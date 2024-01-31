2024 Senior Bowl Practice Notes: Day One

MOBILE, Alabama — The 2024 Senior Bowl week began today with an opening press conference from Director Jim Nagy. It is the 75th annual Senior Bowl event, and for the first time ever, they have expanded to allow juniors to participate. That means that anybody from third-year players all the way up to sixth-year redshirt/COVID seniors are present, and Nagy said it has resulted in the best roster that he and his team have ever put together.

“A lot of you have probably heard me say, this is our best roster…These should be our best rosters when you get [to] open up all the underclassmen pool. It’s certainly helped the star power of the game.”

The backdrop was set for an exciting week of high-caliber talent, and day one did not disappoint. The sun was out, and the stands were packed—more so than last year—to see the next crop of NFL talent.

Along with myself, we have Jonathan Heitritter on the scene to take notes on individual player performances, general observations, and a ton of interviews to get to know the players beyond just their on-field play.

ROSS MCCORKLE’S REPORT

I focused mostly on trench players today. As always, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, and other decision-makers from the Pittsburgh Steelers were on site to evaluate. Tomlin was paying a particular interest to the OL/DL sessions.

And it helps to have former Steelers scout Mark Gorscak on the staff at the Senior Bowl. Omar Khan could be seen talking to him throughout the event.

NATIONAL TEAM

-The National Team was the more physical of the two practices today. During team sessions they were tackling to the ground and playing live.

-Oregon OC Jackson Powers-Johnson stood out in the one-on-one drills and the team session. His high effort was evident, and he showed an impressive anchor against some talented DLs in one-on-ones. He also had a key block in the team session to create a big gain for his running back. His arm length came in as a bit of a concern, but his play on the field nullified that being a factor in his evaluation.

-Washington OT Roger Rosengarten had a nice day. His crafty hand usage stood out with multiple snatch-and-trap moves to plant edge rushers on the turf. He was playing at right tackle and his fluidity as an athlete allowed him to win multiple one-on-one reps.

-Oregon St. OT Taliese Fuaga played well for the most part, showing off his power and ability to mirror defenders trying to cross his face. There were a couple of one-on-one reps where he got beat around the edge, but overall, his play was solid. His play strength stood out. There were a couple of runs in the team session where he was on the back side of the play and didn’t play to the whistle, which is something to watch the rest of this week.

-Duke DT DeWayne Carter was explosive today and showed some serious power in his bull rushes. He flattened Wisconsin OG Tanor Bortolini on one play and drew a big reaction from the crowd.

-Baylor DT Gabe Hall showed off multiple winning pass-rush moves as he nearly swept the competition in one-on-ones. He showed a swim, swipe-rip, and push-pull, and they all worked well. He made quick work of his competition all day and turned some heads in the process.

-Michigan iOL was taking snaps at center today after mostly playing guard in college. He had a couple of rough reps in one-on-ones but redeemed himself with a solid team session, showing off an impressive anchor.

-Arizona OT Jordan Morgan has serious power in his punches. It was just an individual drill on blocking pads, but he de-cleated Ladarius Henderson during the drill. He also had a couple of nice reps in the team session. He down-blocked a defensive end and climbed to the second level to seal off a linebacker to open a huge rushing lane on one play.

AMERICAN TEAM

-Steelers assistant OL coach Isaac Williams is one of the OL coaches for the American Team, so he got a front-row seat to much of the American Team trench play.

-FSU DT Braden Fiske’s play on the field during the first practice should put him firmly on everybody’s radar. He is extremely quick off the snap. Some of his reps looked like he was playing against air—that’s how quickly he was winning. He plays really low, and with the amount of explosion he has off the snap, he proved very difficult to block.

-Texas OT Christian Jones hasn’t had a ton of buzz early in the draft process, but that could change if he keeps up his play from day one of the Senior Bowl. He made his one-on-ones look easy with smooth footwork and great latch strength to stick to his blocks once he got a hold of defenders.

-Houston OT Patrick Paul came in with freakish measurables at 6070, 333 pounds, and 36 1/4 inch arms. He isn’t a natural knee bender and plays a little tall, but his athleticism and hand usage were very good throughout the day. He told me after practice that he has been learning martial arts for the past six years and some of that showed in his punches.

-Mizzou DE Darius Robinson has all the measurables that the Steelers look for. I was hoping to see more of him along the defensive line, but they mostly had him as an edge rusher today. There were mixed results rushing from the edge for him, but the one rep I did see of him along the defensive line in teams was solid, with him getting into the backfield to disrupt the zone run. He has a rocked-up 6050, 286-pound frame. The Steelers would need him to add a few pounds if they want him along the DL.

