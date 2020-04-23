2020 Steelers Draft Day Packet: What You Need To Know

Today is the day. Sort of. Pittsburgh will be sitting out the first round (don’t expect them to trade up) but Thursday kicks off the 2020 NFL Draft. Working under unusual circumstances, I know, but the outcome is the same. A new draft class for us to evaluate and help the Pittsburgh Steelers get over the hump this season.
And we’re here to make sure you’re as informed as possible these next few days. Information is unfortunately not quite as available this season but here’s every piece of information you’d want to know.
Here’s a list of players we know they met with, informally or formally, at the Combine. 16 in total.
Combine Interviews/Meetings
Cam Akers/RB Florida State
Zack Moss/RB Utah
Jalen Raegor/WR TCU
Albert Okwuegbunam/TE Missouri
Curtis Weaver/OLB Boise State
Josh Uche/OLB Michigan (informal)
Darrell Taylor/Tennessee
Khaleke Hudson/ILB Michigan (informal)
Ross Blacklock/DT TCU
Colton McKivitz/T WVU (informal)
Lloyd Cushenberry/C LSU (informal)
Cameron Dantzler/CB Missispis State
Jaylon Johnson/CB Utah
Amik Robertson/CB Louisiana Tech (formal)
Brandon Jones/S Texas
There were no in-person pre-draft visits this year. The Steelers conducted 37 FaceTime interviews – we’re aware of six of them – and we know a couple others that were scheduled to have private visits or plans to come in for a visit.
Private Visits
Ezra Cleveland/OT Boise State
Kevin Dotson/OG UL-Lafayette
FaceTime
Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin
Darrynton Evans/RB Appalachian State
Evan Weaver/ILB California
Shaun Bradley/ILB Temple
AJ Green/CB Oklahoma State
Dehonta Hayes/S Eastern Washington
Pro Days
Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended just one Pro Day before everything was shut down. They attended Clemson’s workout and had dinner with LB/S Tanner Muse.
Here’s a list of other places scouts were at before the coronavirus cancellations. I’ll list the schools below and you can see the detailed breakdown in the link above.
Miami (OH)
Kansas State
Kansas
Auburn
Illinois
Northwestern
Clemson
What They Look For Studies
One of our favorite studies of the year. Here’s the list of players who checked every box.
Michael Pittman Jr/WR USC
Freddie Swain/WR Florida
AJ Dillon/RB Boston College
Sewo Oloniula/RB TCU
Jonathan Taylor/RB Wisconsin
John Simpson/OG Clemson
Robert Windsor/DE Penn State
Michael Ojemudia/CB Iowa
A link to each position group we examined:
Running Back
Tight End
Wide Receiver
Interior Offensive Linemen
Defensive End
Outside Linebacker
Cornerback
Mock Draft
Here’s the mock drafts our team’s made over the last week. Which one of us will come out looking smartest?
Scott Pavelle
Josh Carney
Tom Mead
Daniel Valente
Dave Bryan
Alex Kozora
Media Reports
Not much to go off of. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are high on Temple C/G Matt Hennessy and Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith.
Gil Brandt Top 150
Dave Bryan checks out Gil Brandt’s strong success when it comes to predicting the first three rounds of the draft. Here’s Brandt’s Top 150.
Podcasts
Some draft-filled episodes of the Terrible Podcast worth checking out.
Defensive Overview (April 22nd)
Offensive Overview (April 20th)
Dave-Te’ Episode (April 10th)
Player Profiles
Our team did a fantastic job this season compiling player profiles on nearly 200 prospects. Here’s the table of everyone we’ve written about.
Big Board
Check out Scott Pavelle’s great work on his final 2020 Big Board, linked here. He’s also offered a cleaner version of it with just names listed, which we’ll share below.
|TACKLE
0:00 T/G Mekhi Becton
0:00 T/G Andrew Thomas
0:00 T/G Jedrick Wills
0:00 T/G Tristan Wirfs
1:20 Ezra Cleveland
1:20 Austin Jackson
1:25 T/G Josh Jones
2:01 T/G Lucas Niang
2:01 Prince Tega Wanogho
2:01 T/G Isaiah Wilson
3:01 T/G Ben Bartch
3:01 Matthew Peart
3:24 G/T Hakeem Adeniji
4:16 G/C/T Jon Runyan Jr.
4:16 Colton McKivitz
4:16 Alex Taylor
5:01 T/G Yasir Durant
5:16 T/G Cameron Clark
6:01 T/G Jack Driscoll
6:01 Charlie Heck
6:01 G/T Justin Herron
6:01 G/T Terence Steele
6:16 Trey Adams
6:16 T/G Scott Frantz
|GUARD/CENTER
1:25 C/G Cesar Ruiz
2:01 C/G Lloyd Cushenberry III
3:01 C/G Tyler Biadasz
3:01 G/T Saahdiq Charles
3:01 C/G Matt Hennessy
3:01 G/T Robert Hunt
3:01 G Damien Lewis
3:01 G/T Tyre Phillips
3:01 G John Simpson
3:12 G Shane Lemieux
3:12 G Netane Muti
3:12 G Logan Stenberg
3:24 G/T Hakeem Adeniji
4:01 G Ben Bredeson
4:01 G Kevin Dotson
4:01 G/C Jonah Jackson
4:16 G/C/T Jon Runyan Jr.
5:01 T/G Yasir Durant
5:01 G Solomon Kindley
5:01 G Michael Onwenu
5:01 C/G Darryl Williams
5:16 C Jake Hanson
5:16 C Nick Harris
5:16 G Sadarius Hutcherson
5:16 C/G Donell Stanley
5:16 G Simon Stepaniak
6:01 G Tremayne Anchrum
6:01 G/C Gage Cervenka
6:01 T/G Jack Driscoll
6:01 G Steven Gonzalez
6:01 G/T Justin Herron
6:01 C/G Keith Ismail
6:01 G Tommy Kraemer
6:01 G/T Terence Steele
6:01 G/C Calvin Throckmorton
6:16 T/G Scott Frantz
6:16 C/G Danny Pinter
6:16 C Zach Shackelford
7:01 C/G Cole Cabral
|QUARTERBACK
0:00 Joe Burrow
0:00 Justin Herbert
0:00 Tua Tagovailoa
1:20 Jordan Love
2:24 Jalen Hurts
3:01 Jacob Eason
3:01 Jake Fromm
4:16 Anthony Gordon
5:16 James Morgan
5:16 Nate Stanley
6:01 Steven Montez
6:01 Bryce Perkins
6:16 Tyler Huntley
6:16 Kellen Mond
7:01 Brian Lewerke
7:01 Jake Luton
7:16 Roland Rivers III
|TIGHT END
2:24 Cole Kmet
2:24 Adam Trautman
4:01 Harrison Bryant
4:01 Albert Okwuegbunam
4:16 Devin Asiasi
4:16 Brycen Hopkins
4:16 Dalton Keene
5:01 Sean McKeon
5:01 Thaddeus Moss
5:16 Hunter Bryant
5:16 Josiah Deguara
5:16 Colby Parkinson
5:16 Steven Sullivan
6:01 Jared Pinkney
6:16 Jacob Breeland
6:16 Eli Wolf
7:01 Luke Farrell
7:01 Cheyenne O’Grady
7:01 Charlie Woerner
7:16 Mitchell Wilcox
|RUNNING BACK
1:20 J.K. Dobbins
1:20 D’Andre Swift
1:25 Clyde Edwards-Helaire
1:25 Jonathan Taylor
2:01 Cam Akers
2:12 Zack Moss
3:24 A.J. Dillon
3:24 RB/WR Antonio Gibson
4:01 Eno Benjamin
4:01 Ke’Shawn Vaughn
5:16 Joshua Kelley
5:16 Sewo Olonilua
6:01 Darrynton Evans
6:01 Anthony McFarland
7:01 JaMycal Hasty
7:01 Trey Sermon
7:16 Lamical Perine
7:16 Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RECEIVER
0:00 Jerry Jeudy
0:00 CeeDee Lamb
0:00 Henry Ruggs III
1:20 Laviska Shenault Jr.
1:25 Justin Jefferson
1:25 Denzel Mims
2:01 Brandon Aiyuk
2:01 Tee Higgins
2:01 Michael Pittman Jr.
2:01 Jalen Reagor
2:24 K.J. Hamler
3:01 Lynn Bowden Jr.
3:01 Chase Claypool
3:01 Devin Duvernay
3:01 Bryan Edwards
3:01 Tyler Johnson
3:12 Donovan Peoples-Jones
3:24 RB/WR Antonio Gibson
3:24 K.J. Hill
3:24 Collin Johnson
4:01 Isaiah Hodgins
4:16 Gabriel Davis
4:16 Quartney Davis
4:16 Antonio Gandy-Golden
4:16 James Proche
5:01 Van Jefferson
5:01 Darnell Mooney
5:01 Joe Reed
5:16 Quintez Cephus
6:01 Tyrie Cleveland
6:01 Jauan Jennings
6:01 Kendrick Rogers
6:01 JD Spielman
6:16 Kalija Lipscomb
6:16 Ben Victor
6:16 Isaiah Wright
7:16 Aaron Fuller
7:16 Juwan Johnson
9:99 John Hightower
|D-LINE
0:00 Derrick Brown
0:00 Javon Kinlaw
3:01 Ross Blacklock
3:01 Neville Gallimore
3:01 Justin Madubuike
3:12 Marlon Davidson
3:12 Raekwon Davis
3:12 Jordan Elliott
3:12 Leki Fotu
4:01 Rashard Lawrence
4:16 Davon Hamilton
5:01 Larell Murchison
5:01 Bravvion Roy
5:16 Benito Jones
6:01 LaBryan Ray
6:01 Jordon Scott
6:01 Raequan Williams
6:16 McTelvin Agim
6:16 Tyler Clark
6:16 Naquan Jones
6:16 Mike Panusiuk
|EDGE
0:00 K’Lavon Chaisson
0:00 A.J. Epenesa
0:00 Yetur Gross-Matos
0:00 Chase Young
2:12 EDGE/ILB Zack Baun
3:01 Julian Okwara
3:01 Darrell Taylor
3:12 Terrell Lewis
3:12 EDGE/ILB Joshua Uche
3:24 Bradlee Anae
3:24 Johnathan Greenard
4:01 Jonathan Garvin
4:01 Anfernee Jennings
4:01 Derrek Tuszka
4:01 Curtis Weaver
4:16 Alex Highsmith
4:16 Alton Robinson
4:16 D.J. Wonnum
4:16 Jabari Zuniga
5:16 Kenny Willekes
6:01 ILB/OLB Carter Coughlin
6:01 Casey Toohill
6:16 Khaleed Kareem
7:01 Charles Snowden
7:16 4-3 DE Jason Strowbridge
|LINEBACKER
0:00 Kenneth Murray
0:00 Patrick Queen
0:00 Isaiah Simmons
2:12 EDGE/ILB Zack Baun
2:24 Malik Harrison
3:01 SS/ILB Kyle Dugger
3:01 Jordyn Brooks
3:12 Willie Gay Jr.
4:01 MACK Troy Dye
4:01 BUCK Evan Weaver
4:01 BUCK Logan Wilson
4:16 SAF/MACK Tanner Muse
4:16 BUCK Shaquille Quarterman
5:01 BUCK Joe Bachie Jr.
5:01 BUCK Markus Bailey
5:16 MACK Davion Taylor
6:01 BUCK Mohamed Barry
6:01 ILB/OLB Carter Coughlin
6:01 MACK Akeem Davis-Gaither
6:01 MACK ILB Justin Strnad
6:16 BUCK Dante Olson
6:16 Jacob Phillips
6:16 BUCK David Reese II
7:01 BUCK Francis Bernard
7:01 MACK Shaun Bradley
7:01 S/ILB Khaleke Hudson
7:16 BUCK Nate Landman
7:16 BUCK Kamal Martin
7:16 BUCK David Woodward
|SAF
0:00 Grant Delpit
0:00 Xavier McKinney
2:24 Jeremy Chinn
2:24 Ashtyn Davis
2:24 Antoine Winfield Jr.
3:01 SS/ILB Kyle Dugger
3:12 SS Brandon Jones
3:24 Terrell Burgess
3:24 Alohi Gilman
3:24 K’Von Wallace
4:01 CB/S Bryce Hall
4:16 Julian Blackmon
4:16 SS Antoine Brooks Jr.
4:16 CB/S Harrison Hand
4:16 Tanner Muse
5:01 SS Shyheim Carter
5:01 Brad Stewart
5:16 Reggie Floyd
5:16 Jordan Fuller
5:16 J.R. Reed
6:01 Myles Dorn
6:01 Jalen Elliott
6:01 FS/CB Levonta Taylor
6:16 Jaylinn Hawkins
6:16 SS Jared Mayden
6:16 CB/S DeAndre Pierce
6:16 FS/CB L’Jarius Sneed
6:16 Nigel Warrior
7:01 David Dowell
7:01 SS Evan Foster
7:01 S/ILB Khaleke Hudson
7:01 Geno Stone
|CB
0:00 Damon Arnette
0:00 Cameron Dantzler
0:00 Trevon Diggs
0:00 Kristian Fulton
0:00 Jeff Gladney
0:00 C.J. Henderson
0:00 Noah Igbinoghene
0:00 Jaylon Johnson
0:00 Jeffrey Okudah
0:00 A.J. Terrell
4:01 Javaris Davis
4:01 CB/S Bryce Hall
4:01 Troy Pride
4:01 Amik Robertson
4:16 CB/S Harrison Hand
4:16 Reggie Robinson II
4:16 Josiah Scott
5:01 Dane Jackson
5:01 Michael Ojemudia
5:16 Trajan Bandy
5:16 John Reid
6:01 FS/CB Levonta Taylor
6:16 Javelin Guidry
6:16 CB/S DeAndre Pierce
7:01 Grayland Arnold
