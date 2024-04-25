Pavelle: Pittsburgh Steelers Big Board (Skinny Version)

1:01 9.7 OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-8⅝, 321 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands.

1:01 8.8 QB Drake Maye, N. Car. (Junior). 6-4⅜, 223 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in August.

1:01 9.8 QB Caleb Williams, USC (Junior). 6-1⅛, 214 lbs. with 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in November.

1:05 8.7 QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (RS Senior). 6-4, 210 lbs. with 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in December.

1:05 9.8 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Junior). 6-3¼, 209 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August.

1:05 9.6 WR Malik Nabers, LSU (Junior). 6-0, 200 lbs. Arms and hands t/b/d. 20, turns 21 in July.

1:05 9.2 WR Rome Odunze, Washington (RS Junior). 6-2⅞, 212 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]

1:10 9.0 OT Olu Fashanu, Penn. St. (Junior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with 34” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in December.

1:10 8.8 OT JC Latham, Alabama (Junior). 6-5¼” 342 lbs. with 35⅛” arms and 11” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine]

1:15 8.5 CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (RS Soph.). 5-11¾, 189 lbs. with 3⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. 20, turns 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine, Dinner]

1:15 8.6 CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (RS Junior). 6-0⅜, 195 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in July.

1:15 8.8 C/G/T Graham Barton, Duke (Senior). 6-5⅜, 313 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit]

1:15 8.5 T/G/C Troy Fautanu, Washington (RS Senior). 6-4, 317 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit]

1:15 8.9 T/G Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. (RS Junior). 6-5¾, 324 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in April. [Mtg. at Visit]

1:15 9.1 OT Amarius Mims, Georgia (Junior). 6-7¾, 340 lbs. with 36⅛” arms and 11¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in October [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit] [Ankle during 2023, hamstring at the Combine]

1:20 STEELERS ROUND 1 PICK

1:20 8.7 CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Junior). 6-1, 203 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit]

1:20 8.7 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (Junior). 5-11½, 100 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in September. [Mtg. at Combine, Dinner]

1:20 8.8 CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson (Junior). 6-1⅜, 173 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 20, turns 21 in August. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit]

1:20 8.6 QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Junior). 6-2½, 219 lbs. with 9” hands. Turned 21 in January.

1:20 8.8 WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Junior). 6-2⅞” 209 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine]

1:25 8.5 C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (Junior). 6-3¼, 328 lbs. (down from 334 at the Senior Bowl) with 32¼” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Visit]

1:25 8.5 OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma (Junior). 6-7⅛, 328 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 10” hands. 21, turns 22 in June. [Mtg. at Visit]

1:25 8.5 QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼. 216 lbs. with 10⅜” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Extensive injury history] [Mtg. at Visit(?)]

1:25 8.4 WR Adonai “AD” Mitchell, Texas by way of Georgia (Junior). 6-2¼, 205 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day, Visit]

2:01 8.3 CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (RS Junior). 5-11⅜, 183 lbs. with 32” arms and 8½” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.

2:01 8.1 C/G Zach Frazier, WVU (Junior). 6-3, 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [Mtg. at Local Visit]

2:01 8.5 OT Patrick Paul, Houston (RS Junior). 6-7½, 331 lbs. with absurd 36¼” arms and relatively 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.

2:01 8.3 OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU by way of Oregon (Soph). 6-4⅝, 326 lbs. With 34¼” arms and 10⅝” hands. Turned 21 in January.

2:01 8.5 QB Bo Nix, Oregon (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with 10⅛” hands. Turned 24 in February.

2:01 9.0 WR Keon Coleman, Florida St. (Junior). 6-3¼, 213 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turns 21 in May. [Mtg. at Combine]

2:01 8.0 WR Xavier Legette, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6-1, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Mtg. at Visit]

2:12 7.9 WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia (Junior). 5-11⅝, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit(?)] [Lots of almost-major injuries]

2:12 7.9 WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 193 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit]

2:12 8.1 WR Ja’Lynn (“JAY-lin”) Polk, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 203 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in April.

