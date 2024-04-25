Pavelle: Pittsburgh Steelers Big Board (Skinny Version)

Though Scott Pavelle’s mega Big Board dropped Wednesday, some have asked for a shorter and cleaner version of it. Below is a board of just prospects for you to have handy throughout the next three days. Like the other big board, this one is sortable.
This is not an all-teams board. It is organized by Highest Value (“HV#”) to the Steelers. Explosive 3-tech DLs and EDGE who require a 4-3 defense are just two examples of players downgraded for lack of fit.
An HV of 1:25 means the player is a reach for the Steelers if they pick at any point before Pick # 25 overall but good value at any point from the end of the 1st on. Getting that player in the early 2nd would be fine, while getting him in the late 2nd would start to look like a steal. Yes, this system results in a certain amount of rosy optimism for positions of need because we are talking about the “highest” grade, not the one where a player is expected to go; but grades are never pushed up just because of need. Players with the same HV# are more-or-less equivalent and organized alphabetically. Boards organized by HV are sorted within each grade by position: Defense and then Offense, inside to out.
Rounds are subdivided as follows:
- 1st Round grades: 1:01, 1:05, 1:10, 1:15, 1:20, or 1:25.
- 2nd & 3rd Round grades: Early (#:01), Mid (#:12), or Late (#:24).
- 4th to 7th Round grades: Early (#:01) or Late (#:16).
Meeting notes exclude informal interviews because there are just too many.
Green text = team meeting. Red text = Red flag information
|HV
|DEP
|DESCRIPTION
|1:01
|9.7
|OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-8⅝, 321 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands.
|1:01
|8.8
|QB Drake Maye, N. Car. (Junior). 6-4⅜, 223 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in August.
|1:01
|9.8
|QB Caleb Williams, USC (Junior). 6-1⅛, 214 lbs. with 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in November.
|1:05
|8.7
|QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (RS Senior). 6-4, 210 lbs. with 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in December.
|1:05
|9.8
|WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Junior). 6-3¼, 209 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August.
|1:05
|9.6
|WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Junior). 6-0, 200 lbs. Arms and hands t/b/d. 20, turns 21 in July.
|1:05
|9.2
|WR Rome Odunze, Washington (RS Junior). 6-2⅞, 212 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]
|1:10
|9.0
|OT Olu Fashanu, Penn. St. (Junior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with 34” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in December.
|1:10
|8.8
|OT JC Latham, Alabama (Junior). 6-5¼” 342 lbs. with 35⅛” arms and 11” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine]
|1:15
|8.5
|CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (RS Soph.). 5-11¾, 189 lbs. with 3⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. 20, turns 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine, Dinner]
|1:15
|8.6
|CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (RS Junior). 6-0⅜, 195 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in July.
|1:15
|8.8
|C/G/T Graham Barton, Duke (Senior). 6-5⅜, 313 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit]
|1:15
|8.5
|T/G/C Troy Fautanu, Washington (RS Senior). 6-4, 317 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit]
|1:15
|8.9
|T/G Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. (RS Junior). 6-5¾, 324 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in April. [Mtg. at Visit]
|1:15
|9.1
|OT Amarius Mims, Georgia (Junior). 6-7¾, 340 lbs. with 36⅛” arms and 11¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in October [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit] [Ankle during 2023, hamstring at the Combine]
|1:20
|STEELERS ROUND 1 PICK
|1:20
|8.7
|CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Junior). 6-1, 203 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit]
|1:20
|8.7
|CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (Junior). 5-11½, 100 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. [Mtg. at Combine, Dinner]
|1:20
|8.8
|CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (Junior). 6-1⅜, 173 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 20, turns 21 in August. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit]
|1:20
|8.6
|QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Junior). 6-2½, 219 lbs. with 9” hands. Turned 21 in January.
|1:20
|8.8
|WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Junior). 6-2⅞” 209 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine]
|1:25
|8.5
|C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (Junior). 6-3¼, 328 lbs. (down from 334 at the Senior Bowl) with 32¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Visit]
|1:25
|8.5
|OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma (Junior). 6-7⅛, 328 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Visit]
|1:25
|8.5
|QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼. 216 lbs. with 10⅜” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Extensive injury history] [Mtg. at Visit(?)]
|1:25
|8.4
|WR Adonai “AD” Mitchell, Texas by way of Georgia (Junior). 6-2¼, 205 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit]
|2:01
|8.3
|CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (RS Junior). 5-11⅜, 183 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.
