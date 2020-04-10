The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2020 Draft Prospects With Dave-Te’ Thomas, Terry Bradshaw’s Comments & More

Season 10, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately talk about the Thursday morning interview that Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had on 93.7 The Fan. We comment on some of the key things Bradshaw had to say during that interview. Alex and I also discuss if Bradshaw or Ben Roethlisberger is the greatest Steelers quarterback of all-time.

After roughly 10 minutes of Steelers talk to open this episode, Alex and I are pleased to be joined once again by draft analyst Dave-Te’ Thomas of the Scout’s Honor Podcast for our annual talk about the team’s draft needs and players they should consider selecting in 2020.

As usual, Dave-Te’ provides some very good insight on several players at various different positions in this year’s draft class. We go over who Dave-Te thinks the Steelers should draft with their first few selections if available and also go over several mid and late-round prospects the team should consider.

We move from position group to position group and get Dave-Te’ to give us his insight on as many players in this year’s draft class as possible within an hour. This annual episode with Dave-Te’, as usual, moves very fast so you might want to listen to it twice.

After we are through talking to Dave-Te’, Alex and I close this episode out by discussing several talking points and players from that interview. We also end this show by answering a few emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

