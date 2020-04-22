The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Final Mocks, Trade Down Possibility, Conner Update, Fournette, Listener Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 99 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about a recent interview with Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner on ESPN that included him providing a health update and outlook for the 2020 season.

Alex and I continue to parse the Monday comments made by Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert about the running back depth ahead of the draft. We also discuss the recent onslaught of scuttlebutt concerning the Steelers possibly trading for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Are the Steelers destined to draft a wide receiver this year? Also, should and will the Steelers trade down in the draft Friday night? Alex and I discuss those two topics thoroughly early in this episode.

Alex and I have both submitted our final Steelers 2020 mock drafts so we review them and break them down in a dueling style fashion. Part of us going over our mock drafts includes both of us talking about several players we considered at each spot.

After our mocks are discussed, Alex and I discuss several defensive players that could wind up being drafted by the Steelers this weekend.

Alex and I finally close out this long Wednesday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