|2:01
|8.1
|C/G Zach Frazier, WVU (Junior). 6-3, 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [Mtg. at Local Visit]
|2:01
|8.5
|OT Patrick Paul, Houston (RS Junior). 6-7½, 331 lbs. with absurd 36¼” arms and relatively 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.
|2:01
|8.3
|OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU by way of Oregon (Soph). 6-4⅝, 326 lbs. With 34¼” arms and 10⅝” hands. Turned 21 in January.
|2:01
|8.5
|QB Bo Nix, Oregon (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with 10⅛” hands. Turned 24 in February.
|2:01
|9.6
|TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (Soph.). 6-3⅛, 243 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. A top-10-15 talent on an all-teams board.
|2:01
|9.0
|WR Keon Coleman, Florida St. (Junior). 6-3¼, 213 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 21 in May. [Mtg. at Combine]
|2:01
|8.0
|WR Xavier Legette, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-1, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Mtg. at Visit]
|2:12
|8.5
|ILB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas (Junior). 6-2⅛, 230 lbs. with 34” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Combine, various other small meetings]
|2:12
|7.9
|WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Junior). 5-11⅝, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit(?)] [Lots of almost-major injuries]
|2:12
|7.9
|WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 193 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit]
|2:12
|8.1
|WR Ja’Lynn (“JAY-lin”) Polk, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 203 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in April.
|2:12
|8.1
|WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (Senior). 5-10½, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Pro Day]
|2:19
|STEELERS ROUND 2 PICK (# 51 OVERALL)
|2:24
|8.0
|CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (Junior). 5-11¼, 186 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Combine]
|2:24
|7.7
|Slot CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 182 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day]
|2:24
|8.3
|SAF Javon Bullard, Georgia (Junior). 5-10½, 191 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in September.
|2:24
|8.3
|FS Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Junior). 5-11¼, 203 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands.
|2:24
|8.2
|SS Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (RS Senior). 6-2, 210 lbs. with 32” arms and 9” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]
|2:24
|7.6
|ILB Junior Colson, Michigan (Senior). 6-2¼, 238 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit]
|2:24
|8.2
|ILB Payton Wilson, NC State (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 237 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in April. [Mtg. at Visit] [Extensive Injury history]
|2:24
|8.2
|C/G Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (RS Junior). 6-4⅛, 300 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day]
|2:24
|7.9
|QB Spencer Rattler, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-01/4, 211 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in September.
|2:24
|8.0
|WR Malachi Corley, W. Kentucky (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 215 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in March. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit]
|2:24
|8.3
|WR Troy Franklin, Oregon (Junior). 6-1⅞, 176 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine]
|2:24
|8.3
|WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 165 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¾” hands. 20, turns 21 in April. [Mtg. at Combine]
|3:01
|7.7
|CB Renardo Green, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 186 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22 years old.
|3:01
|7.8
|CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon by way of Alabama & Junior Coll. (Senior). 6-3¾, 194 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in August.
|3:01
|7.7
|CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-3, 202 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in December.
|3:01
|8.0
|CB Jarrian Jones, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 190 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 23 in May.
|3:01
|7.6
|Slot CB Max Melton, Rutgers (RS Junior). 5-11⅛, 187 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in April.
|3:01
|7.8
|Slot CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky (RS Soph.). 5-10¾, 190 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8¾” hands. [Mtg. at Visit]
|3:01
|8.0
|CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa St. (Senior). 6-0⅞, 189 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in March.
|3:01
|8.1
|SAF Cole Bishop, Utah (Senior). 6-2, 206 lbs. with 29¾” arms and 9½” hands.
|3:01
|7.9
|FS Calen Bullock, USC (Junior). 6-2, 188 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. 20, turns 21 on April 30. [Mtg. at Combine]
|3:01
|7.9
|SAF Kitan Oladapo, Oregon St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 216 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in October.
|3:01
|8.4
|FS Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 197 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands.
|3:01
|7.6
|DT/EDGE Kris Jenkins, Michigan. (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 200 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in October.
|3:01
|7.8
|DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (Senior). 6-4, 294 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day]
|3:01
|8.0
|DT Maason Smith, LSU (RS Soph). 6-5⅛, 306 lbs. with (no kidding) 35” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Visit]
|3:01
|8.3
|Mack ILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (Junior). 6-0, 230 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] [Lost nine games to a broken arm in 2023]
|3:01
|6.7
|C/G Hunter Nourzad, Penn St. by way of Cornell (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 319 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 10⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. [Mtg. at Local Visit]
|3:01
|8.1
|G/C Christian Haynes, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-2½, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands.
