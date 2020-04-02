NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Georgia S JR Reed

Posted on

From now until the 2020 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#20 J.R. Reed / S Georgia – 6006 202

The Good

  • Good mental processing and understanding of routes
  • Keep everything in front of him when playing deep
  • Good ability to click and close when he has the opportunity
  • Reads screens well and attacks quickly
  • Willing to take on blocks and get involved in the running game
  • Intensity steps up in the red zone

The Bad

  • Not in position to make a play on the ball often
  • Wouldn’t put him in the slot over quicker WR’s
  • Avoids big hit opportunities and pulls up at contact
  • Tackling technique is all over the place
  • Struggle to get off blocks against any type of player
  • Lack of physicality may not project well for special teams

Bio

  • Career – 204 tackles, 107 solo, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 INT’s, 14 PD, 3 FR, 2 TD, 2 FF
  • 2019 – 54 tackles, 29 solo, 2 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT, 7 PD, 1 FR, 1 TD, 1 FF
  • 55 games, 42 starts
  • 2019 Walter Camp, AP All American First Team
  • 2019 – Coaches All-SEC 1st Team
  • 2019 – Permanent Team Captain
  • 2019 – Finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award
  • Father is former NFL WR Jake Reed, Uncle is former NFL DB Dale Carter

Tape Breakdown

After starting his career at Tulsa, J.R. Reed became a three year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs on the back end of their defense. He played primarily in two deep coverage aligned to the field side and would often line up over the slot receiver as well. He has a lean frame and is a good communicator helping to make sure they were in the right formation.

Against the pass, Reed spent most of his time deep in split safety coverage.  He has solid range with good route awareness and mental processing to pick up routes and stay deeper than the deepest receiver in his area. He has solid speed and ability to click and close on throws in front of him and makes calculated decisions when going for the ball in the air. From the slot, he showed good recognition and quickness to get downhill against screens and played primarily in off coverage. I only saw him jam a receiver once at the LOS in the red zone so that was inconclusive. He is able to handle tight ends in the slot, was used in the robber roll occasionally and also a rare blitz from the slot.

Vs Alabama, he’s the deep safety on the near hash. He’ll slide back to a Cover 3 look and reads the Post from the slot and makes the INT.

 

Vs Notre Dame, he starts in the middle of the field, reads the deep Cross by the slot and shows good closing speed to make the INT

 

Vs Florida, he’s on the far side and will help on the RB Seam route.  Playing from a deep position he reads the QB and makes a good break on the ball

 

At Auburn, he’s lined up in the slot recognizes what the offense wants to do, engages the blocker and fights his way to the ball.

 

Against the run, he showed consistent effort in critical situations like the red zone and when he was the last line of defense.  He is feisty taking on blocks, will work to hold his ground and take out the puller when he’s on the outside. His tackling form is better in tighter window getting low to take out the ball carrier. On big plays he takes good angles across the field to cut off the runner.

Vs Alabama, he’s the deep safety on the far side of the field. He reads the run, comes up quickly and makes the stop but his tackling from is suspect.

 

Since he plays so deep it limits his chances to break up passes and make plays on the ball. His angles to the ball vary and his tackling in space is mish mash of inconsistent technique. I wouldn’t put him on quicker slot WR’s if it can be avoided. Sticking his nose in on plays was a conscious choice. He tackled when he needed to lacking aggressiveness to put himself in the play. He will pull up at contact instead of getting in the pile and passes up on big hits in the passing game when he has the chance.  He needs to improve getting off of blocks against all type of players.

Vs Alabama, it’s a pass over the middle where Reed comes up to make the hit but decelerates a contact leaving it more like a bump.

 

Vs Florida, he’s the safety at the top. It’s an In route in front of him and he starts to come up to make a hit and pulls up to avoid the contact.

 

The words that come to mind with Reed are smart and safe. He understands routes, keeps the play in front of him when playing deep, makes calculated attempts to break up passes and doesn’t subject his body to unnecessary physical contact. The cons are at the depth he play he rarely gets opportunities to break up passes and executive decisions were made when it came to making hits. His tackling technique needs to be fixed, he may be limited to only playing in split safety alignment and his lack of physicality makes me wonder if he would be an asset on special teams.

With NFL bloodlines and good size someone will take a chance on him and see if they can build on his good qualities.

Projection:  Late Day 3

Games Watched:  2018 – Vs Alabama; 2019 – Vs Notre Dame, Vs Florida, At Auburn, Vs LSU

Previous 2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles
WR Joe Reed RB J.K. Dobbins TE Brycen Hopkins DT Neville Gallimore WR Collin Johnson
S Brandon Jones IOL Nick Harris TE Jared Pinkney EDGE Terrell Lewis WR Stephen Sullivan
QB Jalen Hurts CB Bryce Hall SS Jared Mayden TE Cole Kmet IOL Shane Lemieux
WR Denzel Mims WR James Proche EDGE Bradlee Anae TE Sean McKeon WR Michael Pittman
IOL Darryl Williams RB Cam Akers OG Ben Bredeson EDGE Alton Robinson EDGE Josh Uche
WR Tyler Johnson OT Josh Jones DT Davon Hamilton TE Colby Parkinson WR Devin Duvernay
DT Leki Fotu T Austin Jackson RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ATH Lynn Bowden Jr. C Lloyd Cushenberry III
EDGE Jonathan Greenard NT Benito Jones S Ashtyn Davis WR Van Jefferson EDGE Jabari Zuniga
WR Quartney Davis DL Justin Madubuike TE Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hunter Bryant RB Sewo Olonilua
iOL Tyler Biadasz iOL Jake Hanson DT Larrell Murchison NT Bravvion Roy DL Jason Strowbridge
TE Charlie Woerner NT Rashard Lawrence OG Logan Stenberg OLB Zack Baun RB Jonathan Taylor
OLB Darrell Taylor WR Jauan Jennings TE Adam Trautman OL Robert Hunt WR KJ Hill
OG Damien Lewis ILB Malik Harrison DL Jordan Elliott TE Devin Asiasi DT Ross Blacklock
OG John Simpson S Kyle Dugger TE Thaddeus Moss LB Cam Brown WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR Chase Claypool TE Harrison Bryant EDGE Curtis Weaver WR Gabriel Davis RB Zack Moss
LB Logan Wilson WR Isaiah Hodgins WR Jalen Reagor OC Matt Hennessy LB Evan Weaver
EDGE Julian Okwara QB Jake Fromm EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson RB DeeJay Dallas LB Joe Bachie
LB Troy Dye OT Matt Peart WR Omar Bayless S Geno Stone OL Jonah Jackson
S K’Von Wallace S Jeremy Chinn RB Anthony McFarland WR Freddie Swain DB L’Jarius Sneed
DB Terrell Burgess  S Antoine Winfield Jr. OT Lucas Niang OG Kevin Dotson WR Justin Jefferson
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. WR Tee Higgins RB Brian Herrien OT Isaiah Wilson RB LeVante Bellamy
WR Kendrick Rogers EDGE Trevis Gipson WR Kajila Lipscomb RB Tony Jones Jr. TE Dalton Keene
S Alohi Gillman CB Darnay Holmes OL Tyre Phillips EDGE Jonathan Garvin EDGE Trevon Hill
OL Jon Runyan Jr. ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither S Josh Metellus OT Ezra Cleveland WR Juwan Johnson
DL Khalil Davis EDGE DJ Wonnum EDGE Khalid Kareem EDGE Anfernee Jennings
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top