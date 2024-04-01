Report: Steelers To Hold Private Workout With Former Gannon QB Kory Curtis

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely overhauled their quarterback room over the last month. Out with Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky, and in with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen. For the most part, they haven’t shown a ton of interest in this draft’s crop of quarterback talent, but according to MLFootball on X, they have a private workout scheduled with former Ohio State and Gannon QB Kory Curtis next Monday. Curtis was a prospect in last year’s draft class, but went undrafted.
Curtis participated in the Big 12 combined Pro Day last week, and caught some attention with his 6-4 frame and an impressive deep ball. Here is a look at some throws from the pro day workout, from Andrea Curtis on X.
The Steelers are reportedly having QB Michael Penix Jr. in for a pre-draft visit in this year’s draft class and have shown some interest in South Alabama QB Carter Bradley throughout the pre-draft process. The team typically brings four quarterbacks into training camp, and currently has three on the roster, so the Steelers could be looking to draft one in the later rounds or sign one as a priority free agent after the draft. Alternatively, they could go with a free agent like Curtis to round out their training camp roster.
Our Alex Kozora interviewed him during last year’s draft cycle, and he revealed some exchanges he had with former Steelers scout Mike Butler, who just recently retired.
“Mike Butler from the Steelers reached out to me and he said, “We’re looking forward to seeing you throw, we kinda wanna see you more.’ And I was like, ‘I can’t get into a Pro Day’. He said, ‘Have you tried Duquesne?’ I was like, ‘Yes sir, I have.’ He said ‘Let me talk to somebody.’”
The interest has been there dating back to last year, and they are now circling back for a workout.
Curtis played in 22 career games for Gannon after transferring in 2021. He finished his career with 5,134 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 370 of his 652 passes. He was initially a walk-on at Ohio State before transferring to Bryant for a season prior to landing at Gannon.
Here is our in-depth scouting report on Curtis from last year’s draft cycle, where Josh Carney gave him a seventh-round grade: