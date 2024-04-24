2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maryland CB Tarheeb Still

2024-04-24

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Maryland CB Tarheeb Still.

#4 TARHEEB STILL, CB, MARYLAND – (R-SENIOR) 5115, 189 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Tarheeb Still 5115, 189 9 1/8″ 29 5/8″ N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
 4.52  1.59  N/A  N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
 10’0″ 38.0″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Has prototypical size for the position
— Does a good job jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage in press coverage
— Can make plays in close-quarters coverage against receivers at the catch point
— Can mix and match with other coverage defenders, breaking off his assignment in zone coverage
— Does a good job reading the quarterback’s eyes to anticipate jumping the route
— Possesses good ball skills to compete with pass catchers for pass breakups and interceptions
— Willing and capable tackler in run support
— Will show physicality as a tackler, throwing his body around to make plays
— Showed that he can play both outside and in the slot
— Has extensive background and production as a punt returner in college

THE BAD

— Could stand to add more bulk to his frame
— Lacks ideal length and deep speed to consistently run with speedsters vertically
— Will get grabby at the top of routes if he feels like the receiver is separating from him
— May draw a lot of penalties at the next level with a lack of speed and tendencies
— Can be slow to click and close on underneath routes in off-man/zone coverage
— Likes to enter bail coverage quickly, opening up his hips and exposing himself to receivers
— Is currently more of a diving tackler and needs to be more consistent at wrapping up

BIO

— Senior prospect from Sicklerville, NJ
— Born June 9, 2002 (age 21)
— Played football, basketball, and track & field in high school
— Broke the school record for the most receiving yards in a season with 71 catches for 1,541 yards in 2019
— Three-star recruit according to Rivals
— Favorite pre-game pump-up song is 712PM by Future
— Started all four games played in 2020 and made 20 total tackles (18 solo) and eight pass breakups
— Started in all 13 games in 2021 and made 55 total tackles (40 solo), three tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and 11 pass breakups, also returned 22 punts for 172 yards and a touchdown
— Appeared in 12 games with ten starts in 2022 and made 46 total tackles (35 solo), four tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one interception, also returned 17 punts for 103 yards
— Started all ten games played in 2023 and made 45 total tackles (31 solo), two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and five interceptions, also returned five punts for 19 yards
— Criminal Justice Major
— Second-Team All-Big Ten (2023), Big Ten Honorable Mention (2020)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Tarheeb Still grew up a three-sport athlete in New Jersey, starring on the gridiron, the track, and the hardwood. His biggest impact came on the offensive side of the football in high school, setting his school’s single-season receiving record, but he committed to the Maryland Terrapins as a defensive back. The decision proved to be a fruitful one as Still went on to start 41 games during his time at Maryland, seeing the field right away as a true freshman and capped off his college career with his best performance in 2023, nabbing five interceptions to earn Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.

When you pop in the tape on Still, you see an average-sized defensive back who lacks great length and bulk on his frame but is competitive at the catch point for the football. His experience as a receiver in high school shows up on tape as he battles for positioning against other pass catchers, having the soft hands as well as the offensive player mentality to go play the ball in the air. Here are a few examples of Still making plays on the football below this past season, snagging two picks against Virginia with one coming from the slot covering a corner route to the end zone and the other covering the boundary, positioning himself in front of the receiver for the pick. The second clip shows Still making the play on an overthrown pass against Michigan State, catching it, and taking it back nearly to the house from tripping up near the goal line.

Still demonstrates good awareness at the position when it comes to zone coverage and being able to work off his man and onto other receivers in coverage. Watch this clip below against Michigan, where Still starts lined up on the outside receiver but then picks up the inside receiver breaking toward the sideline. He handles the change-off perfectly with his teammate to keep coverage and force the quarterback to throw the ball into coverage, leading to an incompletion.

When it comes to tackling, Still is both a willing and capable defender in run support, volunteering to throw his body into the fray and make tackles. He does bring the right mentality as a hitter, as you can see in the first clip below, escorting the ball carrier out of bounds with a big hit. He does a lot of ankle-biting as a tackler, though, as you can see in the second clip, needing to wrap up and secure the tackle more consistently in the pros.

When it comes to coverage, Still has strengths in both zone and man, but he also has his inconsistencies. Regarding zone coverage, he’s not too twitchy to click and close on underneath routes where the ball is in front of him. He rallies to the football well, but there tends to be a slight second of hesitation as he attempts to change direction, as you can see in the clip below, coming to a full stop in his backpedal before transitioning forward in an attempt to make the tackle.

When it comes to man coverage, he Still lacks the great long speed to keep up with pass catchers that can generate separation with ease as well as challenge him vertically down the field. This leads to him getting grabby and drawing pass interference calls, like in the first clip below against the intended target along the sideline, holding him as the pass catcher attempts to come back to the football. In the second clip, we see Still get put in a spin cycle by Roman Wilson, who gets right into Still’s cushion and gets to the outside of him as Still stumbles, getting wide open along the sideline for the catch and run opportunity.

Another skill set that Still brings to the table is his background as a punt returner. He racked up 172 return yards and a touchdown in 2021, which you can see below. He contributed less in that area of his game over the years as he became more of a prominent player on defense, but he still has the ability to contribute in that facet of the game if called upon.

CONCLUSION

Tarheeb Still is an average-sized cornerback with the experience and versatility that will make him an intriguing prospect to some teams looking for developmental players at that position. He lacks great speed and quickness and can draw yellow hankies at the next level, but he’s an established player who can kick inside to the nickel to mask some of those issues while also having the ball skills to help add more splash to a team’s defensive back room. A team should look to draft Still in the later rounds and see where he fits best on the perimeter or in the slot and have him mix in on some packages while contributing on special teams.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Still, I couldn’t help but see some of Artie Burns, not only in their physical appearances but also in their body types as well as their play styles. Burns was also a cornerback with good hands coming out of college, but he lacked great coverage skills when reacting quickly to underneath throws and getting grabby in man coverage as he would lose positioning. Still, Burns has been a solid depth piece for Seattle and has started some games this past season, and is better suited for that role in the league as more of a depth/rotational player. Pittsburgh needs depth at both outside corner and nickel, making Still a name to watch on Day Three of the draft.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer(Fifth Round)
Games Watched: 2023 – vs Michigan, vs Virginia, at Michigan State

