2020 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

Today is the day. Sort of. Pittsburgh will be sitting out the first round (don’t expect them to trade up) but Thursday kicks off the 2020 NFL Draft. Working under unusual circumstances, I know, but the outcome is the same. A new draft class for us to evaluate and help the Pittsburgh Steelers get over the hump this season.

And we’re here to make sure you’re as informed as possible these next few days. Information is unfortunately not quite as available this season but here’s every piece of information you’d want to know.

Here’s a list of players we know they met with, informally or formally, at the Combine. 16 in total.

Combine Interviews/Meetings

Cam Akers/RB Florida State

Zack Moss/RB Utah

Jalen Raegor/WR TCU

Albert Okwuegbunam/TE Missouri

Curtis Weaver/OLB Boise State

Josh Uche/OLB Michigan (informal)

Darrell Taylor/Tennessee

Khaleke Hudson/ILB Michigan (informal)

Ross Blacklock/DT TCU

Colton McKivitz/T WVU (informal)

Lloyd Cushenberry/C LSU (informal)

Cameron Dantzler/CB Missispis State

Jaylon Johnson/CB Utah

Amik Robertson/CB Louisiana Tech (formal)

Brandon Jones/S Texas

There were no in-person pre-draft visits this year. The Steelers conducted 37 FaceTime interviews – we’re aware of six of them – and we know a couple others that were scheduled to have private visits or plans to come in for a visit.

Private Visits

Ezra Cleveland/OT Boise State

Kevin Dotson/OG UL-Lafayette

FaceTime

Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin

Darrynton Evans/RB Appalachian State

Evan Weaver/ILB California

Shaun Bradley/ILB Temple

AJ Green/CB Oklahoma State

Dehonta Hayes/S Eastern Washington

Pro Days

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended just one Pro Day before everything was shut down. They attended Clemson’s workout and had dinner with LB/S Tanner Muse.

Here’s a list of other places scouts were at before the coronavirus cancellations. I’ll list the schools below and you can see the detailed breakdown in the link above.

Miami (OH)

Kansas State

Kansas

Auburn

Illinois

Northwestern

Clemson

What They Look For Studies

One of our favorite studies of the year. Here’s the list of players who checked every box.

Michael Pittman Jr/WR USC

Freddie Swain/WR Florida

AJ Dillon/RB Boston College

Sewo Oloniula/RB TCU

Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin

John Simpson/OG Clemson

Robert Windsor/DE Penn State

Michael Ojemudia/CB Iowa

Media Reports

Not much to go off of. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are high on Temple C/G Matt Hennessy and Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith.

Gil Brandt Top 150

Dave Bryan checks out Gil Brandt’s strong success when it comes to predicting the first three rounds of the draft. Here’s Brandt’s Top 150.

