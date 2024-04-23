The Steelers Love NFL Bloodlines, And They Have Plenty To Choose From In 2024 NFL Draft

Football is a family game, or so some will lead you to believe.

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly feel that way based on some of the roster acquisitions they’ve made in recent years. When it comes to NFL bloodlines, the Steelers are all about it. Look no further than the Heywards on the roster in Cameron and Connor, or how the Watts in T.J. and Derek shared the same facility as members of the Steelers.

The Herbigs in Nick and Nate are brothers on the roster currently as well, while the Edmunds in Terrell and Trey were the first a few seasons ago. It’s not just brothers either. The Steelers targeted Joey Porter Jr. last year around this time due in part to his NFL bloodlines with his father, former Steelers star linebacker Joey Porter Sr.

When it comes to NFL bloodlines, head coach Mike Tomlin has stated in the past that sharing blood with an NFL player doesn’t mean success is guaranteed, but it does help from the education standpoint.

“Just in terms of the lineage aspect of it, I think a lot can be benefitted just from being around this game at this level and having those close to you have experience in that area,” Tomlin said of NFL bloodlines during a media session in September 2020. “I think there’s less unknowns when you come from the circumstances of some of those people. I think they have a better perspective of the challenges that lie ahead, and I think all of that allows them to work more efficiently, to be surprised less, and to be generally prepared from the neck up in terms of meeting the challenges”.

Fortunately for the Steelers, there are plenty of players in the 2024 NFL Draft class with NFL bloodlines and important connections from that standpoint that could interest them, some of whom have already received interest from the Steelers.

Let’s take a look.

QB

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland — 5106, 185

— The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia is a former five-star recruit who started out at Alabama before transferring to Maryland under Mike Locksley. He threw for 11,256 yards, 72 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his career, starting 39 games at Maryland. He competed in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Carter Bradley, South Alabama — 6031, 213

— The son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, Carter Bradley began his collegiate career at Toledo, starting 10 total games, before transferring to South Alabama for the 2022 season. He started 24 games at South Alabama and threw for 8,373 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. New Steelers QB coach Tom Arth and Director of Pro Scouting Sheldon White were in attendance at the South Alabama Pro Day. Bradley competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

RB

Emani Bailey, Texas Christian — 5073, 206

— Cousin of former NFL defensive end Jarvis Moss, the 17th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos who spent four seasons with Denver and two seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders. Bailey played in 42 career games at TCU, rushing for 2,163 yards and 18 touchdowns. Was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 player in 2023. Competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi — 5075, 198

— The NFL bloodlines seem rather obvious with this one. Same name, same position as one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers in Frank Gore Sr., who finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards, putting him third all-time behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore Jr. played in 47 career games at Southern Miss, starting 44. He rushed for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, adding 75 receptions for 692 yards and four touchdowns. Competed in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Dylan McDuffie, Kansas — 5102, 218

— The first cousin of Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, Dylan profiles as a rookie minicamp tryout player. He spent four seasons at the University of Buffalo, then transferred to Georgia Tech for the 2022 season before transferring to Kansas for the 2023 season. In his career, he played in 49 career games and rushed for 1,545 yards and 16 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 at Buffalo where he rushed for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns.

WR

Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State — 6032, 209

— Much like Frank Gore Jr., it’s pretty obvious here the NFL bloodlines for Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. The son of Marvin Harrison, a Pro Football Hall of Famer with the Indianapolis Colts, Harrison Jr. dominated the collegiate level and should be the first receiver off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 38 career games at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Brenden Rice, Southern California — 6023, 208

— The son of the greatest receiver of all time in Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice had a solid career at USC. He spent the first two years of his career at Colorado before transferring to the Trojans. Rice played in 43 career games with 35 starts in college and finished his career with 111 receptions for 1,821 yards and 21 touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023 and competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane — 5091, 188

— Jackson is the nephew of former Baltimore Ravens great and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. Jackson grew up in Louisiana and spent five seasons at Tulane. He played in 56 games with 19 starts and finished his career with 109 receptions for 1,743 yards and 10 touchdowns. Competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Luke McCaffrey, Rice — 6015, 198

— Maybe the player with the most NFL bloodlines in this draft class is Rice’s Luke McCaffrey. He’s the son of three-time Super Bowl-winning WR Ed McCaffrey and the brother of former NFL receiver Max McCaffrey and current star running back Christian McCaffrey. Luke was a quarterback at Nebraska and then Rice before switching to receiver the last two seasons. He played in 24 games as a receiver, finishing his career with 131 receptions for 1,732 yards and 19 touchdowns. A first-team All-AAC pick in 2023, he competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl and made a pre-draft visitor to Pittsburgh.

