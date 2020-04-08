NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Memphis TE Joey Magnifico

Posted on

From now until the 2020 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#86 Joey Magnifico/TE/Memphis/6’3”, 235 Lbs

The Good

-Works well vertically and has a late second gear to create separation
-Flashes strong hands at the catch point; soft to let the ball drop into place nicely
-Seam stretcher from in tight; chews up yardage in a hurry to get vertical
-Good red zone weapon that knows how to find soft spots in zone
-Has some YAC and power to his game with the ball in his hands
-Positionally versatile; handled multiple roles well at Memphis
-Thick, durable frame

The Bad

-Seriously lacking strength as a run blocker
-Technique is a mess; doesn’t use his hands well to create initial pop and separation
-Appears a bit hesitant to create contact as a blocker
-Struggles to hit his target as a blocker when on the move; drops his head often and takes poor routes to defender
-Limited route tree that needs serious refinement at the next level; not everything can be vertical
-Undersized for the position

Bio

-Played in 53 career games for Memphis, starting 38 games over four seasons
-Finished four-year career with 71 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns
-Academic All-American as a redshirt junior and senior for Memphis
-Sat out Cotton Bowl loss to Penn State while nursing infection from knee injury
-Was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, nor a post-collegiate all-star game 

Tape Breakdown

Leading into the 2019 College Football season, I was really intrigued by Memphis tight end Joey Magnifico. He certainly makes the all-name team, but he showed some flashes in 2018 that had me excited for 2019.

When watching live, he looked fine throughout, but diving into the tape had me coming away extremely underwhelmed with Magnifico’s overall body of work.

As a receiver, he’s super raw but show some traits that could allow him to have a decent career as a TE2 in an offense.

He stretches the seam well, works vertically with ease and has a late gear to create ample separation. His hands are pretty solid too.

 

You can see he moves well and has some juice to his game after the catch. I like the slight head nod to the outside to slip back inside the box defender, allowing him to work vertically into space.

If one thing was consistent on tape with Magnifico, it was his ability to make plays through contact.

 

That’s a tremendous one-handed grab down the left sideline against Southern University in 2019. You can see the defender has his one arm hooked, forcing Magnifico to make a play with one hand.

He does a great job cradling it into his body and tucks it away to complete the catch.

As a blocker though, Magnifico leaves so much to be desired. He might not even see the field in the NFL his rookie year because the blocking is that much of a liability.

 

I honestly have no idea what Magnifico is trying to do here. Is this an attempted cut block gone wrong? What in the world?

I’ve never seen a blocker do this before. It’s a terrible rep. He looks like he’s trying to avoid contact at all costs, which allows his running back to get tackled at the line of scrimmage by his defender.

 

I like the fight Magnifico shows here after recovering from the big shot he takes from his own teammate, but he takes a poor angle to start with, runs into his own teammate, and then slows up the running back in the process.

It’s nice to see this type of finish there at the end, but it’s too little, too late.

 

There’s very little lower half strength from Magnifico as a blocker and it shows quickly here. He does a good job creating initial contact, but then he stops his feet and loses quickly to the defender, getting pushed back into the running back’s path.

He’s lucky he had a special back at Memphis in 2018 in Darrell Henderson.

Overall, I think Magnifico needs at least a year on a practice squad somewhere to develop his route tree, add some strength, and figure out what it takes to compete as a blocker. If he can become at least a serviceable No. 2 or 3 TE in an offense, that’s a win for him.

Projection: Priority UDFA

Games Watched: Central Florida (2018), Southern University (2019), Temple (2019), Ole Miss (2019), Cincinnati (2019)

Previous 2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles
WR Joe Reed RB J.K. Dobbins TE Brycen Hopkins DT Neville Gallimore WR Collin Johnson
S Brandon Jones IOL Nick Harris TE Jared Pinkney EDGE Terrell Lewis WR Stephen Sullivan
QB Jalen Hurts CB Bryce Hall SS Jared Mayden TE Cole Kmet IOL Shane Lemieux
WR Denzel Mims WR James Proche EDGE Bradlee Anae TE Sean McKeon WR Michael Pittman
IOL Darryl Williams RB Cam Akers OG Ben Bredeson EDGE Alton Robinson EDGE Josh Uche
WR Tyler Johnson OT Josh Jones DT Davon Hamilton TE Colby Parkinson WR Devin Duvernay
DT Leki Fotu T Austin Jackson RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ATH Lynn Bowden Jr. C Lloyd Cushenberry III
EDGE Jonathan Greenard NT Benito Jones S Ashtyn Davis WR Van Jefferson EDGE Jabari Zuniga
WR Quartney Davis DL Justin Madubuike TE Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hunter Bryant RB Sewo Olonilua
iOL Tyler Biadasz iOL Jake Hanson DT Larrell Murchison NT Bravvion Roy DL Jason Strowbridge
TE Charlie Woerner NT Rashard Lawrence OG Logan Stenberg OLB Zack Baun RB Jonathan Taylor
OLB Darrell Taylor WR Jauan Jennings TE Adam Trautman OL Robert Hunt WR KJ Hill
OG Damien Lewis ILB Malik Harrison DL Jordan Elliott TE Devin Asiasi DT Ross Blacklock
OG John Simpson S Kyle Dugger TE Thaddeus Moss LB Cam Brown WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR Chase Claypool TE Harrison Bryant EDGE Curtis Weaver WR Gabriel Davis RB Zack Moss
LB Logan Wilson WR Isaiah Hodgins WR Jalen Reagor OC Matt Hennessy LB Evan Weaver
EDGE Julian Okwara QB Jake Fromm EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson RB DeeJay Dallas LB Joe Bachie
LB Troy Dye OT Matt Peart WR Omar Bayless S Geno Stone OL Jonah Jackson
S K’Von Wallace S Jeremy Chinn RB Anthony McFarland WR Freddie Swain DB L’Jarius Sneed
DB Terrell Burgess  S Antoine Winfield Jr. OT Lucas Niang OG Kevin Dotson WR Justin Jefferson
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. WR Tee Higgins RB Brian Herrien OT Isaiah Wilson RB LeVante Bellamy
WR Kendrick Rogers EDGE Trevis Gipson WR Kajila Lipscomb RB Tony Jones Jr. TE Dalton Keene
S Alohi Gillman CB Darnay Holmes OL Tyre Phillips EDGE Jonathan Garvin EDGE Trevon Hill
OL Jon Runyan Jr. ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither S Josh Metellus OT Ezra Cleveland WR Juwan Johnson
DL Khalil Davis EDGE DJ Wonnum EDGE Khalid Kareem EDGE Anfernee Jennings S JR Reed
LB Shaquille Quarterman OG Netane Muti LB Justin Strnad OL Saahdiq Charles EDGE Derrek Tuszka
OC Cesar Ruiz CB Amik Robertson DT Raequan Williams iOL Keith Ismael DE Raekwon Davis
DL Broderick Washington OL Kyle Murphy
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top