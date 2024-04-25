Steelers Go Offensive Tackle In Daniel Jeremiah’s Final Mock Draft

For the final mock draft of the 2024 draft cycle, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is giving the Pittsburgh Steelers an offensive tackle. In his final mock, he has the team selecting Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at No. 20. Explaining the pick, he writes:

“Cornerback is in play here, but the Steelers continue down the road they chose last year by upgrading the offensive line. Guyton and 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones are two extremely athletic and agile big men who will anchor the O-line.”

Jeremiah’s comment about cornerback is interesting, especially on the heels of Tuesday’s report from Tony Pauline about the Steelers’ reported interest in Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell and willingness to trade up to No. 12. That still seems like quite the stretch for a variety of reasons, in part due to the team’s interest along the offensive line throughout the pre-draft process.

Guyton was one of Pittsburgh’s 30 pre-draft visitors. An athletic right tackle, Guyton’s game is a little unrefined but the potential was there. Our scouting report on Guyton wrapped him up this way:

“Tyler Guyton is made in the mold of what you want your offensive tackle to look like at the NFL level. He’s big, long, physical, and athletic, having the capability of excelling as a blocker in space as well as near the line of scrimmage. He needs to clean up his hand placement consistency as well as work on playing with better hip and knee bend to have better leverage. But given that Guyton is still pretty raw when it comes to the position as well as starting experience, it’s fair to suggest that he will only continue to develop with his ceiling being higher than the player he is now.”

Guyton started ten games in 2023 for the Sooners at right tackle, and the Steelers are in the market for someone who has played that position. Drafting a right tackle would allow the team to move Broderick Jones from the right to the left side, something Omar Khan indicated is the team’s long-term plan. Guyton weighed in at 6080 and 322 pounds at the NFL Combine with 34 1/4-inch arms.

Guyton has been mocked to the Steelers far less often than other tackles in the draft, including Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, and Georgia’s Amarius Mims. But if the tackle class goes on a run, as Jeremiah mentioned Wednesday, Guyton could be the team’s choice.

Jeremiah’s mock reflects a tackle-heavy Top-20. He has the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 5 selecting Alabama OT JC Latham. Latham has been considered among the top tackles but is the first one off the board in this mock, even ahead of Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, widely viewed as the top tackle throughout the entire draft process. Here, Alt isn’t selected until No. 7 with the Tennessee Titans.

Penn State’s Olu Fashanu goes two picks later to the Chicago Bears at No. 9. Fuaga goes to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 11, while Fautanu is off the board at No. 14 to the New Orleans Saints. Jeremiah projects the Washington Commanders trade all the way to No. 19 and take Mims. The Steelers grab Guyton at No. 20.

As for the centers, Duke’s Graham Barton goes No. 24 to the Dallas Cowboys. Neither Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson nor West Virginia’s Zach Frazier are taken in the top 32. Again, check out his entire mock here.