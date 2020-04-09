Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Cornerbacks

Back with our fourth “what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” 2020 NFL Draft study. So far, we’ve taken a look at the wide receivers, running backs, and outside linebackers. Next, we’ll check out the corners and who fits within their historical thresholds.
With the selection of Justin Layne last year, our criteria has slightly changed. Here’s the list of all the CBs they’ve ever drafted in the Mike Tomlin era.
2019: Justin Layne
Height: 6’/16
Weight: 192
Arm Length: 33
Hand Size: 9 1/4
40 Time: 4.51
Vertical: 37.5
Broad Jump: 11’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.09
Three Cone: 6.90
2017: Cam Sutton
Height: 5’11
Weight: 188
Arm Length: 30
Hand Size: 8 1/4
40 Time: 4.52
Vertical: 34
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: 6.81
Brian Allen
Height: 6’2/7
Weight: 215
Arm Length: 34
Hand Size: 10
40 Time: 4.43
Vertical: 38
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.34
Three Cone: 6.64
2016: Artie Burns
Height: 5’11/7
Weight: 193
Arm Length: 33 1/4
Hand Size: 9 1/2
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33
Broad Jump: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2015: Senquez Golson
Height: 5’8/5
Weight: 176
Arm Length: 29 3/4
Hand Size: 9 3/8
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33.5
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.20
Three Cone: 6.81
Doran Grant
Height: 5’10/2
Weight: 200
Arm Length: 30 1/4
Hand Size: 9 3/8
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5
Broad Jump: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: 4.33
Three Cone: N/A
2014: Shaq Richardson
Height: 6’0/1
Weight: 194
Arm Length: 32
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2013: Terry Hawthorne
Height: 5’11/6
Weight: 195
Arm Length: 31 1/4
Hand Size: 8 7/8
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5
Broad Jump: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
2012: Terence Frederick
Height: 5’10
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31 1/8
Hand Size: 9 1/8
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 35
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.03
Three Cone: 6.59
2011: Curtis Brown
Height: 5’11/5
Weight: 185
Arm Length: 32 1/4
Hand Size: 9 1/2
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 39.5
Broad Jump: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.00
Three Cone: 6.59
Cortez Allen
Height: 6’1/2
Weight: 197
Arm Length: 32 1/4
Hand Size: 8 5/8
40 Time: 4.53
Vertical: 37.5
Broad Jump: 10’9″
Short Shuttle: 4.01
Three Cone: 6.76
2010: Crezdon Butler
Height: 5’11/6
Weight: 191
Arm Length: 32
Hand Size: 8 3/4
40 Time: 4.49
Vertical: 39.5
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three Cone: 7.08
2009: Keenan Lewis
Height: 6’0/7
Weight: 208
Arm Length: 32 3/4
Hand Size: 9 3/4
40 Time: 4.55
Vertical: 38.5
Broad Jump: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
Joe Burnett
Height: 5’9/3
Weight: 192
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: 4.62
Vertical: 35.5
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three Cone: 6.68
2007: William Gay
Height: 5’10/1
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31
Hand Size: 9 1/2
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three Cone: N/A
Here is our criteria.
Height: 5’10+ (12 of 14)
185+ pounds (13 of 14)
Arm length of at least 31 inches (10 of 13)
4.55 40 or lower (11 of 12)
33+ inch vertical (14 of 14)
10’0″+ inch broad (11 of 14)
Sub 4.35 short shuttle (6 of 7)
Sub 6.90 three cone (6 of 7)
The only change was an increase in the three cone time from 6.85 to 6.90. Only one cornerback checked every single box, Iowa’s Michael Ojemudia.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|40 Time
|Vert
|Broad
|SS
|3 Cone
|Michael Ojemudia/UI
|6’0/5
|200
|32 1/4
|4.45
|36
|10’2″
|4.21
|6.87
There were three who fell one box short. All missing because their three cone was too slow.
One Box Away
Harrison Hand/Temple: Three Cone (7.15)
Jaylon Johnson/Utah: Three Cone (7.01)
Reggie Robinson II/Tulsa: Three Cone (7.09)
Cornerback won’t be taken early for Pittsburgh but it’s possible they address the position later on Day Three. Artie Burns moving onto Chicago opens up a 6th cornerback spot on the depth chart and Mike Hilton/Cam Sutton are slated to be free agents after the season. One is likely to return but not both.