-Arkansas iOL Beaux Limmer was mostly playing center today. He showed off some serious strength in one-on-ones planting Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat on the ground. There was another rep where he got blown back on a bull rush, but managed to drop anchor to stalemate the rep.

JONATHAN HEITRITTER’S REPORT

NATIONAL TEAM

-Arizona WR Jacob Cowing looks like a natural fielding punts. Tracks the ball well and secures the catch well. Added value on top of his prowess as a slot wide receiver.

-Michigan WR Roman Wilson is extremely fluid in and out of his breaks in position work. Drops his hips well to turn back to the football, displaying great body control. One of the top slot receivers in this draft class.

-USC WR Brenden Rice looks every bit of his size but moves well for his size too. Chiseled frame with body control to drop his hips and get in and out of breaks.

-Malachi Corley is physical in his release off the LOS, shoving the defender at the snap to get separation for the easy touchdown catch and run. Shows a lot of Deebo Samuel in his game.

-UNC WR Tez Walker lays out for a catch over the middle in coverage with Oregon CB Khyree Jackson, showing great body control and hands.

-Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell with back-to-back PBUs in 1-on-1s, something he specialized at in college. Underrated corner that has the size and production and could be a riser this spring.

-Brenden Rice makes two contested catches for TDs in a row in 1-on-1s, playing through pass interference penalties with his big, strong frame and good concentration on the ball.

-Rice WR Luke McCaffrey got the best of Quinyon Mitchell on a whip route in 1-on-1s, getting Mitchell to stall his feet when coming back to the inside. Mitchell didn’t have his feet underneath him and needed to drop his hips more to better change directions with nuanced route runners.

-Notre Dame CB Cam Hart ran the route for UNC WR Tez Walker in 1 on 1s, beating him inside on the curl for the easy interception. Big play for Hart, who lacked splash plays in college, but has the size and length you look for on the outside at cornerback.

-Tough day for Penn State CB Johnnie Dixon, who got called for three pass interference penalties on Rice, all three resulting in completed passes.

-Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson runs downfield to congratulate his teammate on a completed pass along the sideline. Only offensive teammate in the vicinity. Hard not to like the guy and his character.

-Marshall RB Rasheen Ali showing great burst in team run portion of practice. Hit a big hole up the middle on one run and took it to the house.

-Michigan WR Roman Wilson split the corner and safety down the field for the long bomb TD in the team portion of practice. He’s having a great first day as one of the standouts from the National Team.

-Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is easily having the best day of the defensive backs for the National Team, blanketing receivers in their routes and getting multiple PBUs. He really boosted his draft stock today as a projected top-60 pick.

AMERICAN TEAM

-D.J. James locked up Florida State WR Johnny Wilson in 1-on-1s, staying in phase with him throughout his route. Wilson was unable to drop his hips coming back to the football, slipping on the turf.

-Georgia WR Ladd McConkey easily creates separation in and out of his breaks, having seamless transitions. Gets 2-3 steps of separation for the easy completion toward the sideline on 1-on-1s.

-Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine got a little grabby with WR Anias Smith, tugging him before attempting to jump the route in 1 on 1s, leading to a pass interference call. Overall a kind of underwhelming first day for the former Missouri Tiger.

-McConkey is easily having the best receiver performance of the American team, getting into open space with ease as he creates separation for open catches. Definitely a big winner from Day One.

-Southeast Missouri WR Ryan Flournoy showed great body control and hands along the sideline, catching a pass from QB Spencer Rattler with the toe drag to complete the catch in-bounds.

-Louisville WR Jamari Thrash has quietly had a good day. He made a catch in traffic in 1-on-1s along the sideline and then had a nice out-breaking route where he got good separation. He is showing a well-rounded skill set as a potential middle-round pick.

-Tennessee QB Joe Milton fires a missile over the middle to Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott for a big completion and does a backflip afterward to celebrate. An impressive athlete with a cannon of an arm. Stood out as one of the best performances by a quarterback on Day One.

-Florida State DL Braden Fiske and Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat are clogging up the middle in team session, shutting down all inside runs as they take on multiple blockers and get penetration into the backfield.

-Fiske is showing some great off-the-line of scrimmage and shock in his hands, knocking back blockers with his strength and power.

-Sweat requires a double team on nearly every play, doing a great job of splitting double teams as he collapses the pocket in team session.

-Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson jumps a route near the end of the team session for the pick as the rest of the defense runs over to celebrate. Did a great job recognizing the route and clicking and closing to the ball.