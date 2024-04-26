Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Draft Options: Day Two

Day One of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But there’s six more rounds to go and the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of picks left to make. Beginning at 7 PM/EST, Friday night will resume the draft with rounds two and three ticking off. The Steelers have the bulk of their selections here, currently slated to pick at No. 51, No. 84, and No. 98. Putting aside any potential trades for a veteran wide receiver, here are prospects the Steelers could target later today.

Wide Receiver

Roman Wilson – Michigan

Wilson sure feels like he has a good chance to become a Steeler. Though undersized and primarily playing from the slot, Wilson is a strong route runner with good hands and body control who will block and play with effort in the running game. Production is there (12 touchdowns in 2023), athleticism is there (4.39 40, 8.59 RAS).

He had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, Mike Tomlin pitting Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell against him, a nod that he thought Wilson was the best guy there to challenge Mitchell. Wilson and Tomlin even have a relationship that goes back at least a couple years. It would be no surprise if he was the pick.

Malachi Corley – Western Kentucky

Most often compared to the San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel, Corley is thickly built and a pain for defenders to bring down. Strong and physical, Corley goes through players, not around, but flashes explosiveness on tape. He made a living after the catch, racking up roughly 70 percent of his yards in YAC.

In 2022, he exploded for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns and followed that up with another 11-touchdown campaign this past season. Issues with him are playing in the slot the majority of the time and his route running needs plenty of work but he would be a fun developmental prospect. Pittsburgh showed plenty of interest, sending WRs Coach Zach Azzanni to his Pro Day and bringing him in for a pre-draft visit, though Corley being unable to test and work at the Combine due to COVID may have been one reason why the team did so much homework. They were far from the only team.

Luke McCaffrey – Rice

This one feels more borderline to be a Day Two pick but if the team hasn’t taken a receiver by No. 98, McCaffrey could be in play. Son of Ed and brother of Christian, no team loves their bloodlines the way the Steelers do. A former quarterback, he converted to receiver and transferred from Nebraska to Rice. A multi-purpose threat, he caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s probably not ready to contribute immediately but is an interesting projection for the NFL level.

Others To Consider: Keon Coleman/Florida State, Ja’Lynn Polk/Washington, Jalen McMillan/Washington, Tez Walker/North Carolina

Center

Zach Frazier – West Virginia

After choosing tackle over center in Round One, they figure to target the position sometime today. Frazier is one of the top centers still on the board. An old-school and rugged blocker with tons of experience and someone who just gets the job done, his wrestling background is an asset on the football field. Though he was local, the Steelers brought him in for a pre-draft visit.

Frazier is the type of center who fits what new OC Arthur Smith wants. Someone tough and reliable in the middle who can anchor the middle. The question is if Frazier will fall to No. 51. Perhaps a trade up is in order.

Jackson Powers-Johnson – Oregon

Part of the “Big Three” Tier 1 centers, Powers-Johnson is physical and nasty up front. With a big and fun personality, the light switch flips on the grass and he routinely buried defenders. But he isn’t a big lug who can’t get out in space. His burst and snap off the ball and is an asset in the screen game. However, Powers-Johnson shows limitations hitting a moving target and changing directions on zone/combo blocks as he works to the second level and there are reported concerns over his concussion history. His draft range is trickier to predict.

Hunter Nourzad – Penn State

The name I’ve defaulted as the Steelers backup plan, Nourzad could be an option at No. 98. Beginning his career as a right tackle at Cornell, he transferred to Penn State, seeing time at center and guard. Nourzad has nice size for the middle at 6031, 317 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms. In some ways, he’s Graham Barton light, right down to his high school lacrosse background. And his Ivy League smarts should make the team feel more comfortable about giving him the chance to immediately start.

Aside from the top three names in the class, Nourzad was the only other center brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Others To Consider: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger/Georgia, Tanor Bortolini/Wisconsin

Defensive Line

Braden Fiske – Florida State

Fiske isn’t the longest player, length a concern with his 31-inch arms, but it didn’t stop his productivity in school. Transferring from Western Michigan, Fiske put up nine tackles for a loss and six sacks last year for the Seminoles. Athletic and energetic, he turned in a 4.78 40 at 292 pounds at the Combine. Pittsburgh brought him to their facility for one of their 30 pre-draft visits. Age is a problem, he’ll turn 25 in January, and the length still feels problematic. But there’s apparent interest.

