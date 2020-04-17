NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor

Posted on

From now until the 2020 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#20 Kindle Vildor/CB Georgia Southern/5’10 191 lbs

The Good:

  • Closes in quickly to make the tackle on short completions
  • Physical corner who can outmuscle receivers off the line
  • Does a good job tightening the throwing window by pressing off the snap
  • Long arms, good length for the position
  • Works best in press coverage
  • Feisty when combating receivers for the football
  • Ball hawk (9 interceptions, 25 passes defended)

The Bad:

  • Does not have the instincts to jump routes when in zone coverage
  • Needs to be more disciplined in zone coverage
  • Inconsistent tackling in run support
  • May struggle against quicker receivers
  • Level of competition concerns

Bio:

  • 2019: 27 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defended
  • Career: 94 tackles, 9 interceptions, 25 passes defended
  • 2019 First Team All Sun Belt Conference Selection
  • 2018 First Team All Sun Belt Conference Selection
  • 2018 Sun Belt Player of the Year by PFF
  • Led the Sun Belt Conference in passes defended in 2018 with 12
  • Has recorded at least two interceptions in each of his last three seasons
  • 29 career starts
  • 2020 Senior Bowl invite

Tape Breakdown:

There might not be a better defensive player in the Sun Belt Conference than Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor. The Georgia Southern cornerback has put himself on the map with his play over the last two years, earning first team selections in 2019 and 2018 and earning an invite to the 2020 Senior Bowl. With his physical play and ball skills (nine career interceptions), Vildor is one of many small school prospects looking to prove they belong in the big leagues.

 

Vildor is gifted with good length and he puts his long arms to good use. He is very physical off the snap and will out wrestle opposing receivers for the football. His interception above is all of these traits coming in motion. Vildor is physical with the Louisiana receiver, pinning him as he moves up the field and he then is able to control his body and come down with an impressive interception.

 

Man coverage is his strong suit as it allows Vildor to use his biggest strengths to his advantage. Football is all about being put in positions to succeed and man coverage does just that for the senior cornerback. The play above is an excellent example of that. Vildor is not beaten off the snap, pins the receiver to the sideline and then the finishing touch is him using his arm as leverage to put himself in front of this pass. Had this ball come down in bounds, the Georgia Southern corner would have looked like the intended receiver as he is in excellent position to make a play on the ball.

 

The first job of a cornerback is to lock down their target. If the receiver cannot catch the football or is not targeted, it is a job well done. But it is also a bonus if cornerbacks can make quarterbacks pay when they are targeted. Vildor made many opposing offenses pay as got his hands on the football quite a bit. With nine interceptions, 25 passes defended and one forced fumble, Vildor was a ball magnet during his time at Georgia Southern. The above forced fumble did not stand but it shows the awareness that the senior cornerback plays with. He is always thinking about taking away the football and there is not much more you can ask out of a cornerback who already comes equipped with coverage skills.

 

Vildor may have a tough time against quicker and shiftier receivers at the next level. He gets opened up rather quickly by quick footed receivers who can challenge him off the snap. Take a look at how he was beat off the line of scrimmage on the play above for an easy pitch and catch. Minnesota was one of the top opponents that Georgia Southern faced this season which leaves some question over how Vildor’s level of competition that he faced in college will translate over into the NFL.

 

The Georgia Southern cornerback was asked to play in zone coverage on more than a few occasions. Here he is inside and is responsible for anything shallow in what looks to be a Cover 2. Vildor needs to be more disciplined and do a better job staying true to his assignment as he carries the receiver a bit too far inside, leaving open running room for the check-down option.

 

Run defense may not a hill to die on when it comes to cornerback play but it can make a world of a difference for cornerbacks fighting for a roster spot. Unfortunately, this will be one area that Vildor needs to highly improve in. His tackling in run defense is highly suspect as he will whiff on his fair share of tackles. Not only that but he could also be a bit more aggressive when attacking opposing running backs. Again, not the end of the world but for a guy who will need every inch, this is one inch that Vildor cannot afford to concede.

