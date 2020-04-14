NFL Draft

Looking Back At Gil Brandt’s 2019 Top 100 Draft Prospect Rankings, 7-Year Success Rates

Monday was a very important day for me when it comes to the annual pre-draft process thanks to Gil Brandt of nfl.com releasing his Top 150 ranked players for the 2020 NFL Draft. Why do I get so excited about Brandt’s annual top 150 list? Mainly because I think he does a great job of predicting a large portion of the first 100 players to be selected in the draft. I have written quite a bit about Brandt’s top 100 success rates over the years and this year I will lay it all out in table form for all to see.

Before we get to reviewing Brandt’s top 100 track record throughout the years, let’s take a quick look back at how he fared last year with his top 100 players. His top 100 ranked players from 2019 are at the very bottom of this post and that table of picks includes what the pick number wound up being in the 2019 NFL Draft and how far off the rank was from the actual.

Of Brandt’s top 32 players from 2019, 24 wound up being selected within the first 32 picks of the draft. Several of Brandt’s eight misses, were big ones as Montez Sweat, Jawaan Taylor, D.K. Metcalf, Drew Lock, Parris Campbell and Connor McGovern were all off by more than 20 places. Even so, all but McGovern were drafted within the first 64 selections.

Of Brandt’s top 50 players from 2019, a whopping 41 of them wound up being selected within the first 50 picks of the draft. Of Brandt’s top 64 ranked players, 49 were ultimately selected in the first 64 picks of the draft. And of Brandt’s top 100 ranked players in 2019, a stunning 83 of them were ultimately drafted by pick No. 101.

So, how has Brandt done over the years when it comes to accurately predicting the top 100 players in a draft? Quite well. On average, Brandt nails 25 of the first 32 players to be selected annually. When it comes to his top 50 ranked players annually, on average Brandt misses just nine of those for an outstanding 81.1% success rate. He also has posted a roughly 80% success rate when it comes to his top 64 and top 100 ranked players dating back to 2013.

Gil Brandt’s Top 100 Success Rates (2013-2019)

RANKED 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 AVG PER
Top 32 24 26 27 25 25 23 24 25 77.7%
Top 50 41 40 41 43 40 40 39 41 81.1%
Top 64 49 54 51 52 49 53 52 51 80.4%
Top 100 83 80 77 80 82 75 80 80 79.6%

I obviously haven’t compared Brandt’s top 100 results over the years to other major media draftniks as I’ve really never had the need or want to. I suppose I will at some point, however, but in the meantime, I’m totally comfortable using Brandt’s top 100 as my main measuring stick.

So, what about Brandt’s 2020 top 150 when it comes to figuring out which player might be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49 overall? Below are the players that Brandt has ranked 41st to 59th and many of them have shown up in quite a few of our own mocks on this site so far this offseason. Several fit what the Steelers usually look for as well. will any of these 19 players wind up being the Steelers first selection in 20290 NFL Draft? We’ll find out in less than two weeks from today.

Gil Brandt’s 2020 Ranked Players 41-59

RANK PLAYER COLLEGE
41 Neville Gallimore, DT Oklahoma
42 Jalen Reagor, WR TCU
43 Jordan Brooks, LB Texas Tech
44 Lynn Bowden, WR Kentucky
45 Tee Higgins, WR Clemson
46 Michael Pittman, WR USC
47 Cesar Ruiz, C Michigan
48 Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri
49 Denzel Mims, WR Baylor
50 Justin Madubuike, DT Texas A&M
51 Ashtyn Davis, S California
52 Jake Fromm, QB Georgia
53 Jalen Hurts, QB Oklahoma
54 Cole Kmet, TE Notre Dame
55 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB LSU
56 Antoine Winfield, S Minnesota
57 Bradlee Anae, EDGE Utah
58 KJ Hamler, WR Penn State
59 Chase Claypool, WR Notre Dame

