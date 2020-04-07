Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Outside Linebackers

Our third installment of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 “what they look for” study for this year’s draft class. We’ve already looked at the wide receivers and running backs so let’s flip over to the defense. Good odds the team drafts an EDGE rusher so let’s see who fits best.

As always, we’ll list all the OLBs drafted in the Mike Tomlin era and revisit our thresholds/criteria for the position. There are changes from last season.

2019: Sutton Smith

Height: 6’0/3

Weight: 233

Arm Length: 30 3/4

Hand Size: 9

40 Time: 4.69

10 Split: 1.72

Vert: 31.5

Broad: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three Cone: 6.75

Bench: 25

2017: T.J. Watt

Height: 6’4/2

Weight: 252

Arm Length: 33 1/8

Hand Size: 11

40 Time: 4.69

Ten Split: 1.59

Vert: 37

Broad: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.78

Three Cone: 6.79

Bench: 21

Keion Adams

Height: 6’2

Weight: 247

Arm Length: 33 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: N/A

Ten Split: N/A

Vert: 36

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

Bench: 27

2016: Travis Feeney

Height: 6’3/5

Weight: 230

Arm Length: 33 3/8

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: 4.50

Ten Split: 1.58

Vertical: 40

Broad: 10’1’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.42

Three Cone: 7.20

Bench: N/A

2015: Bud Dupree

Height: 6’4

Weight: 260

Arm Length: 32 5/8

Hand Size:9 3/4

40 Time: 4.56

Ten Split: 1.60

Vertical: 42

Broad: 11’6″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2013: Jarvis Jones

Height: 6’2/3

Weight: 245

Arm Length: 33

Hand Size: 9 1/8

40 Time: N/A

Ten Split: N/A

Vertical: 30.5

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

Bench: 20

2011: Chris Carter

Height: 6’1

Weight: 248

Arm Length: 33

Hand Size: 9 3/8

40 Time: 4.67

Ten Split: 1.64

Vertical: 36

Broad: 9’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.34

Three Cone: 6.98

Bench: 27

2010: Jason Worilds

Height: 6’1/2

Weight: 254

Arm Length: 32 7/8

Hand Size: 9 1/4

40 Time: 4.72

Ten Split: 1.62

Vertical: 38

Broad: 9’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.29

Three Cone: 6.95

Bench: 24

Thaddeus Gibson

Height: 6’2

Weight: 243

Arm Length: 33

Hand Size: 8 3/4

40 Time: 4.79

Ten Split: 1.69

Vertical: 32

Broad: 9’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.27

Three Cone: 6.84

Bench: 32

2008: Bruce Davis

Height: 6’3

Weight: 245

Arm Length: 34 1/4

Hand Size: 10 1/8

40 Time: 4.50

Ten Split: 1.50

Vertical: 33.5

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.03

Three Cone: 6.70

Bench: 19

2007: LaMarr Woodley

Height: 6’1/4

Weight: 266

Arm Length: 32 7/8

Hand Size: 9 7/8

40 Time: N/A

Ten Split: N/A

Vertical: 38.5

Broad: 9’9″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

Bench: 29

6’1+ (10 of 11 drafted)

240+ (9 of 11)

Arm Length: 32 1/2 (10 of 11)

4.70 better (6 of 8) — old 4.75

1.65 ten split (6 of 8)

32+ inch vert (9 of 11) — old 33

9’5″+ broad (11 of 12)

Sub 4.5 short shuttle (6 of 7)

Sub 7 three cone (6 of 7)

Bench: 20+ (7 of 8)

Two changes from last year. The 40 time has improved from 4.75 to 4.70 while the vert dropped by an inch from 33 inches to 32.

So let’s see who checks every single box. The results…

No one. Not one pass rusher, listed as an OLB or DE, fit perfectly. I think this is a first.

There were two who missed in one category by slim margins.

Zach Baun/Wisconsin: Weight (238)

Will Gay Jr/Mississippi St: Three Cone (7.08)

And there are problems here too. Baun is probably off the board before #49 while Gay Jr. has off the field concerns that probably take him off the team’s board, especially with the added uncertainty of this draft process.

For some additional context, here were some of the top EDGE players missed in our study.

Bradlee Anae/Utah: 40 Time/Ten Split, Length, Vertical, Three Cone

Alex Highsmith/Charlotte: Ten Split, Three Cone

Jonathan Greenard/Florida: 40 Time/Ten Split, Vertical, Three Cone

Alton Robinson/Syracuse: Length, Three Cone

Curtis Weaver/Boise State: 40 Time/Ten Split

It’ll be interesting to see who they ultimately draft. Because whoever that is, they clearly won’t fit the mold 100% .