|3:01
|8.4
|G/T Jordan Morgan, Arizona (Senior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [ACL tear in 2022, but played all of 2023]
|3:01
|7.6
|QB Jordan Travis, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 200 lbs. with 9” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Broken ankle in November]
|3:01
|7.8
|WR Brenden Rice, USC by way of Colorado (Junior). 6-2, 208 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 22 in March.
|3:01
|8.0
|WR Malik Washington, Virginia by way of Northwestern (RS Senior). 5-8⅛, 192 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|3:12
|7.8
|Slot CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (Junior). 5-11⅜, 179 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in October.
|3:12
|7.6
|CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest (RS Junior). 5-11⅞, 194 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March.
|3:12
|7.6
|SAF Jaden Hicks, Wash. St. (Junior). 6-1⅞, 211 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in August.
|3:12
|8.3
|NT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas (RS Senior). 6-4½, 366 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10⅛” hands.
|3:12
|7.4
|C/G Nick Samac, Michigan St. (RS Senior). 6-4, 307 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl]
|3:12
|7.4
|G/C Dominick Puni, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 323 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10” hands. Turned 24 in February.
|3:12
|6.5
|OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington (Junior). 6-5, 308 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22 years old.
|3:12
|7.8
|WR Jalen McMillan, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1, 197 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in December. [Mtg. at Combine]
|3:12
|8.5
|WR Devontez “Tez” Walker, N. Car. by way of Kent St. (Junior). 6-1½, 197 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.
|3:20
|STEELERS ROUND 3.a PICK (# 84 OVERALL)
|3:24
|7.5
|CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee (Senior). 6-1, 196 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|3:24
|7.6
|Slot CB D.J. James, Auburn by way of Oregon (RS Senior). 5-11⅝, 175 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅜” hands. Turned 23 in March.
|3:24
|7.6
|CB Elijah Jones, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6-1¾, 182 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 24 in January.
|3:24
|7.6
|Slot SAF/CB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0, 179 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March.
|3:24
|7.6
|Slot SAF/CB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0, 179 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March.
|3:24
|7.6
|DT Justin Eboigbe (ee-BOYG-bee), Alabama (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 297 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in April.
|3:24
|8.8
|EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-4¾, 259 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. Turned 23 in January. Top 10-15 talent on an all-teams board. [Old neck injury]
|3:24
|8.6
|EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn St. (Junior). 6-2⅞, 254 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 21 in January. Round 1 talent on an all-teams board.
|3:24
|9.2
|EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama (Junior). 6-2¾, 240 lbs. with amazing 34⅜” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Dinner] Top 10 talent on an all-teams board.
|3:24
|9.1
|EDGE Jared Verse, Florida St. by way of Albany (Junior). 6-3⅞, 254 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. Top 10-15 talent on an all-teams board.
|3:24
|7.8
|ILB Cedric Gray, N. Car. (Senior). 6-1½, 234 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in October.
|3:24
|6.6
|ILB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (Junior). 6-1⅛, 237 lbs. (244 at the Senior Bowl) with 33” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 21 in February.
|3:24
|6.8
|C/G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas (Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.
|3:24
|7.5
|T/G Kiran Amegadjie, Yale (Senior). 6-5, 323 lbs. with 36⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands.
|3:24
|7.5
|OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-5¾, 310 lbs. with 34⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turned 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit]
|3:24
|7.4
|OT Javon Foster, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5½, 313 lbs. with 34⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 24 in March.
|3:24
|7.6
|T/G Caedan Wallace, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6-4⅞, 314 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¾” hands. Turned 24 in April.
|3:24
|7.1
|WR Javon Baker, UCF by way of Alabama (Senior). 6-1⅜, 208 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 22 in February.
|3:35
|STEELERS ROUND 3.b PICK FROM PHI (# 98 OVERALL)
|4:01
|7.4
|CB M.J. Devonshire, Pitt (Senior). 5-10¾, 186 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Local Visit]
|4:01
|7.6
|CB Kalen King, Penn St. (Junior). 5-10, 189 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 21 in late January.
|4:01
|7.2
|CB Josh Newton, TCU by way of LA-Monroe (RS Senior). 5-10⅝, 190 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in September.
