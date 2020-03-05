2020 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, we’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up during the 2020 Pro Day circuit prior to this year’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.

Historically, we know where Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert end up has a high degree of correlation with their early round picks. First and second round picks are likely to come from a school where Tomlin and/or Colbert watched them work. But we’ll be keeping track of where any Steelers’ front office member pops up, everyone from coordinators, positional coaches, to area scouts.

We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.

March 2nd

Miami (OH) – Area Scout Dan Colbert (Central/Midwest)

Notable Prospects – RB Maurice Thomas, DL Doug Costin, DB Travion Banks, K Sam Sloman

March 4th

Kansas State – Scout (possibly Bruce McNorton)

Notable Prospects – WR Dalton Schoen, RB Jordon Brown, LB Da’Quan Patton, P Devin Anctil

March 5th

Kansas – Scout (same from Kansas, possibly Bruce McNorton)

Notable Prospects – OL Hakeem Adeniji, OLB Azur Kamara