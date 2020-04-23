NFL Draft

2020 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

Today is the day. Sort of. Pittsburgh will be sitting out the first round (don’t expect them to trade up) but Thursday kicks off the 2020 NFL Draft. Working under unusual circumstances, I know, but the outcome is the same. A new draft class for us to evaluate and help the Pittsburgh Steelers get over the hump this season.

And we’re here to make sure you’re as informed as possible these next few days. Information is unfortunately not quite as available this season but here’s every piece of information you’d want to know.

Here’s a list of players we know they met with, informally or formally, at the Combine. 16 in total.

Combine Interviews/Meetings 

Cam Akers/RB Florida State
Zack Moss/RB Utah
Jalen Raegor/WR TCU
Albert Okwuegbunam/TE Missouri
Curtis Weaver/OLB Boise State
Josh Uche/OLB Michigan (informal)
Darrell Taylor/Tennessee
Khaleke Hudson/ILB Michigan (informal)
Ross Blacklock/DT TCU
Colton McKivitz/T WVU (informal)
Lloyd Cushenberry/C LSU (informal)
Cameron Dantzler/CB Missispis State
Jaylon Johnson/CB Utah
Amik Robertson/CB  Louisiana Tech (formal)
Brandon Jones/S Texas

There were no in-person pre-draft visits this year. The Steelers conducted 37 FaceTime interviews – we’re aware of six of them – and we know a couple others that were scheduled to have private visits or plans to come in for a visit.

Private Visits

Ezra Cleveland/OT Boise State
Kevin Dotson/OG UL-Lafayette

FaceTime

Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin
Darrynton Evans/RB Appalachian State
Evan Weaver/ILB California
Shaun Bradley/ILB Temple
AJ Green/CB Oklahoma State
Dehonta Hayes/S Eastern Washington

Pro Days

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended just one Pro Day before everything was shut down. They attended Clemson’s workout and had dinner with LB/S Tanner Muse.

Here’s a list of other places scouts were at before the coronavirus cancellations. I’ll list the schools below and you can see the detailed breakdown in the link above.

Miami (OH)
Kansas State
Kansas
Auburn
Illinois
Northwestern
Clemson

What They Look For Studies 

One of our favorite studies of the year. Here’s the list of players who checked every box.

Michael Pittman Jr/WR USC
Freddie Swain/WR Florida
AJ Dillon/RB Boston College
Sewo Oloniula/RB TCU
Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin
John Simpson/OG Clemson
Robert Windsor/DE Penn State
Michael Ojemudia/CB Iowa

A link to each position group we examined:

Running Back
Tight End
Wide Receiver
Interior Offensive Linemen
Defensive End
Outside Linebacker
Cornerback

Mock Draft

Here’s the mock drafts our team’s made over the last week. Which one of us will come out looking smartest?

Scott Pavelle
Josh Carney
Tom Mead
Daniel Valente
Dave Bryan
Alex Kozora 

Media Reports

Not much to go off of. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are high on Temple C/G Matt Hennessy and Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith.

Gil Brandt Top 150

Dave Bryan checks out Gil Brandt’s strong success when it comes to predicting the first three rounds of the draft. Here’s Brandt’s Top 150. 

Podcasts

Some draft-filled episodes of the Terrible Podcast worth checking out.

Defensive Overview (April 22nd)
Offensive Overview (April 20th)
Dave-Te’ Episode (April 10th)

Player Profiles

Our team did a fantastic job this season compiling player profiles on nearly 200 prospects. Here’s the table of everyone we’ve written about.

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles
WR Joe Reed RB J.K. Dobbins TE Brycen Hopkins DT Neville Gallimore WR Collin Johnson
S Brandon Jones IOL Nick Harris TE Jared Pinkney EDGE Terrell Lewis WR Stephen Sullivan
QB Jalen Hurts CB Bryce Hall SS Jared Mayden TE Cole Kmet IOL Shane Lemieux
WR Denzel Mims WR James Proche EDGE Bradlee Anae TE Sean McKeon WR Michael Pittman
IOL Darryl Williams RB Cam Akers OG Ben Bredeson EDGE Alton Robinson EDGE Josh Uche
WR Tyler Johnson OT Josh Jones DT Davon Hamilton TE Colby Parkinson WR Devin Duvernay
DT Leki Fotu T Austin Jackson RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ATH Lynn Bowden Jr. C Lloyd Cushenberry III
EDGE Jonathan Greenard NT Benito Jones S Ashtyn Davis WR Van Jefferson EDGE Jabari Zuniga
WR Quartney Davis DL Justin Madubuike TE Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hunter Bryant RB Sewo Olonilua
iOL Tyler Biadasz iOL Jake Hanson DT Larrell Murchison NT Bravvion Roy DL Jason Strowbridge
TE Charlie Woerner NT Rashard Lawrence OG Logan Stenberg OLB Zack Baun RB Jonathan Taylor
OLB Darrell Taylor WR Jauan Jennings TE Adam Trautman OL Robert Hunt WR KJ Hill
OG Damien Lewis ILB Malik Harrison DL Jordan Elliott TE Devin Asiasi DT Ross Blacklock
OG John Simpson S Kyle Dugger TE Thaddeus Moss LB Cam Brown WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR Chase Claypool TE Harrison Bryant EDGE Curtis Weaver WR Gabriel Davis RB Zack Moss
LB Logan Wilson WR Isaiah Hodgins WR Jalen Reagor OC Matt Hennessy LB Evan Weaver
EDGE Julian Okwara QB Jake Fromm EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson RB DeeJay Dallas LB Joe Bachie
LB Troy Dye OT Matt Peart WR Omar Bayless S Geno Stone OL Jonah Jackson
S K’Von Wallace S Jeremy Chinn RB Anthony McFarland WR Freddie Swain DB L’Jarius Sneed
DB Terrell Burgess  S Antoine Winfield Jr. OT Lucas Niang OG Kevin Dotson WR Justin Jefferson
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. WR Tee Higgins RB Brian Herrien OT Isaiah Wilson RB LeVante Bellamy
WR Kendrick Rogers EDGE Trevis Gipson WR Kajila Lipscomb RB Tony Jones Jr. TE Dalton Keene
S Alohi Gillman CB Darnay Holmes OL Tyre Phillips EDGE Jonathan Garvin EDGE Trevon Hill
OL Jon Runyan Jr. ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither S Josh Metellus OT Ezra Cleveland WR Juwan Johnson
DL Khalil Davis EDGE DJ Wonnum EDGE Khalid Kareem EDGE Anfernee Jennings S JR Reed
LB Shaquille Quarterman OG Netane Muti LB Justin Strnad OL Saahdiq Charles EDGE Derrek Tuszka
OC Cesar Ruiz CB Amik Robertson DT Raequan Williams iOL Keith Ismael DE Raekwon Davis
DL Broderick Washington OL Kyle Murphy WR KJ Hamler TE Joey Magnifico  LB Khaleke Hudson
LB David Woodward WR Quez Watkins WR Aaron Parker CB Dane Jackson RB Darius Anderson
OL Zach Sammartino WR Brandon Aiyuk LB Jordyn Brooks EDGE Kenny Willekes S Brian Cole
CB Essang Bassey OT Prince Tega Wanogho CB Damon Arnette iOL Luke Juriga DB Reggie Robinson
RB Eno Benjamin CB Kindle Vildor LB Markus Bailey DB Javaris Davis WR Tyrie Cleveland
CB AJ Green EDGE Alex Highsmith DT Robert Landers WR Marquez Callaway RB Scottie Phillips
LB Jordan Glasgow EDGE Carter Coughlin CB Lamar Jackson RB Darrynton Evans RB Reggie Corbin

 

Big Board

Check out Scott Pavelle’s great work on his final 2020 Big Board, linked here. He’s also offered a cleaner version of it with just names listed, which we’ll share below.

TACKLE

0:00 T/G Mekhi Becton

0:00 T/G Andrew Thomas

0:00 T/G Jedrick Wills

0:00 T/G Tristan Wirfs

1:20 Ezra Cleveland

1:20 Austin Jackson

1:25 T/G Josh Jones

2:01 T/G Lucas Niang

2:01 Prince Tega Wanogho

2:01 T/G Isaiah Wilson

3:01 T/G Ben Bartch

3:01 Matthew Peart

3:24 G/T Hakeem Adeniji

4:16 G/C/T Jon Runyan Jr.

4:16 Colton McKivitz

4:16 Alex Taylor

5:01 T/G Yasir Durant

5:16 T/G Cameron Clark

6:01 T/G Jack Driscoll

6:01 Charlie Heck

6:01 G/T Justin Herron

6:01 G/T Terence Steele

6:16 Trey Adams

6:16 T/G Scott Frantz

 GUARD/CENTER

1:25 C/G Cesar Ruiz

2:01 C/G Lloyd Cushenberry III

3:01 C/G Tyler Biadasz

3:01 G/T Saahdiq Charles

3:01 C/G Matt Hennessy

3:01 G/T Robert Hunt

3:01 G Damien Lewis

3:01 G/T Tyre Phillips

3:01 G John Simpson

3:12 G Shane Lemieux

3:12 G Netane Muti

3:12 G Logan Stenberg

3:24 G/T Hakeem Adeniji

4:01 G Ben Bredeson

4:01 G Kevin Dotson

4:01 G/C Jonah Jackson

4:16 G/C/T Jon Runyan Jr.

5:01 T/G Yasir Durant

5:01 G Solomon Kindley

5:01 G Michael Onwenu

5:01 C/G Darryl Williams

5:16 C Jake Hanson

5:16 C Nick Harris

5:16 G Sadarius Hutcherson

5:16 C/G Donell Stanley

5:16 G Simon Stepaniak

6:01 G Tremayne Anchrum

6:01 G/C Gage Cervenka

6:01 T/G Jack Driscoll

6:01 G Steven Gonzalez

6:01 G/T Justin Herron

6:01 C/G Keith Ismail

6:01 G Tommy Kraemer

6:01 G/T Terence Steele

6:01 G/C Calvin Throckmorton

6:16 T/G Scott Frantz

6:16 C/G Danny Pinter

6:16 C Zach Shackelford

7:01 C/G Cole Cabral

 QUARTERBACK

0:00 Joe Burrow

0:00 Justin Herbert

0:00 Tua Tagovailoa

1:20 Jordan Love

2:24 Jalen Hurts

3:01 Jacob Eason

3:01 Jake Fromm

4:16 Anthony Gordon

5:16 James Morgan

5:16 Nate Stanley

6:01 Steven Montez

6:01 Bryce Perkins

6:16 Tyler Huntley

6:16 Kellen Mond

7:01 Brian Lewerke

7:01 Jake Luton

7:16 Roland Rivers III

 TIGHT END

2:24 Cole Kmet

2:24 Adam Trautman

4:01 Harrison Bryant

4:01 Albert Okwuegbunam

4:16 Devin Asiasi

4:16 Brycen Hopkins

4:16 Dalton Keene

5:01 Sean McKeon

5:01 Thaddeus Moss

5:16 Hunter Bryant

5:16 Josiah Deguara

5:16 Colby Parkinson

5:16 Steven Sullivan

6:01 Jared Pinkney

6:16 Jacob Breeland

6:16 Eli Wolf

7:01 Luke Farrell

7:01 Cheyenne O’Grady

7:01 Charlie Woerner

7:16 Mitchell Wilcox

 RUNNING BACK

1:20 J.K. Dobbins

1:20 D’Andre Swift

1:25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire

1:25 Jonathan Taylor

2:01 Cam Akers

2:12 Zack Moss

3:24 A.J. Dillon

3:24 RB/WR Antonio Gibson

4:01 Eno Benjamin

4:01 Ke’Shawn Vaughn

5:16 Joshua Kelley

5:16 Sewo Olonilua

6:01 Darrynton Evans

6:01 Anthony McFarland

7:01 JaMycal Hasty

7:01 Trey Sermon

7:16 Lamical Perine

7:16 Patrick Taylor Jr.

 RECEIVER

0:00 Jerry Jeudy

0:00 CeeDee Lamb

0:00 Henry Ruggs III

1:20 Laviska Shenault Jr.

1:25 Justin Jefferson

1:25 Denzel Mims

2:01 Brandon Aiyuk

2:01 Tee Higgins

2:01 Michael Pittman Jr.

2:01 Jalen Reagor

2:24 K.J. Hamler

3:01 Lynn Bowden Jr.

3:01 Chase Claypool

3:01 Devin Duvernay

3:01 Bryan Edwards

3:01 Tyler Johnson

3:12 Donovan Peoples-Jones

3:24 RB/WR Antonio Gibson

3:24 K.J. Hill

3:24 Collin Johnson

4:01 Isaiah Hodgins

4:16 Gabriel Davis

4:16 Quartney Davis

4:16 Antonio Gandy-Golden

4:16 James Proche

5:01 Van Jefferson

5:01 Darnell Mooney

5:01 Joe Reed

5:16 Quintez Cephus

6:01 Tyrie Cleveland

6:01 Jauan Jennings

6:01 Kendrick Rogers

6:01 JD Spielman

6:16 Kalija Lipscomb

6:16 Ben Victor

6:16 Isaiah Wright

7:16 Aaron Fuller

7:16 Juwan Johnson

9:99 John Hightower

 
D-LINE

0:00 Derrick Brown

0:00 Javon Kinlaw

3:01 Ross Blacklock

3:01 Neville Gallimore

3:01 Justin Madubuike

3:12 Marlon Davidson

3:12 Raekwon Davis

3:12 Jordan Elliott

3:12 Leki Fotu

4:01 Rashard Lawrence

4:16 Davon Hamilton

5:01 Larell Murchison

5:01 Bravvion Roy

5:16 Benito Jones

6:01 LaBryan Ray

6:01 Jordon Scott

6:01 Raequan Williams

6:16 McTelvin Agim

6:16 Tyler Clark

6:16 Naquan Jones

6:16 Mike Panusiuk

 EDGE

0:00 K’Lavon Chaisson

0:00 A.J. Epenesa

0:00 Yetur Gross-Matos

0:00 Chase Young

2:12 EDGE/ILB Zack Baun

3:01 Julian Okwara

3:01 Darrell Taylor

3:12 Terrell Lewis

3:12 EDGE/ILB Joshua Uche

3:24 Bradlee Anae

3:24 Johnathan Greenard

4:01 Jonathan Garvin

4:01 Anfernee Jennings

4:01 Derrek Tuszka

4:01 Curtis Weaver

4:16 Alex Highsmith

4:16 Alton Robinson

4:16 D.J. Wonnum

4:16 Jabari Zuniga

5:16 Kenny Willekes

6:01 ILB/OLB Carter Coughlin

6:01 Casey Toohill

6:16 Khaleed Kareem

7:01 Charles Snowden

7:16 4-3 DE Jason Strowbridge

 LINEBACKER

0:00 Kenneth Murray

0:00 Patrick Queen

0:00 Isaiah Simmons

2:12 EDGE/ILB Zack Baun

2:24 Malik Harrison

3:01 SS/ILB Kyle Dugger

3:01 Jordyn Brooks

3:12 Willie Gay Jr.

4:01 MACK Troy Dye

4:01 BUCK Evan Weaver

4:01 BUCK Logan Wilson

4:16 SAF/MACK Tanner Muse

4:16 BUCK Shaquille Quarterman

5:01 BUCK Joe Bachie Jr.

5:01 BUCK Markus Bailey

5:16 MACK Davion Taylor

6:01 BUCK Mohamed Barry

6:01 ILB/OLB Carter Coughlin

6:01 MACK Akeem Davis-Gaither

6:01 MACK ILB Justin Strnad

6:16 BUCK Dante Olson

6:16 Jacob Phillips

6:16 BUCK David Reese II

7:01 BUCK Francis Bernard

7:01 MACK Shaun Bradley

7:01 S/ILB Khaleke Hudson

7:16 BUCK Nate Landman

7:16 BUCK Kamal Martin

7:16 BUCK David Woodward

 

 SAF

0:00 Grant Delpit

0:00 Xavier McKinney

2:24 Jeremy Chinn

2:24 Ashtyn Davis

2:24 Antoine Winfield Jr.

3:01 SS/ILB Kyle Dugger

3:12 SS Brandon Jones

3:24 Terrell Burgess

3:24 Alohi Gilman

3:24 K’Von Wallace

4:01 CB/S Bryce Hall

4:16 Julian Blackmon

4:16 SS Antoine Brooks Jr.

4:16 CB/S Harrison Hand

4:16 Tanner Muse

5:01 SS Shyheim Carter

5:01 Brad Stewart

5:16 Reggie Floyd

5:16 Jordan Fuller

5:16 J.R. Reed

6:01 Myles Dorn

6:01 Jalen Elliott

6:01 FS/CB Levonta Taylor

6:16 Jaylinn Hawkins

6:16 SS Jared Mayden

6:16 CB/S DeAndre Pierce

6:16 FS/CB L’Jarius Sneed

6:16 Nigel Warrior

7:01 David Dowell

7:01 SS Evan Foster

7:01 S/ILB Khaleke Hudson

7:01 Geno Stone

 

 CB

0:00 Damon Arnette

0:00 Cameron Dantzler

0:00 Trevon Diggs

0:00 Kristian Fulton

0:00 Jeff Gladney

0:00 C.J. Henderson

0:00 Noah Igbinoghene

0:00 Jaylon Johnson

0:00 Jeffrey Okudah

0:00 A.J. Terrell

4:01 Javaris Davis

4:01 CB/S Bryce Hall

4:01 Troy Pride

4:01 Amik Robertson

4:16 CB/S Harrison Hand

4:16 Reggie Robinson II

4:16 Josiah Scott

5:01 Dane Jackson

5:01 Michael Ojemudia

5:16 Trajan Bandy

5:16 John Reid

6:01 FS/CB Levonta Taylor

6:16 Javelin Guidry

6:16 CB/S DeAndre Pierce

7:01 Grayland Arnold

 PUNTER

7:16 Braden Mann

7:16 Michael Turk

 