|4:01
|7.4
|CB Chau Smith-Wade, Wash. St. (RS Junior). 5-9¾, 185 lbs. with 29¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in September.
|4:01
|7.5
|SAF Tykee Smith, Georgia by way of W. Va. (RS Senior). 5-10, 202 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 23 in February.
|4:01
|8.4
|EDGE/DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon. (Senior). 6-3, 283 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in March. DeMarvin Leal 2.0.
|4:01
|7.3
|DT Gabe Hall, Baylor (RS Senior). 6-6, 291 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9½” hands.
|4:01
|7.3
|DT Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois (Junior). 6-3⅜, 296 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.
|4:01
|7.6
|EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas (RS Soph.). 6-4½, 240 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9¼” hands. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 3 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|8.0
|EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama (Senior). 6-3, 251 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|8.2
|EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah (Junior). 6-2⅛, 248 lbs. with 33” arms and 10½” hands. Turns 21 in April. Round 2 grade on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|8.3
|EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 247 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|8.1
|EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington (Junior). 6-3½, 245 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|6.7
|ILB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 233 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Combine]
|4:01
|7.6
|ILB Jaylan Ford, Texas (Senior). 6-2, 240 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9½” hands. 22, turns 23 in November.
|4:01
|6.7
|ILB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri by way of Florida (RS Senior). 6-1¾, 231 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. Turns 23 on draft Friday.
|4:01
|8.3
|OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas St. (Senior). 6-3¼, 322 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. Turns 23 in May. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|8.2
|G/T Brandon Coleman, TCU by way of JUCO (Senior). 6-4½, 313 lbs. with 34⅝” arms and enormous 10¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in June.
|4:01
|8.0
|G/T Delmar Glaze, Maryland (RS Junior). 6-4⅛, 315 lbs. with 34⅞” arms and 10¼” hands.
|4:01
|7.6
|OG Zak Zinter, Michigan (Senior). 6-6, 309 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23 as of April 17.
|4:01
|6.9
|OT Christian Jones, Texas (RS Senior). 6-5¼, 305 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10⅝” hands. Turns 24 in May.
|4:01
|7.5
|OT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma by way of Stanford (RS Senior). 6-5⅞, 313 lbs. with 35⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands. 23 years old.
|4:01
|8.0
|RB Trey Benson, Florida St. by way of Oregon (RS Junior). 6-0¼, 216 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Awful knee injury in 2020] Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|8.0
|RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas (Junior). 6-0⅜, 216 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 20, turns 21 in July. [ACL tear in November] Round 2 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:01
|7.3
|RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville by way of Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 221 lbs. with 30¾, arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]
|4:01
|6.8
|WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.
|4:01
|6.1
|WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice by way of Nebraska (RS Junior). 6-1¾, 202 lbs. with 29⅞” arms and 9 ½” hands. 22, turns 23 in April. [Mtg. at Visit]
|4:01
|7.5
|WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia (Senior). 6-1⅛, 195 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. Turned 22 in January. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Zoom Visit]
|4:12
|7.0
|QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee by way of Michigan (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 235 lbs. with 10¼” hands. Turned 24 in March.
|4:16
|7.0
|CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville by way of FSU (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 194 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands.
|4:16
|7.2
|CB Johnny Dixon, Penn St. by way of S. Car. (RS Senior). 5-10¾, 188 lbs. with 29½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|4:16
|6.9
|Slot CB Myles Harden, South Dakota (Senior). 5-10⅝” 195 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9½” hands. [Injury flag]
|4:16
|6.8
|CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0⅛, 190 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in February.
|4:16
|6.6
|DB Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (RS Junior). 5-10⅛, 209 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9” hands.
|4:16
|6.7
|SAF Evan Williams, Oregon by way of Fresno St. (RS Senior). 5-11¼, 200 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in July.
|4:16
|7.1
|DT Jaden Crumedy, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 301 lbs. with 33” arms and 10½” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. [Mtg. at Visit]
|4:16
|7.8
|NT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M (RS Senior). 6-1½, 326 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10” hands. 22 years old. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:16
|7.3
|DT/EDGE Leonard Taylor III, Miami (Junior). 6-3½, 303 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in May. Round 2 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:16
|6.6
|EDGE Nelson Ceaser, Houston (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 254 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.
|4:16
|6.5
|EDGE/DT Myles Cole, Texas Tech (RS Senior). 6-6, 278 lbs. with staggering 36⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turns 24 on April 29.