2:12 8.1 WR Roman Wilson, Michigan (Senior). 5-10½, 186 lbs. with 30¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Senior Bowl, Pro Day]

2:19 STEELERS ROUND 2 PICK (# 51 OVERALL)

2:24 8.0 CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (Junior). 5-11¼, 186 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 21 in January. [Mtg. at Combine]

2:24 7.7 Slot CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 182 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. 23, turns 24 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day]

2:24 8.3 SAF Javon Bullard, Georgia (Junior). 5-10½, 191 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in September.

2:24 8.3 FS Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Junior). 5-11¼, 203 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¾” hands.

2:24 8.2 SS Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (RS Senior). 6-2, 210 lbs. with 32” arms and 9” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]

2:24 7.6 ILB Junior Colson, Michigan (Senior). 6-2¼, 238 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit]

2:24 8.2 ILB Payton Wilson, NC State (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 237 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in April. [Mtg. at Visit] [Extensive Injury history]

2:24 8.2 C/G Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia (RS Junior). 6-4⅛, 300 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9½” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day]

2:24 8.0 WR Malachi Corley, W. Kentucky (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 215 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in March. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit]

2:24 8.3 WR Troy Franklin, Oregon (Junior). 6-1⅞, 176 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. Turned 21 in February. [Mtg. at Combine]

2:24 8.3 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (Junior). 5-11, 165 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 8¾” hands. 20, turns 21 in April. [Mtg. at Combine]

3:01 7.7 CB Renardo Green, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 186 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. 22 years old.

3:01 7.8 CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon by way of Alabama & Junior Coll. (Senior). 6-3¾, 194 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in August.

3:01 7.7 CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-3, 202 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in December.

3:01 8.0 CB Jarrian Jones, Florida St. (RS Senior). 5-11⅞, 190 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 23 in May.

3:01 7.6 Slot CB Max Melton, Rutgers (RS Junior). 5-11⅛, 187 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in April.

3:01 7.8 Slot CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky (RS Soph.). 5-10¾, 190 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8¾” hands. [Mtg. at Visit]

3:01 8.0 CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa St. (Senior). 6-0⅞, 189 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in March.

3:01 8.1 SAF Cole Bishop, Utah (Senior). 6-2, 206 lbs. with 29¾” arms and 9½” hands.

3:01 7.9 FS Calen Bullock, USC (Junior). 6-2, 188 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. 20, turns 21 on April 30. [Mtg. at Combine]

3:01 7.9 SAF Kitan Oladapo, Oregon St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 216 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in October.

3:01 7.6 DT/EDGE Kris Jenkins, Michigan. (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 200 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in October.

3:01 7.8 DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (Senior). 6-4, 294 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in October. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day]

3:01 8.0 DT Maason Smith, LSU (RS Soph). 6-5⅛, 306 lbs. with (no kidding) 35” arms and 8½” hands. 21, turns 22 in October. [Mtg. at Visit]

3:01 8.3 Mack ILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson (Junior). 6-0, 230 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9¼” hands. 21, turns 22 in December. [Mtg. at Combine, Pro Day] [Lost nine games to a broken arm in 2023]

3:01 6.7 C/G Hunter Nourzad, Penn St. by way of Cornell (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 319 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 10⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November. [Mtg. at Local Visit]

3:01 8.4 G/T Jordan Morgan, Arizona (Senior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [ACL tear in 2022, but played all of 2023]

3:01 7.6 QB Jordan Travis, Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 200 lbs. with 9” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Broken ankle in November]

3:01 7.8 WR Brenden Rice, USC by way of Colorado (Junior). 6-2, 208 lbs. with 33” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 22 in March.

3:01 8.0 WR Malik Washington, Virginia by way of Northwestern (RS Senior). 5-8⅛, 192 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January.

3:12 7.8 Slot CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (Junior). 5-11⅜, 179 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in October.

3:12 7.6 CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest (RS Junior). 5-11⅞, 194 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March.

3:12 7.6 SAF Jaden Hicks, Wash. St. (Junior). 6-1⅞, 211 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 21, turns 22 in August.

3:12 7.4 C/G Nick Samac, Michigan St. (RS Senior). 6-4, 307 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in August. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl]

3:12 7.4 G/C Dominick Puni, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 323 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10” hands. Turned 24 in February.

3:12 6.5 OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington (Junior). 6-5, 308 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22 years old.

3:12 7.8 WR Jalen McMillan, Washington (RS Junior). 6-1, 197 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in December. [Mtg. at Combine]

3:12 8.5 WR Devontez “Tez” Walker, N. Car. by way of Kent St. (Junior). 6-1½, 197 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.

3:20 STEELERS ROUND 3.a PICK (# 84 OVERALL)

3:24 7.5 CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee (Senior). 6-1, 196 lbs. with 30⅞” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in January.

3:24 7.6 Slot CB D.J. James, Auburn by way of Oregon (RS Senior). 5-11⅝, 175 lbs. with 31” arms and 8⅜” hands. Turned 23 in March.

3:24 7.6 CB Elijah Jones, Boston Coll. (RS Senior). 6-1¾, 182 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 24 in January.

3:24 7.6 Slot SAF/CB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0, 179 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March.

3:24 7.6 DT Justin Eboigbe (ee-BOYG-bee), Alabama (RS Senior). 6-4⅜, 297 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in April.

3:24 7.8 ILB Cedric Gray, N. Car. (Senior). 6-1½, 234 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9” hands. 21, turns 22 in October.

3:24 6.6 ILB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (Junior). 6-1⅛, 237 lbs. (244 at the Senior Bowl) with 33” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 21 in February.

3:24 6.8 C/G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas (Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.

3:24 7.5 T/G Kiran Amegadjie, Yale (Senior). 6-5, 323 lbs. with 36⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands.

3:24 7.5 OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame (Junior). 6-5¾, 310 lbs. with 34⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turned 21 in March. [Mtg. at Combine, Visit]

3:24 7.4 OT Javon Foster, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5½, 313 lbs. with 34⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 24 in March.

3:24 7.6 T/G Caedan Wallace, Penn St. (RS Senior). 6-4⅞, 314 lbs. with 34” arms and 10¾” hands. Turned 24 in April.

3:24 7.1 WR Javon Baker, UCF by way of Alabama (Senior). 6-1⅜, 208 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9⅝” hands. Turned 22 in February.

3:35 STEELERS ROUND 3.b PICK FROM PHI (# 98 OVERALL)

4:01 7.4 CB M.J. Devonshire, Pitt (Senior). 5-10¾, 186 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [Mtg. at Local Visit]

4:01 7.6 CB Kalen King, Penn St. (Junior). 5-10, 189 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 21 in late January.

4:01 7.2 CB Josh Newton, TCU by way of LA-Monroe (RS Senior). 5-10⅝, 190 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in September.

4:01 7.4 CB Chau Smith-Wade, Wash. St. (RS Junior). 5-9¾, 185 lbs. with 29¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 21, turns 22 in September.

4:01 7.5 SAF Tykee Smith, Georgia by way of W. Va. (RS Senior). 5-10, 202 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 23 in February.

4:01 8.4 EDGE/DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon. (Senior). 6-3, 283 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in March. DeMarvin Leal 2.0.

4:01 7.3 DT Gabe Hall, Baylor (RS Senior). 6-6, 291 lbs. with 34½” arms and 9½” hands.

4:01 7.3 DT Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois (Junior). 6-3⅜, 296 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.

4:01 6.7 ILB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-2, 233 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in November. [Mtg. at Combine]

4:01 7.6 ILB Jaylan Ford, Texas (Senior). 6-2, 240 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9½” hands. 22, turns 23 in November.

4:01 6.7 ILB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri by way of Florida (RS Senior). 6-1¾, 231 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 8¾” hands. Turns 23 on draft Friday.

4:01 8.2 G/T Brandon Coleman, TCU by way of JUCO (Senior). 6-4½, 313 lbs. with 34⅝” arms and enormous 10¾” hands. 21, turns 22 in June.

4:01 7.6 OG Zak Zinter, Michigan (Senior). 6-6, 309 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23 as of April 17.

4:01 6.9 OT Christian Jones, Texas (RS Senior). 6-5¼, 305 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10⅝” hands. Turns 24 in May.

4:01 7.5 OT Walter Rouse, Oklahoma by way of Stanford (RS Senior). 6-5⅞, 313 lbs. with 35⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands. 23 years old.

4:01 7.3 RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville by way of Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 221 lbs. with 30¾, arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]

4:01 6.8 WR Cornelius Johnson, Michigan (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 212 lbs. with 31⅞” arms and 8⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.

4:01 6.1 WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice by way of Nebraska (RS Junior). 6-1¾, 202 lbs. with 29⅞” arms and 9 ½” hands. 22, turns 23 in April. [Mtg. at Visit]

4:01 7.5 WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia (Senior). 6-1⅛, 195 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. Turned 22 in January. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Zoom Visit]

4:12 7.0 QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee by way of Michigan (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 235 lbs. with 10¼” hands. Turned 24 in March.

4:16 7.0 CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville by way of FSU (RS Senior). 5-10⅜, 194 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9” hands.

4:16 7.2 CB Johnny Dixon, Penn St. by way of S. Car. (RS Senior). 5-10¾, 188 lbs. with 29½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in January.

4:16 6.9 Slot CB Myles Harden, South Dakota (Senior). 5-10⅝” 195 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9½” hands. [Injury flag]

4:16 6.8 CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (RS Senior). 6-0⅛, 190 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 8½” hands. Turned 23 in February.

4:16 6.6 DB Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (RS Junior). 5-10⅛, 209 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9” hands.

4:16 6.7 SAF Evan Williams, Oregon by way of Fresno St. (RS Senior). 5-11¼, 200 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in July.

4:16 7.1 DT Jaden Crumedy, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 301 lbs. with 33” arms and 10½” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. [Mtg. at Visit]

4:16 6.6 EDGE Nelson Ceaser, Houston (RS Junior). 6-2¾, 254 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 10¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.

4:16 6.5 EDGE/DT Myles Cole, Texas Tech (RS Senior). 6-6, 278 lbs. with staggering 36⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. Turns 24 on April 29.

4:16 8.2 EDGE/DT Darius Robinson, Missouri (RS Senior). 6-5⅛, 285 lbs. with 34½” arms and 10⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. [Mtg. at Visit]

4:16 8.0 EDGE Javon Solomon, Troy (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 246 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10¾” hands. Turned 23 in January.

4:16 7.3 EDGE Xavier Thomas, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 244 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.

4:16 7.1 ILB Curtis Jacobs, Penn St. (RS Junior). 6-1⅜, 241 lbs. with 31½” arms and 10¼” hands. Turned 22 in February.

4:16 7.6 ILB Tyrice Knight, UTEP (RS Senior). 6-0½, 233 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9⅜” hands.

4:16 6.6 SAF/Mack ILB James Williams, Miami (RS Soph). 6-4¼, 231 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 9½” hands. Turned 21 in February.

4:16 7.3 C/G Matt Lee, Miami by way of Cent. Florida (Senior). 6-3⅝, 301 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl]

4:16 8.0 G/T Isaiah Adams, Illinois (RS Senior). 6-4¼, 315 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in July.

4:16 7.7 G KT Leveston, Kansas St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 326 lbs. with 34⅜” arms and 9⅞” hands. 24, turns 25 in October.

4:16 7.2 G/C Mason McCormick, S. Dak. St. (Senior). 6-4¼, 309 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Mtg. at Visit]

4:16 7.4 G/T Matt Goncalves, Pitt (RS Senior). 6-6¼, 327 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Mtg. at Local Visit] [Lost all but 3 games to a foot injury in 2023]

4:16 8.0 WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona (Senior). 5-8½, 165 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February.

4:16 7.4 WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 190 lbs. with 29¼” arms and 8½” hands. Turns 23 in May.

4:16 7.5 WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville (RS Junior). 5-11¾, 188 lbs. with 31” arms and 8¾” hands. 23, turns 24 in December.

4:19 STEELERS ROUND 4 PICK (# 119 OVERALL)

5:01 7.1 Slot CB Shon Stephens, Ferris St. by way of JUCO, Penn St., and Purdue (Senior). 5-11, 173 lbs. Arm and hand size t/b/d. [Mtg. at Pro Day, Visit(?), Family]

5:01 FS/CB Jarius Monroe, Tulane (RS Senior). 6-0⅝, 204 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 8⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in October.

5:01 5.9 DT Jordan Jefferson, LSU by way of WVU (Senior). 6-2¾, 313 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9⅞” hands.

5:01 7.0 EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅜, 248 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turns 24 in May. [Mtg. at Combine]

5:01 7.1 EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-2⅛, 249 lbs. with stubby 30¾” arms and 9¼” hands.