Gil Brandt’s 2019 NFL Draft Top 100 Ranked Players

GB RANK PLAYER ACTUAL Pick # TM MISS
1 Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State 2 SFO -1
2 Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama 3 NYJ -1
3 Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky 7 JAX -4
4 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston 9 BUF -5
5 Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State 26 WAS -21
6 T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa 8 DET -2
7 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma 1 ARI 6
8 Devin White, LB, LSU 5 TAM 3
9 Jonah Williams, OG, Alabama 11 CIN -2
10 Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson 13 MIA -3
11 Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State 22 PHI -11
12 Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama 24 OAK -12
13 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida 35 JAX -22
14 Devin Bush, LB, Michigan 10 PIT 4
15 Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan 12 GNB 3
16 D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi 64 SEA -48
17 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke 6 NYG 11
18 Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson 4 OAK 14
19 Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma 25 BAL -6
20 Drew Lock, QB, Missouri 42 DEN -22
21 Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State 16 CAR 5
22 Noah Fant, TE, Iowa 20 DEN 2
23 Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma 38 BUF -15
24 Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson 17 NYG 7
25 Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State 15 WAS 10
26 Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia 30 NYG -4
27 Greedy Williams, CB, LSU 46 CLE -19
28 Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State 18 MIN 10
29 Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State 59 IND -30
30 Byron Murphy, CB, Washington 33 ARI -3
31 Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State 90 DAL -59
32 Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State 19 TEN 13
33 A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi 51 TEN -18
34 L.J. Collier, Edge, TCU 29 SEA 5
35 Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama 50 MIN -15
36 Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington 31 ATL 5
37 Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M 48 NOR -11
38 Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple 34 IND 4
39 Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State 27 OAK 12
40 Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame 28 LAC 12
41 Jaylon Ferguson, Edge, Louisiana Tech 85 BAL -44
42 Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State 41 DEN 1
43 Zach Allen, DE, Boston College 65 ARI -22
44 Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina 36 SFO 8
45 Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State 53 PHI -8
46 Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College 14 ATL 32
47 N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State 32 NWE 15
48 David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State 73 CHI -25
49 Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware 60 LAC -11
50 Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State 23 HOU 27
51 Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia 126 CHI -75
52 Will Grier, QB, West Virginia 100 CAR -48
53 Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia 63 KAN -10
54 Taylor Rapp, S, Washington 61 LAR -7
55 Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame 108 NYG -53
56 Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State 206 WAS -150
57 Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State 83 PIT -26
58 Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State 104 CIN -46
59 Dre’mont Jones, DT, Ohio State 71 DEN -12
60 Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State 103 ARI -43
61 Amani Hooker, S, Iowa 116 TEN -55
62 Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt 45 NWE 17
63 David Long, CB, Michigan 79 LAR -16
64 Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa 107 TAM -43
65 Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan 77 NWE -12
66 Greg Little, OT, Mississippi 37 CAR 29
67 Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan 39 TAM 28
68 Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida 58 DAL 10
69 Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn 94 TAM -25
70 Nate Davis, OG, North Carolina-Charlotte 82 TEN -12
71 Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State 44 GNB 27
72 Chuma Edoga, OT, USC 92 NYJ -20
73 Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson 40 OAK 33
74 Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky 54 HOU 20
75 Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida 68 NYJ 7
76 Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida 147 BUF -71
77 Cody Barton, LB, Utah 88 SEA -11
78 Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama 155 CLE -77
79 Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts 62 ARI 17
80 Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State 136 CIN -56
81 Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri UD CHI N/A
82 Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. State 72 CIN 10
83 Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State 125 CIN -42
84 D’Andre Walker, Edge, Georgia 168 TEN -84
85 Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M 75 GNB 10
86 Will Harris, S, Boston College 81 DET 5
87 Darnell Savage, S, Maryland 21 GNB 66
88 Damien Harris, RB, Alabama 87 NWE 1
89 Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor 67 SFO 22
90 Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn 171 NYG -81
91 Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State 76 WAS 15
92 Marquise Blair, S, Utah 47 SEA 45
93 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida 105 NOR -12
94 Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern 167 PHI -73
95 Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis 70 LAR 25
96 Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia 224 DET -128
97 Dawson Knox, TE, Mississippi 96 BUF 1
98 Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State 86 HOU 12
99 Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii 43 DET 56
100 Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame 93 BAL 7