|4:16
|8.4
|EDGE/DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon. (Senior). 6-3, 283 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 23 in March. Round 2-3 grade on an all-teams board.
|4:16
|8.2
|EDGE/DT Darius Robinson, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 285 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. [Mtg. at Visit]
|4:16
|8.0
|EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 246 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10¾” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|4:16
|7.3
|EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 244 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.
|4:16
|7.1
|ILB Curtis Jacobs, Penn St. (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 241 lbs. with 31½” arms and 10¼” hands. Turned 22 in February.
|4:16
|7.6
|ILB Tyrice Knight, UTEP (RS Senior). 6-0½, 233 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands.
|4:16
|6.6
|SAF/Mack ILB James Williams, Miami (RS Soph). 6-4¼, 231 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 9½” hands. Turned 21 in February.
|4:16
|6.0
|C/G Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (RS Junior). 6-3⅞, 305 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¾” hands.
|4:16
|7.3
|C/G Matt Lee, Miami by way of Cent. Florida (Senior). 6-3⅝, 301 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl]
|4:16
|8.0
|G/T Isaiah Adams, Illinois (RS Senior). 6-4¼, 315 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in July.
|4:16
|7.5
|OG Sataoa Laumea, Utah (Junior). 6-4¼, 319 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:16
|7.7
|G KT Leveston, Kansas St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 326 lbs. with 34⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. 24, turns 25 in October.
|4:16
|7.8
|OG Christian Mahogany, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6-3⅜, 314 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:16
|7.2
|G/C Mason McCormick, S. Dak. St. (Senior). 6-4¼, 309 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Mtg. at Visit]
|4:16
|7.4
|G/T Matt Goncalves, Pitt (RS Senior). 6-6¼, 327 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Mtg. at Local Visit] [Lost all but 3 games to a foot injury in 2023]
|4:16
|7.8
|RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (Junior). 5-10½, 210 lbs. with 31½”arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 21 on in April. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|4:16
|8.0
|WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona (Senior). 5-8½, 165 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February.
|4:16
|7.4
|WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 190 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 23 in May.
|4:16
|7.5
|WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville (RS Junior). 5-11¾, 188 lbs. with 31” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in December.
|4:19
|STEELERS ROUND 4 PICK (# 119 OVERALL)
|5:01
|7.1
|Slot CB Shon Stephens, Ferris St. by way of JUCO, Penn St., and Purdue (Senior). 5-11, 173 lbs. Arm and hand size t/b/d. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit(?), Family]
|5:01
|FS/CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane (RS Senior). 6-0⅝, 204 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in October.
|5:01
|5.9
|DT Jordan Jefferson, LSU by way of WVU (Senior). 6-2¾, 313 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅞” hands.
|5:01
|7.0
|EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅜, 248 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Mtg. at Combine]
|5:01
|8.1
|EDGE/DT Marshawn Kneeland, W. Michigan (RS Junior). 6’3”, 267 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in July. Round 2 grade on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|7.1
|EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-2⅛, 249 lbs. with stubby 30¾” arms and 9¼” hands.
|5:01
|6.4
|EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington (RS Senior). 6-3, 244 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. [Achilles in 2021; post-season shoulder surgery]
|5:01
|Mack ILB Michael Barrett, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-11⅜, 233 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 8½” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.
|5:01
|6.3
|ILB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 235 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 24 in May.
|5:01
|6.6
|ILB Aaron Casey, Indiana (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 231 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in June.
|5:01
|6.6
|ILB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 234 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 9⅞” hands.
|5:01
|ILB Jackson Sirmon, Cal. by way of Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 235 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in April.
|5:01
|7.0
|C/G Kingsley Eguakun, Florida (RS Senior). 6-3½, 304 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10½” hands.
|5:01
|6.2
|C/G Nick Gargiulo, S. Carolina by way of Yale (Senior). 6-5⅜, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in July.
|5:01
|6.0
|C/G Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (RS Junior). 6-3⅞, 305 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¾” hands.
|5:01
|8.0
|RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (Junior). 6-1¼, 235 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands. Turned 20 (not a typo) in January. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|8.2
|RB Blake Corum, Michigan (Junior). 5-7¾, 205 lbs. with 28⅞” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. [Knee injury ended 2022] Round 3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|8.1
|RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame (Junior). 5-11⅜, 221 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10¼” hands. 20, turns 21 in September. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|RB Bucky Irving, Oregon (Junior). 5-9, 192 lbs. with 29½” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|6.5
|RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC (RS Junior). 5-8¾”, 220 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 23 in January. [ACL tear in 2020, unknown issue in 2023] Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|7.9
|RB Will Shipley, Clemson (Junior). 5-11, 206 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|8.0
|TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas (Junior). 6-3⅞, 245 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅛” hands. Turned 21 in March. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|7.7
|TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas St. (Junior). 6-3⅞, 250 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. Round 3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|7.6
|TE Cade Stover, Ohio St. (Senior). 6-3⅞, 247 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:01
|7.8
|WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama by way of Georgia (Senior). 6-0¼, 196 lbs. with 31” arms and 9⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Character flag]
|5:01
|6.7
|WR Ryan Flournoy, S.E. Missouri St. (Senior). 6-0¾, 202 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 10⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in October.
|5:01
|WR Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. St. (Senior). 5-10, 181 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|5:01
|WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois (RS Junior). 5-9¼, 182 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|5:16
|7.0
|Slot CB Daequan Hardy, Penn St. (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 179 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]
|5:16
|6.6
|CB DeCamerion Richardson, Miss. St. (Senior). 6-2¼, 188 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March.
|5:16
|6.7
|SS Dominque Hampton, Washington (Senior). 6-2⅜, 215 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10” hands.
|5:16
|6.5
|SS/RB Sione Vaki, Utah (RS Soph). 5-11⅜, 211 lbs. with 29½” arms and 9¼” hands.
|5:16
|6.7
|NT Tyler Davis, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-2, 301 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9¼” hands.
|5:16
|6.9
|NT Myles Murphy, N. Carolina (Senior). 6-4⅛, 309 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9¾” hands.
|5:16
|7.1
|Buck ILB Steele Chambers, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-0¾, 226 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in July.
|5:16
|Buck ILB Jordan Magee, Temple (Senior). 6-1⅜, 228 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands.
|5:16
|6.7
|Buck ILB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington (RS Senior). 6-0½, 236 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 24 in January. [Lost 2021 and 2022 to injuries]
|5:16
|7.0
|Buck ILB Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 233 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in August.
|5:16
|7.1
|C/G Drake Nugent, Michigan by way of Stanford (RS Senior). 6-1½, 298 lbs. with 33” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February.
|5:16
|6.4
|C/G Jacob Monk, Duke (RS Senior). 6-3, 308 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.
|5:16
|6.5
|T/G Garrett Greenfield, S. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6-5¾, 311 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9¾” hands.
|5:16
|6.8
|T/G Julian Pearl, Illinois (RS Senior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with 35⅛” arms and 10¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in October.
|5:16
|8.1
|RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall (Junior). 5-11¼, 206 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in February. [Ruptured biceps tendon at Senior Bowl]
|5:16
|7.1
|RB Cody Schrader, Missouri (Senior). 5-8½, 202 lbs. with 28⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in November. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:16
|7.2
|TE Jaheim Bell, Florida St. (Senior). 6-2, 241 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 4 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:16
|7.4
|TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 244 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9⅜” hands. 24 years old. Round 4-5 talent on an all-teams board.
|5:16
|6.8
|WR Anthony Gould, Oregon St. (Senior). 5-8⅜, 174 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 23 in April.
|5:16
|6.8
|WR Tahj Washington, USC (RS Senior). 5-9¾, 174 lbs. with 29⅛” arms and very 8⅜” hands. Turns 23 in May. [Mtg. at Visit]
|6:01
|7.2
|CB Willie Drew, Virginia St. by way of James Madison (RS Senior). 5-11⅝, 191 lbs. with 32” arms and 9½” hands.
|6:01
|6.4
|CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas (Senior). 6-1⅝, 185 lbs. with 30½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 22 in February.
|6:01
|6.3
|SAF Josh Proctor, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-1½, 100 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands. 24 years old.
|6:01
|7.3
|NT Khristian Boyd, N. Iowa (RS Senior). 6-2⅛”, 320 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Visit]
|6:01
|DT Zion Logue, Georgia (RS Senior). 6-5⅝, 314 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10” hands. [Mtg. at Pro Day]
|6:01
|EDGE/DT Jamree Kromah, James Madison (RS Senior). 6-3⅛, 271 lbs. with amazing 35¼” arms and 9¼” hands.
|6:01
|Mack ILB/SAF Jaylon Carlies, Missouri (Senior). 6-2⅜, 231 lbs. with 34⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.
