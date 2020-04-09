Study: What The Steelers Look For In Drafting Cornerbacks

Back with our fourth “what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” 2020 NFL Draft study. So far, we’ve taken a look at the wide receivers, running backs, and outside linebackers. Next, we’ll check out the corners and who fits within their historical thresholds.

With the selection of Justin Layne last year, our criteria has slightly changed. Here’s the list of all the CBs they’ve ever drafted in the Mike Tomlin era.

2019: Justin Layne

Height: 6’/16

Weight: 192

Arm Length: 33

Hand Size: 9 1/4

40 Time: 4.51

Vertical: 37.5

Broad Jump: 11’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.09

Three Cone: 6.90

2017: Cam Sutton

Height: 5’11

Weight: 188

Arm Length: 30

Hand Size: 8 1/4

40 Time: 4.52

Vertical: 34

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: 6.81

Brian Allen

Height: 6’2/7

Weight: 215

Arm Length: 34

Hand Size: 10

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 38

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.34

Three Cone: 6.64

2016: Artie Burns

Height: 5’11/7

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 33 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33

Broad Jump: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2015: Senquez Golson

Height: 5’8/5

Weight: 176

Arm Length: 29 3/4

Hand Size: 9 3/8

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33.5

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.20

Three Cone: 6.81

Doran Grant

Height: 5’10/2

Weight: 200

Arm Length: 30 1/4

Hand Size: 9 3/8

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.33

Three Cone: N/A

2014: Shaq Richardson

Height: 6’0/1

Weight: 194

Arm Length: 32

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2013: Terry Hawthorne

Height: 5’11/6

Weight: 195

Arm Length: 31 1/4

Hand Size: 8 7/8

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

2012: Terence Frederick

Height: 5’10

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31 1/8

Hand Size: 9 1/8

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 35

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.03

Three Cone: 6.59

2011: Curtis Brown

Height: 5’11/5

Weight: 185

Arm Length: 32 1/4

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 39.5

Broad Jump: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.00

Three Cone: 6.59

Cortez Allen

Height: 6’1/2

Weight: 197

Arm Length: 32 1/4

Hand Size: 8 5/8

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 37.5

Broad Jump: 10’9″

Short Shuttle: 4.01

Three Cone: 6.76

2010: Crezdon Butler

Height: 5’11/6

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 32

Hand Size: 8 3/4

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 39.5

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three Cone: 7.08

2009: Keenan Lewis

Height: 6’0/7

Weight: 208

Arm Length: 32 3/4

Hand Size: 9 3/4

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 38.5

Broad Jump: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

Joe Burnett

Height: 5’9/3

Weight: 192

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: 4.62

Vertical: 35.5

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three Cone: 6.68

2007: William Gay

Height: 5’10/1

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31

Hand Size: 9 1/2

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three Cone: N/A

Here is our criteria.

Height: 5’10+ (12 of 14)

185+ pounds (13 of 14)

Arm length of at least 31 inches (10 of 13)

4.55 40 or lower (11 of 12)

33+ inch vertical (14 of 14)

10’0″+ inch broad (11 of 14)

Sub 4.35 short shuttle (6 of 7)

Sub 6.90 three cone (6 of 7)

The only change was an increase in the three cone time from 6.85 to 6.90. Only one cornerback checked every single box, Iowa’s Michael Ojemudia.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time Vert Broad SS 3 Cone Michael Ojemudia/UI 6’0/5 200 32 1/4 4.45 36 10’2″ 4.21 6.87

There were three who fell one box short. All missing because their three cone was too slow.

One Box Away

Harrison Hand/Temple: Three Cone (7.15)

Jaylon Johnson/Utah: Three Cone (7.01)

Reggie Robinson II/Tulsa: Three Cone (7.09)

Cornerback won’t be taken early for Pittsburgh but it’s possible they address the position later on Day Three. Artie Burns moving onto Chicago opens up a 6th cornerback spot on the depth chart and Mike Hilton/Cam Sutton are slated to be free agents after the season. One is likely to return but not both.