Penn State’s Caedan Wallace Hopes To Join Best Friend Joey Porter Jr. With Steelers

If Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace has his way from a personal standpoint, he’ll join best friend Joey Porter Jr. in the Steel City with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wallace, who was roommates with Porter at Penn State for multiple years, has a close relationship with the Steelers’ breakout young cornerback. The two are great friends and have a brother-like relationship. Wallace, who talks to Porter every day, said to Steelers Depot at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas that it would be a dream come true to join him in Pittsburgh as a member of the Steelers.

“Yeah, that would be awesome. Like I said, that’s my brother. We travel together. Like, we went to Mexico in the summer in 2022. That’s my dude. So, I talk to him every day, pretty much every day. So being able to play with him just be amazing. It really would.”

Being Porter’s roommate for three seasons at Penn State developed a unique bond, one that saw Wallace go home with Porter to the city of Pittsburgh quite often, developing a strong affinity for the city, while also establishing a relationship with Porter’s family, including Joey Porter Sr.

“That is my dude. He’s like a brother to me to this day,” Wallace added regarding the relationship with Porter. “…I had never been to Pittsburgh until I gotta Penn State. I went home with Joey, I’d say in 2020, and stayed at his house with his family and things like that. So, I love the city, I love Pittsburgh, so I went back multiple times with him and hung out with his family and friends.”

Fortunately for Wallace (6043, 322), Pittsburgh could be his potential future landing spot. Wallace stated to Steelers Depot that he had a great meeting with the Steelers at the East-West Shrine Bowl, meeting with Director of College Scouting Dan Colbert in Dallas.

The Steelers have a clear need at the offensive tackle position moving forward. After trading up in the first round to acquire Georgia’s Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers now need to address the position again. Wallace could be one of those guys, especially on Day 3.

Currently, Wallace is hearing a lot of Round 7-Priority Free Agent buzz from the NFL Draft process. That is a bit surprising, considering how good he’s looked the first few days at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing his athleticism and versatility.

Just so impressed by @PennStateFball OT @caedanw. Always liked his game watching on TV, but in person he's outstanding. So patient in his pass sets. Great feet, moves so fluidly. Always under control. Awesome win against Houston's David Ugwoegbu. pic.twitter.com/7HY11cieAa — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 27, 2024

Despite never seeing a snap anywhere but right tackle in college, Wallace has gotten some work at left tackle at times in the Shrine Bowl and has taken on the task of learning all five positions along the offensive line in the Shrine Bowl scheme.

During his time at Penn State, Wallace started 40 games, appearing in 47 career games for the Nittany Lions. Few right tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft have as much experience as Wallace has under his belt.

Despite that experience, teams have wanted to see his versatility and his athleticism on display at different positions this week.

“It’s something that I definitely kind of expected to happen,” Wallace said to Steelers Depot regarding work at different positions. “I knew people wanted to see my versatility. But yeah, it’s definitely different than playing right. Definitely some small adjustments I have to make.”

So far, he’s made those adjustments quite well on the fly, showing just how prepared and how good of an athlete he is for the position. He’s trying to take things from some big-name tackles at the next level, too.

.@PennStateFball OT Caedan Wallace is getting a lot of work at LT today. Has some flashes. Athleticism shows up in a big way on either side. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 28, 2024

Those names include Dallas Cowboys’ tackle Tyron Smith, Miami Dolphins’ tackle Terron Armstead, and even New Orleans Saints’ tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

“Those are all guys I feel I have similar bodies and skillsets to,” Wallace said regarding the linemen he watches at the next level.

With a similar physical build, skillset and play style to some very successful offensive lineman, Wallace should hear his name called on draft day, especially after his production and experience at a big program like Penn State. He’s been through the wringer of pass rushers in the Big Ten during his four years, and has held up quite well.

Who knows? Maybe that next landing spot is in Pittsburgh, putting him back with his best friend in Porter.