There are many prospects coming into the NFL draft, some will see their stocks boosted by the jersey they donned in college. The same cannot be said for small school prospects like Vildor who will have to let their play define them. So how does Vildor’s play define him? Well, he is a feisty and physical corner who uses his length well in press man coverage. He may struggle against quick footed receivers who can challenge him off the snap with footwork but he’s got a lot of fight in him. He has a lot of positives to work with besides his physical skills as his ball skills also speak for themself.

Projection: Late Day Three

Games Watched: vs Louisiana, vs Minnesota, vs LSU

 

Previous 2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles
WR Joe Reed RB J.K. Dobbins TE Brycen Hopkins DT Neville Gallimore WR Collin Johnson
S Brandon Jones IOL Nick Harris TE Jared Pinkney EDGE Terrell Lewis WR Stephen Sullivan
QB Jalen Hurts CB Bryce Hall SS Jared Mayden TE Cole Kmet IOL Shane Lemieux
WR Denzel Mims WR James Proche EDGE Bradlee Anae TE Sean McKeon WR Michael Pittman
IOL Darryl Williams RB Cam Akers OG Ben Bredeson EDGE Alton Robinson EDGE Josh Uche
WR Tyler Johnson OT Josh Jones DT Davon Hamilton TE Colby Parkinson WR Devin Duvernay
DT Leki Fotu T Austin Jackson RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ATH Lynn Bowden Jr. C Lloyd Cushenberry III
EDGE Jonathan Greenard NT Benito Jones S Ashtyn Davis WR Van Jefferson EDGE Jabari Zuniga
WR Quartney Davis DL Justin Madubuike TE Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hunter Bryant RB Sewo Olonilua
iOL Tyler Biadasz iOL Jake Hanson DT Larrell Murchison NT Bravvion Roy DL Jason Strowbridge
TE Charlie Woerner NT Rashard Lawrence OG Logan Stenberg OLB Zack Baun RB Jonathan Taylor
OLB Darrell Taylor WR Jauan Jennings TE Adam Trautman OL Robert Hunt WR KJ Hill
OG Damien Lewis ILB Malik Harrison DL Jordan Elliott TE Devin Asiasi DT Ross Blacklock
OG John Simpson S Kyle Dugger TE Thaddeus Moss LB Cam Brown WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR Chase Claypool TE Harrison Bryant EDGE Curtis Weaver WR Gabriel Davis RB Zack Moss
LB Logan Wilson WR Isaiah Hodgins WR Jalen Reagor OC Matt Hennessy LB Evan Weaver
EDGE Julian Okwara QB Jake Fromm EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson RB DeeJay Dallas LB Joe Bachie
LB Troy Dye OT Matt Peart WR Omar Bayless S Geno Stone OL Jonah Jackson
S K’Von Wallace S Jeremy Chinn RB Anthony McFarland WR Freddie Swain DB L’Jarius Sneed
DB Terrell Burgess  S Antoine Winfield Jr. OT Lucas Niang OG Kevin Dotson WR Justin Jefferson
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. WR Tee Higgins RB Brian Herrien OT Isaiah Wilson RB LeVante Bellamy
WR Kendrick Rogers EDGE Trevis Gipson WR Kajila Lipscomb RB Tony Jones Jr. TE Dalton Keene
S Alohi Gillman CB Darnay Holmes OL Tyre Phillips EDGE Jonathan Garvin EDGE Trevon Hill
OL Jon Runyan Jr. ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither S Josh Metellus OT Ezra Cleveland WR Juwan Johnson
DL Khalil Davis EDGE DJ Wonnum EDGE Khalid Kareem EDGE Anfernee Jennings S JR Reed
LB Shaquille Quarterman OG Netane Muti LB Justin Strnad OL Saahdiq Charles EDGE Derrek Tuszka
OC Cesar Ruiz CB Amik Robertson DT Raequan Williams iOL Keith Ismael DE Raekwon Davis
DL Broderick Washington OL Kyle Murphy WR KJ Hamler TE Joey Magnifico  LB Khaleke Hudson
LB David Woodward WR Quez Watkins WR Aaron Parker CB Dane Jackson RB Darius Anderson
OL Zach Sammartino WR Brandon Aiyuk LB Jordyn Brooks EDGE Kenny Willekes S Brian Cole
CB Essang Bassey OT Prince Tega Wanogho CB Damon Arnette iOL Luke Juriga DB Reggie Robinson
RB Eno Benjamin
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top