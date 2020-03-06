2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State OL Jonah Jackson

From now until the 2020 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#73 Jonah Jackson/LG OSU – 6’3 306

The Good

Physical lineman who initiates contact

Controlled technician keeps his balance well

Hands are always primed and ready to shoot

Good straight line athlete who can get to the second level

Smart lineman who looks for work in pass protection

Does not get beaten a lot

Versatility, has played all three interior positions

The Bad

Lacks lower body mass and power, glutes are underdeveloped

Overall, an average athlete

Stops feet when he gets walked back

Lets players get under his pads and gets bull rushed

Allows quicker defensive linemen to cross his face

Struggles to recover when beaten

Not a lot of upside, probably a finished product physically

Bio

24 starts in the past two seasons for Rutgers and Ohio State

2018 team captain for Rutgers

2018 All-Big 10 honorable mention

Tape Breakdown

Ohio State’s Jonah Jackson brings grit and good technique to the guard position and is a ‘gamer to put it politely He has good feed, and good straight line speed as well, which allows him to get to the second level. It also allows him to set up well in pass protection, which is probably his calling card as a player. Jackson is a very smart player who diagnoses line games and blitzes well and is rarely caught out of position.

As a run blocker, he’s a good combo blocker and works well to the second level. Once again, the veteran of the Big 10 shows positional understanding and technique that not every prospect has. Nothing blows you away but he’s as solid as they come.

Yet when you start with intangibles for any player it typically means that they just meet the physical requirements to play in the NFL, or they are below them. Jackson is teetering on that line. He’s not overly explosive, does not have great lateral agility and is an overall, average athlete. One place where this shows up is his lack of ability to consistently reach block. He also allows quick defenders to cross his face and jump gaps, which allows them to disrupt running lanes.

Jackson also has a bad habit of stopping his feet when he’s bull-rushed. This is a huge no-no because it allows the defender to walk him back and raise his pad level. At that point he is at the mercy of the defender to rag-doll him and get to the QB. This happens despite good arm length and a decent overall size. The reason is his lack of lower body strength and ability to anchor the way you’d like from an interior player. This lack of power shows up in the running game as well.

Yet on most of these blocks, Jackson somehow finds a way to maintain at least some control and not give up excessive pressure.

He simply doesn’t lose a lot despite the bad positions he finds himself in. This is partly due to the level of collegiate competition, but also a credit to him for simply finding a way. It’s hard to expect that at the next level, where he will routinely face more athletic and technically skilled tackles. Add to that the fact that he’s a redshirt senior and there isn’t a lot of upside for Jackson. Yet he’s skilled at the most important thing; pass protection. He’s worth a flyer late in the draft to see if his gritty style will translate to the NFL.

Projected Round: Late Day 5-7

Games Watched: vs Penn State 2019, vs Clemson, vs Michigan State, @Wisconsin