The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Mocks, Colbert, Tomlin Comments, Offensive Prospects, Listener Questions & More

Season 10, Episode 98 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the announced player signing that happened Monday morning in addition to talking about some reported video interviews with draft hopeful players that have taken place.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin held their annual pre-draft question and answer session Monday morning so we go over a few noteworthy items to come out of that. We talk about Colbert continually showing support for running back James Conner this offseason and if there’s anything to be read into that.

We also address the silly notion of the Steelers trading for running back Leonard Fournette and why we expect the team to draft yet another wide receiver this year.

A few site contributors, Josh Carney, Tom Mead and Daniel Valente, have now all released their final Steelers mock drafts for 2020 so Alex and I spend time reviewing each of them.

Alex and I talk about a few edge rushers in this year’s draft class that we haven’t spent a lot of time on to date before talking extensively about a long list of offensive draft prospects we could see the Steelers drafting this coming weekend. We go position group by position group during this discussion.

Alex and I finally close out this long Friday show by answering several email questions we received from listeners.