5:01 6.4 EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington (RS Senior). 6-3, 244 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and 10⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in July. [Achilles in 2021; post-season shoulder surgery]

5:01 Mack ILB Michael Barrett, Michigan (RS Senior). 5-11⅜, 233 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 8½” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.

5:01 6.3 ILB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 235 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9¾” hands. Turns 24 in May.

5:01 6.6 ILB Aaron Casey, Indiana (RS Senior). 6-0⅞, 231 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in June.

5:01 6.6 ILB Marist Liufau, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 234 lbs. with 34¼” arms and 9⅞” hands.

5:01 ILB Jackson Sirmon, Cal. by way of Washington (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 235 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in April.

5:01 6.2 C/G Nick Gargiulo, S. Carolina by way of Yale (Senior). 6-5⅜, 318 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 10⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in July.

5:01 RB Bucky Irving, Oregon (Junior). 5-9, 192 lbs. with 29½” arms and 9½” hands. 21, turns 22 in August. Round 2-3 talent on an all-teams board.

5:01 7.8 WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama by way of Georgia (Senior). 6-0¼, 196 lbs. with 31” arms and 9⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Character flag]

5:01 6.7 WR Ryan Flournoy, S.E. Missouri St. (Senior). 6-0¾, 202 lbs. with 31⅝” arms and 10⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in October.

5:01 WR Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. St. (Senior). 5-10, 181 lbs. with 30⅝” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January.

5:01 WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois (RS Junior). 5-9¼, 182 lbs. with 30⅛” arms and 9⅛” hands. Turned 23 in January.

5:16 7.0 Slot CB Daequan Hardy, Penn St. (RS Senior). 5-9⅜, 179 lbs. with 30” arms and 8⅛” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Combine]

5:16 6.6 CB DeCamerion Richardson, Miss. St. (Senior). 6-2¼, 188 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 23 in March.

5:16 6.7 SS Dominque Hampton, Washington (Senior). 6-2⅜, 215 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10” hands.

5:16 6.7 NT Tyler Davis, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-2, 301 lbs. with 31⅜” arms and 9¼” hands.

5:16 6.9 NT Myles Murphy, N. Carolina (Senior). 6-4⅛, 309 lbs. with 33⅞” arms and 9¾” hands.

5:16 7.1 Buck ILB Steele Chambers, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-0¾, 226 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9¼” hands. 23, turns 24 in July.

5:16 Buck ILB Jordan Magee, Temple (Senior). 6-1⅜, 228 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands.

5:16 6.7 Buck ILB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington (RS Senior). 6-0½, 236 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9¼” hands. Turned 24 in January. [Lost 2021 and 2022 to injuries]

5:16 7.0 Buck ILB Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 233 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. 23, turns 24 in August.

5:16 7.1 C/G Drake Nugent, Michigan by way of Stanford (RS Senior). 6-1½, 298 lbs. with 33” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in February.

5:16 6.4 C/G Jacob Monk, Duke (RS Senior). 6-3, 308 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in June.

5:16 6.8 T/G Julian Pearl, Illinois (RS Senior). 6-6, 312 lbs. with 35⅛” arms and 10¼” hands. 24, turns 25 in October.

5:16 8.1 RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall (Junior). 5-11¼, 206 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 23 in February. [Ruptured biceps tendon at Senior Bowl]

5:16 6.8 WR Anthony Gould, Oregon St. (Senior). 5-8⅜, 174 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8⅞” hands. Turned 23 in April.

5:16 6.8 WR Tahj Washington, USC (RS Senior). 5-9¾, 174 lbs. with 29⅛” arms and very 8⅜” hands. Turns 23 in May. [Mtg. at Visit]

6:01 6.4 CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas (Senior). 6-1⅝, 185 lbs. with 30½” arms and 8⅝” hands. Turned 22 in February.

6:01 6.3 SAF Josh Proctor, Ohio St. (RS Senior). 6-1½, 100 lbs. with 32” arms and 8¾” hands. 24 years old.

6:01 7.3 NT Khristian Boyd, N. Iowa (RS Senior). 6-2⅛”, 320 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. [Mtg. at Visit]

6:01 DT Zion Logue, Georgia (RS Senior). 6-5⅝, 314 lbs. with 33½” arms and 10” hands. [Mtg. at Pro Day]

6:01 EDGE/DT Jamree Kromah, James Madison (RS Senior). 6-3⅛, 271 lbs. with amazing 35¼” arms and 9¼” hands.

