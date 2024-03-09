Pavelle: How Should We Treat Excessive Discounts On A Steelers-Specific Big Board?

Every year this group faces the same issue with creating our Steelers-specific Big Board: excellent prospects get downgraded to the point of absurdity, which leads to angst and argument about why Prospect X will never, ever fall that far.

These protests miss the basic point, of course. A top-10 talent for one team can easily be someone the Steelers wouldn’t want to pick before Round 3, to pick one example. But it does sort of offend the eye, and therefore leads to a question that’s yet to be answered well. Should we remove the player completely to avoid that cognitive dissonance? Or should we keep the player on the board because there has to be some theoretical point when the bargain becomes irresistible.

I had a new idea for this year’s board and wanted to run it by the hive mind. What about a list of names for each round that says, “These prospects would have a grade at about this point if this was an all-teams board. Link to [this article] if you want a further description of why they do not appear on this Steelers-specific board”?

Please go down the list and let me know your thoughts. I will say in advance that there’s one thing we absolutely won’t be doing: these posts will NOT turn into an all-teams board. There are too many other places you can go for that kind of approach. Our board is special only because it grades prospects from the peculiar perspective of only the team that we know best.

POSITION BY POSITION ISSUES REQUIRING A DISCOUNT. OR NOT.

Offensive Tackle – Graded at full retail value. Is that proper? I personally believe the team likes Dan Moore Jr. much more than the fan base, but that’s not a valid reason to apply any discounts. But what about monstrous, relatively immobile linemen who wouldn’t fit the mobility requirements for the outside zone running attack we believe Arthur Smith will implement? I’ve chosen to discount those players on the full Board, with an explanation of why. Does anyone disagree? Speak now or forever hold your peace.

There’s a second question too. I expect the team to bring in a nice, solid, $3-7 million swing tackle in free agency. Assume that happens. How should this alter the remaining grades? The top end would obviously stay the same, but what about depth that would serve as OT4-5?

Offensive Guard – Discounts Only. This is one of the Steelers’ strongest positions, which makes it hard to imagine any pick before pure depth in Rounds 5-7. At that point I think pure BPA takes over. But there is a concern. Versatile guards who can also serve as depth for tackle or center should not be discounted. Pure OGs are rare enough for the situation to be handled through discounts alone, especially since there are no Round 1 super-prospects.

Center – Full Retail Value. First things first, I need to own up to my personal bias. Again. For any who might forget, every post I write this year is going to include the same line: Mansfield to Webster to Dawson to Hartings to Pouncey to Who? I Want A Center! It’s up to you guys to contain me.

With Mason Cole gone the Steelers have an empty larder for both C1 and C2, though they do have several players under contract who could serve as emergency depth. Hence the lack of any discount of any kind. But what if the team signs an adequate starter in free agency? What if it’s a good starter, of whom there are many? That doesn’t change things from my perspective. Do you disagree?

Quarterback – Full Retail Value. I personally take the team at its word and believe the Steelers intend to move forward with Kenny Pickett as their presumptive QB1 with Mason Rudolph or some other veteran as a QB2 good enough to create competition. But that’s me, not cold and hard reality.

Tight End – Off The Board Until Late Day 3. This is probably the strongest position on the roster, even with an Arthur Smith offense that uses tight ends more than any other team will. It’s also not a great class, so I don’t think anyone will protest a hard line that moves every TE into Round 5 or lower… except for one. Brock Bowers is a special case because he can also be viewed as an oversized WR. He’s therefore on the Board at 2:01 for the Steelers, it being understood that he’s a Top 10-15 guy for almost everyone else. Any protests? Here are the three names where the excessive discounts could cause some pain. Do we publish as is or move some of them to the Excessive Discounts list?