|6:01
|6.5
|Nicklebacker Kalen DeLoach, Florida St. (Senior). 5-11½, 210 lbs. with 31½” arms and 8⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.
|6:01
|Mack ILB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅞, 236 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in June.
|6:01
|6.7
|ILB Darius Muasau, UCLA (Senior). 5-11⅞, 225 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. Turned 23 in February.
|6:01
|6.6
|Buck ILB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 29 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands.
|6:01
|6.3
|C/G Andrew Raym, Oklahoma (Senior). 6-4, 314 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10” hands. Turns 23 in May.
|6:01
|6.7
|C Charles Turner III, LSU (RS Senior). 6-3⅝, 303 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands.
|6:01
|7.1
|OG Javion Cohen, Miami by way of Alabama (RS Junior). 6-4⅜, 324 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅞” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board.
|6:01
|6.4
|OG LaDarius Henderson, Michigan (RS Senior). 6-4⅛, 309 lbs. with 35” arms and 10⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.
|6:01
|QB Gavin Hardison, UTEP (RS Senior). 6-1, 215 lbs. Hand size t/b/d. 23, turns 24 in May.
|6:01
|6.5
|QB Michael Pratt, Tulane (RS Junior). 6-2½, 217 lbs. with 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.
|6:01
|QB Austin Reed, W. Kentucky (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 220 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. Turned 24 in February.
|6:01
|7.4
|RB Ray Davis, Kentucky (Senior). 5-8⅜, 211 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. 24, turns 25 in November. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board.
|6:01
|7.4
|RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire (Senior). 5-9⅞, 206 lbs. with 29⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in December. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board.
|6:01
|TE Erick All, Iowa (Senior). 6-4⅜, 252 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [ACL tear in October] Round 4-6 talent on an all-teams board.
|6:01
|7.4
|TE Theo Johnson, Penn St. (Junior). 6-6⅛, 259 lbs. with 33” arms and 10¼” hands. Turned 23 in February. Round 4-6 talent on an all-teams board.
|6:01
|6.7
|WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross (Senior). 6-1⅜, 208 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl]
|6:01
|6.6
|WR Johnny Wilson, Florida St. by way of Arizona St. (RS Junior). 6-6⅛, 231 lbs. with amazing 35⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in April.
|6:02
|STEELERS ROUND 6.a PICK (# 178 OVERALL)
|6:16
|6.5
|SLOT CB Beanie Bishop, W. Va. (RS Junior). 5-9⅛, 180 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.
|6:16
|CB Carlton Johnson, Fresno St. (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 173 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8” hands.
|6:16
|6.0
|SAF Beau Brade, Maryland (Senior). 5-11¾, 208 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 10⅜” hands.
|6:16
|6.4
|FS Andre Sam, LSU (Senior). 5-10⅞, 191 lbs. with 30” arms and 9¼” hands. Will be 26 years old as a rookie.
|6:16
|DT Nate Pickering, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 300 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands.
|6:16
|ILB Jackson Mitchell, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 230 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 23 in January.
|6:16
|OT Travis Clayton, United Kingdom (No College Year). 6-7, 301 lbs. with 35” arms. [Mtg. at Visit]
|6:16
|6.5
|OT Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Senior). 6-8⅜” 313 lbs. with vinelike 35⅜” arms and 10¾” hands.
|6:16
|OT Jeremy Flax, Kentucky (Senior). 6-5½, 343 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9” hands.
|6:16
|6.1
|OT Travis Glover, Georgia St. (Senior). -6-6, 317 lbs. with 35½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in August. [Mtg. at Visit]
|6:16
|OT Zion Nelson, Miami (RS Junior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅞” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Ongoing knee injury]
|6:16
|6.0
|QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (RS Senior). 5-11, 208 lbs. with 9⅝” hands. Turned 24 in February.
|6:16
|6.5
|RB Jase McClellan, Alabama (Senior). 5-10⅜, 221 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 10¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board. [Injury history going back to H.S.]
|6:16
|WR David White Jr., W. Car. (Senior). 6-2⅛, 195 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands.
|6:19
|STEELERS ROUND 6.b PICK (# 195 OVERALL)
|7:01
|6.2
|CB Sheridan Jones, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-0, 190 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in October.
|7:01
|6.2
|DT Logan Lee, Iowa (RS Senior). 6-5⅜, 281 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10¼” hands. [Mtg. at Visit]
|7:01
|7.2
|NT Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 314 lbs. with amazing 35½” arms and 10⅜” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.
