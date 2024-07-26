The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Thursday Camp Tidbits, Omar Khan Presser, Extension Talk, George Pickens & More

Season 15, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, which was recorded Thursday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing several of the main tidbits and talking points to come out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first training camp practice of 2024 on Thursday.

We start by going over Steelers QB Russell Wilson missing Thursday’s camp practice with a calf issue and if he might be sidelined for more than just one day. We then talk about what HC Mike Tomlin had to say about Wilson sitting out that practice. We also recap the health of the rest of the team to start things off.

Tomlin had a few other minor tidbits in his post camp practice press conference that we quickly cover. We then move on to discuss the longer press conference that Steelers GM Omar Khan held on Thursday afternoon. Khan talked possible contract extensions, injured players and more. We also go over what Khan said about the team’s large amount of salary cap space they currently have.

While we covered a lot of the Steelers’ Thursday training camp practice in the special edition of the show, Alex makes sure to recap the most important tidbits to come out of that first session of 2024. We also discuss the reported Thursday training camp news concerning Steelers WR George Pickens and his late-practice interactions with his new position coach Zach Azzanni.

We make sure to go over what is on Alex’s list to watch for when it comes to the team’s Friday training camp practice.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 58-minute episode, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Thursday Camp Tibits, Omar Khan Presser, Extension Talk, George Pickens & More

