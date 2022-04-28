NFL Draft

Steelers Depot 2022 Draft Grades And Predictions Roundup

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and today I wanted to visualize all the fantastic and hard work done by the Steelers Depot Draft Team, spending countless hours watching film and scouring information. I would like to personally thank them and shout them out, hopefully you will do the same and reach out to them for providing the best Steelers content available:

Dave Bryan: @Steelersdepot
Alex Kozora: @Alex_Kozora
Josh Carney: @ByJoshCarney
Jonathan Heitritter: @J_Heits
Tom Mead: @THMead3
Devin Jackson: @RealD_Jackson
Daniel Kitchen: @Sports_Kitchen
Tyler Wise: @TriggeredWise
Owen Straley: @owenstraley21
Andrew Shaver: @ashaver13
Luke Campbell: @LukeCampbell247
James Wilford: @CoachWilford25

My goal here is to provide a handy and accessible article without much dialogue for you to use leading up to and through the draft, so let’s get right to the visuals and tables by position as we get ready to finally find out who the Steelers will select! (NOTE: Completed late Wednesday evening, so any profiles done on Thursday 4/28 or after are not included).

QUARTERBACKS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
QB Kenny Pickett
QB Sam Howell
QB Desmond Ridder
QB Carson Strong
QB Matt Corral
QB Malik Willis
QB Bailey Zappe
QB Cole Kelley
QB Chris Oladokun

RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACKS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
RB Jerome Ford
RB Dameon Pierce
RB Brian Robinson
RB Zamir White
RB Pierre Strong
RB Kyren Williams
RB James Cook
RB Ty Chandler
RB Tyler Allgeier
RB Jashaun Corbin
RB Ty Davis-Price
RB Tyler Badie
RB Kennedy Brooks
RB Isaih Pacheco
RB Hassan Haskins
RB Leddie Brown
RB Sincere McCormick
RB Tyler Goodson
H-Back Connor Heyward
RB Mataeo Durant
FB Zander Horvath

WIDE RECEIVERS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
WR Jameson Williams
WR Treylon Burks
WR Garrett Wilson
WR Chris Olave
WR Drake London
WR Alec Pierce
WR Jahan Dotson
WR Skyy Moore
WR John Metchie III
WR George Pickens
WR David Bell
WR Romeo Doubs
WR Khalil Shakir
WR Calvin Austin
WR Christian Watson
WR Jalen Tolbert
WR Kyle Philips
ATH Wan’Dale Robinson
WR Charleston Rambo
WR Dontario Drummond
WR Deven Thompkins
WR Jalen Nailor
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR Kevin Austin Jr.
WR Justyn Ross
WR Bo Melton
WR Erik Ezukanma
WR Velus Jones
WR Emeka Emezie
WR Samori Toure
WR Tyler Fryfogle
WR Braylon Sanders
WR Jaquarii Roberson
WR Isaiah Weston
WR Danny Gray
WR Jerreth Sterns
WR Stanley Berryhill III
WR Josh Johnson
WR Tre Turner
WR Jaivon Heiligh

TIGHT ENDS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
TE Isaiah Likely
TE Charlie Kolar
TE Jeremy Ruckert
TE Daniel Bellinger
TE Jelani Woods
TE Cole Turner
TE Jake Ferguson
TE Austin Allen
TE Ko Kieft
TE Chase Allen

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
OT Charles Cross
OL Kenyon Green
C Tyler Linderbaum
OT Ikem Ekwonu
OT Daniel Faalele
OT Trevor Penning
OG Zion Johnson
OL Evan Neal
OT Abraham Lucas
OG Ed Ingram
OT Rasheed Walker
OT Bernhard Raimann
OL Jamaree Salyer
OL Cordell Volson
OL Luke Goedeke
C Cam Jurgens
OL Sean Rhyan
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
OL Luke Fortner
OL Zach Tom
OL Dylan Parham
OL Darian Kinnard
OL Cade Mays
OT Ben Petrula
iOL Brock Hoffman
OT Tyler Smith
OT Max Mitchell
iOL Chasen Hines
OL Tyrese Robinson
iOL Cole Strange
OL Spencer Burford
OT Bamidele Olaseni
iOL Marquis Hayes
OG Thayer Munford
OT Kellen Diesch
C Alec Lindstrom
OT Jean Delance
OL Andrew Stueber

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
NT Jordan Davis
DL Devon Wyatt
DL DeMarvin Leal
DL Travis Jones
DL Phidarian Mathis
DL Logan Hall
DL Perrion Winfrey
DL Matthew Butler
DL Eyioma Uwazurike
DL Zach Carter
DT Jayden Peevy
DL John Ridgeway
DL Neil Farrell Jr.
DT Eric Johnson
DL Thomas Booker
IDL Kurt Hinish

EDGE RUSHERS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
EDGE Travon Walker
EDGE George Karlaftis
EDGE David Ojabo
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE Boye Mafe
EDGE Drake Jackson
EDGE Josh Paschal
EDGE Cameron Thomas
EDGE Myjai Sanders
EDGE Nik Bonitto
EDGE Sam Williams
EDGE DeAngelo Malone
EDGE Dominique Robinson
LB/EDGE Jesse Luketa
EDGE Ali Fayad
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare
EDGE Amare Barno
EDGE Jeffrey Gunter
EDGE Alex Wright
EDGE James Houston IV
EDGE Luiji Vilain

LINEBACKERS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
LB Devin Lloyd
LB Damone Clark
LB Mike Rose
LB Christian Harris
LB Darrian Beavers
LB Quay Walker
LB Nakobe Dean
LB Brandon Smith
LB Channing Tindall
LB Chad Muma
LB JoJo Domann
LB Brain Asamoah
LB Leo Chenal
LB Troy Andersen
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
LB Terrel Bernard
LB Aaron Hansford
LB Nate Landman
LB Jeremiah Moon
LB Ellis Brooks
LB Josh Ross
LB James Skalski
LB Mark Robinson

CORNERBACKS:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Ahmad Gardner
CB Derek Stingley Jr.
CB Andrew Booth
CB Roger McCreary
CB Kyler Gordon
CB Kaiir Elam
CB Zyon McCollum
CB Coby Bryant
CB Marcus Jones
CB Alontae Taylor
CB Joshua Williams
CB Jack Jones
CB Martin Emerson Jr.
CB Cobie Durant
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB Mykael Wright
CB Damarri Mathis
CB Mario Goodrich
CB Dallis Flowers
CB Cordale Flott
CB Akayleb Evans
CB Tariq Woolen
CB Kalon Barnes
DB Cam Taylor-Britt
CB Josh Jobe
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

SAFETIES:

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
S Kyle Hamilton
DB Dax Hill
S Jaquan Brisker
S Lewis Cine
S Bryan Cook
DB Jalen Pitre
S JT Woods
S Joey Blount
DB Verone McKinley III
S Leon O’Neal
S Kerby Joseph
S Nick Cross
S Isaiah Pola-Moa
S Tycen Anderson
S Yusuf Corker
S Markquese Bell
S Quentin Lake
S Scott Nelson
S Smoke Monday
S Elijah Hicks
S Reed Blankenship
S Nolan Turner

Again, many thanks to the talented and great people at Steelers Depot! Which players do you think will become Pittsburgh Steelers? Happy draft everyone, and as always thanks for reading and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

