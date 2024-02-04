Winners And Losers From The 2024 Senior Bowl

The 2024 Senior Bowl week concluded with the National team defeating the American team 16-7. The game is entertaining and a culmination of a week’s work, but many of the top players opted not to participate as they had proved enough throughout the week of practices. Here are our winners and losers from the Senior Bowl week.

This is not a comprehensive list of winners and losers but a more focused short list of players geared toward the Steelers’ projected needs in the draft. Jonathan Heitritter and I attended practices throughout the week and took notes, which you can find here:

Day One Notes

Day Two Notes

Day Three Notes

ROSS MCCORKLE’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

WINNERS



Notre Dame CB Cam Hart — (6027, 204)

GM Omar Khan selected two corners in his first draft in charge, and both were above 6024. Hart makes that cut and had a strong week in Mobile. He was sticky in coverage, patient in his backpedal, and physical coming downhill against screens and the run game. He had multiple interceptions in the one-on-ones in practice and finished with three tackles, including one TFL in the game. If the Steelers want to continue loading up on lengthy physical corners, then Hart could be the guy.

Houston OT Patrick Paul — (6070, 333)

Paul has a massive, lengthy frame at 6-7 and has 36 1/4-inch arms. He is highly athletic and moves well for a guy his size. He showed the ability to use that length to his advantage. He primarily played left tackle in college and said that is his best fit, which could be a conflict with Broderick Jones. But Mike Tomlin was undecided when asked if they planned to move him back to the left side and said he is capable at both. If they do want to keep Jones on the right side and want to address other needs in the first round, Paul could be an ideal candidate in the second round.

Baylor DL Gabe Hall — (6056, 290)

The Steelers have a very particular type they like to draft along the defensive line, and Hall fits the description. He measured at 6056, 290 pounds, with 34 3/8-inch arms. He backed up those ideal measurements with a solid week in Mobile. He immediately made his presence known on the first day of practice, showing off multiple pass-rush moves in one-on-ones to create quick pressure. His production fell off in 2023 compared to ’22, but he definitely elevated his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and has a chance to continue rising with good showings at the combine and his pro day.

LOSERS



Tennessee QB Joe Milton III — (6050, 235)

Via the ball-tracking technology used at the Senior Bowl, Milton had the best velocity, furthest throws, and highest spin rates, but he had glaring accuracy and decision-making issues throughout practice and in the game. He threw two interceptions in the game itself and did not stand out in a good way for a quarterback group that struggled overall throughout the week.

Arizona WR Jacob Cowing — (5084, 165)

Cowing didn’t participate in the game after getting hurt on the final day of practice, but he came in really small at 165 pounds and didn’t stand out in the way that he needed to in a crowded WR draft class. His inclusion is also partially because the Steelers’ new OC, Arthur Smith, has not previously utilized slot WRs in personnel groupings. Cowing did show some impressive short-area quickness and route running, but the size is a concern, and the injury makes that concern worse.

North Carolina WR Tez Walker — (6014, 197)

Walker came in as one of the most hyped up receivers at the event but dropped a ton of passes in Mobile. He has good length and straight-line speed but didn’t have much nuance to his routes and ran a limited route tree overall. The one deep pass opportunity he got in the game itself was from Bo Nix on a flea flicker and he dropped it.

JONATHAN HEITRITTER’S WINNERS AND LOSERS

WINNERS

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson — (6032, 334)

There was probably no bigger or a winner from this week in Mobile than Jackson Powers-Johnson, who put a stamp on being the top center in this draft class. He was dominant in all aspects of his game, looking solid in pass protection 1-on-1s while also showing off his brute strength and athleticism on the move as a run blocker. He was also one of the best interviews during the week, talking about the importance of his teammates, as well as, his work ethic and competitive demeanor that drives him. Powers-Johnson was considered a Day Two pick going into the week but possibly vaulted himself into the back half of Round One.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell — (6003, 195)

Mitchell was the best and most consistent defensive back in Mobile on both teams, as the former Toledo Rocket was sticky in coverage in nearly every situation he faced. He gave up some plays to nuanced route runners, but he made plenty of plays in coverage, batting away passes at the last second while also picking off two passes on the second day of practice. Considered a fringe first-round pick going into the week, Mitchell has likely cemented himself as a top-25 selection and possibly the top cornerback prospect in the entire class.

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey — (5114, 187)

Ladd McConkey was open all week long in Mobile, being a certified problem for opposing defensive backs to cover. He displayed impressive quickness in and out of his breaks as well as the ability to adjust back to the football, seemingly creating 1-2 yards of separation on nearly every route ran. He also displayed the ability to make tough catches near the sideline along with saving the ball from hitting the turf, showing off good awareness as well as strong hands. McConkey likely cemented his status as a Day Two pick and possibly the best overall slot receiver in the draft.

LOSERS

Penn State CB Kalen King — (5110, 189)

Kalen King came into 2023 considered a first-round pick after a stellar 2022 season, but his stats, as well as his play, dropped off this past season for the Nittany Lions. That trend seemed to follow King into the Senior Bowl practices as he was consistently burned in coverage, failing to get his head around to contest passes as well as stay in phase with receivers on their routes. The pre-draft process hasn’t been kind to King along with his most recent season, likely needing a strong performance at the Combine to salvage his draft stock.

Washington QB Micheal Penix Jr. — (6024, 212)

Penix nearly won the Heisman Trophy this season after leading the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff, torching opposing defenses with a dynamic aerial attack. Still, he looked quite mortal during his time in Mobile, showing less zip and velocity on his passes than you’d like to see along with some bad misses by airing passes over his intended target’s head. Pair that with the fact that Penix has a rough injury history and he will be 24 when the season starts, his hopes of being a first round pick don’t look so good as we sit here today after being projected as a fringe Day One pick during the season.

Florida State WR Johnny Wilson — (6061, 237)

Another name that was a projected first round pick prior to the start of the season was Florida State WR Johnny Wilson. Wilson ended up getting outshined by teammate Keon Coleman, who is projected to go on Day One, with Wilson now projected to go somewhere on Day Two. However, Wilson didn’t help his case in Mobile as he failed to get separation from coverage on most of his routes while lacking the splash plays that made him an enticing prospect at his size and length. It wasn’t a terrible week for Wilson, but rather an underwhelming one for a player of his physical prowess. He will need to answer questions about his long speed at the Combine at the end of the month to keep himself in line to remain a Day Two selection, now flirting with falling into the third day of the draft.