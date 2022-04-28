Steelers Depot 2022 Draft Grades And Predictions Roundup

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, and today I wanted to visualize all the fantastic and hard work done by the Steelers Depot Draft Team, spending countless hours watching film and scouring information. I would like to personally thank them and shout them out, hopefully you will do the same and reach out to them for providing the best Steelers content available:
Dave Bryan: @Steelersdepot
Alex Kozora: @Alex_Kozora
Josh Carney: @ByJoshCarney
Jonathan Heitritter: @J_Heits
Tom Mead: @THMead3
Devin Jackson: @RealD_Jackson
Daniel Kitchen: @Sports_Kitchen
Tyler Wise: @TriggeredWise
Owen Straley: @owenstraley21
Andrew Shaver: @ashaver13
Luke Campbell: @LukeCampbell247
James Wilford: @CoachWilford25
My goal here is to provide a handy and accessible article without much dialogue for you to use leading up to and through the draft, so let’s get right to the visuals and tables by position as we get ready to finally find out who the Steelers will select! (NOTE: Completed late Wednesday evening, so any profiles done on Thursday 4/28 or after are not included).
|2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
|QB Kenny Pickett
|QB Sam Howell
|QB Desmond Ridder
|QB Carson Strong
|QB Matt Corral
|QB Malik Willis
|QB Bailey Zappe
|QB Cole Kelley
|QB Chris Oladokun
|2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
|TE Isaiah Likely
|TE Charlie Kolar
|TE Jeremy Ruckert
|TE Daniel Bellinger
|TE Jelani Woods
|TE Cole Turner
|TE Jake Ferguson
|TE Austin Allen
|TE Ko Kieft
|TE Chase Allen
Again, many thanks to the talented and great people at Steelers Depot! Which players do you think will become Pittsburgh Steelers? Happy draft everyone, and as always thanks for reading and let us know your thoughts in the comments!