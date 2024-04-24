Steelers Depot Combined Mock Drafts (Pike, Mead, Clark)

Our Steelers Depot draft team has done a great job this season, producing over 300 scouting reports and tons of analysis. We wanted to give the group a chance to share their Pittsburgh Steelers mock drafts and chance to offer their predictions for what the Steelers will do with their 2024 selections.

Below are mocks from Jeremy Pike, Tom Mead, and Joe Clark, with their picks and brief analysis of each selection. We’ll have more mocks from the Depot team in a post tomorrow.

Jeremy Pike’s Mock

ROUND ONE – 20TH OVERALL: GRAHAM BARTON/OL DUKE – 6053, 313 POUNDS

There’s plenty of smoke surrounding Barton and the Steelers. He’s an elite athlete for the position with a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score. By all accounts, his pre-draft workouts at the center position have been stellar. This addresses one of the biggest needs for the Steelers off the bat.

Others Considered: OT Amarius Mims, WR Brian Thomas Jr., DB Cooper DeJean

ROUND TWO – 51ST OVERALL: Andru Phillips/CB KENTUCKY – 5106, 190 POUNDS

The Steelers have their top cornerback in last year’s second-round pick, Joey Porter Jr. The cupboard is pretty bare beyond that. Phillips’ ball production is scarce but he’s a blanket in coverage even at his size.

Others Considered: CB Mike Sainristil, DL Ruke Orhorhoro, WR Malachi Corley

ROUND THREE – 84TH OVERALL: TEZ WALKER/WR NORTH CAROLINA – 6014, 193 POUNDS

Walker may not be a finished product, but in eight games with UNC in 2023, he had 41 catches for 700 yards and seven touchdowns. He brings big-play ability both in terms of stretching the field vertically and gaining yards after the catch. He’s a playmaker who can develop into a genuine starter with time.

Others Considered: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, CB Max Melton

ROUND THREE – 98TH OVERALL: BLAKE FISHER/OT NOTRE DAME – 6056, 310 POUNDS

Fisher may not be the high-end prospect of other offensive tackles in the draft, but he’s got a solid base to build on at right tackle. He can generate movement in the run game while also having enough lateral quickness to handle line stunts.

Others Considered: DL Maason Smith, OC Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OC Mason McCormick

ROUND FOUR – 119TH OVERALL: KHRISTIAN BOYD/DL NORTHERN IOWA – 6021, 320 POUNDS

Boyd has experience playing nose tackle and has the size to do it at 320 pounds. However, he’s not a guy to just sit down in the middle of the defensive line and clog everything up. He’s got the explosiveness to be a backfield disruptor, making him a rotational piece on the defensive line early.

Others Considered: LB Cedric Gray, LB Marist Liufau

ROUND SIX – PICK 178 Overall: MALIK MUSTAPHA/S WAKE FOREST – 5109, 209 POUNDS

Mustapha isn’t the best safety in coverage but broke up 10 passes and intercepted three more during his college career. Where he can make a mark immediately is as a third safety in the box or on special teams. He can set a tone with his tackling.

Others Considered: OT Travis Glover, QB Jordan Travis

ROUND SIX – PICK 195 Overall: CARTER BRADLEY/QB SOUTH ALABAMA – 6030, 218 POUNDS

Bradley has good size and can generate some power on his throws. He also does a good job in the pocket. However, he hasn’t played in an offense similar to anything he’d see at the pro level so it’s hard to project him. The Steelers have checked in on him and seemingly want to add a fourth quarterback for camp.

Others Considered: WR Tahj Washington, WR Luke McCaffrey

Tom Mead’s Mock

Here we are. The draft is upon us, and this is my chance to be the prognosticator. I will not be choosing who I would take because, let’s face it, they rarely take who I would take. This will be my best guess at what the Steelers will do in the NFL draft. This was one of the most interesting years as the team could go with many different choices with the first pick and that sets forth where the other pieces would fall.

Here we go.

ROUND ONE – 2OTH OVERALL: JC LATHAM/OT ALABAMA – 6052, 342 POUNDS

Analysis: I get the feeling the team would like a tackle here. Taliese Fuaga is a plug-and-play option, and if he is available, he would be my choice. Amarius Mims has a ton of upside, but he may be this year’s Darnell Wright and go sooner than expected. If Fuaga and Mims both gone, expect the Steelers to take a center.