|7:01
|NT Justin Rogers, Auburn (Junior). 6-2½, 330 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands.
|7:01
|6.2
|EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss (RS Senior). 6-3, 260 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in September.
|7:01
|6.2
|EDGE/DT Eric Watts, U. Conn. (Senior). 6-5⅝, 274 lbs. with 35¾” arms and 9¾” hands.
|7:01
|6.4
|C/G Dylan McMahon, NC State (Senior). 6-3⅜, 300 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅜” hands.
|7:01
|6.3
|T/G Nathan Thomas, Louisiana (Senior). 6-5, 332 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in August.
|7:01
|QB Jason Bean, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-1, 215 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in June.
|7:01
|5.8
|QB Carter Bradley, S. Alabama by way of Toledo (RS Senior). 6-0⅜, 218 lbs. with 9⅜” hands. Turned 24 in March.
|7:01
|6.6
|QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 211 lbs. with 9¾” hands. 24, turns 25 in July.
|7:01
|6.4
|QB Devin Leary, Kentucky by way of N.C. State (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 215 lbs. with 9½” hands. 24, turns 25 in September. [Broken shin in 2020, torn pec in 2022]
|7:01
|QB Kedon Slovis, UCLA by way of Pitt & USC (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. 22, Turned 23 in April.
|7:01
|6.5
|RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss. (Senior). 5-7⅝, 201 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March.
|7:01
|6.4
|RB Dillon Johnson, Washington (Senior). 5-11⅝, 217 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Visit(?)]
|7:01
|6.3
|RB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (Senior). 5-11⅛, 209 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in November.
|7:01
|7.2
|TE AJ Barner, Michigan (Senior). 6-6, 251 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9” hands. Turns 22 in May. Round 5-7 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:01
|TE Jared Wiley, TCU (Senior). 6-6⅛, 249 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9½” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.
|7:01
|5.9
|WR Josh Cephus, UTSA (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 189 lbs. with 31” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in March.
|7:01
|6.4
|WR Jordan Whittington, Texas (Senior). 6-0⅝, 205 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turned 24 in February. [Mtg. at Pro Day]
|7:01
|7.5
|P Tory Taylor, Iowa (Senior). 6-3⅝, 229 lbs. 26, turns 27 in July.
|7:16
|6.0
|EDGE Grayson Murphy, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-2¼, 251 lbs. with stubby 30¾” arms and 9¼” hands.
|7:16
|Buck ILB Tatum Bethune, Florida St. (Senior). 5-11⅜, 233 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 8½” hands.
|7:16
|6.3
|ILB Omar Speights, LSU by way of Oregon St. (Junior). 6-0⅝, 225 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in March.
|7:16
|6.0
|C/G Will Putnam, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with 31” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in August.
|7:16
|WR Jalon Calhoun, Duke (RS Senior). 5-11, 177 lbs.
|7:16
|WR Corey Crooms, Minnesota by way of W. Mich. (RS Senior). 5-11, 185 lbs.
|7:16
|6.2
|P Ryan Rehkow (“Ree-Koh”), BYU (RS Junior). 6-4½, 204 lbs. 24 years old. Older because he did his Mormon mission thing from 2017-2019.
|7:90
|8.9
|DT Byron Murphy II, Texas. (Junior). 6-0½, 297 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. [Mtg. at Combine] Round 1 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:90
|8.6
|DT Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, Illinois. (Junior). 6-2, 304 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 1 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:92
|7.8
|DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio St. (RS Soph). 6-2¾, 290 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10” hands. 20, turns 21 in June. Round 1-2 talent on an all-teams Board.
|7:93
|8.1
|DT/EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅝, 292 lbs. with stubby 31” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 24 in January. [Mtg. at Visit] Round 2 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:95
|7.6
|DT DeWayne Carter, Duke (RS Senior). 6-2⅜, 302 lbs. with 33” arms and 10¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in December. Round 3-4 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:95
|7.6
|DT Mekhi Wingo, LSU (Junior). 6-0¼” 284 lbs. with 32” arms and 9¼” hands. 21 as of April 17. Round 4-5 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:96
|6.2
|DT Marcus Harris, Auburn (Senior). 6-2⅜, 286 lbs. with 32” arms and 9⅝” hands. Round 4 talent on an all-teams board.
|7:97
|DT Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati (RS Senior). 6-1¼” 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¾” hands.
|7:98
|DT Jordan Miller, SMU (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 304 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands.