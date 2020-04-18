Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Defensive Ends

Moving ahead with our 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” study. We’re looking at the defensive ends today. We have Isaiah Buggs in our updated history, all the DE/DT picks in the Mike Tomlin era, with updated criteria below. This list doesn’t count nose tackles.

2019: Isaiah Buggs

Height: 6’3’/1

Weight: 306

Arm Length: 30 5/8

40: 5.15

Bench: 20

Vert: 24.5

Broad: 8’0″

SS: 4.83

3C: 8.01

2015: L.T. Walton

Height: 6’5

Weight: 319

Arm Length: 32 1/4

40: 5.25

Bench: 25

Vert: 27

Broad: 8’7”

SS: 4.78

3C: 7.91

2014: Stephon Tuitt

Height: 6’5/4

Weight: 304

Arm Length: 34 3/4

2013: Nick Williams

Height: 6’4

Weight: 309

Arm Length: 34 1/8

40: 4.94

Bench: 28

Vert: 33

Broad: 9’3″

SS: 4.65

3C: 7.55

2011: Cam Heyward

Height: 6’5

Weight: 294

Arm Length: 34 1/4

Vert: 30

2010: Doug Worthington

Height: 6’5/1

Weight: 292

Bench: 19

Vert 35.5

Broad: 10’1”

2009: Ziggy Hood

Height: 6’2/7

Weight: 300

40: 4.97

Bench: 36

Vert: 34.5

Broad: 9’8”

SS; 4.55

3C: 7.5

Sonny Harris

Height: 6’4/3

Weight: 298

40: 4.99 40

Bench: 28

Vert: 25.5

Broad: 8’10”

SS: 4.87

3C: 8.18

2007: Ryan McBean

Height: 6’4

Weight: 286

Arm Length: 33 1/2

40: 5.05

Bench: 27

Vert: 28

Broad; 9’0”

SS: 4.46

3C: 7.79

We have heavily updated criteria. Here is what we’re using this season.

6’4+ (7 of 9)

290+ (8 of 9)

5.15 40 (5 of 6)

32+ inch arms (5 of 6)

20+ bench (6 of 7)

27+ vert (7 of 8)

8’5” broad (6 of 7)

8.10 3C (5 of 6)

4.85 SS (5 of 6)

Buggs really broke the mold, missing in several categories and ended up shifting much of the data. The 40 time drops from 5.05 to 5.15, arm length went from 33 to 32 inches, bench from 25 to 20, broad 8’10” to 8’5″, three cone 8.00 to 8.10 and short shuttle 4.80 to 4.85.

One player checked every box. I did look at all defensive linemen, ones listed at DE and DT, to give us as wide a scope as possible.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time Bench Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Robert Windsor/PSU 6’4/4 290 33 1/8 4.90 21 28.5″ 9’3” 4.44 7.47

Windsor is a Day Three selection, probably taken in the 5th-ish round.

There were three players who missed in just one category:

One Box Away

Raekwon Davis/Alabama: Short Shuttle (4.86)

Larrell Murchison/NC State: Height (6’2/4)

Jason Strowbridge/North Carolina: Weight (275)

Davis missed by literally the closest margin possible, .01 seconds away from the short shuttle threshold. Karl Dunbar should know him well. Murchison missed in height and Strowbridge missed pretty significantly in weight. He did have a really strong Senior Bowl week.