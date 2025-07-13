Depot After Dark: DeShon Elliott Hits The Weights, Aaron Rodgers Grills Autograph Hound, Mark Robinson Working Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 12.

DESHON ELLIOTT GEARS UP FOR TRAINING CAMP

As the key piece in the safety room now following the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick, a lot will ride on the shoulders of DeShon Elliott in 2025.

He’s hard at work preparing for that heavier workload.

Steelers S DeShon Elliott getting after it, per doctor_reef on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/myl5OS3nNr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 9, 2025

According to a video on Instagram via @doctor_reef, Elliott is gearing up for training camp and has been putting in the work in the weight room. Fresh off a three-year extension with the Steelers, the 28-year-old safety is now a key piece of Pittsburgh’s defense moving forward.

RODGERS GRILLS AUTOGRAPH HOUND

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit the links this weekend for his annual trip to the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. There, Rodgers has already made some waves away from the game of golf.

According to a video via Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano, Rodgers interacted with fans, signing everything from footballs to Jets and Packers jerseys to a new Steelers No. 8 jersey.

While signing autographs Friday for several fans — mostly children — Rodgers was captured on video interacting with an autograph hound. The 41-year-old quarterback grilled the autograph hound on football history, saying if he could get the answer right, he’d sign the autograph.

The man couldn’t come up with the answer, and Rodgers refused to sign, stating, “You can’t fool me!”

MARK ROBINSON EYES ROSTER SPOT

After seeing the Steelers draft special-teams standout linebacker Carson Bruener in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the roster spot for fourth-year linebacker Mark Robinson was put squarely into question.

Bruener is younger, cheaper, and a better defensive player, but Robinson won’t go quietly.

Bam Scott Panthers and Mark Robinson Steelers 1-2 Turn and Burn pic.twitter.com/hr8KhB2KAu — Aaron Tank Jones (@trenchmenAC) July 8, 2025

In a video from Aaron Tank Jones on Twitter, Robinson was hard at work this offseason, including on his pass rush skills. Working alongside Carolina Panthers’ rookie Bam Martin-Scott, Robinson was working on two steps, turning the corner and getting to the quarterback.

He’s not much of a pass rusher overall, outside of designed blitzes, but it’s another tool that Robinson could add to his toolbox this summer to try and hold onto his roster spot.