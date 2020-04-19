NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Oklahoma State CB AJ Green

From now until the 2020 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#4 AJ Green/CB Oklahoma State – 6’1/4 202

The Good

– Well-built frame, bigger upper half, size supports physicality
– Sticks his nose in the fire, supports the run with authority, impactful on contact and delivers a hearty blow
– Closes well on the ball at the catch point on underneath routes
– Patience reading routes, shows a good football IQ
– Versatile, experience at both CB spots
– Good production, showed ball skills in previous years
– Leader in locker room
– Athletic family, good sports bloodlines
– Good starting experience

The Bad

– Lacks length to be a press corner (30 7/8 inches)
– Forceful tackler but consistently aims too low, ankle nipper and will be prone to missing at the next level
– Stiff and struggles to change directions against quicker receivers, gets off balanced and lacks speed and athleticism to recover
– Too tall in pedal and catches too often in press
– Shows hip tightness and struggle flipping to turn and run
– Lacks straight line speed to run with speedy receivers (4.62 40)
– Gets grabby when he gets in trouble and will rack up holding/interference penalties
– Tall in his back pedal which hurts his transition

Bio

– Three-year starter
– Career: 147 tackles (5.5 TFL), 21 PDs, 6 INTs, 2 FFs
– 2019: 49 tackles, 5 PDs, 1 INT
– Named team captain in 2019
– Four cousins play sports: one in the WNBA, two in college football, one playing volleyball

Tape Breakdown

Wanted to take a last-second look at AJ Green knowing the Steelers set up a pre-draft FaceTime visit with him. There’s a decent chance they take a corner late on Day Three too. So let’s break him down.

Green is a big corner with the physicality to support it. He’s an aggressive hitter who puts his face in the fire against the run and as a tackler. Forces this fumble against TCU.

 

His size is an asset on underneath routes too, showing patience and IQ to read the route, break with it, and close to finish the play.

 

Though he was an effective tackler in college, he has a tendency to go low and cut runners at the knees/ankles and I’m worried that’s going to make him prone to missing against top NFL talent. Has to become a better technician and learn to wrap and drive, still maintaining his physicality, but getting the job done.

 

Green is a stiff, below-average athlete who struggles with quicker receivers. Went against TCU’s Jalen Reagor and on this rep, you can see how he struggles staying with him downfield. Top of the screen.

 

And here’s two penalties against him. He gets grabby when he’s in trouble, not having the athleticism to keep up, and panics, which is going to draw a lot of flags.

 

Green is similar to Justin Layne in terms of ball skills. He’s a little slower, about as stiff, but definitely more physical and better run supporter. It’s hard to get excited about his profile unless you were running the Tampa 2 of the 70s. Not the corner I would draft and he probably should transition to safety to hide his lack of athleticism. 4.6 corners don’t last. Kinda reminds me of Kameron Kelly, to be honest.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Games Watched: at Oklahoma (2018), at Texas, vs TCU, vs Texas A&M

