Looking Back At Gil Brandt’s 2019 Top 100 Draft Prospect Rankings, 7-Year Success Rates

Monday was a very important day for me when it comes to the annual pre-draft process thanks to Gil Brandt of nfl.com releasing his Top 150 ranked players for the 2020 NFL Draft. Why do I get so excited about Brandt’s annual top 150 list? Mainly because I think he does a great job of predicting a large portion of the first 100 players to be selected in the draft. I have written quite a bit about Brandt’s top 100 success rates over the years and this year I will lay it all out in table form for all to see.

Before we get to reviewing Brandt’s top 100 track record throughout the years, let’s take a quick look back at how he fared last year with his top 100 players. His top 100 ranked players from 2019 are at the very bottom of this post and that table of picks includes what the pick number wound up being in the 2019 NFL Draft and how far off the rank was from the actual.

Of Brandt’s top 32 players from 2019, 24 wound up being selected within the first 32 picks of the draft. Several of Brandt’s eight misses, were big ones as Montez Sweat, Jawaan Taylor, D.K. Metcalf, Drew Lock, Parris Campbell and Connor McGovern were all off by more than 20 places. Even so, all but McGovern were drafted within the first 64 selections.

Of Brandt’s top 50 players from 2019, a whopping 41 of them wound up being selected within the first 50 picks of the draft. Of Brandt’s top 64 ranked players, 49 were ultimately selected in the first 64 picks of the draft. And of Brandt’s top 100 ranked players in 2019, a stunning 83 of them were ultimately drafted by pick No. 101.

So, how has Brandt done over the years when it comes to accurately predicting the top 100 players in a draft? Quite well. On average, Brandt nails 25 of the first 32 players to be selected annually. When it comes to his top 50 ranked players annually, on average Brandt misses just nine of those for an outstanding 81.1% success rate. He also has posted a roughly 80% success rate when it comes to his top 64 and top 100 ranked players dating back to 2013.

Gil Brandt’s Top 100 Success Rates (2013-2019)

RANKED 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 AVG PER Top 32 24 26 27 25 25 23 24 25 77.7% Top 50 41 40 41 43 40 40 39 41 81.1% Top 64 49 54 51 52 49 53 52 51 80.4% Top 100 83 80 77 80 82 75 80 80 79.6%

I obviously haven’t compared Brandt’s top 100 results over the years to other major media draftniks as I’ve really never had the need or want to. I suppose I will at some point, however, but in the meantime, I’m totally comfortable using Brandt’s top 100 as my main measuring stick.

So, what about Brandt’s 2020 top 150 when it comes to figuring out which player might be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49 overall? Below are the players that Brandt has ranked 41st to 59th and many of them have shown up in quite a few of our own mocks on this site so far this offseason. Several fit what the Steelers usually look for as well. will any of these 19 players wind up being the Steelers first selection in 20290 NFL Draft? We’ll find out in less than two weeks from today.

Gil Brandt’s 2020 Ranked Players 41-59

RANK PLAYER COLLEGE 41 Neville Gallimore, DT Oklahoma 42 Jalen Reagor, WR TCU 43 Jordan Brooks, LB Texas Tech 44 Lynn Bowden, WR Kentucky 45 Tee Higgins, WR Clemson 46 Michael Pittman, WR USC 47 Cesar Ruiz, C Michigan 48 Jordan Elliott, DT Missouri 49 Denzel Mims, WR Baylor 50 Justin Madubuike, DT Texas A&M 51 Ashtyn Davis, S California 52 Jake Fromm, QB Georgia 53 Jalen Hurts, QB Oklahoma 54 Cole Kmet, TE Notre Dame 55 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB LSU 56 Antoine Winfield, S Minnesota 57 Bradlee Anae, EDGE Utah 58 KJ Hamler, WR Penn State 59 Chase Claypool, WR Notre Dame

Gil Brandt’s 2019 NFL Draft Top 100 Ranked Players