2:01 TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (Soph.). 6-3⅛, 243 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. A Top-10-15 talent on an all-teams board, discounted here for lack of need. Bowers is the phenom who forced Darnell Washington to play blocker all through 2022. His game only improved in 2023, to the point where he (a tight end!) was Georgia’s top receiving weapon. Could be removed from the Board completely, but he’s versatile enough to count as a WR too. 5:01 TE Ja’Tavion Sanders , Texas (Junior). 6-3⅞, 245 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands. 20, turns 21 in March. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Most people’s #2 or #3 TE of the class, Sanders is a talented and athletic (8.06 RAS) pass catcher who hasn’t learned the blocking part of the game yet. 5:01 TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas St. (Junior). 6-3⅞, 250 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. If Pittsburgh had any room at all for a TE I would be digging much deeper into Ben Sinnott. He leans toward the receiver end of the spectrum, but he’s a great athlete (9.75 RAS) and better than that, he’s a football player down to his toes. It may take a few years, but Ben Sinnot will learn to block, and he will have a long NFL career if he can avoid the injury bug. Jonathan Heitritter’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3) compares him to Foster Moreau. 5:01 TE Cade Stover, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-3⅞, 247 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Most people’s #2 or #3 TE of the class, Stover is a well rounded, all purpose TE who will make his team better. A solid athlete who compiled an 8.4 RAS. 5:16 TE Jaheim Bell , Florida St. (Senior). 6-2, 241 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. Bell graduated from the Conner Heyward School of Tweeners, but it is a little hard to see him succeeding as much as the founder. Ross McCorkle’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4) examines the possibility that Bell might be converted to an Arthur Smith fullback, just as people have been speculating for Heyward The Younger.

Running Back – Off The Board Until Round 4, Discounted Until Round 6. Same argument as TEs, except the team could legitimately want to target an RB3. This offense would be helpless if both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren got hurt, and RB is the single position where injuries happen most often. OTOH, one has to agree with the Tomlinism about not living in our fears. That leaves a few choices.

This draft has no Round 1 RBs but is thick on the ground with Round 2-3 prospects. Should we arbitrarily drop the ones who would fit in Pittsburgh to 4:01? Or should we remove them from the Board completely except for names and a link to this article for those who want to know more?

Another concern is that proviso about RBs who “would fit in Pittsburgh.” The Steelers have a type, and they don’t vary from it until late-round fliers. So what should we do with RBs who pack less oomph than a very stocky 210 pounder? Should we discount them to a Steelers-specific grade (which would be absurd from an all-teams perspective) or remove them completely except for names and a link to this article?

Here’s the current list of RBs causing these problems:

4:01 RB Trey Benson, Florida St. by way of Oregon (RS Junior). 6-0¼, 216 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. Round 2 talent on an all-teams board. A Steelers-type back with breakaway speed but who hasn’t made his bones as either a pass catcher or pass protector. Came back from a devastating 2020 knee injury in which he tore an ACL, MCL, and just about everything else that holds the joint together. Some might call that an injury red flag, but the words you’ll see around here are “guts” and “fortitude.” 4:01 RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas (Junior). 6-0⅜, 216 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 20, turns 21 in July. ACL tear in November. Round 2 talent on an all-teams board. See hole; cut through hole; make tackler pay; and then hit the jets if tackler didn’t pay the price well enough to get him down. Profiles as perfect for the outside zone attack that Arthur Smith prefers. I had dreams that he might fall all the way down to Round 6 due to the injury, but that appears to be a pipe dream because recent reports suggest that he’s going to be ready for the start of the 2024 season. 4:01 RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville by way of Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 221 lbs. with 30¾, arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. Has the exact size and build that Pittsburgh looks for plus breakaway 4.3 speed to hit the home runs that Harris and Warren do not. Not much tread on the tires because he was always sharing the backfield with guys like Jonathan Taylor. Guerendo is a converted WR with good hands and route-running ability (which also kept him in school). He has good power and excels as a one-cut, downhill runner who fits Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone scheme. His 9.98 RAS clocks in as the No. 5 RB athlete since 1987! 4:01 RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC (RS Junior). 5-8¾”, 220 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 23 in January. ACL tear in 2020. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Lloyd’s game is built on vision, lateral agility, and burst even though he has the build to add power into his repertoire. A fine pass blocker too. Grade held back by two issues: the low grade for lack of pure violence in his game, and a potentially fatal case of fumbleitis that needs to be cured or else. 4:16 RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (Junior). 5-10½, 210 lbs. with 31½”arms and 9⅜” hands. 20, turns 21 in April. Round 2 talent on an all-teams board. A tough guy with home run speed and a history of explosive plays, Wright is more straight line than you’d prefer, but he’s a killer if the OL can work open a crack to get through. Has a tendency to rely on his speed and bounce things wide, but that’s just a matter of good coaching and learning his role on any given play. Not a great fit for Pittsburgh even if the room wasn’t full. 5:01 RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (Junior). 6-1¼, 235 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands. Turned 20 (not a typo) in January. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board. Yep, he is that big and that young, both of which will appeal to Pittsburgh. Allen plays to his size as well, being a violent, downhill workhorse type with feet a lot niftier than the cartoon version of this profile. This grade will go up by a solid round if the team does not pick up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option because Allen offers a very similar style except with less pedigree and more unknowns. 5:01 RB Blake Corum, Michigan (Junior). 5-7¾, 205 lbs. with 28⅞” arms and 9” hands. Turns 24 in November. Knee injury ended 2022. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. Michigan won the 2023 national championship by building a good OL and then handing the ball off to Blake Corum with the instruction, “There’s yardage to be had; please claim it.” And so he did, despite playing on a questionable knee over and over and over again. Corum takes what’s there, has the vision to find creases that others don’t, and is just plain hard to bring down. Not a bruiser or a slasher or a speed-demon threat to score on every play, but rather a reliable part of the solution who makes coaches and blockers look smart. 5:01 RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame (Junior). 5-11⅜, 221 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10¼” hands. Turns 21 in September. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. A bowling ball who simply won’t go down, Estime features extraordinary contact balance, good vision, and some pop to put those assets into aggressive action. Plus he’s yet to come into his grown-man strength. An impressive young man who won Notre Dame’s Student-Athlete of the Year Award. Ran very poorly at the Combine. 5:01 RB Bucky Irving, Oregon (Junior). 5-9, 192 lbs. with 29½” arms and 9½” hands. Turns 22 in August. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board. Vision, quickness, and receiving skills elevate his stock. Size drags it back down, especially from a Steelers POV. 5:01 RB Will Shipley, Clemson (Junior). 5-11, 206 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turns 22 in August. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board. A slashing, change-of-pace back with instant speed, return ability, and good pass receiving chops. 5:01 RB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (Senior). 5-11⅛, 209 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turns 25 in November. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board. A one-year starter but an immensely fun guy to watch. Tracy is the now-you-see-him-now-you-don’t RB/KR we normally love to think about as a potential Day 3 change-of-pace guy. Not this year, of course. 5:16 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall (Junior). 5-11¼, 206 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in February. Ruptured biceps tendon at Senior Bowl. Round 3-6 talent on an all-teams board. An intriguing target for Pittsburgh because (a) Ali projects as an excellent one-cut, downhill slasher for Arthur Smith’s preferred outside zone attack, (b) the injury he suffered at the Senior Bowl could limit his ability to perform during the early part of his rookie season, and (c) the Steelers are one of the few teams with enough RB depth to let him sit until fully healed. Ryan Roberts’ gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 3 before accounting for the injury) says, “the biggest question about Ali will be his durability issues.” The recent bicep injury follows a suspected ACL tear in 2022. As far as the assets go, Ali is one of those backs who waaaaaits… and then explodes with a sharp, decisive cut into the hole, outstanding acceleration through it, and then home run speed from there on out. He’s a bit too small to reliably run inside and isn’t a particularly good blocker but does have very good hands and route-running ability to haul in passes. Rasheen Ali would be an ideal change-of-pace back If Pittsburgh is looking to break its standard mold, and he may well be available for a bargain price in the draft. 5:16 RB Cody Schrader, Missouri (Senior). 5-8½, 202 lbs. with 28⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turns 25 in November. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. Looked dominant at the Senior Bowl. 6:01 RB Ray Davis, Kentucky (Senior). 5-8⅜, 211 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turns 25 in November. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. A tough, downhill, workhorse back. Average vision, but he seems to get in the zone every once in a while, at which point the production can suddenly leap. Good receiver but needs to work on his blocking for blitz pickups. 6:01 RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire (Senior). 5-9⅞, 206 lbs. with 29⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in ___. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. Dominated lower competition in the FCS but will probably run into the NFL wall. An able return man and, according to Steven Pavelka’s gif-supported Depot scouting report (Round 4), an “elite” receiver out of the backfield. 6:16 RB Jase McClellan, Alabama (Senior). 5-10⅜, 221 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 10¼” hands. Turns 22 in June. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. Wins with good size, good vision, decent burst through the hole, and general football know-how. A good blocker for blitz pickup. He catches okay but lacks the athleticism to turn those catches into bigger plays. 7:01 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss. (Senior). 5-7⅝, 201 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March. Yes, he’s the son of that Frank Gore, the ageless one who just kept piling up yards despite relatively average measurements. The son has a similar profile, though it’s totally unfair to compare the two. He’s a tough, inside runner with good vision and contact balance who loves to play football and shows it. Would grade much higher if he had more speed to create explosive plays.

Wide Receivers – Full Retail Value. This position poses some problems. First, the need level could either skyrocket or plummet depending on free agency moves. Second, some WR styles may require deeper discounts than others for this particular team at this particular time. I propose grading them on an all-teams basis with moderate discounts for those who duplicate the WRs currently on the roster. Should there be a (light) finger on the scale to depress the grade of Diontae Johnson look-alikes who project as good, versatile, move-the-chains, high-volume targets? George Pickens-ish long, tall deep threats who won’t be high-volume targets? Calvin Austin III clones with fantastic speed and some return ability but without the size to be a mainstay in the passing attack?

My current approach would be the “light finger with a note as to why” solution. We aren’t talking about more than half a round in any event.

Nose Tackles – Discounts Until Round 4 Except For Pass Rushers. This is usually the second-biggest argument we have each year. The Dick LeBeau “Okie” 3-4 relied heavily on having a gigantic, 330- to 350-pound immovable object in the center of the defensive line. And Steelers fans loved that profile! Only 500 snaps per year for Old Man Casey in 2012? Who cares? He’s Casey Hampton, he’s almost done, those are important snaps, and even the OLBs played only 1,000 or so. Then the snap count dropped to 350 in 2013, 300 in 2014, and 380 in 2015 for Steve McLendon. Now it was getting to be a part-time spot.

Then the defense shifted in 2016 to the modern “Eagle 3-4,” which changed from one-gapping to two-gapping and put a premium on pass-rush ability. Javon Hargrave was drafted and got almost 500 snaps as a rookie! He logged 450 in 2017, 450 in 2018, and 680 in 2019. Back down to 450 for Tyson Alualu in 2020, 230 for Alualu and Montravius Adams combined in 2021 (with no designated NT at all), and 280 for Adams in 2022 (the year T.J. Watt was injured).

We saw a major increase in 2023 due to the combination of Watt’s health and Cam Heyward’s season-long injury and limitations, with 484 snaps for Keeanu Benton, 416 for Adams, and 273 for Armon Watts. The other relevant stat is sacks. Pittsburgh led the league in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. The team fell to No. 16 in 2022 (the Watt injury) and No. 11 in 2023 (the Heyward injury).

The bottom line seems clear. Pittsburgh values sacks more than run-stuffing snaps, and NTs with no pass rush earn only 250 snaps or so unless Cam Heyward gets hurt. That’s a Round 4 grade at most. NTs with pass-rush ability comparable to Javon Hargrave can earn upwards of 700 snaps. That’s more like a Round 2 value. Maybe even Round 1 if the prospect projects as even better than Hargrave.

Need? That’s another question. The Steelers drafted Benton in 2023 with many statements to the effect that he will be their NT of the future. If so, the NT position has been filled and should be off the Board. If we choose to see Benton as a future DE/DT comparable to Heyward or Stephon Tuitt, the position is open at that dichotomous value: Round 1-2 for expert pass rushers, Round 4-5 for run stuffers.

That approach yields the following Board, which I am pretty happy about. The great debate will be about T’Vondre Sweat, of course. I’ve placed him in between those two categories on the theory that we just don’t know if he can ever be a pass rusher but have to allow for the chance if he manages to drop 30-40 pounds.

Defensive End/Tackle – Full Retail Value For System Fits, Others Off The Board. This has to be divisive spot for building the Board. Like it or not, the Steelers only target DE/DTs who fit within a narrow profile. The fact that many people range over toward hate rather than just dislike doesn’t change that. Here are the standards as calculated n Alex Kozora’s most recent “What The Steelers Look For” studies.

Height: 6035

Weight 280+

40 Time: 5.15

10 Split: 1.85

Arm Length: at least 32 inches

Bench: 20 or more

Vert: 27 inches or more

Broad: 8’5” or more

Please note that later-round picks and hybrid NTs skew the results downward in a predictable way, particularly when it comes to height and arm length. The requirements look more like 6-5 or more with arms that are 34 inches or longer for prime DE/DT targets – even if you include DeMarvin Leal in that description.

Those standards are absolute killers when applied to this year’s draft class because it’s chock full of tremendous prospects who are simply too short and/or short-armed to succeed in the Steelers’ current defense. Here’s the current list of prospects who fit that description. Do we remove them from the Board completely with a reference like, “A, B, C, and D are omitted for the reasons in [link to this article]?” Or include them with absurd grades like those below in order to reflect the difference between their all-teams value and their Steelers-specific value? I lean toward the first but will defer to the popular vote.

Edge Rushers – Highest Possible Grade Set At 3:24. This one is based solely on lack of space on the roster and will change if room opens up for an EDGE4 as a result of free agency. Please note that I have a couple of draft crushes on this list and would enjoy reading my own Board a lot more if I didn’t have to bow to the reality of the situation. Jared Verse in the 3rd?! Are you kidding me?

Inside Linebackers – Buck ILBs Discounted By 1 Round. This is another case where the only discount comes from a lack of need. The Steelers could really use a cover-capable Mack ILB but appear to be set for the thumper down under role. Any disagreement?

Safety – Full Retail Value. The team has Minkah Fitzpatrick. Should there be a discount for pure free safeties? Or should they be kept with an all-teams grade on the theory that they’d free Fitzpatrick up to roam?

Cornerbacks – Full Retail Value. The Steelers arguably need two CBs, not just one. The slot-DB role could be seriously better, and there will be room for an outside CB even if the team, as expected, signs a basically solid journeyman in free agency. I do not give weight to Cory Trice or Darius Rush in this calculation, though I will admit to harboring a few dreams.

CONCLUSION – EXCESSIVE DISCOUNTS BY ALL-TEAMS GRADE

Summing up, the following players all have severe discounts on our Steelers-specific board for the reasons given above. Should they be included on the Board at their somewhat absurd and offensive grades, as seen from an all-teams perspective? Or should I remove the entries save for their names and approximate all-teams grades, with a reference to this article?

Round 1 Talents

DT Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton (to Round 4)

DT Byron Murphy II (to Round 4)

EDGE Dallas Turner (to Round 3)

EDGE Laiatu Latu (to Round 3)

EDGE Jared Verse (to Round 3)

EDGE Chop Robinson (to Round 3)

Round 2-3 Talents

DT/EDGE Kris Jenkins (to Round 4)

DT/EDGE Braden Fiske (to Round 5)

DT/EDGE Darius Robinson (to Round 4)

DT/EDGE Leonard Taylor III (to Round 4)

DT Michael Hall Jr. (to Round 4)

NT T’Vondre Sweat (to Round 3)

NT McKinnley Jackson (to Round 4)

EDGE Adisa Isaac (to Round 4)

EDGE Chris Braswell (to Round 4)

EDGE Bralen Trice (to Round 4)

EDGE Brandon Dorlus (to Round 4)

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (to Round 5)

TE Cade Stover (to Round 5)

RB Trey Benson (to Round 4)

RB Jonathan Brooks (to Round 4)

RB Isaac Guerendo (to Round 4)

RB Bucky Irving (to Round 4)

RB MarShawn Lloyd (to Round 4)

RB Jaylen Wright (to Round 4)

Round 3-4 Talents