), and also occasional whiffs on tackling, pursuit angles, and other things that will improve with coaching and experience. He’s also an excellent ‘green dot’ prospect to coordinate communication, but he can get swallowed by o-linemen when forced to play on his own. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.3) ends with a reassurance. Trotter may have Devin Bush’s size, but “[he] is a much more physical player who has shown he can win against blockers and could be that young, impactful player Pittsburgh [could use].” ILB Tro

3:01 8.1 G/C Christian Haynes, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-2½, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Age t/b/d. OLC Hay

C/G Hunter Nourzad, Penn St. by way of Cornell (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 319 lbs. with 32¾" arms and big 10⅝" hands. 23, turns 24 in November. [Mtg. at Local Visit] Credit to Tom Mead's gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.7) for this good-looking option. Nourzad played RT while he was at Cornell, then guard (2022) and center (2023) during his pair of years at Penn State. "As a pass blocker, he has good snap quickness, balance, and pad level [with] solid punch placement, [active and strong] hands, [and] good play strength and good anchor to subdue [power] rushers… As a run blocker, he has experience in zone and power schemes, [is fundamentally sound]… and flashed the quickness to execute reach blocks." The weights on his stock come down to inexperience, and difficulty dealing with the things that only experience can teach: stunts, twists, good swim moves, exceptional quickness, etc. Nourzad came in as the CTR3 in Lance Zierlein's NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade of 6.26) behind only Graham Barton, the clear #1 (6.46 = a solid starter within 2 years), and Jackson Powers-Johnson as the clear #2 (6.34 = eventually a plus starter). "Nourzad has the feel and footwork for all run-blocking schemes and is strong enough to deal with a 0-technique lined up over him." OLC Nou

3:01 8.1 G/C Christian Haynes, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-2½, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Age t/b/d. A 4-year starter who is athletic, technically sound, mobile, tough, and nasty. All good. He’s just… short, and woefully shy of experience against NFL caliber athletes. Haynes has the build of a big center, and he did some work at that position during Senior Bowl week with okay results, but he’s always played guard instead and no one knows for sure if he could move to the pivot. At Connecticut he was an NFL quality OL prospect on a team where he stood alone, and that adds some extra uncertainty. The January scouting profile by the well-respected Brandon Thorn calls Haynes “an adept run-blocker who wins with technique, processing skills and a relentless demeanor… [He] is a hard-nosed, mentally sharp and experienced player with good play strength to bolster an o-line room as a quality interior depth piece.” Thorn’s pro comparison is the 2023 LA Rams version of Kevin Dotson. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 2 grade of 8.1) calls Roberts a guard “[with] outstanding length… good power and outstanding movement skills, you have a plus-starter relatively early in his career… with tremendous scheme versatility.” OLG Hay

3:01 8.4 G/T Jordan Morgan, Arizona (Senior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with short-for-an-OT 32⅞” arms and big 10⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [ACL tear in 2022 but played all of 2023] Three-year starter. Morgan offers a balanced profile for both run and pass blocking, though he needs to add strength. He is a good, technically accomplished college LT who may prove to be an even better guard at the next level. Had a relatively ho-hum Senior Bowl week. RAS of 9.24 as a tackle, and RAS of 9.82 as a guard. As summarized in the late-November scouting profile by the well-respected Brandon Thorn, “Morgan has the frame, build, play strength and physicality to make a smooth transition inside to guard, with the initial quickness and burst to be a high-quality run-blocker. His questionable range and middling redirect skills will be difficult to overcome on an island [i.e., as an OT] against NFL edge rushers, but he could make it work inside a run-first, play-action-based scheme that limits those exposures.” Came in at #31 overall on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. “Morgan is a very athletic left tackle with average size… He struggles to redirect inside when facing counter moves… more finesse than power [in the run game]… [and] doesn’t have a lot of knock-back power… Overall, he has starting tackle ability.” According to the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Efram Geller (Round 2 grade of 8.4), “Morgan has the pass-blocking talent to be a day one starter [and his] run blocking is solid as well… Most of his weaknesses stem from size and length, which showed up many times across Morgan’s tape.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends in a fringe-1st grade, and says that “Morgan is both fluid and flexible in space, with the ability to help spring running plays with second-level blocks and play-side lead blocking.” OLG Mor

C/G Hunter Nourzad, Penn St. by way of Cornell (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 319 lbs. with 32¾" arms and big 10⅝" hands. 23, turns 24 in November. OLG Nou

G/T Jordan Morgan, Arizona (Senior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with short-for-an-OT 32⅞" arms and big 10⅞" hands. 22, turns 23 in August. OLT Mor

3:01 7.6 QB Jordan Travis, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 200 lbs. with 9” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Broken ankle in November] Remember FSU, the Cinderella story of 2023 that didn’t make it into the playoffs despite going unbeaten? It happened because the Seminoles rode an elite defense on one side of the ball, and a star quarterback on the other – until injury ended his season and all the voters called it a wrap on the Noles’ ability to still compete with top-shelf opponents. That quarterback was Jordan Travis. A highly athletic player with good, consistent mechanics, a lightning release, a proven clutch gene, very good pocket presence, and exceptional leadership. The only real downsides to Jordan Travis are suboptimal size and NFL-average arm strength. It will take careful film work to judge his accuracy because flaws could hide behind the catch radius of his two ginormous targets in 2023: the 6-7 Johnny Wilson and 6-4 Keon Coleman. His mobility has to be ranked “special.” The triumphs of his 2023 run basically came from his ability to extend plays, improvise, and then use either his feet or his arm to make a little magic. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) describes Travis as “a solid prospect whose game may not ‘wow’ in any one area, but he plays from the pocket well, is largely fundamentally sound, and is an impressive athlete… A scheme fit for what the Steelers are looking for… Predicting him to become an NFL starter is a stretch, but he could spot start and be a fine backup.” My take? At some point it’s good policy to simply bet on winners, and one has to admire Travis’ ability to be the secret sauce for a championship-caliber team. QB Tra

3:01 7.8 WR Brenden Rice, USC by way of Colorado (Junior). 6-2, 208 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 22 in March. Have you heard of that new Hollywood spectacular coming to your TV in 2024? It’s called, Son Of Godzilla Jerry Meets The NFL! And you thought Marvin Harrison Jr. had big shoes to fill. Put the last name aside, though, and Brenden Rice is still a fine prospect all on his own. He will be seriously considered as a Round 3-4 option for the Big Slot role – especially if interviews show anything like his father’s legendary work ethic. The skill set starts with his size, overall toughness, intensity, and tremendous blocking ability, with a sneaky athleticism (RAS of 7.07) that will outmatch everyone but a genuine CB. One way or another, this is the sort of young man who makes himself a factor for every play he is on the field regardless of whether he gets the ball. He also understands route trees and the other things that go into football IQ, as you’d expect from someone who grew up in the industry. What’s missing is instant speed, except… he was a very good track athlete, he understands how to stack defenders, he collected a huge number of pass interference penalties, he made the Feldman Freaks list for a reason, his father famously played much faster than he measured, and he has reportedly hit 23 mph according to GPS. As the Maine lobsterman said about his 12-pound newborn, “Ayuh. That’ll do.” The weirdest thing is the way some scouting profiles praise him for the very things that others question. It’s a phenomenon I haven’t really seen before. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) says he plays like a power forward in basketball, consistently boxing out or fighting through defenders for the football as if their attempt to get in the way is an insult. Excels at fighting for YAC too. WR Ric

3:01 8.0 WR Malik Washington, Virginia by way of Northwestern (RS Senior). 5-8⅛, 192 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January. Team captain. Extremely short but also extremely stocky, so he won’t have any delicacy problems. Virginia’s offense ran through this young man. Lines up anywhere, though in the slot most of all, and does anything the coaches ask. Super quick, with limited long speed. Tremendous hands and won’t leave an inch on the field unclaimed. But size does matter, he doesn’t have it, and he doesn’t have return skills to fall back on. PFN’s Shrine Bowl Offensive Player of the Week, which the Depot’s contingent on site fully supported. Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (early 3rd grade of 8.0) called a “human highlight reel… with no fear of going over the middle and playing in traffic… [who is] going to be a serious matchup nightmare in the right system at the NFL level.” WR WasM

3:12 7.8 Slot CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (Junior). 5-11⅜, 179 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Featuring fantastic COD combined with instant burst, good speed, ferocity, top tier football IQ, and the playmaker gene, Abrams-Draine embodies the Jack Russell Terrier meets CB stereotype that wins every contest until the big dogs find a way to impose their size. Had a mixed RAS score of 6.74 with outright poor scores for explosiveness and agility – scores so inconsistent with the film that one wonders if he was ill. He’s very likely to excel in off coverage and zone but have a tougher time in press-man schemes, and those agilities really give pause at the idea of leaving him alone in the slot. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) emphasizes KA-D’s background as a former WR and concludes “he has shown that he can hold his own on the outside but may be best suited for slot duties to at least start his NFL career. He has also only been a defensive back for three seasons and is still growing into the player he can be.” The NFL.com scouting report by Lance Zierlein notes the size limitations, but ends with a Round 2-3 grade anyway because of the ball skills and the versatility to play so many roles and varieties in coverage. CB Abr

3:12 7.6 SAF Jaden Hicks, Wash. St. (Junior). 6-1⅞, 211 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. An all-purpose SAF who is better in the box due to limited long speed, which he compensates for with solid coverage skills and a high football IQ. Hicks was tackling machine in college, and solid across the board in all other roles. He’s occasionally guilty of going for the kill shot, but reliably wraps up when things don’t line up too temptingly. Guaranteed to be a good special teams player. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 3 grade of 7.6) likes Hicks’ versatility as much as anything else, seeing patience as the main thing he needs to learn. “Too often he is fooled by play-action and tries to get downhill and active too quickly.” But as Coach T says, ”I’d rather say ‘whoa’ than sic ‘em.” This long and thorough November, 2023 article will tell you everything you want to know about Hicks’ background, development, attitude, and approach to the game. This goes to a late January TDN scouting profile. DB_S Hic

3:12 8.3 NT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas (RS Senior). 6-4½, 366 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10⅛” hands. [NOTE: Played at 364 in college; refused to weigh in at the Senior Bowl; and then weighed in at his college weight for the Combine. Is the weight out of control?] 22, turns 23 in July. Do you lust for a genuine immovable object for the center of the defense, who may not go forward but darned well won’t retreat even with two grown NFL men doing their best to shove him one way or the other? And who has a good bit of sneaky athleticism you wouldn’t expect? If so, you are about to fall in love with the man who came in at #48 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. “Hulk grab two men by jersey. Hulk do one-handed pushup with each. Hulk toss little men aside. Hulk grab any ball carrier who comes in reach.” Just don’t expect Hulk to chase after said ball carrier, let alone move in to pressure a QB on passing plays. T’Vondre Sweat makes even NFL linemen look small, he’d probably weigh 320 in prime condition, and he is correspondingly strong. But he is the very definition of a run defense specialist who may not even be a two-down player because even his bull rush disappears a few plays in. Has battled weight issues for his entire career with very limited endurance as well. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.3) calls Sweat “a one-man wrecking ball” with some surprising nuance like “an impressive swim move,” but also a player who “is completely neutralized on outside runs and lacks the lateral movement to attack the sideline.” Moved surprisingly well in the Combine drills, looking smooth and coordinated, but measured quite poorly on everything but size. An arrest for DWI in early April can’t help his stock; less because of the thing itself than what it says about his maturity and self-discipline. DL Swe

G/C Dominick Puni, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 323 lbs. with 33¾" arms and 10" hands. Turned 24 in February. OLC Pun

3:12 7.4 C/G Nick Samac, Michigan St. (RS Senior). 6-4, 307 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl] 5-year player, 3-year starter. Samac has a strong background in wrestling and shotput, both of which sync up well to OL skills. He also came in as the #5 center ahead of Zach Frazier in Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile with some comments that make him sound like an excellent fit for an Arthur Smith offense. “A three-year starter with good feet and technique, Samac could be in consideration for a move-blocking rushing attack. He is strong at the point of attack but will have limitations against NFL power.” Factor that against Pat Meyer’s system built around mobile centers and Arthur Smith’s preference for an outside zone running scheme, and you have to see Samac’s stock as very strong from a Steelers POV. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.4) describes Samac as a “scheme-dependent move blocker” who wins on brains, technique, positioning, quick hands, and tenacity, but is held back by physical limitations having to do with “his slower, choppy feet [that] could limit his ceiling in pass protection… He projects as a developmental starter [who] would definitely be a fit in Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme if the Steelers were looking for a center later in the draft.” OLC Sam

3:12 7.4 G/C Dominick Puni, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 323 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10” hands. Turned 24 in February. A multiyear starter, almost exclusively at OT, Puni will move inside at the next level because he lacks the combination of height and length required in the pros. It should be easy transition since he looks like a guard, run blocks like a good guard, has the play strength, physicality, and phone booth power to be a guard, and would have excellent mobility as a guard. Note that Puni also played center during the Senior Bowl, and looked very natural doing it according to OL guru Duke Manyweather. Puni tested as a poor straight line runner with elite explosion and agility scores, both of which matter more. Combined RAS of 8.16. Offers added value as a potential swing tackle because his sound fundamentals should protect him up to the point where NFL edge rushers can study him on tape to find exploitable gaps. This goes to a January scouting profile by the always-reliable Brandon Thorn (Round 3 grade) . The TDN scouting profile sees a desperate need to keep his pads down, but suggests he could succeed even at tackle if he learns to do so. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 4 grade of 7.4) sees Puni’s tendency to “play tall with poor hip flexion” as a flaw that will move him inside to guard, “where he can continue to excel making blocks out in space as a puller or climbing up to the second level.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says, “Puni appears to have middle-round value but future starting talent for a move-oriented scheme.” OLG Pun

3:12 6.5 OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington (Junior). 6-5, 308 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22 years old. Michael Penix, Washington’s QB, is left-handed, which means his blind side protector played on the right rather than the left. That’s Roger Rosengarten. The scouting reports read a little bit like Steeler Nation’s cartoon version of Chuks Okorafor: amazingly quick footed for someone this size, which could particularly suit Arthur Smith’s outside zone preference, lets Rosengarten get in the way of almost any pass rusher, and do better than that for the ones who rely on speed. Nice technique too, with an approach to the game that sounds a lot like the one espoused by Coach Meyer. He’s just a little light in the pants when faced with pure power, and it really shows up in the running game. A good NFL weight room will help with that, but something along those lines will probably be his final verdict when all is said and done. Compiled an elite 9.60 RAS, but declined to do the bench press at the Combine. Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile concludes by saying, “Rosengarten is a twitchy, aggressive and crafty player who needs to improve his functional strength before getting on an NFL field. But he has enough tools to work his way into a swing tackle role with starting potential down the road.” The gif-supported Depot scouting profile (Round 6 grade of 6.5) also emphasizes lack of strength as a significant problem for someone who otherwise has good awareness and the technical foundation needed to play the position. Is that easier to fix if the team does indeed move to an outside zone running attack? Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) notes that Rosengarten’s final game in the CFB championship was by far his worst of the season, leaving a poor last impression. The Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy argues that Rosengarten’s excellent performance during that week should move him from fringe-3rd to fringe-2nd consideration. The relatively long PFN scouting profile agrees on a fringe-3rd grade. OLT Ros

3:12 7.8 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1, 197 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and big 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in December. [Mtg. at Combine] Speed to burn with the body control, size, agility, and hands to be a good down-the-field weapon. A versatile player who’s been used in multiple ways. Smooth and efficient as a route runner. Doesn’t play as big as he measures. Has more long speed than quick acceleration. Willing to play slot, block in the running game, and run those physically tough routes over the middle. His 8.55 RAS includes bad 10-yard splits in the dash. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4-5 grade) says, ”McMillan is a long-striding field-stretcher… slot target with good size and production.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) likewise sees a big-slot prospect who “lacks high-end speed or quickness but tends to do everything right as a route runner and a YAC threat who can also make the tough grabs in coverage to move the chains.” WR McM

3:12 8.5 WR Devontez “Tez” Walker, N. Car. by way of Kent St. (Junior). 6-1½, 197 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. Devontez Walker is a home run hitter with good size, tremendous 4.36 speed, the overall athleticism to compile a 9.91 RAS, and the proven ability to get open downfield. He’s also elusive with the ball in his hands, and can turn ordinary catches into explosive plays with his YAC ability. Drake Maye’s favorite receiver, Walker a very odd Senior Bowl. He repeatedly beat CBs deep during both practices and in the game, only to drop the balls when they arrived; a complete departure from his sure-handed 2023 film. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jason Herbst (Round 2 grade of 8.5) focuses on Walker’s set of great releases, sudden burst that forces corners to give him some cushion, and elite speed to be leavin’ once he’s even. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) says “Walker is a tale of two receivers. He’s a long strider who will excel running [deep] routes, [but] when he’s asked to get in and out of breaks or make tighter turns, his lack of short-area footwork and route acumen make him substantially easier to cover.” WR Wal

3:24 7.5 CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee (Senior). 6-1, 196 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in January. 2023 season ended with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Tall, strong, and furiously combative when the ball is in the air, Hadden works best out of press coverage where he can use those assets to take control of the play. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein reports that he can be a little tight in other coverages, which gives shifty route runners an edge on the COD front. Not that he’s bad in off or zone coverage. He isn’t. He’s just that much better in press. Long speed is a question mark that wasn’t answered at the Combine because he didn’t run the 40. A fine tackler when attacking receivers and screens, but less eager to mix it up in run support. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.5) describes Hadden as a good, solid “outside boundary corner… with good size, solid speed, and good COD… who can play on either side…, has experience in man and zone schemes, and would fit in either.” CB Had

3:24 7.6 Slot CB D.J. James, Auburn by way of Oregon (RS Senior). 5-11⅝, 175 lbs. with 31” arms and small 8⅜” hands. Turned 23 in March. Experienced in both press-man and off coverage, but built like a willow wand and vulnerable to being big-boyed – though you can also point to the counterargument that he’s played without injury for several full seasons as a starter. Excellent speed, COD, and ball skills. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonas Wedlich (Round 3-4 grade of 7.6) describes a cover corner whose “game is full of great coverage skills, likes to shadow opponents, and stays with them for the whole play rather than aggressively playing the ball.” Jonas also admires James’ football IQ when it comes to play recognition, with cautions that the size limitations are real, inhibit his ability in press coverage, and make him basically a nonfactor in run support. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile describes James as one of the rare prospects who can reliably mirror and match even the quickest WRs but acknowledges that he may be limited to shutting down that kind of receiver due to the size limitations. Dare I say it? ‘A Diontae Johnson eraser who’d be helpless against George Pickens.’ Usually it goes in reverse. CB Jam

