Senior Bowl Interview: Rutgers CB Max Melton Takes Pride In Special Teams

MOBILE, Alabama — While the offensive line versus defensive line one-on-ones attract the biggest crowd at the Senior Bowl practices, the wide receivers and cornerbacks stole the show at this year’s event. The talent level and depth of the skill positions this year was evident and a number of lesser-known players turned heads and demanded attention. Rutgers CB Max Melton was among those standouts. He spoke to me and other members of the media after the final practice on Thursday. What type of player would an NFL team be getting in Melton?

“They [are] getting a versatile player,” Melton said. “I can play outside, I can play inside for real, and special teams for sure. I’ve been playing special teams ever since I was little. I take pride in special teams. Special teams is not a want-to, it’s a get-to for me.”

The importance of being a core special teamer cannot be understated relative to NFL teams’ roster construction. Just last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., a former fourth-round draft pick, couldn’t get on the field over RB Godwin Igwebuike due to the latter playing on more special teams units. That is just one example, but bottom-of-the-roster depth players must be able to contribute on multiple units. That is their ticket to getting a helmet on gameday, and from there they have a greater chance of getting snaps at their primary position in the event of in-game injuries. Melton checks a lot of those boxes.

“I led the nation in blocked punts one year,” Melton said. “I had four or five punts altogether and a four-year gunner on special teams. They getting every[thing] but offense from me.”

He is currently projected to be a middle-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. While he isn’t likely to be an early contributor on defense, his skill set on special teams could allow him to dress on game day. Where does that special teams mentality come from?

“I am going to do anything it takes to get on the field for my team,” Melton said. “My college coach, Greg Schiano, he said, My best players are gonna play special teams.’ We took pride in it.”

Schiano was a head coach in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and knows the importance of special teams when it comes to the future and development of his players.

Melton also has NFL bloodlines, which has proven to be an attractive trait to the Steelers over the years. His brother, Bo, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 draft and currently plays for the Green Bay Packers. Both of his parents were college athletes at Rutgers as well.

Melton played mostly on the outside during his four-year college career at Rutgers, but coaches had him work in the slot at Senior Bowl practices quite a bit. His physical play style and footwork to mirror receivers’ breaks translated well to the inside.

Over four years at Rutgers, he logged 111 total tackles on defense with 81 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 22 passes defensed, eight interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

“I played in the best division in the world—the Big Ten East. We got Ohio State, Michigan,” Melton said. “I wanted to just reinforce that I can guard anybody out here and I feel like I did that.”