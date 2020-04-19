NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State iDL Robert Landers

Posted on

From now until the 2020 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#67 Robert Landers/iDL/Ohio State/6’1”, 285 Lbs

The Good

-Good first step with impressive explosion in short areas
-Relentless motor; plays with obvious chip on his shoulder being undersized
-Shows good push/pull ability with a quick swim move
-Natural leverage to his game with a sound, solid base
-Easy, explosive mover for a man of his size

The Bad

-Severely undersized for the position with short arms
-Can be overpowered at the point of attack
-Struggles to redirect once momentum is moving forward
-Slow to shock an shed; labors to get off blocks against the run
-Small tackle radius; lots of missed tackles/sacks on tape
-Can be swallowed up by lengthy linemen in the trenches
-Slow and methodical converting speed to power

Bio

-Played in 52 career games at Ohio State
-Finished four-year career with 65 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries
-Rotational player throughout four years at Ohio State

Tape Breakdown

Buried on the depth chart over the years at Ohio State, Robert Landers is flying under the radar as a twitched-up interior defensive lineman, albeit one that is undersized.

Landers has some pretty impressive explosion on tape, but it’s hard to overlook the lack of length and size overall. That said, he makes it work when on the field.

I really liked what I saw from a pass-rushing standpoint from Landers during study of his film.

 

He doesn’t have much length inside, but he has serious strength. Watch the push/pull and swim to beat the Michigan right guard for the sack in 2018.

 

He has a lightning quick swim move that allows him to win often when utilizing it, but he really struggles to finish once he gets to the quarterback.

That lack of production from a tackles standpoint is glaring due to the amount of missed tackles littered throughout his tape.

 

I love Landers’ first step and his initial power to win in the trenches. He has a relentless motor overall too. He gets knocked to the ground here, but look at him continue to fight and make the play in the backfield for the TFL.

You just have to love guys with motors and mentalities like that.

 

The swim move isn’t just for pass rush reps. Landers’ swim is so good that he busts it out defending the run too.

This is a fun rep by Landers. He does a great job swimming quickly and sliding in behind the Michigan State lineman to pair with teammate Malik Harrison for the TFL.

The real problem overall though with Landers’ tape is his struggles to finish.

 

I love the effort to squeeze through the double team against Clemson in the CFB Playoffs. The burst coming out of the double team is really impressive too. It all goes to waste though as he overruns Trevor Lawrence and fails to record the sack himself.

Overall, Landers is ticketed for a rotational 4-3 role. I had mocked him to the Steelers previously on twitter a few times, but he just isn’t a fit for nose like I thought he could be. The power is definitely there and the ability to anchor is as well, but a 4-3 role, playing a gap-penetrator is how he’ll succeed in the NFL.

Projection: Late Day 3

Games Watched: Michigan (2018), Indiana (2019), Michigan State (2019), Clemson (CFB Playoff, 2019)

Previous 2020 NFL Draft Player Profiles
WR Joe Reed RB J.K. Dobbins TE Brycen Hopkins DT Neville Gallimore WR Collin Johnson
S Brandon Jones IOL Nick Harris TE Jared Pinkney EDGE Terrell Lewis WR Stephen Sullivan
QB Jalen Hurts CB Bryce Hall SS Jared Mayden TE Cole Kmet IOL Shane Lemieux
WR Denzel Mims WR James Proche EDGE Bradlee Anae TE Sean McKeon WR Michael Pittman
IOL Darryl Williams RB Cam Akers OG Ben Bredeson EDGE Alton Robinson EDGE Josh Uche
WR Tyler Johnson OT Josh Jones DT Davon Hamilton TE Colby Parkinson WR Devin Duvernay
DT Leki Fotu T Austin Jackson RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire ATH Lynn Bowden Jr. C Lloyd Cushenberry III
EDGE Jonathan Greenard NT Benito Jones S Ashtyn Davis WR Van Jefferson EDGE Jabari Zuniga
WR Quartney Davis DL Justin Madubuike TE Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hunter Bryant RB Sewo Olonilua
iOL Tyler Biadasz iOL Jake Hanson DT Larrell Murchison NT Bravvion Roy DL Jason Strowbridge
TE Charlie Woerner NT Rashard Lawrence OG Logan Stenberg OLB Zack Baun RB Jonathan Taylor
OLB Darrell Taylor WR Jauan Jennings TE Adam Trautman OL Robert Hunt WR KJ Hill
OG Damien Lewis ILB Malik Harrison DL Jordan Elliott TE Devin Asiasi DT Ross Blacklock
OG John Simpson S Kyle Dugger TE Thaddeus Moss LB Cam Brown WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
WR Chase Claypool TE Harrison Bryant EDGE Curtis Weaver WR Gabriel Davis RB Zack Moss
LB Logan Wilson WR Isaiah Hodgins WR Jalen Reagor OC Matt Hennessy LB Evan Weaver
EDGE Julian Okwara QB Jake Fromm EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson RB DeeJay Dallas LB Joe Bachie
LB Troy Dye OT Matt Peart WR Omar Bayless S Geno Stone OL Jonah Jackson
S K’Von Wallace S Jeremy Chinn RB Anthony McFarland WR Freddie Swain DB L’Jarius Sneed
DB Terrell Burgess  S Antoine Winfield Jr. OT Lucas Niang OG Kevin Dotson WR Justin Jefferson
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. WR Tee Higgins RB Brian Herrien OT Isaiah Wilson RB LeVante Bellamy
WR Kendrick Rogers EDGE Trevis Gipson WR Kajila Lipscomb RB Tony Jones Jr. TE Dalton Keene
S Alohi Gillman CB Darnay Holmes OL Tyre Phillips EDGE Jonathan Garvin EDGE Trevon Hill
OL Jon Runyan Jr. ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither S Josh Metellus OT Ezra Cleveland WR Juwan Johnson
DL Khalil Davis EDGE DJ Wonnum EDGE Khalid Kareem EDGE Anfernee Jennings S JR Reed
LB Shaquille Quarterman OG Netane Muti LB Justin Strnad OL Saahdiq Charles EDGE Derrek Tuszka
OC Cesar Ruiz CB Amik Robertson DT Raequan Williams iOL Keith Ismael DE Raekwon Davis
DL Broderick Washington OL Kyle Murphy WR KJ Hamler TE Joey Magnifico  LB Khaleke Hudson
LB David Woodward WR Quez Watkins WR Aaron Parker CB Dane Jackson RB Darius Anderson
OL Zach Sammartino WR Brandon Aiyuk LB Jordyn Brooks EDGE Kenny Willekes S Brian Cole
CB Essang Bassey OT Prince Tega Wanogho CB Damon Arnette iOL Luke Juriga DB Reggie Robinson
RB Eno Benjamin CB Kindle Vildor LB Markus Bailey DB Javaris Davis WR Tyrie Cleveland
CB AJ Green EDGE Alex Highsmith
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top