6:01 Mack ILB/SAF Jaylon Carlies, Missouri (Senior). 6-2⅜, 231 lbs. with 34⅛” arms and 9⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.

6:01 6.5 Nicklebacker Kalen DeLoach, Florida St. (Senior). 5-11½, 210 lbs. with 31½” arms and 8⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.

6:01 Mack ILB Jontrey Hunter, Georgia St. (RS Senior). 6-1⅞, 236 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9” hands. 23, turns 24 in June.

6:01 6.7 ILB Darius Muasau, UCLA (Senior). 5-11⅞, 225 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9½” hands. Turned 23 in February.

6:01 6.6 Buck ILB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin (RS Senior). 6-0, 29 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 9⅜” hands.

6:01 6.3 C/G Andrew Raym, Oklahoma (Senior). 6-4, 314 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10” hands. Turns 23 in May.

6:01 6.7 C Charles Turner III, LSU (RS Senior). 6-3⅝, 303 lbs. with 34” arms and 9⅜” hands.

6:01 6.4 OG LaDarius Henderson, Michigan (RS Senior). 6-4⅛, 309 lbs. with 35” arms and 10⅝” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.

6:01 QB Gavin Hardison, UTEP (RS Senior). 6-1, 215 lbs. Hand size t/b/d. 23, turns 24 in May.

6:01 6.5 QB Michael Pratt, Tulane (RS Junior). 6-2½, 217 lbs. with 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in September.

6:01 QB Austin Reed, W. Kentucky (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 220 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. Turned 24 in February.

6:01 TE Erick All, Iowa (Senior). 6-4⅜, 252 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands. 23, turns 24 in September. [ACL tear in October] Round 4-6 talent on an all-teams board.

6:01 6.7 WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross (Senior). 6-1⅜, 208 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 9⅞” hands. 22, turns 23 in September. [Mtg. at Shrine Bowl]

6:01 6.6 WR Johnny Wilson, Florida St. by way of Arizona St. (RS Junior). 6-6⅛, 231 lbs. with amazing 35⅜” arms and 10” hands. 22, turns 23 in April.

6:02 STEELERS ROUND 6.a PICK (# 178 OVERALL)

6:16 6.5 SLOT CB Beanie Bishop, W. Va. (RS Junior). 5-9⅛, 180 lbs. with 30¾” arms and 9⅜” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.

6:16 CB Carlton Johnson, Fresno St. (RS Junior). 5-10⅝, 173 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 8” hands.

6:16 6.0 SAF Beau Brade, Maryland (Senior). 5-11¾, 208 lbs. with 31⅛” arms and 10⅜” hands.

6:16 6.4 FS Andre Sam, LSU (Senior). 5-10⅞, 191 lbs. with 30” arms and 9¼” hands. Will be 26 years old as a rookie.

6:16 DT Nate Pickering, Miss. St. (RS Senior). 6-2¾, 300 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands.

6:16 ILB Jackson Mitchell, U. Conn. (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 230 lbs. with 30½” arms and 9⅜” hands. Turned 23 in January.

6:16 OT Travis Clayton, United Kingdom (No College Year). 6-7, 301 lbs. with 35” arms. [Mtg. at Visit]

6:16 6.5 OT Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Senior). 6-8⅜” 313 lbs. with vinelike 35⅜” arms and 10¾” hands.

6:16 OT Jeremy Flax, Kentucky (Senior). 6-5½, 343 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 9” hands.

6:16 6.1 OT Travis Glover, Georgia St. (Senior). -6-6, 317 lbs. with 35½” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in August. [Mtg. at Visit]

6:16 OT Zion Nelson, Miami (RS Junior). 6-5, 311 lbs. with 32⅞” arms and 10⅞” hands. Turned 23 in January. [Ongoing knee injury]

6:16 6.0 QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (RS Senior). 5-11, 208 lbs. with 9⅝” hands. Turned 24 in February.

6:16 WR David White Jr., W. Car. (Senior). 6-2⅛, 195 lbs. with 31½” arms and 9⅜” hands.