Maason Smith – LSU

One of the most popular names in Steelers’ mocks, Smith fits the height/weight/length boxes that are hard to find in a defensive lineman. But Smith hits all the right notes at 6-5, 300 pounds with 35-inch arms. His development slowed by a 2022 torn ACL in the season opener and his production was hampered in 2023 but drafting Smith means betting on traits and development. DL Coach Karl Dunbar attended Smith’s Pro Day, the only stop he made on the circuit.

Ruke Orhorhoro – Clemson

Another guy whose size fits, he checks in at 6040, 294 pounds and 34-inch arms while running a 4.89 40. His production was steady and solid, eight tackles for a loss in each of the last three seasons with a career-high five sacks for the Tigers in 2023. Clemson was one of the four Pro Days Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan attended with DC Teryl Austin also attending the day.

Others To Consider: DeWayne Carter/Duke, Brandon Dorlus/Oregon, Gabe Hall/Baylor

Inside Linebacker

Cedric Gray – North Carolina

Pittsburgh seems destined to draft an inside linebacker in the third or fourth round. North Carolina was one of ILB Coach’s Aaron Curry Pro Day stops and Gray brings solid size, testing, and splash play production. He could be an option in the third round at No. 84 or No. 98.

Trevin Wallace – Kentucky

One of Curry’s other stops, Wallace tested very well at Indy (4.51 40, 37.5 inch vertical, 10’10” broad at 237 pounds) and was productive in 2023 for the Wildcats. His final season included 80 tackles, 8.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks with an interception and a forced fumble. He could be in play at No. 84.

Payton Wilson – NC State

Arguably the most talented off-ball linebacker in this year’s class, some thought there was an outside chance Wilson would find himself in the first round. He, nor any of the inside linebackers, went in the Top 32. But Wilson is a plus athlete with great tape. There’s two problems. He’s 24 and battled multiple injuries early in his career, knee and shoulder problems. But he stayed healthy his final two years and there wasn’t much buzz about poor medicals coming out of the Combine. Wilson came in for a late pre-draft visit.

Others To Consider: Tommy Eichenberg/Ohio State, Payton Wilson/NC State, Junior Colson/Michigan, Jeremiah Trotter Jr./Clemson

Cornerback

Mike Sainristil – Michigan

Viewed as the top slot corner throughout most of the pre-draft process, his wide receiver background was evident on tape. Sainristil picked off six passes for the Wolverines in 2023 while making plays behind the line of scrimmage (10.5 TFL, 3 sacks over the past two years). He’s a Mike Hilton type (who has picked Hilton’s brain) and if size concerns, just a little over 5-9, push him down, the Steelers might get good value.

Max Melton – Rutgers

Similar to Sainrstil but bigger (5110, 187 pounds, 32 1/8-inch arms), Melton is an A-plus athlete (4.39 40, 40.5-inch vertical, 6.95 three cone), he’s a playmaker with eight career interceptions. His special teams value is also a factor, blocking four career punts. It’s hard to see him falling to No. 84 but if he’s there at No. 51, Melton will be tempting. He came in for a visit.

Andru Phillips – Kentucky

Phillips gained buzz over the last month of the pre-draft process with several draftniks believing Phillips won’t get out of the second round. Production was minimal, zero career interceptions, but he has size, physicality, and a strong Senior Bowl showing. He’ll have to play cleaner in coverages to avoid penalties at the NFL level. Phillips was brought in for a visit.

Renardo Green – Florida State

Green brings athleticism, physicality, and good career production. There’s less known visible interest in him from the Steelers but not all their picks will have a neat trail of bread crumbs leading to the selection. He broke up 13 passes in 2023 for the Seminoles. He ran 4.49 at the Combine.

Others To Consider: Cam Hart/Notre Dame, Elijah Jones/Boston College, Jarrian Jones/Florida State, Khyree Jackson/Oregon