3:24 7.6 CB Elijah Jones, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6-1¾, 182 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 24 in January. A press-man corner with the versatility to play off and zone as well, Jones is known for excellent hands, advanced football IQ, and willingness to get his nose dirty in run support. Quick enough and fluid enough to compile a 9.74 RAS, which answered common questions regarding his top end speed, agility, and play strength. He looked good enough at the Senior Bowl to generate some real buzz. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile characterizes Jones as, a “[slender,] scheme-dependent cornerback with excellent length and above-average ball skills to harass and overtake lesser receivers when it’s time to make the catch… a press-man corner with Cover 3 potential.” Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (strong Round 3-4 grade of 7.6) expresses “a little surprise [that] I haven’t heard more about him in this pre-draft prospect. The ability to play inside and outside… in both press man and zone coverages… is a plus, and he does get his hands on the ball… The run support was inconsistent… [but] he is capable of being a contributor and is a wrap up tackler.” CB JonE

Slot SAF/CB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0, 179 lbs. with 32⅜" arms and 9⅞" hands. Turned 23 in March. CB Sim

3:24 7.6 Slot SAF/CB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0, 179 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March. In the old days, Jaylin Simpson would have been called a tweener who lacked the size and strength to be a classic safety, and the smooth COD to succeed as a cover corner, but might have a chance nevertheless because he’s a football player down to his core, with the ballhawk gene built in, and enough click-and-close savvy to succeed in a zone-based secondary. Dick LeBeau would have really liked him. The modern, sub-package game has given men like Simpson a more defined home: Slot-DB, where his combination of speed and explosiveness (top 15% RAS of 8.6) make up for his deficits in pure size, strength, and boundary-corner fluidity. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein identifies the tweener debate as Simpson’s main challenge in building a professional career: “He doesn’t support the run well enough to instill confidence as a last line of defense and he can be a little tardy to get his hips flipped in one-on-one transitions as a corner.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.6) calls Simpson, “a long, angular defender that has a knack for locating the football in coverage and making plays in the secondary.” The young man has all the desire and aggressiveness to be a good tackler; just very little of the size. He will take down a Najee Harris or Jaylen Warren from the knees on down, or he won’t do it at all. DB_S Sim

3:24 7.6 DT Justin Eboigbe (ee-BOYG-bee), Alabama (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 297 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in April. An experienced, athletic, well-trained run stuffer who comes close to Pittsburgh’s physical requirements, but is a little short on the juice needed to be more than a rotational guy (RAS of only 5.69). The gif-supported Depot scouting profile by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.6) says Eboigbe can take on double-team blocks well enough, and is “a complete mismatch for opposing TEs, who struggle to handle his sheer size and strength,” but has a pass rush that is basically limited to going straight through a blocker with strength and length. There are the normal leverage issues as well, and “flashes” of extra ability with a solid floor justify a mid-round pick for any team seeking depth rather than a star. DL Ebo

3:24 8.8 EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-4¾, 259 lbs. with shorter 32⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. Turned 23 in January. Top 10-15 talent on an all-teams board. [Old neck injury] Started in Washington where he was medically retired due to a neck injury, but came back to play in UCLA all through 2023 until opting out of his bowl game. Played well enough to win both the Hendricks Award and the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best defensive lineman. One of those players who catches every eye because he’s just different – so much so that many people use T.J. Watt as the player comp. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 grade of 8.8) describes Latu as a “sack technician… with a full arsenal of moves” who has just about everything you’d want except eye-popping burst of the line of scrimmage. EDGE Lat

3:24 8.6 EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn St. (Junior). 6-2⅞, 254 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 21 in January. Round 1 talent on an all-teams board. Robinson has elite burst, bend, and overall athletic talent, which could even improve that profile even more as he adds more grown-man strength. No. 11 in the class when it comes to pure potential. He’s also got very little sophistication at the pass-rushing craft, which means he’s barely started to become what he could be. Robinson profiles as a true 3-4 OLB. A young player who is almost a star already, and is very likely to improve. EDGE Rob

3:24 9.2 EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama (Junior). 6-2¾, 240 lbs. with amazing 34⅜” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Dinner] Top 10 talent on an all-teams board. A model 3-4 OLB with the burst, bend, hands, strength, length, and technique to be a pro. Notably good in coverage too. Just not a perfect model because it’s all A- instead of A+. Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Top 10 grade of 9.2) puts it this way: “Be prepared when Turner comes in and dominates the NFL because it is inevitable.” [Sigh]. EDGE Tur

3:24 9.1 EDGE Jared Verse, Florida St. by way of Albany (Junior). 6-3⅞, 254 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. Top 10-15 talent on an all-teams board. Burst and bend; length and strength; quick and fast; and a self-made football player who clawed his way up. Everything starts with a totally dominant bull rush. You often read some variation, “when he plays it’s like watching a bomb go off.” Round 1 stuff for sure. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 1 grade of 9.1) sums it up like this: “He has all the tools to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler with outstanding impact in both the run and pass game.” EDGE Ver

3:24 7.8 ILB Cedric Gray, N. Car. (Senior). 6-1½, 234 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. Team captain and 3-year starter. A good but not great athlete (8.02 RAS) who thrives in the box, Cedric Gray excels in run support, blitzes and tackles well, has sideline-to-sideline range, and is good enough in space to cover anyone who moves through his zone. The physical gaps come down to limited play strength. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.8) identifies processing speed as the main issue, along with disengaging from blocks and a lot of smaller but niggling areas where he needs to improve. “[Gray’s] role was more of a Buck ILB, but I feel he would be better as a Mack… He has the potential to be a 3-down ILB but right now the mental processing was not at the level you really need.” ILB Gra

3:24 6.6 ILB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (Junior). 6-1⅛, 237 lbs. (244 at the Senior Bowl) with 33” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 21 in February. Team captain. Wallace can be a sideline-to-sideline menace against opposing running games when he’s kept clean, despite his youth and lack of starts. Good straight-line speed and overall athletic talent (9.34 RAS with elite speed and explosion numbers, held back by moderate size). The problem seems to be play strength. He has a rocked-up body but plays with NFL-average physicality that shows up when he has to avoid, stuff, or battle with blockers that match or exceed his size. A high-energy team leader with surprising movement skills for a bigger ILB. He literally played all over the field in H.S., WR, RB, QB, every conceivable LB spot, and as a return man. Excels on special teams, which he played in college. ILB Wal

3:24 6.8 C/G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas (Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with short 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. A good but not great technician with nice footwork and overall athleticism, Limmer played guard until 2023 when he moved inside and did just fine. RAS of 9.64 measured as a guard, and 9.71 as a center. His agility, explosion, and 10-yard split measurements were all elite, and the pure strength beyond elite. 39 bench press reps?! It’s easy to project a long career, but how much will be as a starter, and what is his ceiling? Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.8) noted very little bad outside of a serious need for Limmer to clean up his punch. and made a point of saying that “Limmer was better than expected and played with an OL that had its struggles.” The quickness, mobility, attitude, and basic technique were all listed as solid or better, with “impressive hand strength [that lets him] lock on to defenders and [not] let go.” The flaw comes down to the lack of special size and length. The verdict was, “athletic and mobile but undersized.” The scouting profile by the always-reliable Brandon Thorn (Round 4) had the exact same analysis up and down the line. “In pass protection, Limmer [shows] very good athletic ability and reactionary quickness to get to his spots and recover out of compromising positions. However, his narrow, lean build makes it a chore to consistently anchor against the bull rush and maintain the integrity of the pocket on pick attempts. Overall, Limmer is a very athletic, lean, nimble blocker with wiry strength who can strain to finish blocks… but his narrow frame and minimal girth likely pigeonholes his path… as a center-only in a zone-heavy scheme.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein offers a more lukewarm, average backup grade: “Limmer’s run blocking should create an NFL opportunity at center, but the pass protection must improve [due to]… below average posture and base width in his sets [and] feet that get heavy, impacting reactive quickness with his mirror.” OLC Lim

3:24 7.5 T/G Kiran Amegadjie, Yale (Senior). 6-5, 323 lbs. with shame-a-condor 36⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Age t/b/d. Injured quad cost him a lot of the 2023 season, when he was expected to show off his abilities. Even so, it’s fair to say that Amegadjie dominated his vastly less athletic competition, so he looks the part and acts the part, but… Yale? He amounts to a true boom-or-bust projection. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 4 grade of 7.5) uses the utter lack of competition, and the injured quad, as grounds for an early Day 3 grade, lower than many other reviewers. “If healthy, Amagadjie has the combination of core strength, length, and foot quickness to develop into a starting offensive tackle down the road.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sounds more like a Round 2-3 grade, writing that Amegadjie has “a rare blend of athletic traits and eye-popping length, [so] it might be a mistake to bet against the high number of boxes Amegadjie checks. His hand usage is a work in progress, and he hasn’t learned to consistently get into blocks with proper footwork and body control, but both issues are coachable and likely to be corrected.” OLT Ame

3:24 7.5 OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-5¾, 310 lbs. with very long 34⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turned 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit] The RT running mate to all-world LT prospect Joe Alt, Fisher started at Notre Dame as a true freshman; the only one in Notre Dame history. That shows a ton of promise. But in 2024? Fisher simply doesn’t have the consistent technique to hold up against grown NFL men, and almost certainly made a bad choice in leaving school so early. That said, he’s supposed to be an extremely smart and well-rounded athlete who will have as good a chance as anyone to earn snaps after 2-3 years of NFL coaching . Tossing him in before that could help in run blocking, but the team would absolutely have to put a TE next to him on passing downs, and probably keep a RB on standby for the inevitable whiffs. Fisher tests as a good but not extra-good athlete across the board, with an overall RAS of 7.72. Brandon Thorn’s late January scouting profile characterizes Fisher as “a young, long and powerful blocker with good athletic ability” who has a lot of boom-or-bust to his game, supported by physical assets ranging from fine to excellent across the board: quick enough feet, good balance, solid strength, long arms with a strong and skillful punch, good hand usage for the most part, etc. It’s just that he can be manipulated into losing his fundamentals; when that happens he gets beat; and when he gets beat he gets trounced. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.5) sees Fisher as an exceptionally young player with a well-rounded but incomplete game that will always be capped by his lack of “the top-end physical or athletic traits of other linemen in this class.” Alex uses Dan Moore Jr. as his comp for style, but with unknowns at the areas where Dan Moore still needs to improve. “Across the board in the run and pass game, Fisher is solid everywhere but not spectacular anywhere. He’s young with a game that can and needs to grow.” Alex disagrees Thorn about the initial punch, calling it “messy,” and sees a slew of small issues arising from areas where Fisher looks like “a bit of a robotic mover and not super fluid” and fails to show “high-end traits.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile offers something more like a late-2nd grade, seeing an athletic prospect who occasionally gets off the ball late, which creates a cascade of glaringly bad moments that make his film look worse than his fundamentals really are. OLT Fis

3:24 7.4 OT Javon Foster, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5½, 313 lbs. with long 34⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 24 in March. Team captain and three-year starter. Big, long, and strong with a lot of the assets you look for, such as length, strength, and mobility skills both in the phone booth and out in space. Compiled an overall RAS of 7.67. The problem is that 2023 was the first year where he started to get it, and he still has major technical flaws to fix in his footwork, hand usage, and punch. Brandon Thorn’s late-January scouting profile sums him up as “an ideal developmental pick who can be groomed into a contributor over time.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (Round 4 grade of 7.4), says: “Foster has a lot of experience, [] many good traits, [and] enough athleticism to play left or right tackle… The size and potential are there to be a starter, but at worst he’ll be a quality swing tackle in either a zone or power scheme.” Tom’s issues come down to “smoothing out his footwork, his hand usage, [] maintaining half-man alignment, [] improving his timing to the second level, continuing to add play strength, and being consistent on run blocks.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade) says that Foster, “[is] very capable as a zone blocker… [but] isn’t a natural knee-bender and that lack of leverage shows up as a drive blocker and when handling bull rushers… Foster lacks fluidity in his pass sets and proper footwork with certain run blocks, but he gets his job done.” OLT Fos

3:24 7.6 T/G Caedan Wallace, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6-4⅞, 314 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¾” hands. Turned 24 in April. Best friends with Joey Porter Jr. after being his roommate for three years. Guaranteed to be a fan of Thomas Sweets ice cream since he is a huge young man who grew up in Princeton, and it’s some of the best I know. Dark chocolate and mystic mints blend-in, mmmmmm. [Ahem. Sorry, I had a moment there]. Wallace has quick feet and good movement skills to pull and catch defenders out in space. Better at positional blocking that uses his movement skill and general athletic talent (RAS of 9.10), which also shows in a track and field background (shotput and discus). May fit particularly well in the outside zone running attack favored by Arthur Smith. Has improved every year but needs to keep doing so. Tends to be a waist bender and head-ducker, and can be beat around the edge. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 3-ish grade of 6.23) calls him “a clock-puncher who plays with better fundamentals and technique than his highly regarded teammate, Olu Fashanu.” High floor, low ceiling. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) describes Wallace as a good run blocker and technically inconsistent pass protector who “shouldn’t be asked to start right away, but [] has a lot of upside to be a productive RT at the next level.” This early April scouting profile by the estimable Brandon Thorn ends in a Round 4 grade, saying “Wallace is a four-year starter [at RT] in Penn State’s balanced… zone-based scheme.” He’s described as well built, “with good athletic ability, body control, and fluid movement skills along with an understanding of how to play long and maximize his length.” All in all, Wallace has the required talent, but needs to build on his “sizable leap in consistency” last year. The technical flaws have to do with rising up in mid-movement, which is fixable but requires hard work to rebuild basic habits. OLT Wal

3:24 7.1 WR Javon Baker, UCF by way of Alabama (Senior). 6-1⅜, 208 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 22 in February. Projects as an excellent move-the-chains receiver with a very high floor and limited ceiling. A good but not great athlete who compiled a 7.70 RAS, Baker has ‘good enough’ route-running skills that are based on very good stop-start brakes and acceleration rather than the more common COD ability. Solid size and good physicality allow for tackle breaking and extra YAC, though he isn’t agile enough to make tacklers whiff, and he could be a lot more physical than he’s been, particularly as a blocker in the run game. Excellent body control and very good hands. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.1) sees Baker as an inside/outside receiver who projects as a solid WR3/4 with WR2/3 potential he could reach by building a route tree, learning to block well in addition to willingly, and most of all by sharpening his route-running skill to create more separation. This late January, Bears-oriented scouting profile ends with a much more ambitious comparison to Michael Crabtree. Commenter Max, a UCF fan, reports that Baker suffered from inadequate QB play, which makes the production he did have that much more impressive, but also had too many focus drops. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile Ends in a Round 2 grade for a prospect who “Baker has the traits and skill level of an NFL receiver and should fight for an eventual shot as a WR3/4.” WR Bak

4:01 7.4 CB M.J. Devonshire, Pitt (Senior). 5-10¾, 186 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Local Visit] He isn’t tall and he certainly isn’t big, but Devonshire plays like he has arms like a condor, with a knack for staying in a WR’s hip pocket long enough to simply reach up and bat the ball away – when he doesn’t make the INT, which is always possible. Smooth and fluid, but only has average speed for really long throws. Good football IQ and understanding of route combinations. He is physical in run support but not a particularly good tackler, and his lack of measurable inches can show up on pure jump balls in the red zone. His RAS of 7.27 is a study of extremes, with elite speed and explosion results, substandard height and weight, and 35th percentile agility tests. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.4) compares him to no less than Big Play Willie Gay, of fond memory here in Steelers Nation. Gay was a Round 5 pick back in 2007, and took several years to develop. Jon worries about the lack of long speed and college grabbiness. CB Dev

4:01 7.6 CB Kalen King, Penn St. (Junior). 5-10, 189 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 21 in late January. Joey Porter’s 2022 running mate may even be better when it comes to pure quickness, but he lacks the length and reliability that makes JPJ so special in man coverage. King had Round 1 buzz coming out of 2022, but 2023 was less impressive. Smart, savvy, and has good ball skills, but needs to work on his play strength. A willing tackler who sticks his nose in, but isn’t more than acceptable getting it done. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) emphasizes King’s inside/outside versatility, but notes a variety of small technical flaws that lower his stock, such as feet that “stall” and lapses in his suddenness and transitions. Lack of balance in his backpedal was a significant concern. A fairly miserable Senior Bowl contributes to his grade being much lower than expected. Looked extremely meh at the Combine, ending up with a 5.12 RAS based on unacceptable 4.61 speed. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends in a Round 5-6 grade, based on poor everything in 2023, with glimmers of hope based on how much better he was in 2022. CB Kin

4:01 7.2 CB Josh Newton, TCU by way of LA-Monroe (RS Senior). 5-10⅝, 190 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. Team captain. An absurd amount of college experience (more than 4,000 snaps!), Newton should be an early contributor. He is scheme versatile for press-man, off-man, and zone, with the savvy and quickness to play any kind of coverage. The issue? All his physical assets are right on the edge of what the game requires, and he has little in the way of ball production. Long speed is solid, but he couldn’t keep up with speedsters; size and physicality are solid, but not special; etc. RAS of 7.07. He does excel at getting his head around for contestable catches. His stock also goes up, in an odd way, because he has a few bad but fixable habits, which suggests that he may be even better as a pro than he was in college. Up another half notch because HOF WR Chris Carter singled him out for approval during the Combine coverage: “Newton will be a real good player.” A willing and able tackler in run support. This good looking Bleacher Report scouting profile ends in a Round 5 grade based on concerns that Newton’s lack of top end speed may restrict him to zone-heavy defensive schemes and/or work in the slot. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein offers a similar grade, calling Newton “A well-built cornerback with inside/outside versatility, [who is] capable in press and is made for old-fashioned Cover 2 looks where he can redirect the release and sink into zone coverage.” Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.2) calls Newton “a throwback, physical coverage defender” who plays a game one could compare to a larger version of Arthur Maulet. CB New

4:01 7.4 CB Chau Smith-Wade, Wash. St. (RS Junior). 5-9¾, 185 lbs. with 29¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. Not the biggest player, but sticky in coverage, extremely competitive, and very athletic. Slot and sub-packages only? Exceptionally quick feet give him very good COD (subject to lapses when he gets tangled up). Smith-Wade also has the football IQ to play various types of coverage, and his hands are flat out awesome. CS-W made some astounding interceptions during the Senior Bowl game and also in the practice sessions, with film from other games to show these weren’t flukes. He’s also supposed to be reliably good in run support, with several reviewers using words like “physical,” “gritty”, “highly competitive,” “instinctive,” “aggressive,” etc. So why would he fall this far? In a word: size. As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it, “Smith-Wade is a capable defender in zone or man coverages [with] with plus athleticism and speed, [but] he’s below the desired NFL mark on height and weight for an outside cornerback.” It doesn’t help that he compiled an extremely ho-hum RAS score of 5.98, when reviewers like the Bleacher Report scouting profile had made such a big deal about him being “ultra-athletic… with quick feet and fluid hips.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 4 grade of 7.4) concludes, “Smith-Wade is the definition of a fierce competitor [whose] potential is nowhere near tapped about, especially in regards to his ceiling learning to play in the slot more.” CB Smi