6:19 STEELERS ROUND 6.b PICK (# 195 OVERALL)

7:01 6.2 CB Sheridan Jones, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-0, 190 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 9⅝” hands. 23, turns 24 in October.

7:01 6.2 DT Logan Lee, Iowa (RS Senior). 6-5⅜, 281 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 10¼” hands. [Mtg. at Visit]

7:01 7.2 NT Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida St. (RS Senior). 6-3⅞, 314 lbs. with amazing 35½” arms and 10⅜” hands. 24, turns 25 in December.

7:01 NT Justin Rogers, Auburn (Junior). 6-2½, 330 lbs. with 33” arms and 10⅛” hands.

7:01 6.2 EDGE Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss (RS Senior). 6-3, 260 lbs. with 33½” arms and 9⅝” hands. 21, turns 22 in September.

7:01 6.4 C/G Dylan McMahon, NC State (Senior). 6-3⅜, 300 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅜” hands.

7:01 6.3 T/G Nathan Thomas, Louisiana (Senior). 6-5, 332 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10¾” hands. 22, turns 23 in August.

7:01 QB Jason Bean, Kansas (RS Senior). 6-1, 215 lbs. with 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in June.

7:01 5.8 QB Carter Bradley, S. Alabama by way of Toledo (RS Senior). 6-0⅜, 218 lbs. with 9⅜” hands. Turned 24 in March.

7:01 6.6 QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (RS Senior). 6-1⅛, 211 lbs. with 9¾” hands. 24, turns 25 in July.

7:01 6.4 QB Devin Leary, Kentucky by way of N.C. State (RS Senior). 6-1¼, 215 lbs. with 9½” hands. 24, turns 25 in September. [Broken shin in 2020, torn pec in 2022]

7:01 QB Kedon Slovis, UCLA by way of Pitt & USC (RS Senior). 6-2⅛, 214 lbs. with 9⅞” hands. 22, Turned 23 in April.

7:01 6.5 RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss. (Senior). 5-7⅝, 201 lbs. with 29⅝” arms and 8¼” hands. Turned 22 in March.

7:01 6.4 RB Dillon Johnson, Washington (Senior). 5-11⅝, 217 lbs. with 30” arms and 9⅜” hands. 22, turns 23 in June. [Mtg. at Visit(?)]

7:01 6.3 RB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue (Senior). 5-11⅛, 209 lbs. with 31¾” arms and 9⅛” hands. 24, turns 25 in November.

7:01 TE Jared Wiley, TCU (Senior). 6-6⅛, 249 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9½” hands. 23, turns 24 in November.

7:01 5.9 WR Josh Cephus, UTSA (RS Senior). 6-2¼, 189 lbs. with 31” arms and 9” hands. Turned 23 in March.

7:01 6.4 WR Jordan Whittington, Texas (Senior). 6-0⅝, 205 lbs. with 30⅜” arms and 10” hands. Turned 24 in February. [Mtg. at Pro Day]

7:01 7.5 P Tory Taylor, Iowa (Senior). 6-3⅝, 229 lbs. 26, turns 27 in July.

7:16 6.0 EDGE Grayson Murphy, UCLA (RS Junior). 6-2¼, 251 lbs. with stubby 30¾” arms and 9¼” hands.

7:16 Buck ILB Tatum Bethune, Florida St. (Senior). 5-11⅜, 233 lbs. with 32⅛” arms and 8½” hands.

7:16 6.3 ILB Omar Speights, LSU by way of Oregon St. (Junior). 6-0⅝, 225 lbs. with 31¼” arms and 9¼” hands. 22, turns 23 in March.

7:16 6.0 C/G Will Putnam, Clemson (RS Senior). 6-4½, 301 lbs. with 31” arms and 9⅜” hands. 23, turns 24 in August.

7:16 WR Jalon Calhoun, Duke (RS Senior). 5-11, 177 lbs.

7:16 WR Corey Crooms, Minnesota by way of W. Mich. (RS Senior). 5-11, 185 lbs.

7:16 6.2 P Ryan Rehkow (“Ree-Koh”), BYU (RS Junior). 6-4½, 204 lbs. 24 years old. Older because he did his Mormon mission thing from 2017-2019.

7:97 DT Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati (RS Senior). 6-1¼” 313 lbs. with 32¼” arms and 9¾” hands.