JC Latham Scouting Report

Others Considered: OT Taliese Fuaga, OT Amarius Mims, OC Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC Graham Barton

ROUND TWO – 51ST OVERALL: XAVIER LEGETTE/WR SOUTH CAROLINA – 6010, 212 POUNDS

Analysis: If Zach Frazier were guaranteed to be here, then he would be the choice. However, if the Steelers don’t get a receiver in this round, they could be in trouble. Much of the group of receivers they brought in for visits fit in this round. I would go with Roman Wilson but I’m guessing Legette is the pick.

Xavier Legette Scouting Report

Others Considered: WR Ricky Pearsall, WR Roman Wilson, OC Zach Frazier, DT Ruke Orhorhoro

ROUND THREE – 84TH OVERALL: HUNTER NOURZAD/OC PENN STATE – 6031, 317 POUNDS

Analysis: This may be a touch early for Nourzad, but his stock seems to be on the rise. Also, the center group will start to thin out from this point on in the draft. My favorite thing from his tape is he learns from his mistakes and doesn’t repeat them. Ideally, he could sit for half a season behind a veteran, but with two veteran guards next to him, he should be able to manage it.

Hunter Nourzad Scouting Report

Others Considered: OC Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, DL Maason Smith, DB Andru Philips

ROUND THREE – 98TH OVERALL: CEDRIC GRAY/ILB NORTH CAROLINA – 6014, 234 POUNDS

Analysis: Inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry was seen on the Pro Day trail at Ohio State, Kentucky, and North Carolina. The position coach being on the trail is usually a sign that position will be addressed. Add Payton Wilson and Junior Colson coming in for visits and you’d have to think a linebacker will be selected in the third or fourth round. I chose Gray over the others due to his ability in coverage (18 career pass breakups and 5 interceptions)

Cedric Gray Scouting Report

Others Considered: LB Tommy Eichenberg LB Trevin Wallace, Jr., LB Junior Colson

ROUND FOUR – 119TH OVERALL: JARVIS BROWNLEE, JR./DB LOUISVILLE – 5103 194 pounds

Analysis: Slot corner is a need, and the Steelers will be looking for one from the second round on. The good thing is I think there are a lot who could fill that role in this draft. Brownlee’s game is based on physicality — he had 21 pass break-ups over the last two years — and he is adept at slipping blocks to make tackles in the run game. He also profiles as a prime special teamer.

Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. Scouting Report

Others Considered: DB Cam Hart, DB Renardo Green, DB Jarran Jones

ROUND SIX – 178TH OVERALL: ELIJAH JONES/DB BOSTON COLLEGE – 6014, 185 POUNDS

Analysis: This one is a stretch putting him here because he is estimated to be an early Day 3 pick (fourth-fifth round), but the NFL draft is a mystery. I wanted to double dip at the defensive back position since behind the Steelers’ starters, it gets sketchy. Jones can play outside or inside and had 36 pass break ups in his career. The team hasn’t shown known interest in him, but former BC teammate Dino Tomlin could help with the scouting report on him.

Elijah Jones Scouting Report

Others Considered: DB Kamal Hadden, DB Jaylin Simpson, DL Gabe Hall, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

ROUND SIX – 195TH OVERALL: LOGAN LEE/DL IOWA – 6053, 281 POUNDS

Analysis: The Steelers need to add to the defensive line and would probably like to do it before the sixth round, but they can’t fill every spot in the early rounds. They brought him in for a visit, and he met with defensive line coach Karl Dunbar at the NFL Scouting Combine. A bit of a “tweener” but he has a high motor and over 40 starts in college.

Logan Lee Scouting Report

Others Considered: DL Jaden Crumedy, DL Kristian Boyd, DL Zion Logue, DL Jonah Laulu

Reviewing what I think the Steelers will do in the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s tough to really get the board down in a way where you can be super excited with how the team addresses its needs. But I think this does a solid job of hitting on what the Steelers need while adding some talent for now and for the future.

Joe Clark’s Mock Draft

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — GRAHAM BARTON/OL/DUKE

The Steelers need a center, and while there are some potential starters to be found in the middle rounds, I’m not sure one of the top three centers of Barton, Zach Frazier or Jackson Powers-Johnson will be there at No. 51. Those are the three guys I feel like can be trusted as plug-and-play centers, and of those three, Barton’s athleticism stands out. He can climb to the second level quickly and has great play strength. He could be a future Pro Bowler at the center position. Some teams may view Barton as a guard, but he’s a center in Pittsburgh and in my opinion, an immediate difference maker.