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M — 5093, 190

— Ainias Smith’s father, Maurice, played at Texas A&M-Kingvsille from 1987-89 and then had a stint in the Canadian Football League from 1991-92. He also played in the Arena League from 1994-99. Ainias’ brother, Maurice II, played cornerback at Alabama from 2013-15 and then Georgia in 2016 before going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was recently selected by the Vegas Vipers in the 2023 XFL draft. Ainias Smith played in 50 games at A&M, finishing his career with 180 receptions for 2,407 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-SEC all-purpose and return specialist in 2023 and competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Xavier Weaver, Colorado — 6002, 175

— The son of former NFL wide receiver Sean Weaver, who spent four seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers. Xavier Weaver spent four seasons at South Florida before transferring to Colorado for the 2023 season. He hauled in 68 passes for 908 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Buffaloes. Finished his college career with 184 receptions for 2,643 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Drake Stoops, Oklahoma — 5096, 186

— The son of longtime Oklahoma head coach and current UFL Arlington Renegades head coach, Drake Stoops carved out quite a career in Norman. He was a walk-on under former head coach Lincoln Riley before being put on scholarship. He played 62 career games for Oklahoma with 31 starts, finishing his career with 164 receptions for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns. He competed in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Qadir Ismail, Samford — 6062, 228

— That last name and the position should be rather familiar. Samford’s Qadir Ismail is the son of former NFL wide receiver Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts after an All-American career at Syracuse. Qadir caught 16 passes for 156 yards in two seasons at Samford.

TE

Theo Johnson, Penn State — 6061, 259

— Johnson is the son of Nate Johnson, a seventh-round pick in the 1980 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He is also the brother of Dominic Johnson, who was a quarterback at the University of Buffalo before switching to receiver and was selected in the 2021 CFL Draft at No. 32 overall. During his career at Penn State, Johnson played in 45 games with 29 starts, hauling in 77 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns.

OT

Joe Alt, Notre Dame — 6085, 321

— Joe Alt is the son of former Pro Bowl offensive tackle John Alt, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL. John Alt earned an All-Pro season in 1990 and has a spot in the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame. During his time in South Bend, Joe Alt played in 38 games with 33 starts for the Fighting Irish and is projected to be a top-10 pick.

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU — 6045, 326

— The 6046, 326-pound tackle has 34 1/4-inch arms and will be a 21-year-old rookie. He enters the NFL with more than 1,300 career snaps in college at both left and right tackle. He is the cousin of Detroit Lions standout tackle Penei Sewell as well as linebackers Noah and Nephi Sewell.

Patrick Paul, Houston — 6074, 331

— The younger brother of New York Giants guard Chris Paul, Patrick Paul played in and started 44 games at Houston, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 with the Cougars. He was a two-year captain for the program and competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Javon Foster, Missouri — 6054, 313

— Foster, who started 41 career games for Missouri, is the son of Jerome Foster, a fifth-round pick in the 1983 NFL Draft out of Ohio State by the Houston Oilers. He played for the Oilers, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins in his NFL career.

Frank Crum, Wyoming — 6082, 313

— Crum is the son of former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Gary Crum, who was a standout offensive lineman at Wyoming in the 1980s. Crum played in 57 career games with Wyoming, starting 49, including 38 straight from 2021-23, earning first-team All-MWC in 2023.

OG

Christian Haynes, UConn — 6026, 317

— Haynes is the younger brother of former NFL offensive linemen Jonathan and Marcus Haynes. Jonathan played at West Virginia and Stony Brook before spending time in the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp in 2019. Marcus played at Old Dominion and signed with the Denver Broncos as a UDFA after the 2023 NFL Draft. Haynes competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

OC

Jacob Monk, Duke — 6030, 308

— The son of former Duke standout and Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent Stanley Monk. Nephew of former NFL linebacker Quincy Monk, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft of the New York Giants. Monk played 59 games at Duke, starting 58. Made 36 career starts at right guard, 12 at right tackle and 10 at center in his career. Named second-team All-ACC in 2023 with Duke and was a two-year captain.

Dylan McMahon, North Carolina State — 6033, 299

— Younger brother of former Atlanta Falcons and Florida State lineman Ryan McMahon. During his time at North Carolina State, McMahon started 44 career games with 22 starts at right guard, 14 at center and eight at left guard. Competed in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Drake Nugent, Michigan — 6014, 298

— The son of former Colorado State quarterback and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Terry Nugent, who was selected in the sixth round of the 1984 NFL Draft. Terry Nugent spent one season in the NFL. Drake Nugent spent one season at Michigan after four seasons at Stanford. Named a first-team All-Big Ten center in 2023; was a team captain at Stanford.

EDGE

Jonah Ellis, Utah — 6021, 248

— The son of Luther Ellis, a 1995 first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Jonah Ellis put together a strong three-year career at Utah. He played in 35 games with 18 starts, recording 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2023 and was a first-team All-Pac 12 pick. Invited to 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl but sat out with injury.

Jaylen Harrell, Michigan — 6036, 246

— The son of longtime NFL and USFL linebacker James Harrell, who went undrafted out of Florida after being a walk-on. Carved out a long career with the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits. During his time at Michigan, Harrell played in 46 games with 30 starts, recording 78 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2023 for the Wolverines.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame — 6045, 239

— The cousin of former NFL defensive lineman Abry Jones, who went undrafted out of Georgia in 2013 but had a long career in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. At Notre Dame, Jean-Baptiste played in 56 games with 18 starts, recording 95 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He was invited to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl but missed the week with the flu.

Ron Stone Jr., Washington State — 6031, 247

— The son of former NFL guard Ron Stone, who was a fourth-round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft out of Boston College by the Dallas Cowboys. Stone went on to have a long career with the Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, winning two Super Bowls with three trips to the Pro Bowl and two All-Pro accolades. At Washington State, Stone Jr. played in 58 games with 42 starts and recorded 202 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He competed in the 2024 Hula Bowl.

Taylor Upshaw, Arizona — 6035, 246

— Son of 1996 NFL Draft first-round pick Regan Upshaw, who spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and New York Giants. Taylor Upshaw spent the 2023 season at Arizona after playing the previous five seasons at Michigan. He played in 51 games with 15 starts during his time in college and finished his career with 67 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He competed in the 2024 Hula Bowl.

DL

Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan — 6026, 299

— The son of former All-Pro nose tackle Kris Jenkins Sr., who spent seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers and three seasons with the New York Jets, earning three All-Pro accolades and four trips to the Pro Bowl. During his time at Michigan, Jenkins played in 44 games with 33 starts, recording 112 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He was a second-team All-American, second-team All-Big Ten pick and a team captain in 2023.

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson — 6040, 294

— The cousin of NFL defensive back Michael Ojemudia, who was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Iowa by the Denver Broncos. Spent five seasons at Clemson, playing in 53 games with 30 starts. Recorded 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks during his time with the Tigers. Named third-team All-ACC in 2023.

LB

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State — 6023, 233

— The younger brother of former Notre Dame offensive lineman and current Miami Dolphins lineman Liam Eichenberg. Spent five seasons at Ohio State, racking up 266 tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks in 38 games (27 starts). Earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and 2023; named second-team All-American in 2023. Team captain his final two years in Columbus.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson — 6000, 228

— The son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including eight with the Philadelphia Eagles, two with Washington and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a two-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career. Trotter Jr. played in 39 games with 26 starts at Clemson, recording 195 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and four interceptions, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State — 6022, 233

— The nephew of former NFL fullback Harold Morrow, who spent 10 years in the NFL, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings, after a career at Auburn. The great-nephew of former NFL running back Tommy Agee, who won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. At Mississippi State, Watson played in 57 games with 39 starts, recording 376 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and two interceptions. He was named first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American in 2023 and competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Jackson Sirmon, California — 6022, 232

— The son of former NFL linebacker Peter Sirmon, who spent time with the Tennessee Titans. Peter is now the defensive coordinator at California. During his time at California, Sirmon played in 18 games and recorded 154 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception.

CB

Max Melton, Rutgers — 5110, 187

— The younger brother of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton. Max Melton played 43 games with 40 starts at Rutgers, recording 114 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, one sack and eight interceptions. He competed in the 2024 Senior Bowl and was a pre-draft visitor to the Steelers.

Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State — 6022, 188

— Cousin of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White. Richardson spent four seasons at Mississippi State, playing in 45 games with 26 starts. He recorded 177 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack and 10 pass breakups. Declined an invite to the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Shon Stephens, Ferris State — 5085, 173

— Cousin of current Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Spent three seasons at Bakersfield College before sitting out two years, then transferred to Ferris State in 2022. Played in 22 career games and recorded 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 16 interceptions. Named first-team Division II All-American in 2022 and second-team All-American in 2023.

Micah Abraham, Marshall — 5096, 185

— Son of former NFL defensive back Donnie Abraham, who played under Mike Tomlin in Tampa Bay in 2001, recording six interceptions for the Buccaneers that season. Spent five seasons at Marshall, playing in 62 games with 46 starts. Recorded 12 interceptions in his career and was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference last two seasons.

Mikey Victor, Alabama State — 6023, 205

— Younger brother of former NFL receiver Azeem Victor. Spent the last two seasons at Alabama State after time at UNLV. Played in 19 games at Alabama State, recording three interceptions along with 55 tackles. Competed in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

S

Trey Taylor, Air Force — 6006, 206

— Cousin of former Baltimore Ravens great and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. Spent four years at Air Force, starting all 36 games in his career. Recorded 205 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and six interceptions. Won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2023. First-team All-MWC selection and first-team All-American. Competed in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Marcus Hooker, Youngstown State — 5105, 198

— Younger brother of Malik Hooker, the current Dallas Cowboys safety and former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts coming out of Ohio State. Played in 19 career games for Youngstown State after transferring from Ohio State. Recorded 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions in two seasons with Penguins. Native of New Castle, Pa., outside of Pittsburgh.

As you can see, there are quite a few players with NFL bloodlines in the 2024 NFL Draft, whether that is via sibling, father, grandfather, uncle or cousin. The Steelers, as is well known, like those NFL bloodlines under Tomlin and have targeted them in the past.

Chances are, one or more of the names listed above end up becoming Steelers following the 2024 NFL Draft.