4:01 7.5 SAF Tykee Smith, Georgia by way of W. Va. (RS Senior). 5-10, 202 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 23 in February. Philadelphia born and bred, Tykee Smith is as good an athlete as you’d expect from a Georgia DB, with the football IQ, quickness, skill, and physicality to be a valuable nickelback, coverage guy in the slot, and box safety in general. 7.12 overall RAS pulled back significantly by a 1.39 for height. The main critiques go to his lack of both the height and the long speed to excel in center field. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.5) says that “Smith is a versatile player with excellent football intelligence… [that is] most comfortable as a slot corner who can live as a nickel/safety hybrid player because of his versatility… Teams will love Smith for his instincts, toughness, experience, and elite football character.” Jim draws a physical player comp to C.J. Gardner-Johnson. DB_S Smi

EDGE/DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon. (Senior). 6-3, 283 lbs. with 33¼" arms and 9⅜" hands. 22, turns 23 in March. DeMarvin Leal 2.0. DL Dor

4:01 7.3 DT Gabe Hall, Baylor (RS Senior). 6-6, 291 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9½” hands. Age t/b/d. Has the rare body type that Pittsburgh covets, including long, very strong arms that he uses effectively to create space and disengage from blockers. No. 17 on the Feldman Freaks lift, with feats such as a 650 lb. squat and a 500 lb. bench (with that arm length!). Amassed a 9.33 RAS held back noticeably by his lack of weight. The flexibility isn’t bad either, and the motor is excellent. What’s missing is the desired burst off the ball, and the knack for splitting double teams. The Steelers showed some interest at the Senior Bowl. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Alex Kozora (Round 4 grade of 7.3) worries about Hall’s lack of burst off the line, lack of wiggle in his pass rush, and especially his tendency to get his pads much higher than he ought to. A high-ceiling prospect at least 2 years away from ‘getting it.’ DL HalB

4:01 7.3 DT Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois (Junior). 6-3⅜, 296 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. Team captain. The measurements are almost there, and you could call him nice run stuffer with good strength. Many early profiles complained that the lacks the burst and quickness that Pittsburgh looks for, but the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 4 grade of 7.3) makes a good argument that Randolph’s “slow get-off” on film actually comes from the Illinois system, which asked him to occupy blockers (two-gap) rather than to penetrate. Ryan includes some clips showing startling get-off and quickness that would certainly intrigue a team in need of developmental depth. Add an inch to his height and two inches to his arms, and we would all be getting much more excited. Tested as an average NFL athlete across the board (5.62 RAS). DL Ran

4:01 7.6 EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas (RS Soph.). 6-4½, 240 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9¼” hands. Age t/b/d. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 3 grade of 7.6) says, “The tools are there… His combination of length, twitch and flexibility should transfer well… By year 2-3 he should be a player who can be counted on as a full-time starter.” The assets are, in point of fact, special: length, burst, bend, motor, etc. The only things missing are experience (many say he should have returned to school and come out as a 1st rounder in 2025, and grown-man strength (which he has the frame to add). EDGE Boo

4:01 8.0 EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama (Senior). 6-3, 251 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board. A good-looking OLB prospect, Braswell does a lot of winning because he is relentless in his nonstop effort to get to the passer. It’s exhausting to even watch him sometimes. Very good speed-to-power with heavy hands, plus “a surprisingly large repertoire of pass rush moves” according to Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0), “he has a chance to develop into an impact player out on the edge”). Ross would like to see more pursuit across the field, which is interesting since his motor in the pass-rush phase is so impressive. EDGE Bra

4:01 8.2 EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah (Junior). 6-2⅛, 248 lbs. with 33” arms and big 10½” hands. Turns 21 in April. Round 2 grade on an all-teams board. Football is in the genes, with one brother on the Falcons, another on the Patriots, and a third on the Eagles practice squad. Jonah Elliss is a pass-rushing 3-4 OLB with a good first step, hot motor, moderate strength but good speed-to-power, and a nice starter’s collection of different pass-rush moves. Only moderate bend, however, and lacks some of the coverage ability you’d like to see. There’s also a history of injuries in both 2022 and 2023, with the latter ending his season. Both the Bleacher Report scouting profile and this mid-February scouting profile somehow compare him to Alex Highsmith, but that sounds like a serious case of wishful thinking given the lack of bend. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.2) sees a high-floor pass rusher with a moderate ceiling due to the lack of bend and pure, country strength. EDGE Ell

4:01 8.3 EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 247 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board. Fits the model of a 3-4 OLB who can rush from either a 2- or 3-point stance. Surprisingly good in coverage, with the motor, burst, bend, and athleticism to become an expert pass rusher. The technique is already toward professional standards, especially when combined with being a relentless, high-quality athlete who understands team defense and schemes. Gets a down check on run support as he’s shown constant trouble getting off blocks, but the assets are there to get significantly better. A strong Round 3 bet who is likely to go in Round 2 because of a well-known work ethic, top-notch study habits, and an all but certain ability to excel on special teams. His stock would be even higher if not for the difference between unrealized potential and proven production. EDGE Isa

4:01 8.1 EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington (Junior). 6-3½, 245 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board. Has everything you want short of superpower bend and athleticism, but he is probably more of a 4-3 DE than someone who would fit in Pittsburgh’s defense. Fated to be a longtime time starter, but can he be a star? Lost a lot of weight for the Combine in order to run better, and then didn’t. Ryan Roberts’ gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 of 8.1) sees a solid, power-oriented edge rusher with a lot of potential. EDGE Tri

4:01 6.7 ILB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 233 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Combine] Two-year team captain. Brother Liam is a backup T/G for the Dolphins. Tommy Eichenberg is a well-tested, extremely smart, multiyear starter whose game might be compared to Elandon Roberts in the sense that he excels as a downhill thumper, and holds up in coverage duties because his football IQ helps him to read the play earlier than many others. He isn’t a bad athlete by any means, just someone who is clearly better suited for run support. Indeed, his elite agility scores and overall 7.81 RAS. Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.7) sees a very high floor as a “two-down linebacker [and] great leader” but agrees that “he will likely have to come off the field in sub-package football due to his struggles in coverage.” Ditto for Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile. I find myself wondering about the parallels to Tyler Matakevich in a year when special teams value has suddenly gone up a notch. ILB Eic

4:01 7.6 ILB Jaylan Ford, Texas (Senior). 6-2, 240 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9½” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.6) says that Ford “projects to be a solid NFL starter after a year or two of development.” He has a 3-down ILB build with very good length, the explosive acceleration and range to make sideline-to-sideline plays, and enough native athleticism to excel in coverage. The issues come down to “play recognition and inconsistent hand usage,” which need to be solved or he will perpetually start a half-beat late, and have trouble beating the blockers who catch up to him because of that. A good tackler who wraps up well. The NFL scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sounds a more cynical, Round 5-7 note, describing Ford as a “two-year starting linebacker with good size and athleticism but average speed and below-average instincts.” ILB For

4:01 6.7 ILB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri by way of Florida (RS Senior). 6-1¾, 231 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. Turns 23 on draft Friday. Team captain. Ty’Ron Hopper is a rangy, sideline to sideline Mack ILB with good coverage chops, a nonstop motor, and an overwhelming desire to deliver hits. Got your attention yet? Those assets lead to his flaws as well. He needs to add some play strength, because offensive linemen who get in the way will stay in his way, and he needs to build professional levels of discipline to stop missing the tackles his assets put in his path. The problems one sees all seem to involve the same scenario: Ty’Ron Hopper he flies across the field. Ty’Ron Hopper throws his entire being into making the play. And then Ty’Ron Hopper sometimes misses because he flew right by, or failed to get past a blocker in the way. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonas Wedlich (Round 5 grade of 6.7) identifies tackling as by far the biggest problem in Hopper’s profile. Note that Hopper should be a fine special teams player no matter what, since he won’t have to deal with those OLs, and Danny Smith is the sort of drillmaster Hopper probably needs. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sees Hopper as a Round 4-6 prospect “with length, speed and agility, [but lacking in field vision and instincts… There are holes in his game that can be exploited, but he has traits and should get a chance as an NFL backup with special teams value.” This goes to a brief but decent, Raiders-oriented scouting profile. Testing showed a good overall athlete (RAS of 7.36) who excels when it comes to explosiveness but has some issues with agility. ILB Hop

4:01 8.3 OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas St. (Senior). 6-3¼, 322 lbs. with short 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 23 in May. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Cooper Beebe is the best guard in the draft outside of a few young men who played as college tackles. He did a little of that too, and pretty well, but guard always was and will be his home. “[A] highly decorated, massively built, sawed-off, smart and strong presence with proven versatility to project as a high-floor, solid starting guard in a downhill run scheme” according to the New Year’s scouting profile by Brandon Thorn. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 2-3 grade) agrees, describing Beebe with adjectives like “overwhelming power,… relentless… incredibly strong hands… [and] very consistent in pass protection.” OLG Bee

4:01 8.2 G/T Brandon Coleman, TCU by way of JUCO (Senior). 6-4½, 313 lbs. with long 34⅝” arms and enormous 10¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. Three year starter and team captain. Born in the U.S. but grew up in Germany until H.S. Coleman is an athletic blocker with good tools (a bit short but very long limbed), and a 2023 “Feldman Freak” at #61, Coleman has the feet, footwork, burst, mobility, and balance to reach his landmarks before pass rushers and run defenders alike. Decent strength too. Generally plays with good leverage, except when he doesn’t. Good hand position, except when he loses it. Good pop on his punch, except when it misses. Nice, quick feet, except when he plants them. Seems to regularly get in position for pass protection, but after that he can lose the actual combat. Gets where he should in the running game, but doesn’t display a nasty demeanor. Catching a theme here? There’s an awful lot of “yes, but…” that needs to be addressed. Could be, but needs to be. Good coaching and hard work should make him a solid pro eventually, but it is hard to say if that will start in Year 2 or Year 5, nor if he’s going to be forced inside to Guard. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein ends in something like a Round 4-5 grade, and a conclusion that Coleman “will be scouted and drafted as a guard but might be able to handle a move to tackle in an emergency.” Tested as the most athletic guard prospect in the class, with a massive, top 2% RAS of 9.98. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Alex Kozora (Round 2 grade of 8.2) is worth some study because, as Alex freely admits, “I have a much higher grade than Colman’s currently projected to go… While he’s played more tackle than guard, he’s ideally a left guard in a power/man scheme. He has experience, athleticism, technique, and finish, [and] someone is going to get a steal in him.” OLG Col

4:01 8.0 G/T Delmar Glaze, Maryland (RS Junior). 6-4⅛, 315 lbs. with long 34⅞” arms and big 10¼” hands. Age t/b/d. A three-year college tackle with good experience on both sides, who may need to move inside because he combines average athletic talents with limited size. Can those extra-long arms and extra-big wingspan make up for the lack of height and footspeed? He’s on this board as a guard with the versatility to move back out in emergencies the glass needs breaking, but make no mistake: whoever drafts him will give the young man a good, long look on the edge as well. The call really is that close, especially for teams that run a gap/power running attack. Glaze offers very good phone booth power supported by a good understanding of the OL craft. The scouting profile by Brandon Thorn sums the prospect up as follows: “Overall, Glaze combines polished technique with good play strength and a patient, calculated approach to win the leverage battle more often than not despite below-average athletic ability… [He] should be able to carve out a role on an NFL roster at guard while offering the ability to play tackle in a pinch.” Showed nice, fluid movement skills at the Senior Bowl, where he of course practiced at both positions. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends in a Round 4-ish grade as an edge protector, calling Glaze a “swing tackle prospect with some promising NFL traits but tape that comes up lacking against some of the better competition he faced.” He also writes that Glaze has good handwork to supplement decent feet and quickness, but gets “beaten frequently by inside moves due to chronic over-setting.” Put up a nice, solid RAS of 6.58 held back by the lack of height. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) basically agrees. “[Glaze] can play multiple positions along the offensive line with good experience at both tackle spots, but some teams may view him more so as a guard due to his limited athleticism and his foot quickness.” Pittsburgh is probably one of those teams, at least if they really do plan to adopt Arthur Smith’s favored outside zone running attack. OLG Gla

4:01 7.6 OG Zak Zinter, Michigan (Senior). 6-6, 309 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23 as of April 17. Broken leg ended his 2023 season. Just a good lineman, in both the run game and the passing game. The closer he stays to the phone booth, the better he does. Pittsburgh would be very interested if there was any need at all for a guard. OLG Zin

G/T Brandon Coleman, TCU by way of JUCO (Senior). 6-4½, 313 lbs. with long 34⅝" arms and enormous 10¾" hands. 21, turns 22 in June. OLT Col

G/T Delmar Glaze, Maryland (RS Junior). 6-4⅛, 315 lbs. with long 34⅞" arms and big 10¼" hands. OLT Gla

4:01 6.9 OT Christian Jones, Texas (RS Senior). 6-5¼, 305 lbs. with long 34½” arms and big 10⅝” hands. Turns 24 in May. A big, run blocking, power-oriented OT who got excellent results in college, but has some heavy feet that could make him vulnerable to NFL speed off the edge. They could be faster than thought, however, because he has some extra weight, was a soccer player as a boy, and looked positively light-footed during the Combine field drills, if a little stiff. OTOH, his agility testing was poor , which gets you back to wondering . Nice anchor. Brandon Thorn’s always-solid scouting report concludes that, “Jones is a big, physical, durable and strong college tackle with middling athletic ability who will struggle to consistently mirror and match up athletically on an island.” Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.9) describes Jones as a powerful blocker who will “definitely need time to develop and harness his skills and techniques, but [] could be a solid starter down the line.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein agrees: “Right tackle prospect with athletic limitations that are sometimes covered up by his strength and length… He can maul and brawl what is in front of him, but meeting movement with body control and foot quickness is much tougher for him.” OLT JonC

4:01 7.5 OT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma by way of Stanford (RS Senior). 6-5⅞, 313 lbs. with long 35⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands. 23 years old. Two-time captain, one year at each school. A fine basketball player in H.S. This marvelous September 2023 article digs deep into the background of a four-year Stanford starter moving over to Oklahoma for a final season in college. Bottom line: he’s an experienced college LT who needs to add some country strength, build up to an NFL technical level (particularly his footwork and movement skills), and prove he can play on either side of the line. Add that (and he appears to have the native ‘stuff’ the job will require), and you’ll have a solid pro who would enjoy a long career. Leave him as is, and he won’t. Rouse compiled a nice, solid RAS of 7.86, with slightly below average agility tests. That could be an issue, especially for an outside zone scheme. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 4 grade of 7.5) sees Rouse as “an experienced leader at left tackle with the physical tools and skill set to compete for a swing tackle role right away.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it this way: “Rouse possesses the size and intelligence coaches like, and he might be able to continue improving if he can get stronger and prove he can play on the right side as well. He’s an average athlete with average bend,… [but] he tends to anchor enough and maintain a level of stickiness as a run blocker, even when it looks a little disheveled. Rouse has [only] played as a left tackle but might be in consideration as a solid swing tackle prospect with some upside.” OLT Rou

4:01 8.0 RB Trey Benson, Florida St. by way of Oregon (RS Junior). 6-0¼, 216 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Awful knee injury in 2020] Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. A Steelers-type back with breakaway speed, but who hasn’t made his bones as either a pass catcher or pass protector. Came back from a devastating 2020 knee injury in which he tore an ACL, MCL, and just about everything else that holds the joint together. Some might call that an injury red flag, but the words you’ll see around here are “guts” and “fortitude.” Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) describes Benson as a “scheme diverse back with excellent contact balance and a “nice combination of strength and speed… In every game I watched, he had several plays where he was hit in the backfield and still finished with six yards per carry. Put him with a quality line, and he could really shine.” RB Ben

4:01 8.0 RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas (Junior). 6-0⅜, 216 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 20, turns 21 in July. [ACL tear in November] Round 2 talent on an all-teams board. See hole; cut through hole; make tackler pay; and then hit the jets if tackler didn’t pay the price well enough to get him down. Profiles as perfect for the outside zone attack that Arthur Smith prefers. I had dreams that he might fall all the way down to Round 6 due to the injury, but that appears to be a pipe dream because recent reports suggest that he’s going to be ready for the start of the 2024 season. RB Bro

4:01 7.3 RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville by way of Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 221 lbs. with 30¾, arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Confession: this is the player I would target if the Steelers needed a RB. He has the exact size and build that Pittsburgh looks for, plus breakaway 4.3 speed to hit the home runs that Harris and Warren do not. Not much tread off the tires because he was always sharing the backfield with guys like Jonathan Taylor. The issue? Lack of overall production. Was it because he always played with great talent that forced a platoon system? Or because of some gap in his game? Guerendo is a converted WR with good hands and route-running ability (which also kept him in school). He has good power, but excels as a one-cut, downhill runner who fits Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone scheme. His 9.98 RAS clocks in as the #5 RB athlete since 1987! The gif supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 4 grade of 7.3) is enough to cool one’s jets a bit. “Isaac Guerendo is that yearly player who dominates at the combine but the film doesn’t give the same impression…. [He] was much less explosive, powerful, and agile [on tape] than the [RAS] number alluded to… [His] age and extensive injury history [also] lower his ceiling… at a position that has a short life span already.” RB Gue

4:01 6.8 WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. A big, strong, reliable pass catcher who runs good routes and has a knack for getting open. Very good catch radius. The big issue is speed, which he may have answered with elite numbers at the Combine that add up to a very impressive 9.91 RAS. That athleticism, together with his size, physicality, sneaky agility, and the way Michigan’s offense suppressed receiver stats all add up to make him pretty solid from the YAC perspective. The TDN scouting profile calls him “a WR4 with upside” who had an excellent 2021, but was held back in both 2022 and 2023 by the “old-school, run-first offense under head coach Jim Harbaugh [which] limited Johnson’s production and development.” The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein adds that he “LOVES to mix it up with defensive backs as chippy run blocker.” His big critique is “ragged route running that fails to hit the mark with footwork or timing.” Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.8) agrees completely. “Johnson… is built like the type of receiver you want on your team. Additionally, he does all the little things. He blocks, runs the rub route, and sells the deep route on runs to open space. Special teams were a part of his game through his final season despite being a starter… Areas to improve [center on improving] his route running in general.” WR Joh

4:01 6.1 WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice by way of Nebraska (RS Junior). 6-1¾, 202 lbs. with short 29⅞” arms and 9 ½” hands. 22, turns 23 in April. [Mtg. at Visit] Team captain and one of my secret draft crushes, Luke McCaffrey is the son of Ed, the longtime Giants/Broncos WR, and the brother of some guy who supposedly plays for the 49ers. Christian’s little brother played quarterback from 2019-2021, then moved over to WR for 2022 and 2023 where he did pretty well. Fits the big-slot prototype with good burst, speed, YAC ability, reliable hands, and the ability to make “jaw-dropping one-handed catches with coverage draped over him.” That’s from Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile, which adds some other nuggets like, “Fearless into the teeth of the defense,” and “Focus drops do not exist in his dojo.” Zierlein tamps the enthusiasm down by pointing to McCaffrey’s need for “additional time to learn the position and fine-tune his route running.” McCaffrey has the benefit of an extremely high football IQ, with a QB’s understanding of route concepts and the “why” behind the “what.” This 2022 article on McCaffrey’s transition from QB to WR deserves a long quote: “…But one trivialized element of playing wide receiver, especially in Rice’s ‘pound the rock, control the clock’-style offense, is the ability to work as a blocker on the majority of snaps. When asked about adding this skill to his repertoire, McCaffrey’s eyes lit up as if blocking was his calling card from birth. ‘It’s a lot of fun. You get to let out some of that anger that you have,’ he said. ‘At quarterback you probably just have to put your hands in a fist and get mad, whereas at receiver, you can get into that action a bit more. It’s fun.’” Preach! McCaffrey compiled an impressive 9.40 RAS based on good grades in every department, and elite grades for the agility tests that most other WRs prefer to spurn. Make sure to go through the comments section too when you read Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 7 grade of 6.1) because it identifies two camps who agree on the characteristics but differ on the conclusion. The first group, including your humble author, adds up the assets and issues in a way that equals a Round 4 grade from a Steelers POV, while the second group does the same addition and sees a developmental practice squad prospect. Where do you come out? WR McC

4:01 7.5 WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia (Senior). 6-1⅛, 195 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. Turned 22 in January. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Zoom Visit] A physical slot receiver with a very good release package, MRJ also wins a lot of jump balls but doesn’t have the next-level speed or shiftiness to make him different. In the end he will need to win with craft, and his odds are pretty good. It helps that he’s a good blocker and a smooth mover who is hard for corners to read. I have seen comparisons to Green Bay’s Dontayvion Wicks. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ross McCorkle (Round 4 grade of 7.5) says that “MRJ is a high-effort player who does a lot of things well. He has sure hands, he blocks well, and he is physical while catching the ball. He doesn’t have top-end athleticism and his production in college was low overall… He projects as an impact special teamer.” Ross compares Rosemy-Jacksaint’s game to Allen Robinson II. Lance Zierlein is not a fan. His scouting profile ends with a UDFA grade, saying “MRJ doesn’t have the speed to separate, and his routes are way too labored and sloppy at this stage. While he has the ball skills to compete at the catch point, he will really need to add polish to his game in order to find himself in consideration as a productive pass catcher.” WR Ros

4:12 7.0 QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee by way of Michigan (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 235 lbs. with big 10¼” hands. Turned 24 in March. Elite physical tools, including size, strength, speed, and the ability to toss flat-footed 60-yard bombs (a/k/a Josh Allen throws). Indeed, “elite” may not be a strong enough adjective. Maybe “jaw dropping?” He’s known for a lightning quick release, and there’s a claim out there that he can throw a football 97 yards in the air, and throw a fastball at more than 109 mph (which is hard to believe because the world record is 106 mph)! OTOH, he did throw some 80-85 yards at the Combine, while trying to hit a moving WR. He’s also got a proven clutch gene, and character sterling enough to be a semi-finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, which really does matter. The drawbacks? All the reasons why he lost his Michigan spot to Cade McNamara, who then lost it to J.J. McCarthy, who is three years younger than Milton. Which are the same reasons he lost the Tennessee job to Hendon Hooker. Milton has never shown the football IQ, vision, and reliable mechanics needed to make use of all that athletic potential. He could easily be the best QB of the class after spending two years living in Jordan Palmer’s garage in order to remake his ragged mechanics and cure his lack of touch, along with weekly film sessions with Peyton Manning to really learn the game. Without that? Who knows. You have to say he’s as boom or bust as it gets. But oh wow, what a boom that would be, and he did look much more reliable and controlled when throwing at the Combine after a mere 2-3 months of focused work on those mechanics… [INSERT ¶ BREAK] As the NFL Draft Buzz profile puts it, “His arm strength and velocity are such that they’ve been the subject of awe… [but] the transition to the NFL requires a holistic grasp of the quarterback position.” Daniel Kelly calls his scouting profile, “The hardest evaluation I have ever done…. [Milton has] the most aggressive and strongest personality on the football field… [and] the size and arm strength worthy of being the top pick in the draft. However, he has the accuracy of a 5th-round pick.” Want a great line? With regard to “how much Tennessee tried to get him to play ‘dink-and-dunk’ football,” Kelly says it “was like watching Babe Ruth bunt… Milton’s arm strength makes [2023 #4 overall pick Anthony] Richardson look like a Happy Meal toy.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonas Wedlich ends in a Round 5 grade of 7.0. QB Mil

4:16 7.0 CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville by way of FSU (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 194 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. Age t/b/d. Versatile (snaps from safety to slot to outside), physical, and experienced. An obvious contributor on special teams. The main issue people complain about is long speed. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sums Brownlee up as follows: “Aggressive press cornerback with average size but above-average competitive fire… [He has] quick hip-flip transitions from press or off-man coverage, [but is] just average as the route expands in man and could be prone to penalties and allowing explosive plays down the field.” Plus this note, which I don’t remember seeing in quite this way: “Quick hip-flip transitions from press or off-man coverage.” Ooooh. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 7.0) describes Brownlee as a physical CB who excels in run support and should be a special teams ace, but has length limitations and some technical inconsistencies that reduce his ceiling. CB Bro

4:16 7.2 CB Johnny Dixon, Penn St. by way of S. Car. (RS Senior). 5-10¾, 188 lbs. with short 29½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January. His combination of limited size, speed, and fluidity are offset by very good skills, press-coverage savvy, and overall football IQ. It adds up to… what? The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein questions his ability to move inside due to how much of his success came from using the boundary as an added defender, tackling limitations, and overall lack of juice. But skill beats talent a great deal of the time, right? There are some technical issues to clean up, particularly going to stop-start transitions. Dixon also has a surprising knack for getting home on blitzes. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 4 grade of 7.2) concludes that “Johnny Dixon is a guy who brings a very unique skill set to the table for any NFL franchise. he can more than likely play both corner and safety at the next level due to his great communication and zone ability. But regardless of where he plays, his ability to blitz off the edge is bound to show up… At a minimum, I think he is able to make a roster… but lacks that ceiling you want to see out of a 23-year-old prospect.” CB Dix

4:16 6.9 Slot CB Myles Harden, South Dakota (Senior). 5-10⅝” 195 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9½” hands. Age t/b/d. [Injury flag] Team captain. Harden is a good looking prospect with limited playing time because he lost all but four games of 2021 to injury, and all but six games of 2022. It’s a flag, but not a huge one because he stayed healthy throughout 2023. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile describes Harden as a big, ultra-physical CB who would be an ideal role player in particular sub-packages and zone-coverage schemes “Harden’s game is filled with competitiveness and aggression but missing any semblance of finesse. He stands out with his field awareness in zone… physicality at the catch point and against the run… capable as a man defender but [vulnerable to] above-average speed… He’s an A+ tackler whose blend of toughness and field vision could see teams push him into a role as a big nickel or safety.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Tom Mead (Round 5 grade of 6.9) has a lower grade than the description would warrant, based on Harden’s injury history and the amount of projection required from his college team’s zone-heavy system in which he was an outside corner. Moving in to play slot with heavy man coverage duties could be a big ask. That said, Harden exemplifies slot-CB toughness, is good at run support, has what it takes to be a man corner, and has proven to be a smart player who understands the complexities of playing in zone. CB Har

4:16 6.8 CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0⅛, 190 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in February. A wiry outside CB with four years of starting experience, who has make-up speed to burn, and the quick feet that tend to translate to the NFL. Put up a very impressive 9.41 RAS that’s probably even higher because of a weird outlier with poor jumps. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says that Pritchett is a “long, slender outside corner who might have improved enough in off-man coverage for consideration in most coverage schemes.” Zone teams will like him most of all his click-and-close burst is so good, and that scheme tends to hide the occasional stickiness in Pritchett’s hips. He tries when it comes to tackling, but isn’t built to be good at it against NFL athletes, seems to understand that, and has trouble getting off WR blocks in any event. Needs to add play strength, to the point where one worries that he will get big-boyed against grown NFL men until he does. Questions have been raised about his football IQ in various forms, such as “instincts,” “recognition,” etc. The fluidity and quickness suggest he would be particularly effective in the slot. Tom Mead’s typically thorough, gif-supported Depot Scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.8) points to a shocking number of high level traits for a Day 3 pick, including “experience playing on both sides of the field in multiple coverages,… good size and very good speed,… solid feet, hips, [] agility,… good spacing, awareness, [size,] and mental processing. He is willing to try to be the force player in the running game.” So why not a Round 3 grade? It comes down to a severe lack of physicality, which impacts his ability to stay close to WRs at the break, do a good job in run support, etc. Tom suggests solving this by limiting Pritchett to a zone-defense team. The more obvious alternative would be some intensive time in a professional weight room. Either way, Pritchett is a not quite there project with a ton of upside and some intense asterisks to allow for. CB Pri

4:16 6.6 DB Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (RS Junior). 5-10⅛, 209 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9” hands. Team captain. Tore an ACL in the 2022 bowl game and played through the rehab period for all of 2023, which means he could be better than his most recent film. Mustapha is an extremely fun player with only a single real problem: he is 3-5 inches too short. Which gives Pittsburgh fans two direct points of comparison: the glory that was Troy Polamalu (¼” taller and 3 lbs. lighter), and the entirely meh career of Shamarko Thomas (⅞” shorter and 3 lbs. heavier). Troy succeeded because he was an absolutely absurd, super-freak athlete with 4.33 long speed, more acceleration than a jackrabbit, and a legendary football IQ that people talk about even today. Just ask Pat McAfee, lol! Thomas failed because he was an exceptional but straight-line athlete. Mustapha made the list of Feldman Freaks, but he isn’t Troy. The agility and burst testing will be key, as will the interviews to determine if Mustapha’s football IQ is more than just “good.” He played everywhere from slot corner to free safety in college, but projects best for the NFL as an untitled “Defensive Back” with enough coverage skills to hold up in the slot, enough pop to hold up as a sub-package box player, and enough overall athleticism to also drop back in Cover 2 looks. I.e., the Polamalu role that Thomas couldn’t manage. A good tackler who loves the hitting part of the game, Mustapha’s greatest asset may be the infectious energy he brings to the game; a true hair on fire type that will require vastly more whoa than sic ‘em. There’s that similarity again. He’s also going to be an exceptional special teams player, just like… I’ve got to stop this. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 5 grade of 6.6) loves the run support, but worries that Mustapha is “a tick late to diagnosing pass coverage too often.” DB_S Mus

4:16 6.7 SAF Evan Williams, Oregon by way of Fresno St. (RS Senior). 5-11¼, 200 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and huge 10⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in July. Three-year team captain at Fresno State. Five-year starter. Extremely fluid in coverage for a safety, Williams joins this year’s heavy crop of nickelback defenders who can cover in the slot while also contributing in a material way toward run-support duties. He looked good enough at the Senior Bowl to reassure teams about the floor, so all questions really go to the ceiling. The issues? He is a bit undersized, his tackling is nothing to write home about, and only NFL-average in terms of pure athleticism (a 6.97 RAS with elite explosion numbers). He makes up for those issues with a tough and ferocious style of play, and a very good football IQ that lets him get a jump on most plays. Excellent ball skills, and almost certain to be a core special teams player. DB_S WilE

SAF/Mack ILB James Williams, Miami (RS Soph). 6-4¼, 231 lbs. with 33⅝" arms and 9½" hands. Turned 21 in February. DB_S WilJ

4:16 6.5 EDGE/DT Myles Cole, Texas Tech (RS Senior). 6-6, 278 lbs. with staggering 36⅞" arms and 9⅞" hands. Turns 24 on April 29. DL Col

4:16 7.1 DT Jaden Crumedy, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 301 lbs. with 33” arms and 10½” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. [Mtg. at Visit] He looks the part even by Pittsburgh’s strict standards if you allow for slightly shorter than desired arm length. One has to imagine it is within the looser standards for a Day 3 pick, right? Crumedy is very athletic (RAS 9.10), with excellent foot speed, good explosion, and skill for the run defense part of his job. The issue? He doesn’t seem to “get it,” he’s shown very little pass rush, and he has a reputation for disappearing from a game or (worse) appearing in the wrong gap. Definitely on the radar as a Day 3 developmental prospect if the team can’t find someone better in Rounds 1-4. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 4 grade of 7.1) describes Crumedy as a reliably solid run defender from the physical POV, who already plays with low pads, but whose shown little more than the occasionally impressive flash as a run defender. DL Cru

4:16 8.2 EDGE/DT Darius Robinson, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 285 lbs. with 34½" arms and big 10⅝" hands. 22, turns 23 in September. DL Rob

4:16 7.3 DT/EDGE Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Junior). 6-3½, 303 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in May. Round 2 talent on an all-teams board. Played hurt all through 2023 while recovering from shoulder surgery in the spring. An oversized 4-3 EDGE who could conceivably move inside for the Steelers, much like they tried with DeMarvin Leal. He has tremendous burst off the line (when he times things up), and he can sustain edge through quickness as he moves (except when his motor fades). Strong too. Could Larry Ogunjobi be the right comp? The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 4 grade of 7.3) admires a lot of Taylor’s measurable athletic talents (an RAS 7.70 athlete), such as solid enough straight-line speed, burst off the line (inconsistent with really good flashes), size, age, etc. The drawbacks are a lack of technique, occasional lapses of effort, poor team results in run support, and especially the whatever-it-was that made Taylor “almost useless in stunts.” Did no agility testing at the Combine. DL Tay

4:16 6.6 EDGE Nelson Ceaser, Houston (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 254 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. Team captain. A true 3-4 OLB who projects as a pass rush specialist based on a good but not great first step, good power on the attack, a very hot and relentless motor, decent but not special bend, several moves he can use to vary his attack, and a very good spin in both directions that he uses as a counter. The main flaw has to do with holding up in the run game. He doesn’t. EDGE Cea

4:16 8.4 EDGE/DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon. (Senior). 6-3, 283 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 23 in March. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board. DeMarvin Leal 2.0, leaning more towards being an oversized 4-3 DE than an extremely athletic but undersized DT. Discounted here for lack of fit, and because Leal is still on the team. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.4) says that Dorlus is “best suited as a pass-rushing interior that can rotate outside for heavier packages. [He] isn’t a liability on rushing downs, but he’s less valuable… [and will] be a reliable pass rusher [to] disrupt an offense if moved around efficiently.” EDGE Dor

4:16 8.2 EDGE/DT Darius Robinson, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 285 lbs. with 34½” arms and big 10⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. [Mtg. at Visit] Two-year captain. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board. We all had the same reaction to Darius Robinson early in the draft process: Hurray! A player who fits the Steelers’ mold! Then we looked deeper, and [sigh]. Robinson played more Edge than DT in college, like DeMarvin Leal. And just like Leal he’s putting his chips into the “versatility” pile. Yes, he’s bigger that Leal (6-5 vs. 6-4, 286 vs. 283), longer than Leal (34¾” arms vs. 33¼”), and plays more of a power-oriented game, but the Steelers Depot contingent at the Senior Bowl reports that he’s completely rocked up already, with little to no room for adding more good muscle. And yes, he looked particularly good at the Senior Bowl – but as a 4-3 DE, not the sort of DE/DT hybrid that Pittsburgh insists on. On the specifics, Robinson uses all that length to stack and sheds with the best of them, has an excellent bull rush, and also some useful counters. He might be able to function as a better version of the hybrid DeMarvin Leal was supposed to become, but one has to wonder about the bang for the 2024 buck in revisiting that idea. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.2) highlights the “almost there…” aspect of this prospect: “Robinson doesn’t have the high-end athleticism of a Stephon Tuitt or the burst and hips of him or Keeanu Benton and he’s not as built… or quite as strong as Cam Heyward. But he is a solid player… [and] his scheme also makes him an easier projection.” Came in at #32 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50. EDGE Rob

4:16 8.0 EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 246 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and big 10¾” hands. Turned 23 in January. Solomon is very quick off the ball, with enough bend to turn the corner, and enough length to develop a good long-arm stab. He also has a decent set of pass-rush moves, including a very effective spin. An extremely hot motor. Normally the sort of player we would highlight as a potential Round 3-4 target, he gets a lesser grade in 2024 due to the full cupboard and the lower LOC he faced in college. Some scouting profiles have also wondered about his ability to set the edge against NFL athletes. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) grades Solomon higher than most, seeing him as “a well-versed pass rusher who also has the play strength and leverage to hold his own as a run defender.” EDGE Sol

4:16 7.3 EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 244 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in December. There are definitely assets to work with, such as a good first step, and he is fundamentally sound. Needs to build more play strength, develop at least a few counters, and learn to vary his plan. Compiled a solid but not special 6.79 RAS that would have been an 8.74 if measured as a linebacker. Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.3) is particularly interesting to read, but the bottom line would be that Thomas is a good but older prospect with very high potential and established expertise in run support. EDGE Tho

4:16 7.1 ILB Curtis Jacobs, Penn St. (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 241 lbs. with 31½” arms and big 10¼” hands. Turned 22 in February. A wonderful athlete (9.09 RAS held back by moderate size) with a nonstop motor and good ability to handle coverage duties. His tape looks a little weaker in run support due to problems getting off blocks and questionable instincts, though he is solid enough as a sideline to sideline, run-and-chase tackler when he’s clean. Adding play strength would help. Projects as a solid Day 3 bet on a special teams demon with the youth and talent to someday become a 3-down ILB. Had a good week at the Shrine Bowl. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Curtis Jacobs (Round 4 grade of 7.1) describes an interesting football history. He “flash[ed] as a wide receiver and defensive back in college, but his frame led to him being recruited to play ILB… [a move which] proved to be a good one.” The athleticism shows up in games as a playmaking gene. The issues go to ILB instincts and processing speed, which are always a problem for this most intellectually demanding of all the defensive positions. Interviews could easily move his stock up or down by 50 spots on the board. ILB Jac

4:16 7.6 ILB Tyrice Knight, UTEP (RS Senior). 6-0½, 233 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Age t/b/d. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 3 grade of 7.6) describes Knight as a solid, all-around ILB who is equally comfortable in both run support and coverage duties. “He puts out a lot of Dre Greenlaw vibes, having the requisite athleticism, instincts, and physicality.” He just needs to get better across the board at all the little things, and then prove he can be as effective against NFL-caliber talent as he was in college. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile is much less kind, ending in a fringe-UDFA grade: “While he racks up tackles, he fails to play within defensive structure full-time and will lose run fits… [and] has average speed and below-average man cover talent. His size and production will be looked upon favorably, but he might not play with the instincts needed to handle what he will see from NFL offenses.” Knight measured as a good athlete who compiled a 7.44 RAS held down significantly by size. ILB Kni

4:16 6.6 SAF/Mack ILB James Williams, Miami (RS Soph). 6-4¼, 231 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 9½” hands. Turned 21 in February. In college he played at 220-225 as a 50% strong safety, 50% cover ILB, and was considered an elite athlete whose only limitation is long speed from the SAF point of view. A significant limitation to judge by his 4.65 dash at the Combine, with poor explosion numbers too. By the Senior Bowl he was up to 230, and spent almost all his time as a cover-capable linebacker. That’s where he’s projected for this board. James Williams could also grow into being a really great ILB if he can build his football IQ and instincts. It’s even a reasonable thing to hope for in light of his constant, steady improvement in college. His stock falls to Day 3 because moving to ILB full time is going to add a year to that process. Whoever picks him needs to expect nothing from his rookie year except serious special teams ability and the occasional learning snaps to get his feet wet. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.6) sees Williams’ versatility as more of a drawback. “The Steelers have a need at safety and at linebacker. They don’t need a player who could be one of those. They need players who know their role, not a project.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile starts with this telling summary: “While it’s fun watching him run and strike from high safety, it is much less fun watching his coverage confusion. He doesn’t see the game as clearly as teams might like right now, but he has the athleticism and cover skills to [improve]… Size and speed could make him an imposing cover man on tight ends.” ILB WilJ

4:16 6.0 C/G Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (RS Junior). 6-3⅞, 305 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¾” hands. Age t/b/d. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 7-UDFA grade of 6.0) describes an extremely smart, high character leader who blocks well in a phone booth even if he’s facing a monster NT. Alex saw him as vulnerable to quickness, however, with some issues pulling and climbing, and some of the same issues with inaccurate snaps that drove the fan base so wild when they happened to Mason Cole. It’s a verdict we may need to revisit after Bortolini compiled a perfect 10.00 RAS(!!) when measured as a center, with top 2-5% scores in every speed, mobility, and explosion measurement. He also looked good in all the field drills and was described by retired Pro Bowl center Shaun O’Hara as “super athletic.” Could he be a better fit for Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone running scheme than he might be for dealing with monster NTs man-on-man? Brandon Thorn’s scouting profile ends with a Round 4 grade based on skills, talent, and toughness offset significantly by his lack of length. OLC Bor

4:16 7.2 G/C Mason McCormick, S. Dak. St. (Senior). 6-4¼, 309 lbs. with 32⅞" arms and 10" hands. 23, turns 24 in May. OLC McC

4:16 8.0 G/T Isaiah Adams, Illinois (RS Senior). 6-4¼, 315 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. Team captain. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. A solid, athletic, good-looking OG who doesn’t ring the rare bells needed to qualify as special. Brandon Thorn’s typically solid New Year’s scouting profile sums him up as follows: “Overall, Adams has the size, quickness, play strength and enough finishing skills to be a high-end backup right away. He has solid-starter potential in a zone-based run scheme with the ability to get his team out of a game at tackle.” Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) sees Adams as a quality starter at guard after a few years of seasoning, with his best fit being an inside zone scheme. OLG Ada

4:16 7.5 OG Sataoa Laumea, Utah (Junior). 6-4¼, 319 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. Age t/b/d. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board. A four-year starter who will be a guard in the NFL, Laumea has an extremely high floor with enough pop and mobility to fit almost any offense. If only we needed a guard… OLG Lau

4:16 7.7 G KT Leveston, Kansas St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 326 lbs. with 34⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. 24, turns 25 in October. Played tackle in college, but is almost certain to move inside because he has good power and aggression, but limited size and overall talent at the open space duties required of an edge protector. OLG Lev

4:16 7.2 G/C Mason McCormick, S. Dak. St. (Senior). 6-4¼, 309 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Mtg. at Visit] The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 4 grade of 7.2) describes McCormick as “definitely better as a run blocker than a pass blocker, but a lot of his flaws in pass pro are fixable.” A fine prospect for a team that needs guards – which Pittsburgh does not. There have been rumors that teams are looking at McCormick as a potential center, stoked by no less than OL guru Duke Manyweather, who is training the young man hands-on. This raises his grade toward full retail value from a Pittsburgh POV , especially when combined with his historic 9.96 RAS. Lance Zierlein is not a fan, and sees a young man with potential if but only if he can clean up same basic flaws. “[McCormick is] a three-year team captain who brings an incredible amount of starting experience and toughness to the table. McCormick plays with tightness in both his upper and lower half that shows itself when he’s forced to make athletic plays… [But] his clear-eyed pass protection will attract offensive line coaches and his NFL Scouting Combine testing should have coaches believing there is still much more to bring out of him as a player.” The scouting report by Brandon Thorn (Round 5 grade of 7.2) ends by saying, “Overall, McCormick’s size, length, square power and demeanor can help him stick in the NFL as a backup in a conservative, downhill, gap-based run scheme. But his middling sustain skills cap his ceiling as a depth interior piece.” OLG McC

4:16 7.4 G/T Matt Goncalves, Pitt (RS Senior). 6-6¼, 327 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Mtg. at Local Visit] [Lost all but 3 games to a foot injury in 2023] Team captain. Goncalves is quick, strong, has experience at both RT and LT, and is at least average as an NFL athlete, but he fits far better in a gap/power scheme than the outside zone attack we expect Arthur Smith to import, and he will require a year or three of solid coaching even in the right situation in order to fix fundamentals that will make him shaky against next-level competition. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.4) calls Goncalves, “a solid offensive lineman who is a technician in both the run and pass game,… [and] has the upside to become a developmental starter,… but he shouldn’t be counted upon to start right away unless in a pinch.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile says that Goncalves is “a decent athlete… and sound in pass protection,” but also notes that he is “limited as a move blocker… [and unable] to change direction quickly against counters and twists.” Zierlein expects a move inside to guard if Goncalves can learn to bend his knees more and keep his pads down, but also thinks the young man deserves a shot at tackle too. The scouting report by the estimable Brandon Thorn also admires Goncalves’ strength and prowess at drive blocking, but has worries about the lack of mobility. This goes to a long April scouting profile from PFN. OLT Gon

4:16 7.8 RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (Junior). 5-10½, 210 lbs. with 31½”arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 21 on in April. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. A tough guy with home run speed and a history of explosive plays, Wright is more straight line-ish than you’d prefer, but he’s a killer if the OL can work open a crack to get through. Has a tendency to rely on his speed and bounce things wide, but that’s just a matter of good coaching and learning his role on any given play. Not a great fit for Pittsburgh even if the room wasn’t full. RB Wri

4:16 8.0 WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona (Senior). 5-8½, 165 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February. A sudden, shifty slot receiver with good long speed as well as quickness. Gets open and moves the chains. Lacking in size and strength. Has also suffered from the dropsies. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.0) uses Tank Dell as a comp for the just-right team. In Pittsburgh he would need to replace Calvin Austin III. WR Cow

4:16 7.4 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 190 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 23 in May. Team captain. Ainias Smith plays like an unusually short but very solid punt returner who studied Hines Ward for inspiration when it comes to blocking, fiery demeanor, and doing all the little extras to help his team win. He ended his college career with a pass caught in 36 consecutive games. His style is built on very good agility, power, and speed. The weaknesses amount to merely professional speed, limited size (which shows in play strength), and the fact that he isn’t an acrobat in the air or the next Barry Sanders on the ground. Yin and yang. Toughness… the toughness and team-first attitudes are off the charts. The new kickoff rules require two return men for each play, and Smith would make a great #2 across from Cordarrelle Patterson. This late-January scouting profile has a good summary: “Ainias Smith is an electric playmaker [and return man] with the versatility to align all over the formation… A nightmare to cover in man… a mature and nuanced route-runner but lacking the hips to snap off routes and explosion to threaten more experienced corners. Natural hands… and isn’t afraid to go over the middle.” This PFN scouting profile is the one that got me excited: “A coach’s dream (does ALL the dirty work… Willing run blocker against LARGE humans… Experience at both WR and RB… [and even a] very willing pass protector.” Oh yes. Please, yes. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 4-5 grade) says Smith is “a possession slot… with a somewhat unusual blend of elusiveness and power… who can run more complicated routes underneath while also offering the courage to work successfully into the middle of the field.” In the weaknesses section, Zierlein notes that Smith “appeared to be missing his second gear in 2023 after recovering from a fractured leg suffered in 2022… but started looking more like himself later in the season.” Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.4) ends with player comps to the likes of Christian Kirk and Skyy Moore “as a route runner, plus the general toughness he displays… players who have clearly defined roles in the NFL but could contribute right away in multiple ways to a team.” Including the locker- and WR-rooms, which really does matter. WR Smi

4:16 7.5 WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville (RS Junior). 5-11¾, 188 lbs. with 31” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in December. A craftsman who understands the art of being a receiver, but does so without the quick acceleration, long speed, or physicality that may be required for the next level. That said, he has a knack for getting on top of the coverage and keeping the DB stacked behind him. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein ends in a Day 3 grade, saying “Thrash makes up with speed what he gives away with… a lack of hand strength and frame size [that] create too many drops and losses on contested catches.” The speed, particularly the quick speed, is top 10%, but the size and other testing numbers were only good enough for a 6.63 RAS. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.5) describes Thrash as a quality option with good speed and route running skills who’d “make for a good value pick in the later rounds.” WR Thr

5:01 7.1 Slot CB Shon Stephens, Ferris St. by way of JUCO, Penn St., and Purdue (Senior). 5-11, 173 lbs. Arm and hand size t/b/d. Age t/b/d. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit(?), Family] Nephew/first cousin of Joey Porter Sr./Jr. A small school sleeper-supreme who has a real chance of success if he can find the right spot. Shon Stephens has walked a twisted path toward his NFL chance, including some painfully hard luck such as his mother’s 2020-2021 heart problems that kept him out of school, and the NCAA’s lack of sympathy. That said, the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 4 grade of 7.1) describes a young man who has persevered through it all, dominated his D-II competition, and now has a chance to prove himself at the NFL level. His best fit will be as a slot corner who can succeed anywhere in the secondary when allowed to play in a zone defense that will compensate for his lack of size and heft. Good on special teams too as both a return man and a gunner. CB Ste

5:01 FS/CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane (RS Senior). 6-0⅝, 204 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. Played CB in college, learned he was moving to SAF the day he arrived at his all-star game, and proceeded to win the Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP. A vocal team leader, on the field and off, who is a nonstop bundle of energy across the field. DB_S Mon

5:01 5.9 DT Jordan Jefferson, LSU by way of WVU (Senior). 6-2¾, 313 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅞” hands. Age t/b/d. An effective run stuffer with good experience, great power, and acceptable burst. Wrestled in H.S., and it shows in his overall athleticism and balance. Jefferson has a very good motor for someone his size, which should make him a very good roster fit from the hearts and smarts POV. Should be better against double teams than he is, and isn’t much of a pass rusher despite an elegant spin move. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonas Wedlich (UDFA grade of 5.9) sees a place in the NFL for Jefferson as a 2-down run stuffer, but “he definitely has some work to do to refine his pass rush.” TBH, that description seems to deserve a mid- to late-Day 3 grade more than UDFA, which is why he appears here on this Board. DL Jef

5:01 7.0 EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅜, 248 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Mtg. at Combine] Incredibly productive pass rusher in every statistical way. Wins outside, inside, and especially with Gumby-level bend. Known for a very professional approach to the game and the pass-rushing craft. Shaq Barrett, also from Colorado State, has been cited as a good player comp. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 7.0) worries that “Kamara will have to… improve his play strength and technique… against the run or be subject to a pure rotational role as a situational pass rusher who can also contribute heavily on special teams.” EDGE Kam

5:01 8.1 EDGE/DT Marshawn Kneeland, W. Michigan (RS Junior). 6’3”, 267 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in July. Round 2 grade on an all-teams board. Performed well at the Senior Bowl and crushed the Combine to the tune of a 9.54 RAS that really only dinged him for being a hybrid between 4-3 EDGE and 4-3 DT. Efram Geller’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 2 grade of 8.1) describes Kneeland as a small school player who will face some NFL-shock when he goes against bigger and faster linemen, but has the length, frame, and athleticism to grow into a high-level pass rusher. EDGE Kne

5:01 7.1 EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-2⅛, 249 lbs. with stubby 30¾” arms and 9¼” hands. Age t/b/d. Twin brother of Grayson Murphy on the other side of the UCLA line. A good-looking prospect DE with a quick first step, enough COD talent to threaten a tackle with countermoves, and a reasonable amount of bend around the edge, but UCLA used him in so many roles that it’s hard to guess what he might be at the next level. Appears to lack the athleticism to drop back into coverage for a system like the Steelers. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 7.1) puts it this way: “It’s not every day you see a player at 247 lbs. go from standing up over the center to a four-point stance as the 3-tech to the wide nine position in the same series… Where he plays is yet to be determined but his quickness and athleticism are assets… [while his lack of] length is an issue… I see him as an off-ball linebacker.” EDGE MurA

5:01 6.4 EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington (RS Senior). 6-3, 244 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. [Achilles in 2021; post-season shoulder surgery] Tupuola-Fetui offers great explosion off the line, a tremendous motor, and very good athleticism even if he is a bit more straight line-ish than you’d prefer. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 6 grade of 6.4) describes ZT-F as “an energetic, high-effort player who has had injuries derail what was once projected to be a 1st-round pick… He still shows burst and athleticism… but lacks that twitchiness he once had… [M]ore suited for a rotational role as a backup and special teamer to start his career.” EDGE Tup

5:01 Mack ILB Michael Barrett, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-11⅜, 233 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 8½” hands. 24, turns 25 in December. A three-year starter and five-year contributor to a perennial CFB playoff team, and the 2023 championship squad that won with a suffocating defense. Barrett was a H.S. QB who only dedicated himself to the defensive side in college. Has good range when kept free, but is only average getting off blocks. Enough overall athleticism to hold up in coverage duties, with acceptable coverage skills. It would be nice to see some added physicality to his game, and better instincts. Barrett reads his keys well but has trouble seeing through misdirection, which is a little troubling for someone with his age and experience. The grade could be two rounds higher if he was three years younger. Excellent motor. Should make someone’s team and at least be an asset on special teams. ILB Bar

5:01 6.3 ILB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 235 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 24 in May. Team captain. A good, instinctive athlete with excellent see-do, play recognition, decisiveness, and the explosiveness to make that significant. Also has good bend for blitzing & etc., though he is too small and lacks the strength to really succeed as a regular edge rusher. A good communicator in the middle. Has enough speed to play the Tampa-2 LB who drops deep, but his success in coverage comes mostly from understanding where he needs to be and why. The issue is pure athleticism. Can he grow to be better than what he was in college? Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6 grade of 6.3) doubts the overall athleticism, and thinks Bertrand is doomed to be a special teams demon… with none other than Tyler Matakevich as the comp. That’s worth a somewhat higher grade IMHO. ILB Ber

5:01 6.6 ILB Aaron Casey, Indiana (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 231 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. Team captain and leader. Casey is an intense, downhill ILB with good closing speed and tackling technique, fast see-do, and a knack for picking his way through the trash and creating a lot of fumbles. The Combine athletic testing did him no favors, resulting in a dead average RAS of 4.78, though he did show excellent acceleration with a top-15% 10-yard split, and was dragged down in part by height and weight. He’s as big a lock as it gets to excel on special teams. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile questions the pure football IQ as well: “Casey looks like and hits like an NFL inside linebacker but doesn’t always seem to see the game like one. The instincts and play recognition fall below par, but the production still stands out… He’s not the best fit for pass coverage, but he’s an instant “yes” for special teams.” Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.6) sees Vince Williams as one obvious player comp. ILB Cas

5:01 6.6 ILB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 234 lbs. with exceptionally long 34¼” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in February. A smart, experienced player with NFL-average athleticism. Handles coverage duties well inside the box, and has enough straight-line speed to keep up with most TEs down the seam. Liufau has a seriously rocked up frame, but nevertheless lacks play strength for fighting off blockers , though he does tackle well when he arrives, and he has an excellent motor that gets him there in the end. Excels on special teams. Ryan Roberts’ gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.6) calls Liufau “a gifted athlete with the physicality to be a difference maker… [but unfortunately] he is a slow processor and often has his eyes in the wrong spot.” ILB Liu

5:01 ILB Jackson Sirmon, Cal. by way of Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 235 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in April. Team captain. [Season-ending bicep injury in week 6] The injury that ended his year has also prevented his stock from rising during the pre-draft process, which it may well have done. Sirmon impressed at the Senior Bowl as a 3-down ILB who can be stout against the run, reliable when tackling in the open field, and quite solid in coverage. The limits seem to come from being an NFL-average athlete. ILB Sir

5:01 7.0 C/G Kingsley Eguakun, Florida (RS Senior). 6-3½, 304 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10½” hands. According to the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 5 grade of 7.0), Eguakun projects as a high character, high floor blocker at the pivot who made for a fine team leader in college, but “lacks high-end athletic traits like power and quickness to handle powerful defensive linemen, making the pro game a bit of a projection as to how he will hold up.” OLC Egu

5:01 6.2 C/G Nick Gargiulo, S. Carolina by way of Yale (Senior). 6-5⅜, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. A center and tackle at Yale, and a C/G for Spencer Rattler in the SEC, the NFL scouting profile by Lance Zierlein sees Gargiulo as a well-balanced, position-flexible prospect whose “body control, patience and core strength show up in pass pro and as a run blocker, and he’s athletic enough to make blocks in space… He’s not a body mover, but he’s also not a basic stalemate blocker.” Very impressive 9.37 RAS. OLC Gar

5:01 6.0 C/G Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (RS Junior). 6-3⅞, 305 lbs. with 31⅝" arms and 9¾" hands. Age t/b/d. OLG Bor

5:01 8.0 RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (Junior). 6-1¼, 235 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands. Turned 20 (not a typo) in January. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board. Yep, he is that big and that young, both of which will appeal to Pittsburgh. Allen plays up to his size as well, being a violent, downhill workhorse type with feet a lot niftier than the cartoon version of this profile. This grade will go up by a solid round if the team does not pick up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, because Allen offers a very similar style except with less pedigree, more unknowns, and no second gear. Has fumbled enough to raise eyebrows, but it’s probably a solvable issue. RB All

5:01 8.2 RB Blake Corum, Michigan (Junior). 5-7¾, 205 lbs. with 28⅞” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. [Knee injury ended 2022] Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. Michigan won the CFB national championship by building a good OL, and then handing the ball off to Blake Corum with the instruction, “There’s yardage to be had; please claim it.” And so he did, despite playing on a questionable knee, over and over and over again. Corum takes what’s there, has the vision to find creases that others don’t, and is just plain hard to bring down. Not a bruiser, or a slasher, or a speed demon threat to score on every play, but rather a reliable part of the solution who makes coaches and blockers look smart. RB Cor

5:01 8.1 RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame (Junior). 5-11⅜, 221 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10¼” hands. 20, turns 21 in September. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. A bowling ball who simply won’t go down, Estime features extraordinary contact balance, good vision, and some pop to put those assets into aggressive action. Plus he’s yet to come into his grown-man strength. An impressive young man who won Notre Dame’s student athlete of the year award. Ran very poorly at the Combine. RB Est

5:01 RB Bucky Irving, Oregon (Junior). 5-9, 192 lbs. with 29½” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Vision, quickness, and receiving skills elevate his stock. Size drags it back down, especially from a Steelers POV. RB Irv

5:01 6.5 RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC (RS Junior). 5-8¾”, 220 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 23 in January. [ACL tear in 2020, unknown issue in 2023] Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Lloyd’s game is built on vision, lateral agility, burst, and home-run speed, plus a build that should let him add power into the repertoire. A fine pass blocker too. Two issues depress his grade on this board: the lower level of pure violence in his game, and a potentially fatal case of fumbleitis that needs to be cured, or else. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Josh Carney (Round 6 grade of 6.5) makes for a fascinating read because it agrees on all the assets, but sees Lloyd as a late-Day 3 prospect anyway due to injury concerns, ball security doubts, and questions about why USC did not use him as an outlet receiver. If I may paraphrase and stick words in his mouth, Josh seems to believe something like this: ‘The tools should have grown a forest of success, but I smell smoke and I fear there could be a fire around.’ RB Llo

5:01 7.9 RB Will Shipley, Clemson (Junior). 5-11, 206 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. A slashing, change-of-pace back with instant speed, return ability, and good pass-receiving chops. RB Shi

5:01 8.0 TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas (Junior). 6-3⅞, 245 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands. Turned 21 in March. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Most people’s #2 or #3 TE of the class, Sanders is a talented and athletic (8.06 RAS) pass catcher who hasn’t learned the blocking part of the game yet but gives a solid enough effort to believe he could improve. TE San

5:01 7.7 TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas St. (Junior). 6-3⅞, 250 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. If Pittsburgh had any room at all for a TE, I would be digging much deeper into Ben Sinnott. He leans toward the receiver end of the spectrum, but he’s a great athlete (9.75 RAS) and better than that, he’s a football player down to his toes. It may take a few years, but Ben Sinnott will learn to block, and he will have a long NFL career if he can avoid the injury bug. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 7.7) compares him to Foster Moreau. TE Sin

5:01 7.8 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama by way of Georgia (Senior). 6-0¼, 196 lbs. with 31” arms and 9⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Two round character discount from slapping an opposition fan who stormed the field after Burton’s team lost] If he’s even he’s leavin’, and he also has the suddenness and COD to break those routes off and create separation. Burton has excellent hands, but seems to lack play strength, and it shows in his lackluster YAC ability. A field stretcher who could be more than that after a few years of NFL coaching and strength training. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 3 grade of 7.8) expresses real doubt about Burton’s lack of physicality and wanna, but nevertheless concludes that he “has the juice to be a deep thread in the league and operate in all facets of the game from a solid YAC receiver to a guy that can be a reliable intermediate/red zone threat.” Burton put up an impressive and well-rounded RAS of 9.05. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 2-3 grade) concludes that “Burton’s athletic profile and ball skills create confidence that he can become a solid WR2/3 in the league.” WR Bur

5:01 6.7 WR Ryan Flournoy, S.E. Missouri St. (Senior). 6-0¾, 202 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and big 10⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in October. A small-school height/weight/speed phenom (9.88 RAS) who looked good at the Senior Bowl practices. The routes looked smooth and clean, he got good separation, and proved to be extremely good at contested catches. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums the prospect up like this: “Flournoy offers size and football character that is pro-caliber but has areas where he must improve.” Those ‘areas’ basically come down to all the technical facets of the WR craft. But there’s a good chance he will get there, because Zierlein also notes that his “head coach raves about coachability and team-first mentality.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 5 grade of 6.7) says Flournoy, “doesn’t always play to his tested speed and will need to… refine his craft as a route runner, but his demeanor as a physical pass catcher and blocker… will be attractive [as a] developmental WR.” WR Flo

5:01 WR Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. St. (Senior). 5-10, 181 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January. A Philadelphia boy who is loaded down with impressive traits as both a WR and a return man, but he “doesn’t play with nearly enough focus and will cruise through routes rather than finishing them with tempo,” according to Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile. Boom or bust in a lot of ways. Griffin is a good, solid athlete who compiled a 6.84 RAS heavy on speed and light on size. WR Gri

5:01 WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois (RS Junior). 5-9¼, 182 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January. Two-year team captain. Williams is extraordinarily quick, with elite agility and explosion numbers, but his long speed is highly suspect (timed at 4.63 during the Combine), and he has a slight frame that prevents blocking, winning contested catches, and limits YAC even though he’s a professional tough guy. Projects as a move-the-chains short and intermediate route runner if he can sharpen up his route running – which he should be able to do. Good punt return ability. WR Wil

5:16 7.0 Slot CB Daequan Hardy, Penn St. (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 179 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Daequan Hardy is an extremely smart young Pittsburgher who chose Penn State over top schools such as the military academies. On the field he profiles as a future slot CB who plays defense like the punt returner he is; aggressive and athletic, but severely undersized enough to have that interfere with his game. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile calls him, “[A] finesse nickel cornerback with above-average ball skills.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Alex Kozora (Round 5 grade of 7.0) preferred kinder works like “tenacious and aggressive… [and] a willing tackler [with] a quick trigger downhill.” Hardy compiled a massive 8.62 RAS that overcame 10th percentile size with strong, 90+ percentile scores across the board in speed and explosion testing; a score that will look even better because agility is one of his strongest assets, and those are tests he didn’t do. Weirdly, his tape doesn’t begin to show that kind of overall athletic genius. Size again? CB Har

5:16 6.6 CB DeCamerion Richardson, Miss. St. (Senior). 6-2¼, 188 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.6) describes a familiar prototype for Steelers fans: the late-round, super-athletic CB who has a legitimate shot of ‘getting it,’ but faces long odds against him. When they hit you get the likes of Ike Taylor. When they miss, you get someone like Shaquille Richardson, Brian Allen, and Crezdon Butler. The ones in between have names like James Pierre, Keenan Lewis, and Cortez Allen. Tom’s player comp, 2023’s Darius Rush, is in the as-yet-undecided category. CB Ric

5:16 6.7 SS Dominque Hampton, Washington (Senior). 6-2⅜, 215 lbs. with long 33¼” arms and big 10” hands. Age t/b/d. Originally a CB, Hampton has slowly evolved into a nice, solid box safety with the potential to keep improving as he continues to learn the subtleties of his position. The build is just about perfect, and the athleticism is in the top 5% when run as a strong safety. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.7) describes Hampton as, “a solid box player who can run and hit. He [doesn’t] show the fluidity and balance you’d expect [from a former CB], but he can match up on TEs if he [can get] better with his eyes and stronger above the neck… Hampton has the makings of a quality special teamer.” DB_S Ham

5:16 6.5 SS/RB Sione Vaki, Utah (RS Soph). 5-11⅜, 211 lbs. with 29½” arms and 9¼” hands. Age t/b/d. A dual-threat weapon at both SAF and RB, he should probably have returned to school for another year in order to hone his skills as a defender. Starting for a single year just was not enough. That said, he is fast, tough, and obviously versatile enough to be a very intriguing ball of clay for a team that has the patience to see where he fits best, and help him to learn that spot. Guaranteed to be a special teams demon. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6 grade of 6.5) could be summed up as, “Great athleticism that could eventually be harnessed more with experience.” With “could” and “eventually” being the key words from a draft perspective. Compiled a 7.85 RAS when measured as a strong safety, with elite explosion numbers. DB_S Vak

5:16 6.7 NT Tyler Davis, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-2, 301 lbs. with short 31⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. There’s some bad weight, but he’s quick off the snap nevertheless. A two-down run defender who can stick on a 4-3 team that lets him shoot gaps and won’t ask him to deal with double teams. DL Dav

5:16 7.1 Buck ILB Steele Chambers, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-0¾, 226 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. The obvious winner of this year’s Best Prospect Name Award, Steel Chambers is a slightly undersized, average-for-the-NFL athlete (4.78 RAS) with tons of ILB experience at a good school, and experience before that as a RB who saw things from the other side of the line. Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5-ish grade of 7.1) describes Chambers as an athletic, run-first ILB with significant coverage issues despite good natural assets that ought to help. Obvious special teams value provides a solid floor. ILB Cha

5:16 Buck ILB Jordan Magee, Temple (Senior). 6-1⅜, 228 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands. A ferocious downhill linebacker who’s constantly on his way by/through the blockers to find someone holding the ball. Excellent blitzer. The issues come down to size, speed, and other measurables. ILB Mag

5:16 6.7 Buck ILB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington (RS Senior). 6-0½, 236 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 24 in January. [Lost 2021 and 2022 to injuries] Ulofoshio is a downhill tough guy looking to thump, with the athletic assets to be decent in coverage. He also projects as a special teams star due to eagerness alone, supported by sound tackling ability. One sometimes worries about the football IQ as well. He has good burst and nice straight-line speed, but not special. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.7) describes him as a young man with excellent potential who is crippled by an inability to stack and shed blockers. “If a coach can teach him [that], he has a chance at developing into an ever-down linebacker.” ILB Ulo

5:16 7.0 Buck ILB Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 233 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in August. A nice, solid run-support ILB who needs to add some oomph into his downhill game to fill the hole against oncoming, freight-train fullbacks and their kin. Has enough range to succeed as a Buck ILB, but probably not as a true sideline-to-sideline Mack. The bigger problems come in coverage. He’s a smart player with decent enough athleticism to play his zone, but he lacks the quickness to hold up against RBs and other outlet weapons. Watson has been adjacent to some criminal issues related to hazardous driving in various ways, but everything has turned out to be teacup tempests. ILB Wat

5:16 7.1 C/G Drake Nugent, Michigan by way of Stanford (RS Senior). 6-1½, 298 lbs. with 33” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February. Team captain at Stanford. Father was NFL QB Terry Nugent. An old-fashioned tough guy in the middle with excellent power and merely human athleticism. There are also some fundamentals he needs to clean up involving intertwined issues going to footwork, balance, and waist-bending. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.1) particularly likes Nugent’s ability in the proverbial phone booth, where he shows a very good anchor, overall toughness, hand strength, and a good understanding of angles. The worry is whether he would do as well in Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone system as he would in a gap/power game. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile offers a vastly more cynical view, seeing Nugent as no more than backup or practice squad guy. “Nugent does well at protecting his gaps in pass protection and battles back against bull rushers but doesn’t have the foot quickness to survive on an island if isolated against an athletic rusher.” Put together a solid 6.83 RAS held back by lack of size. OLC Mic

5:16 6.4 C/G Jacob Monk, Duke (RS Senior). 6-3, 308 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. Five-year starter and two-year team captain. Why did Graham Barton play tackle at Duke instead of his natural position as a center? Because (A) he’s so ridiculously talented that he could be a star at the ‘more important’ position, and (B) Duke also had Jacob Monk, a center-only prospect who’s talented enough to compile an elite 9.76 RAS. Monk is an athletic and exceptionally strong prospect with decent movement skills, whose lack of length and relatively poor ability to use the inches he has will be the main drag on his stock. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein makes for an interesting read because he sees Monk in two very different lights. “He’s going to have trouble with bulky two-gappers who can snap a punch into him and quickly separate. However, one-gapping defenders will have their hands full, as he’s more than capable of washing them down or outright pancaking them. Monk can slide and redirect A-gap rushers, but an offensive line coach must get him to protect with inside hands. Monk’s blend of football IQ, nimble feet and power give him a realistic chance to compete for a job.” OLC Mon

5:16 6.5 T/G Garrett Greenfield, S. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6-5¾, 311 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9¾” hands. Age t/b/d. Two-year team captain. He looks like an NFL tackle, and plays like he could actually be one, but it will take another few years of work to really find out. The physical assets are good enough to be a long-term NFL pro, but he doesn’t have a single superpower to hang his hat on aside from burst off the line. He accordingly needs to build utterly reliable, professional technique to survive; technique he does not have yet, especially coming from a smaller school. Probably able to serve as a snap-to-snap swing OT or OG early on because he is a good run blocker, but it will take a few years before he might be a starter. One easy fix will be dedicated time spent in an NFL training room. After that it’s footwork and hand-fighting drills for endless hours of detailed work. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6 grade of 6.5) has some inside dirt since the two worked together when Greenfield was in H.S., but mostly it comes down to (summarizing) “he’s got the required size, strength, and length, and he was quite a performer at his smaller school, but Day 3 because there’s a long way to go before he reaches NFL levels of reliability.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile suggests something more like a Round 5 grade, saying that Greenfield, “plays with good quickness and is athletic in his lower body but needs to play under control [and rein in his] tendency to play with arbitrary footwork as both a run and pass blocker, which curtails his contact balance and consistency to sustain.” Caught the world’s attention at the Combine with record-setting explosion numbers and an overall RAS of 9.16. OLT Gre

5:16 6.8 T/G Julian Pearl, Illinois (RS Senior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with long 35⅛” arms and 10¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in October. Pearl converted from the defensive side of the line in college, and has since played RT, LT, and OG. He is a good athlete overall, with good movement skills and a solid punch, but doesn’t have a superpower to fall back on. Led a solid offensive line in 2023. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.8) worries that ”his game is too up and down to trust [especially given his age], [and] his best tape came against weaker competition [such as] Northwestern, [while] Penn State’s toolsy EDGE rushers gave him fits.” Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile is a little kinder, but only a little. ”Pearl is an athletic move blocker capable of creating creases in space, but the pass protection needs a big upgrade for him to develop into an NFL swing tackle [and while] the athletic pieces are in place, [he’s lacking] functional upper-body strength… and that must be corrected before he’s ready for any snaps.” A classic draft-and-stash for the practice squad, with a reasonable hope that you might have found a steal. Or not. OLT Pea

5:16 8.1 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall (Junior). 5-11¼, 206 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in February. [Ruptured biceps tendon at Senior Bowl] An intriguing target for Pittsburgh because (a) Ali projects as an excellent one-cut, downhill slasher for Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone attack, (b) the injury he suffered at the Senior Bowl could limit his ability to perform during the early part of his rookie season, and (c) the Steelers are one of the few teams with enough RB depth to let him sit until fully healed. Ryan Roberts’ gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 grade of 8.1 before accounting for the injury) says, “the biggest question about Ali will be his durability issues.” The recent bicep in 2023 follows a suspected ACL tear in 2022. As far as the assets go, Ali is one of those backs who waaaaaits… and then explodes with a sharp, decisive cut into the hole, outstanding acceleration through it, and then home run speed from there on out. He’s a bit too small to reliably run inside, and isn’t a particularly good blocker, but he does have very good hands and route-running ability to haul in passes. Rasheen Ali would be an ideal change-of-pace back If Pittsburgh is looking to break its standard mold, and may well be available for a bargain price in the draft. RB Ali

5:16 7.1 RB Cody Schrader, Missouri (Senior). 5-8½, 202 lbs. with 28⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in November. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. Looked dominant at the Senior Bowl. RB Sch

5:16 7.2 TE Jaheim Bell, Florida St. (Senior). 6-2, 241 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. Bell graduated from the Conner Heyward School of Tweeners, but it is a little hard to see him succeeding as much as the founder. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.2) examines the possibility that Bell might be converted to an Arthur Smith fullback, just as people have been speculating for Heyward The Younger. TE Bel

5:16 6.8 WR Anthony Gould, Oregon St. (Senior). 5-8⅜, 174 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 23 in April. Calvin Austin III 2.0, with no size, extra agility, and amazing 4.39 speed and explosiveness. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein compares Gould to Tank Dell because he “has the shiftiness to uncover against tight man coverage from the slot but can [also] be utilized as a matchup problem deep against cornerbacks lacking speed.” WR Gou

5:16 6.8 WR Tahj Washington, USC (RS Senior). 5-9¾, 174 lbs. with 29⅛” arms and very small 8⅜” hands. Turns 23 in May. [Mtg. at Visit] A shifty return man and miniature slot receiver, Washington’s calling cards are exceptional toughness and jitterbug COD skills, plus good hands. He’s held back by only acceptable speed and his obvious lack of size. The sort of player who may become a solid return man, will probably work hard enough on his route running to learn how to create separation, get open and is hard to catch, but won’t grow a career as big as his heart. An added benefit is hands: Tahj Washington drops nothing. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonas Wedlich (Round 5 grade of 6.8) catches the essence by pointing out how TW is an eager blocker, but simply doesn’t have the size to win any contested catches. WR WasT

6:01 6.4 CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas (Senior). 6-1⅝, 185 lbs. with 30½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 22 in February. Pete Carroll would have loved this prospect as developmental depth for his Legion of Boom defenses back in the day. As Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile puts it, McGlothern is a “ball-hawking cornerback with the eyes, instincts and ball skills to flip the field against careless quarterbacks. McGlothern can press a little bit and handle some man coverage. However, he might be at his best in zone coverages, where he can scan the field and play chess with the route combinations and quarterbacks. He… has Cover 3 cornerback written all over him.” Tested as a solid athlete with a 6.40 RAS built on good length and speed, but very poor explosion numbers. And no agility tests, which tend to be the issue for this type of CB. CB McG

6:01 Mack ILB/SAF Jaylon Carlies, Missouri (Senior). 6-2⅜, 231 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. DB_S Car

6:01 6.3 SAF Josh Proctor, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-1½, 100 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands. 24 years old. A strong safety with the ability to line up anywhere from Cover 2 in the back to box safety or nickelback, though he is most effective when he’s engaged in run support. Fast enough to carry TEs and many WRs up the seam. A smart player who should thrive especially well in zone coverage schemes that would let him use his athleticism in the box, with his eyes in the backfield to make use of his tackling ability. Good on special teams. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6-7 grade of 6.3) describes Proctor as “a fine prospect [with a] high floor but lacks a top-end ceiling. [He] should, at worst, be solid on special teams and good in the locker room.” DB_S Pro

6:01 7.3 NT Khristian Boyd, N. Iowa (RS Senior). 6-2⅛”, 320 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Visit] Boyd won PFN’s Shrine Bowl Defensive Player of the Week, and fully deserved it, according to Steeler Depot’s contingent on site. From a Steelers POV, he has the desired strength and anchor, but not the length or pass rush ability. There isn’t much in the way of a pass rush beyond collapsing the pocket with a bull rush. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 all-teams grade of 7.3) says that “Boyed [fits better] as a 4-3 gap penetrating DT… rather than a pure 3-4 NT.” DL Boy

6:01 EDGE/DT Jamree Kromah, James Madison (RS Senior). 6-3⅛, 271 lbs. with amazing 35¼” arms and 9¼” hands. DL Kro

6:01 DT Zion Logue, Georgia (RS Senior). 6-5⅝, 314 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10” hands. [Mtg. at Pro Day] He has the right body type, and he was a rotational DT on national championship defenses. Why doesn’t he get more buzz? Someone we need to know more about. He didn’t get to play much at the Shrine Bowl because of a turf toe injury but showed exceptional leadership and team-first ability. DL Log

6:01 EDGE/DT Jamree Kromah, James Madison (RS Senior). 6-3⅛, 271 lbs. with amazing 35¼” arms and 9¼” hands. We need to know more. A lot more. Weight aside, his paper measurements look almost perfect with all that length, a lot of reported strength, and great tackling numbers against lower LOC. But can he add 30 lbs. to become a true defensive tackle? Will he only be a 4-3 EDGE? Or will he be another DeMarvin Leal tweener who fails to make an impact in either role? EDGE Kro

6:01 Mack ILB/SAF Jaylon Carlies, Missouri (Senior). 6-2⅜, 231 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. A run-stuffing box safety in college, Carlies measured in as a full-sized Mack ILB at the Shrine Bowl even though he continued to play as a DB. A position change would do him good, since the scouting reports all say he tackles at just about an ILB level, but covers poorly for a safety (which would be pretty well for most ILBs). The NFL Draft Buzz profile is pretty typical: “Has the good, low backpedal and closing speed to be effective in off coverage. He’s excellent against the run, willing to get physical and fight off blocks on the perimeter, and a sure, wrap-up tackler who plays with a linebacker’s mentality.” Carlies has very good hands regardless of position, and measures as an elite athlete with a 9.50 RAS as a safety, and 9.34 if run as an ILB. If that sounds too good for this grade, see Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile, which says he is far too linear as a mover to survive as a safety, and far too raw if viewed as a true ILB prospect. “He’s very tight in his hips and plays with a debilitating lack of change of direction that causes problems for him in coverage and as an open-field tackler.” ILB Car

6:01 6.5 Nickelbacker Kalen DeLoach, Florida St. (Senior). 5-11½, 210 lbs. with 31½” arms and 8⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. DeLoach played LB in college but he’s built like a strong safety and his style straddles that line to perfection, being too small to hold up too near the line and lacking the long distance speed for playing deep. Good and quick, which lets him hold up physically in man coverage out of the slot. Often used to spy mobile QBs, and should fit very well as a special teams ace. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6 grade of 6.5) says that “DeLoach could be a good target late in the draft or as an UDFA.” ILB DeL

6:01 Mack ILB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅞, 236 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. A good athlete who projects as a complete but somewhat limited ILB with particularly good coverage ability that shone a bit during Senior Bowl week. He has no hesitation about coming downhill in run support, but he could use some added play strength and much better tackling technique. Did a good job acting as a spy to keep LSU’s Jayden Daniels (a Lamar Jackson lookalike) in check. ILB Hun

6:01 6.7 ILB Darius Muasau, UCLA (Senior). 5-11⅞, 225 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. Turned 23 in February. If he gets a nickname it will be “Mr. Motor” because Muasau simply never stops. That alone makes him draftable. The athleticism is quite good overall with a 6.20 RAS dragged down hard by very poor grades for height and weight. Very good burst, but merely good sideline-to-sideline speed. Smart enough to handle zone duties, but not gifted enough to continue in space. Everything else, except some tackling misses due to being too eager, is an asset. Could be a special teams demon. Acted as UCLA’s manager in the middle. Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5 grade of 6.7) describes Muasau as “a productive sideline-to-sideline linebacker who [communicates well] and plays with a [very hot] motor… He packs a punch coming downhill against the run, too, and has great numbers in his career. I just worry about the size, the struggles taking on blockers and the lack of usage overall in coverage.” ILB Mua

6:01 6.6 Buck ILB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 29 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands. A smart, well prepared, and violent run stuffer inside who plays with excellent burst and “an intensely hot motor that never stops,” according to Josh Carney’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 5-6 grade of 6.6). “He profiles as more of a two-down linebacker early in his career and a potential special teams ace… But the concerns are hard to overlook currently, especially with the testing numbers.” Njongmeta compiled a bottom 10% RAS with weak scores across the board for everything but explosiveness. ILB Njo

6:01 6.3 C/G Andrew Raym, Oklahoma (Senior). 6-4, 314 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10” hands. Turns 23 in May. The successor to Creed Humphrey at Oklahoma, he played in every year of his college career as a backup guard in 2020 and then a starting center in 2021-2023. Very good hands, knee bend, and athletic potential. A very solid run blocker. Moves smoothly getting to his landmarks, and out in space, but technical missteps happen often enough to be an issue. A fierce demeanor with good leadership skills, but is he nasty enough? The technique needs work, especially in pass protection but also in his range when climbing. Raym will only benefit from time in an NFL training room, and compiled a miserable bottom 25% RAS in the Combine athletic testing. These links go to the NFL Draft Buzz profile (Round 5-6 grade), a December TDN scouting profile (Round 3 or so). Someone relying on Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile would see Round 5 as a generous grade. “[Raym offers] good toughness and a willingness to do whatever he needs to in order to come out on top of the rep. Unfortunately, [he] lacks lateral quickness and plays with inconsistent body control.” Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6 grade of 6.3) ends in a good-looking comp to B.J. Finney. OLC Ray

6:01 6.7 C Charles Turner III, LSU (RS Senior). 6-3⅝, 303 lbs. with long 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. A nice, solid, experienced, SEC center with very good mobility but limited oomph. He’d fit better in an outside zone scheme but would need to build strength even there. For the AFC North he’d need to be buried in a weight room for his whole rookie year to add the required sand in the pants. If he does that, however, he has the length, mobility, and above-neck assets to be a good one, and the outside zone approach we expect from Arthur Smith could fit him like the proverbial glove. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums him up as follows: “Turner is an undersized center-only prospect who relies on his tenacity to overcome his limitations. The LSU offensive line was a physical unit and Turner fit right in.” The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (Round 5 grade of 6.7) describes Turner as a tale of two tapes. There are “just as many flashes of real standout plays… [as] concerning ones where his limitations become exposed… He is a solid back right now [who] could be a nice starter… if he improves his overall strength, power, and lateral footwork.” Jim also notes that Turner deserves a few extra points for his excellent football IQ. OLC Tur

6:01 6.4 OG LaDarius Henderson, Michigan (RS Senior). 6-4⅛, 309 lbs. with very long 35” arms and big 10⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. A college OT who will move inside if he wants to earn snaps in the NFL Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends with a UDFA grade, saying “[Henderson has] decent athletic traits and above-average physical traits, but his game tape simply doesn’t show enough consistency… Ultimately, an inordinate amount of mental mistakes and a lack of instincts will be hard for offensive line coaches to overlook.” Ouch. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jonathan Heitritter (Round 6 grade of 6.4) is a little kinder, but nevertheless warns, “there are a lot of ugly moments on tape that he needs to clean up in order to be trusted… He lacks the awareness and the athleticism require to hold up as OT… so a move back inside to guard may be best for his career as a likely backup who can play both spots.” OLG Hen

6:01 QB Gavin Hardison, UTEP (RS Senior). 6-1, 215 lbs. Hand size t/b/e. 23, turns 24 in May. Big-armed tough guy who can throw touch passes too. Statisticians will point to a low completion rate (53%), but was it caused by wandering mechanics, or by playing behind a sieve that had him under constant pressure? A fine boom-or-bust prospect who deserves a Day 3 pick. QB Hard

6:01 6.5 QB Michael Pratt, Tulane (RS Junior). 6-2½, 217 lbs. with 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. Three-year team captain. Four-year starter, with consistent improvement as he continued to play. The arm is big enough until he’s pushed into extremely long throws or into an extremely tough wind, at which point the difference really shows. OTOH, haven’t we seen professional training add that extra edge for pure arm strength? The assets are seriously good outside of pure arm strength, with an 8.21 RAS based on good to special testing in all areas. Excellent accuracy, good decision making, high football IQ, etc. Pratt is a good enough athlete, but again there’s nothing to make him stand out from the NFL norm. He projects as a quality backup right out of the gate, whose high floor promises him every chance at building a long career. He just hasn’t shown the Wow! factor that moves prospects up the board, and he’s another guy who looked meh at the Senior Bowl. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 6-7 grade of 6.5) highlights pocket presence and chemistry with his receivers as particular issues. “He kind of reminds me of a worse Kenny Pickett.” QB Pra

6:01 QB Austin Reed, W. Kentucky (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 220 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. Turned 24 in February. Reportedly turned down significant money offers from Power 5 programs. This long Steelers Depot interview after his remarkable week at the Senior Bowl points to his absolutely remarkable statistical production, and special ability to defeat pressure. It’s Round 1 stuff for someone who does it in the SEC. What does it mean against Conference USA competition? Or even Shrine Bowl competition? Note that his school runs a pure Air Raid offense, which can produce nutty results from an evaluator’s perspective. Reed’s predecessor, Bailey Zappe (now of the Patriots), set the all-time FBS passing record while there. According to this PFN scouting profile, Reed has plenty of arm if not enough to make him special, a good and quick release, and remarkable timing/anticipation for leading receivers. QB Ree

6:01 7.4 RB Ray Davis, Kentucky (Senior). 5-8⅜, 211 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. 24, turns 25 in November. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. A tough, downhill, workhorse back who, according to the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ross McCorkle (Round 4 grade of 7.4), “does everything pretty well but nothing great.” Average vision, but he seems to get in the zone every once in a while, at which point the production can suddenly leap. Good receiver, but needs to work on his blocking for blitz pickups. RB Dav

6:01 TE Erick All, Iowa (Senior). 6-4⅜, 252 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [ACL tear in October] Round 4-6 talent on an all-teams board. An all-around TE with decent athleticism, Erick All would make a nice, developmental TE3 if the team had any need at all. TE All

6:01 6.7 WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross (Senior). 6-1⅜, 208 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl] Coker is a solid route runner for someone his size, set all kinds of records at his tiny school, and has the hands and toughness to project well as a big slot receiver. According to Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile, “the evaluation for Coker boils down to balancing his pro-caliber size and ball skills against his level of competition and potential lack of NFL quickness and speed.” He showed great explosion but only moderate speed at the Combine, good for an 8.44 RAS. The gif-supported Depot scouting profile by Steven Pavelka (Round 5 grade of 6.7) says that, “Coker [may be] a one-trick pony, but that one trick is very good hands, which is great enough to make him stand out on film and force teams to double team him.” Steven also has praise for Coker’s contested–catch talent, and his ability to track the ball over a defender. WR Cok

6:01 6.6 WR Johnny Wilson, Florida St. by way of Arizona St. (RS Junior). 6-6⅛, 231 lbs. with amazing 35⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in April. A living, breathing mismatch with inconsistent tape. Looked like a world beater in 2022, but regressed in 2023 for reasons that aren’t easy to see. Drops have been a continuing and serious issue, especially for a body catcher. Downgraded for Pittsburgh because big, tall receiving weapons abound here already, and for a very lackluster Senior Bowl showing. Wilson did compile an impressive 9.68 RAS with elite scores for both explosion and agility in addition to size, so there’s definitely something there to work on. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 5 grade of 6.6) bases Wilson’s stock almost completely on “his unicorn-like size and speed combo” and the potential that creates. “His route running, YAC ability and agility all have shown to be well below average compared to his peers.” WR WilJ

6:16 6.5 SLOT CB Beanie Bishop, W. Va. (RS Junior). 5-9⅛, 180 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. 24, turns 25 in December. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report describes Bishop as a “fun but frustrating,” miniature boundary corner in college with great 2023 ball production, who will need to move inside at the next level. Good special teams ability as a return man (punts and kicks), in coverage, and on the kick-blocks team. The traits, attitude, and flashes are there, but the head-scratchers are too. Those, combined with size and age, pull his stock down. CB Bis

6:16 CB Carlton Johnson, Fresno St. (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 173 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8” hands. Known for his straight-line speed, instincts in zone coverage, and excellent hands. Makes interceptions and gets returns from zone and off coverage. Not someone you want for man coverage, though he understands the principles and gives it the old college try. The lack of oomph shows up in his tackling issues, especially when tasked with run support. CB Joh

6:16 6.0 SAF Beau Brade, Maryland (Senior). 5-11¾, 208 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and big 10⅜” hands. Team captain who reportedly made a significant difference for the team culture. Gets extra points in my book for playing in his bowl game even though he was heading into the draft. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report ends in what looks like Round 5 all-teams grade, but a UDFA result for Pittsburgh due to significant tackling issues and poor COD. “He routinely was unable to adjust his path and overran plays, either slipping and not even touching the ball carrier or falling off his tackle… Unless the runner is in a straight line, Brade has trouble making solid contact.” Ouch. DB_S Bra

6:16 6.4 FS Andre Sam, LSU (Senior). 5-10⅞, 191 lbs. with 30” arms and 9¼” hands. Will be 26 years old as a rookie. Please note the age. That isn’t a typo, and it is the single question that pushes a Round 3-4 talent down to the very end of the draft. The reasons behind that go to the incredible story of his life, which could inspire lions to lay down with the lambs. He lost his father and grandfather as a boy; fought his way up from being a 0-star walk-on at McNeese State; persevered through a medical redshirt; persevered through the death of his older brother in a home invasion; and persevered through everything else to become the starting free safety for LSU. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (fringe Round 6 grade of 6.4) says, “his tape… is rock solid. Sam is a talented and well-rounded defender against the run and pass… Overall, I really liked Andre Sam’s game and wanted to give him a high grade… But his age, size, and testing are all concerns [that] limit how early you can justify drafting him.” DB_S Sam

6:16 DT Nate Pickering, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 300 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and big 10⅛” hands. Uses his length well, with enough strength to back it up. Good, violent hand fighting. Moves well, but has never managed to be much of a pass rusher. Can get stuck on blocks. Very good motor. Another Larry Ogunjobi wannabe who doesn’t fit the Steelers’ preferred Cam Heyward build. DL Pic

6:16 ILB Jackson Mitchell, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 230 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 23 in January. An undersized ILB who sees himself as a thumper with the athleticism to roam sideline to sideline, and to handle coverage duties. But the scouting reports suggest that he’s too small to do the thumping at an NFL level, he can’t really take on climbing linemen, there’s no room on his body to add good weight, and he’s supremely athletic only when compared to regular humans but won’t have an edge in the league. A classic tweener between ILB and SS who may be one of those that’s neither fish nor fowl. ILB Mit

6:16 OT Travis Clayton, United Kingdom (No College Year). 6-7, 301 lbs. with 35” arms and t/b/d hands. [Mtg. at Visit] Clayton is a former boxer and rugby player chosen to be part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Add some good weight and he’d look exactly like an OT is supposed to. Clayton compiled an RAS of 8.38 based on his height and his insane top1% straight line speed, held back by relatively poor scores for his weight, bench, and vertical jump testing. No agilities, alas, which may be the most indicative stat for offensive linemen. OLT Cla

6:16 6.5 OT Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Senior). 6-8⅜” 313 lbs. with vinelike 35⅜” arms and big 10¾” hands. Age t/b/d. Extremely tall, extremely long, and possessing decent strength and fairly light feet, Driskell plays like what he is: a converted basketball player. He’ll never have the leverage to be a major people mover, but he gets off the ball well and he’s plenty nasty when it comes to positional blocking, and blocking on the move. The issues have to do with gaps in his fundamental technique, like playing too high, waist-bending, and the concomitant lack of overall balance. Take his punch as an example. It’s powerful when things line up, ineffective when they don’t, and unsophisticated from an NFL POV. It’s an early Al Villanueva situation. If the coaches can help him fix those fundamentals, everything else could suddenly click into a very solid player. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 7 grade of 6.5) notes that Driskell was a walk on, and has shown “tremendous growth… [as] a full-time starter at left tackle over the last two years.” He ends with a late Day 3 grade, but also sees Driskell as a potential star for a team that has the patience to build him into all his assets might allow him to be. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile has a fringe-draftable grade because, “Driskell’s height is likely to create imbalance and a lack of foot quickness that cannot be coached up.” OLT Dri

6:16 OT Jeremy Flax, Kentucky (Senior). 6-5½, 343 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9” hands. A four-year starter, Flax has a ton of natural talent, including length, strength, quick but sometimes lazy feet, agility on the move that disappears, and flashes of range for pulling and climbing. His stock drops because he habitually plays with a high pad level that diminishes from everything else, including his anchor, and he doesn’t tend to finish in the run game. In other sports I would immediately run toward endurance as a likely explanation. Fighters get straight-legged when they get tired, pitchers get stop dropping and driving when they get tired, etc. That explanation makes extra sense because Flax’s 343 lbs. includes at least 30 that don’t belong. The good news is this: extra flab and shallow gas tanks are easy things to fix if he can dedicate himself to the weight room, and to build a new set of habits. If he can’t, and you’d think he would have in college if he could, those flaws will doom his career. NFL tackles who can’t stop opponents from getting beneath them are NFL tackles who don’t last long in the league. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile ends with a fringe-draftable grade. OLT Fla

6:16 6.1 OT Travis Glover, Georgia St. (Senior). -6-6, 317 lbs. with crazy long 35½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in August. [Mtg. at Visit] Here is an article by Alex Kozora about Glover’s planned visit to Pittsburgh. Alex’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6-7 grade of 6.1) describes Glover as “a mountain of a man with tree trunks for legs and excellent length. He’s strong, too, and able to seal and wash defenders down in the run game… But Glover is all over the place technically… [H]e’s going to have to kick inside and even then he needs to refine his technique, play with lower pad level, and improve the accuracy of his punch.” Sounds like a pure, late round bet on elite traits. OLT Glo

6:16 OT Zion Nelson, Miami (RS Junior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and big 10⅞” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Ongoing knee injury] A hot prospect a few years back who got “potential 1st rounder?” buzz in his sophomore and junior years, Nelson was on the college version of IR for most of 2022 and 2023. It began in the first game of the 2022 season with a “fracture in his knee,” and continued all through 2023. If healthy he could be a Round 3 bargain. But a two-year injury? His stock will depend entirely on the medical reports. The fact that he was a Combine snub is a bad sign. OLT Nel

6:16 6.0 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (RS Senior). 5-11, 208 lbs. with 9⅝” hands. Turned 24 in February. Tua’s baby brother wanted to play one more year in college, but the NCAA denied his petition and thus he’s entering the NFL draft. The scouting profile reads a lot like a right-handed Tua’s: smart, great arm, accurate, athletic, and just plain small for the position. It doesn’t help that Tua played for a championship-caliber team against the best opposition college football can muster, while Taulia has labored away at Maryland, where he never managed to get that one gigantic win to raise his stock a little higher. And don’t forget the size is a real concern. TBH, Taulia is a bit stockier than his brother, but he is also two inches shorter. You could still fit him inside a Roethlisberger exoskeleton with room to spare in every dimension. Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (UDFA grade of 6.0) sees a well-balanced prospect but balanced across the board at lower levels. “Tagovailoa struggles with most of the important attributes scouts look for.” QB Tag

6:16 6.5 RB Jase McClellan, Alabama (Senior). 5-10⅜, 221 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 10¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. [Injury history going back to H.S.] Wins with good size, good vision, decent burst through the hole, and general football know-how. A good blocker for blitz pickup. He catches okay, but lacks the athleticism to turn those catches into bigger plays. RB McC

6:16 WR David White Jr., W. Car. (Senior). 6-2⅛, 195 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Dominated his lesser competition throughout most of 2023 with size, athleticism, route running, and hands. Looked great during Shrine Bowl practices but left early. Comes to the NFL with a fantastic story. WR Whi

7:01 6.2 CB Sheridan Jones, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-0, 190 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. The size and speed are all you could ask for, but the COD is what you avoid. Jones might have thrived in a system like Seattle’s Cover 3 under Pete Carroll, but he would have terrible trouble if asked to do all the things required by the Steelers’ multiple-look secondary. CB JonS

7:01 6.2 DT Logan Lee, Iowa (RS Senior). 6-5⅜, 281 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10¼” hands. Age t/b/d. [Mtg. at Visit] He’s got no physical superpower to fall back on, but does have a renowned competitive fire that leads to overachieving. Not much pass rush, but good against the run, though he will need to add a solid 20 lbs. of good muscle to have any role in Pittsburgh. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 6 grade of 6.2) sees decent odds that Lee’s character with help him to build an NFL career, but it would have to be in the perfect situation. “Without the addition of weight, I would see him more as a strong side defensive end in an even front. He hasn’t shown the ability to consistently handle double-team blocks, so a 1-gap scheme may fit him best.” DL Log

7:01 7.2 NT Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 314 lbs. with amazing 35½” arms and big 10⅜” hands. 24, turns 25 in December. Team captain, leader, and a grown man with a 3-year-old son. Lovett fits the Steelers model physique, which earns extra attention right out of the gate. After that, things stall. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 grade of 7.2) shows that Lovett has an exceptional anchor against double teams, with enough strength to lose ground only grudgingly while staying in his gap. But it also shows that he lacks the explosion and athleticism to play the Heyward/Ogunjobi roles, and would thus be a run-down specialist. A/k/a “nose tackle” in the Pittsburgh system. That was confirmed by his performance at the Combine, where his movements looked jerky and uncoordinated compared to his peers. Had a so-so Shrine Bowl at best. DL Lov

7:01 NT Justin Rogers, Auburn (Junior). 6-2½, 330 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands. A nice, late-round NT with a knack for holding up against double teams. Doesn’t have the length that Pittsburgh prefers. DL Rog

7:01 6.2 EDGE/DT Eric Watts, U. Conn. (Senior). 6-5⅝, 274 lbs. with crazy long 35¾" arms and 9¾" hands. DL Wat

7:01 6.2 EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss (RS Senior). 6-3, 260 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. Well, he looks the part, has good strength and speed-to-power, and is supposed to be a high character kid, but Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 7 grade of 6.2) says that Johnson has “no bend or ankle flexion to turn the corner” and lacks the characteristic non-stop motor typical of Steelers pass rushers. No thanks. EDGE Joh

7:01 6.2 EDGE/DT Eric Watts, U. Conn. (Senior). 6-5⅝, 274 lbs. with crazy long 35¾” arms and 9¾” hands. Look at that length! Add 15-20 lbs. of good muscle and this would be the physical model that Pittsburgh loves. Watts has tremendous burst off the line that has made him a successful pass rusher on the inside – against limited competition. A high-ceiling, Day 3 bet. The big question is whether he has enough sand in the pants to hold up as a true DT in nickel packages. Is he a defensive tackle, or an exceptionally long 4-3 EDGE? Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile (Round 7-ish grade) suggests the latter. Compiled a very impressive RAS of 9.95 at the Combine. EDGE Wat

7:01 6.4 C/G Dylan McMahon, NC State (Senior). 6-3⅜, 300 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. Impressed everyone with a 9.86 RAS based on speed, explosion, and mobility testing! It would have been even higher if he weighed 310 instead of 300. The NFL.com scouting profile by Lance Zierlein (fringe draftable grade) sees McMahon as a pure outside zone prospect who “plays with good technique and awareness on most reps.” The limitations come down to length and strength. OLC McM

7:01 6.3 T/G Nathan Thomas, Louisiana (Senior). 6-5, 332 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ryan Roberts (Round 7 grade of 6.3) describes Thomas as a classic draft-and-stash prospect with “the developmental upside to be a key reserve or low-end starter.” Size, strength, length, and athleticism all get checked. The technical skill is not, however, and basically needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. He will fit at guard if the nuances of tackle play prove to be too much. OLT Tho

7:01 QB Jason Bean, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-1, 215 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in June. Has a big, accurate arm even on the move. Agile enough to extend plays, and a good enough overall athlete to punish a defense that fails to remember he can also run. Erratic mechanics have led to some erratic accuracy, though it may be of the fixable sort. He also needs at least a few years to learn the NFL game. This November scouting profile ends with an intriguing comparison to former Ravens (and now Browns) backup Tyler Huntley. QB Bea

7:01 5.8 QB Carter Bradley, S. Alabama by way of Toledo (RS Senior). 6-0⅜, 218 lbs. with 9⅜” hands. Turned 24 in March. His father is Gus Bradley, the Colts’ defensive coordinator, so football IQ should not be an issue. Can make all the throws, but the decision making and accuracy have to be questioned in light of his #1 issue: interceptions. Okay, you could add in LOC I suppose. And an extremely forgettable Senior Bowl. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (UDFA grade of 5.8) worries that his college offense, which he fit and executed well, won’t translate to the NFL. “Even as a No. 2 backup, I’m not sure if it’s there with him.” QB Bra

7:01 6.6 QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 211 lbs. with 9¾” hands. 24, turns 25 in July. Back in 1979 another Notre Dame QB (from Western Pennsylvania!) got picked in Round 3, and then earned a whole lot of money for very smart, extremely accurate pocket passers with touch, timing, and rhythm. Joe Montana was a somewhat better athlete than Sam Hartman, but he is the stereotype that squinting Hartman supporters will cite. “I don’t throw darts at balloons, I throw balloons at darts.” They will also point out that his accuracy and touch existed in college and could really improve if he fixed his body mechanics. Detractors will point to his age, and the sheer number of issues that still plague his tape. Bottom line: Hartman profiles as a stereotypical West Coast quarterback with serious but probably fixable flaws in his throwing mechanics. NOTE: Hartman’s stock plunged after a remarkably horrible Senior Bowl, both in the game and in the week of practice, which led a number of Steeler Depot’s Notre Dame fans to chime in with variations of, “I told you so.” QB Hart

7:01 6.4 QB Devin Leary, Kentucky by way of N.C. State (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 215 lbs. with 9½” hands. 24, turns 25 in September. [Broken shin in 2020, torn pec in 2022] I may as well be the one to say it: the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jacob Herbst (Round 7 grade of 6.4) reminds me an awful lot of what we said about Duck Hodges when he was a prospect. Smart, accurate, and decisive, with a quick release, good touch, good pocket presence, solid mechanics, etc. with two real problems. First, he has moderate size and an injury history that suggests future problems at the next level. And he has poor arm strength if measured on an NFL scale, which shows up on deeper throws where the ball tends to float on him. The short and intermediate throws are dead on. QB Lea

7:01 QB Kedon Slovis, UCLA by way of Pitt & USC (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in April. Had a remarkable freshman year at USC, suffered a shoulder injury, transferred to Pitt and then sort of stalled. Has dealt with elbow issues too. Slovis has a good enough arm but only just, despite good mechanics, touch, pocket presence, and accuracy that showed out well in the Combine drills. The biggest issue appears to be processing speed. QB Slo

7:01 6.5 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss. (Senior). 5-7⅝, 201 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March. Yes, he’s the son of that Frank Gore, the ageless one who just kept piling on yards despite relatively average measurements. The son has a similar profile, though it’s totally unfair to compare the two. He’s a tough, inside runner with good vision and contact balance, who loves to play football and shows it. Would grade much higher if he had more speed to create explosive plays. RB Gor

7:01 6.4 RB Dillon Johnson, Washington (Senior). 5-11⅝, 217 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Visit(?)] To quote the gif-supported Depot scouting report by Alex Kozora, “Overall, Johnson brings power and hands with some quickness to make defenders miss and create in short spaces. He’s also reportedly high character, a great teammate, and tough as nails. But a lack of long speed is limiting, and his game looks maxed out.” RB Joh

7:01 6.3 RB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (Senior). 5-11⅛, 209 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in November. Tracy is one-year starter just converted from playing WR, but an immensely fun guy to watch; one of those “now you see him, now you don’t” RB/KR types we normally love to think about as a potential Day 3 change of pace guy. Not this year, of course. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report ends with a Round 7 grade of 6.3. RB Tra

7:01 7.2 TE AJ Barner, Michigan (Senior). 6-6, 251 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9” hands. Turns 22 in May. Round 5-7 talent on an all-teams board. Barner is the developmental project to bet on if you really need to, because he already knows how to block, is a good athlete, and is known for a ferocious work ethic. It’s a model that has worked in the past to identify TEs who are likely to succeed in the NFL. That said, he’s at least a few years away from being a real contributor. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Steven Pavelka (Round 4 grade of 7.2) has some questions about the pure athleticism, but concludes that “If he goes to a team with a certified starter, he can easily work into the offense and most likely outperform the expectations.” TE Bar

7:01 TE Jared Wiley, TCU (Senior). 6-6⅛, 249 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9½” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. Team captain. Wiley is a fast, explosive receiving weapon at the TE position who needs to learn the blocking part of the game. Compiled a very impressive 9.71 RAS. TE Wil

7:01 5.9 WR Josh Cephus, UTSA (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 189 lbs. with short 31” arms and small 9” hands. Turned 23 in March. Josh Cephus has excellent hands to go along with the length, though he is prone to focus drops. Runs hard after the catch. Had a limited route tree in college, but ran what he knew cleanly and precisely. An excellent blocker, which new OC Arthur Smith will particularly appreciate, and which suggests potential aptitude as a special teams player. Showed some good route-running skills at the Shrine Bowl. The problems that led Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report to end in a UDFA grade of 5.9? Off-field problems related to rolling his car in a DUI case, “good-not-great athleticism, and lack of technical nuance.” WR Cep

7:01 6.4 WR Jordan Whittington, Texas (Senior). 6-0⅝, 205 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turned 24 in February. [Mtg. at Pro Day] Built like a RB but more of a sturdy, move-the-chains guy than a YAC weapon, which could be tough because he lacks the speed and suddenness to consistently get open against NFL athletes. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile sums it up well: “A big slot target with excellent toughness, Whittington lacks the explosiveness typically associated with competing in the league. His value comes with his consistency and willingness to do any dirty work necessary.” Alex Kozora’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 7 grade of 6.4) sees Whittington as a prospect who “could carve out a spot as a No. 5 receiver/backup [big] slot who can offer value on special teams.” WR Whi

7:01 7.5 P Tory Taylor, Iowa (Senior). 6-3⅝, 229 lbs. 26, turns 27 in July. Punted for more yards 2023 than any other CFB player ever, and won the Ray Guy Award. An Aussie who grew up playing rugby and Australian rules football. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report ends in a Round 4 grade of 7.5. For a punter no less! He has been known to shank a few but has also mastered the art of dropping punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Z-ST Tay

7:16 6.0 EDGE Grayson Murphy, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-2¼, 251 lbs. with stubby 30¾” arms and 9¼” hands. Age t/b/d. The twin brother of Gabriel Murphy on the other side of the UCLA line comes in with a significantly lower grade. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ross McCorkle complains in particular about his “tweener size and lack of length… and he doesn’t have the bend to corn the corner consistently… The best part of Murphy’s game is his use of hands. He is very active and has a solid arsenal of moves.” EDGE MurR

7:16 Buck ILB Tatum Bethune, Florida St. (Senior). 5-11⅜, 233 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 8½” hands. In the box, downhill thumper with average athleticism except for some good phone booth quickness. Not a guy you want in coverage. ILB Bet

7:16 6.3 ILB Omar Speights, LSU by way of Oregon St. (Junior). 6-0⅝, 225 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in March. A good, solid middle linebacker who loves run support, has good agility, and can both cover and blitz. Great motor. But does he have the football IQ, and can he learn to shed blockers? ILB Spe

7:16 6.0 C/G Will Putnam, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with short 31” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in August. Team captain. The off-field stuff is enough to get you going; Florida state heavyweight wrestling champ in H.S., a Green Beret military brat, honor roll star as a student, etc. Will Putnam is a young man with a glowing future in life. In football? Not so much. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Jim Hester (UDFA grade of 6.0) describes Putman as a finesse-based lineman who struggles against pure power, but lacks the burst out of his snap to succeed by virtue of his movement skills. I’d hate to bet against a young man like this overall, but the ceiling may be as a backup. OLC Put

7:16 WR Jalon Calhoun, Duke (RS Senior). 5-11, 177 lbs. 23, turns 24 in December. An extremely quick and explosion COD expert as both WR and return man. WR Cal

7:16 WR Corey Crooms, Minnesota by way of W. Mich. (RS Senior). 5-11, 185 lbs. A slot receiver with good quickness and route-running skills. WR Cro

7:16 6.2 P Ryan Rehkow (“Ree-Koh”), BYU (RS Junior). 6-4½, 204 lbs. 24 years old. Older because he did his Mormon mission from 2017-2019 (in London FWIW). Rehkow had a good year, averaging a huge 47.4 yards per punt, but tends to hit them with lower hang times that allow for more returns. Z-ST McN

7:90 8.9 DT Byron Murphy II, Texas. (Junior). 6-0½, 297 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and big 10¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 1 talent on an all-teams board. Severely discounted here unless the current defensive scheme is abandoned. Super explosive and super quick, but limited to particular schemes by his lack of length and size. Pittsburgh does not play that scheme, so he would at best be a 2-down specialist despite having a red-hot motor that runs for days. A Round 1 option for any 4-3 team looking for a potentially special 3-tech (#22 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50), but not worth overhauling the Steelers’ entire d-line philosophy – especially when he still has a lot of hard, technical work to do before he can achieve his potential. Jim Hester’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 1 all-teams grade of 8.9) sees Murphy as a great B-gap penetrator but a poor fit for Pittsburgh’s style of defense. DL Mur

7:90 8.6 DT Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, Illinois. (Junior). 6-2, 304 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 1 talent on an all-teams board. Severely discounted here unless the current defensive scheme is abandoned. Another Round 1 (#25 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50) 3-tech who couldn’t be more than a 2-down specialist in the Pittsburgh scheme. He can hold the line and also penetrate, but has a tendency to play high (a teachable flaw). DL New

7:92 7.8 DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio St. (RS Soph). 6-2¾, 290 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10” hands. 20, turns 21 in June. Round 1-2 talent on an all-teams Board. Severely discounted here unless the current defensive scheme is abandoned. A 4-3 DT who is short, strong, extremely athletic, and knows how to use his natural leverage. Good range, burst and excellent motor, but lacks the length and mass to fight off double teams if he doesn’t win off the snap. The gif-supported Depot scouting report by Ross McCorkle ends in a Round 3 all-teams grade of 7.8. DL HalM

7:93 8.1 DT/EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅝, 292 lbs. with stubby 31” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 24 in January. [Mtg. at Visit] Round 2 talent on an all-teams board. The Steelers have a type, and he doesn’t fit it, which is a real shame because the assets aside from that are everything you want. Everyone agrees he is very explosive, has impressive power, plays a violent sort of game, deals well with double teams, and has a red- hot motor that lasts for days. A penetrator who will never stop. The limitations come down to lack of length (the killer from a Pittsburgh POV), limited quickness after that initial burst, and being a somewhat stiff player who won’t bend any corners or excel at stunting. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report ends in a Round 2 all-teams grade of 8.1. DL Fis

7:95 7.6 DT DeWayne Carter, Duke (RS Senior). 6-2⅜, 302 lbs. with 33” arms and 10¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in December. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board. Short, squatty, and tough to move, but sort of a straight-line athlete. Fantastic motor. Men this size shouldn’t be chasing RBs 30 yards down the field, but he’s done just that – and caught them. Carter is also supposed to be an extremely smart and charismatic young man who would enhance every locker room. Bottom line: he is a promising 4-3 run defender from the 3-tech position, but hard to shoehorn into the Pittsburgh defense. Tom Mead’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4 all-teams grade of 7.6), saying “While the Steelers are likely looking for a Cam Heyward-type player, Carter is more along the lines of Larry Ogunjobi. Still valuable but not what they are looking for in this draft.” DL Car

7:95 7.6 DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU (Junior). 6-0¼” 284 lbs. with 32” arms and 9¼” hands. 21 as of April 17. Round 4-5 talent on an all-teams board. Severely discounted unless the current defensive scheme is abandoned. Note that age because DTs tend to be 2-3 years older, and pair it with being a team captain and the proud wearer of the #18 jersey as the player who best exemplified what it meant to be an LSU Tiger. A high motor 3-tech for a 4-3 team. Wins on energy, penetration, all but special quickness, and a wrestler’s understanding of balance and leverage. Downgraded because he doesn’t fit the Pittsburgh profile for D-linemen and his limitations as a run defender. DL Win

7:96 6.2 DT Marcus Harris, Auburn (Senior). 6-2⅜, 286 lbs. with 32” arms and 9⅝” hands. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. A tough, undersized, very strong 3-tech with a chance to succeed in a 4-3 base. DL Har

7:97 DT Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati (RS Senior). 6-1¼” 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¾” hands. Round 4-5 talent on an all-teams board. Strong, physical, and nasty, but has the totally wrong body type. DL Bri