Graham Barton Scouting Report

Others Considered: Amarius Mims/OT/Georgia, Jackson Powers-Johnson/C/Oregon, AD Mitchell/WR/Texas

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— ROMAN WILSON/WR/MICHIGAN

The Steelers need a No. 2 receiver, and Wilson is the perfect fit as someone who embraces blocking and was a really productive wide receiver for Michigan. He improved his hands last season, and his long speed makes him a threat against man coverage. He also can work after the catch and his explosiveness creates some big-play potential. He can play outside, but Pittsburgh would likely utilize him in the slot, where he could be especially dangerous. He immediately slots in as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 wideout behind George Pickens and is someone Mike Tomlin seemed to be a fan of at the Senior Bowl. I think he’d be a really nice fit in Pittsburgh.

Roman Wilson Scouting Report

Others Considered: Ladd McConkey/WR/Georgia, Mike Sainristil/CB/Michigan, Patrick Paul/OT/Houston, Xavier Legette/WR/South Carolina

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— PAYTON WILSON/LB/NC STATE

A bit of a projection here that Wilson will fall due to injuries, as he’s had two major knee injuries and a shoulder injury dating back to his high school days. The brother of former Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson, Payton was an incredibly productive player at NC State, registering 402 total tackles and seven interceptions in his career. He was one of two off-ball linebackers who had a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh, and when healthy, he’s an explosive three-down, sideline-to-sideline linebacker. If he falls to Pittsburgh in this spot, I think he’ll be the pick.

Payton Wilson Scouting Report

Others Considered: Khyree Jackson/CB Oregon, Max Melton/CB/Rutgers, Cam Hart/CB Notre Dame, Junior Colson/LB/Michigan

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— MATT GONCALVES/OT/PITTSBURGH

The third round might be a bit of a reach for Goncalves, but the Steelers are going to need to address tackle and Goncalves was a pre-draft visitor who has experience at both left tackle and right tackle. He was also a team captain at Pitt and someone who’s talked about how excited he would be to play for the Steelers. He has great punch with his hands and solid power when he gets his legs and quick feet moving. He could be a future starter at the tackle position.

Matt Goncalves Scouting Report

Others Considered: Junior Colson/LB/Michigan, Maason Smith/DL/LSU, Blake Fisher/OT/Notre Dame, Michael Hall Jr./DT/Ohio State

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— JARVIS BROWNLEE JR./CB/LOUISVILLE

A physical slot corner who could excel in press man, Brownlee would give the Steelers a potential long-term option in the slot. While players like Max Melton and Mike Sainristil might be better options, they won’t be around at this point in the draft and Brownlee is a talented player in his own right. He also has quick hips, which help him run with defenders when pressing and he’s solid against the run. Could come in and play immediately while continuing to grow and develop.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Scouting Report

Others Considered: Gabe Hall/DL/Baylor, Tykee Smith/S/Georgia, Mohamad Kamara/EDGE/Colorado State

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— LOGAN LEE/DL/IOWA

Lee’s a player who stood out immediately at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year, and while he could add some more weight, he’s the type of player that Pittsburgh covets on their defensive line. He has some solid pass-rush juice and showed the ability to stack and shed, but he needs to work on his quickness and explosion. He’s worth taking a flier on in the sixth round though, and he’s someone who could stick in the league as a productive rotational lineman.

Logan Lee Scouting Report

Others Considered: Jaden Crumedy/DL/Mississippi State, KT Leveston/OL/Kansas State/Myles Cole/EDGE/Texas Tech

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)— CARTER BRADLEY/QB/SOUTH ALABAMA

Reading the tea leaves here makes me think that the Steelers could bring in Bradley. Tom Arth has reportedly been doing his due diligence when it comes to this quarterback class, and he was at Bradley’s Pro Day at South Alabama. The Steelers could use Bradley as a potential QB3 if they decide he’s better suited as a development project than Kyle Allen or try to stash him on the practice squad to develop. He won’t play immediately, but he has some traits to work with, in particular his impressive deep ball and pocket presence. Not a pick I personally would love, but one I think the Steelers make.

Carter Bradley Scouting Report

Others Considered: Ryan Watts/DB/Texas, Dwight McGlothern/CB/Arkansas, Travis Glover/OT/Georgia State