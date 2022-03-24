2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Michigan RB Hassan Haskins

From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Michigan RB Hassan Haskins.

#25 – Hassan Haskins/RB Michigan – 6016, 228 lbs.

Combine Attendee/Senior Bowl Invite (Did Not Attend)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Hassan Haskins 6016/228 9 1/4 31 3/4 75 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A 27

The Good

— NFL size and looks the part, well-built runner

— Despite unusual height, runs with low pad level

— Strong runner who finishes on contact with consistent leg drive, able to routinely fall forward and earn YAC

— Shows lateral quickness, able to jump-cut and find the lane down a gap, able to press hole and make defenders miss, short-area quickness

— Sets up his runs well and shows patience to follow his blocks and let picture in front of him develop

— Nose for goal line/first down-marker and does well in short-yardage situations, brought in as team’s hammer in “gotta have it” situations

— Excellent pass protector, routinely stands up blitzers and, shows want-to and technique to keep his eyes up and keep good posture on his blocks

— Physical, aggressive player who takes prides in chip blocks and able to knock pass rushers off their feet

— Productive player, showed up in big games, and was asked to be clear lead runner in school

— Shows soft hands out of the backfield and occasionally asked to split out wide, shows comfort as a basic route runner and playing in space as a receiver

— Experienced and effective special teamer

— Well-rounded game overall and display a strong football IQ

— Minor experience as a Wildcat QB

The Bad

— Not a dynamic athlete and lacks burst and explosion, struggles to get to the edge and did his damage between the tackles

— Lacks wiggle and space and normally runs through, not around

— Isn’t much of a threat after-the-catch

— Won’t be a big-play guy at the NFL

— Does not have long speed to finish runs

— Has good leg drive and lean but lacks overwhelming power

— Didn’t have a lot of college receptions and wasn’t always used in passing situations

— NFL upside is limited and unlikely to be a #1 back

Bio

— 22 career starts for Michigan

— Career: 452 carries, 2324 yards (5.1 YPC) 30 TDs, 24 total receptions

— 2021: 270 receptions, 1327 yards (4.9 YPC) 20 TDs, 18 receptions

— Third Team AP All-American in 2021

— Three-star recruit out of HS, also had offers from Purdue, Memphis and several FCS schools

— Ran for nearly 2200 yards and 31 TDs as a HS senior (averaged 8.6 per carry)

— Two-way player with a combined 21 sacks his final two years at HS

— 22 years old, turns 23 in late November

Tape Breakdown

Hassan Haskins isn’t one of the marquee names in this draft class. But his well-rounded skillset give him plenty of staying power. Haskins has great size at nearly 6’2, 230 pounds, a build you don’t often see at the NFL level. He plays to that size, too. While Haskins doesn’t have tremendous power, he consistently shows impressive leg drive and falls forward to churn out those extra yards after contact.

Though he is a downhill runner, Haskins shows surprising, impressive lateral quickness to make jump cuts down a gap to find the lane or make a defender miss. It litters his tape. Some examples. You’ll see the power and finish on these runs, too.

Where Haskins really sticks out is in the pass game/special teams aspect of his game. Haskins didn’t catch a ton of passes but shows good hands, though he doesn’t do much out in space after the catch. But where he shines is in pass protection. Haskins is great there, in part thanks to his size and strength, but his technique really stands out. Head up, good posture, and he’s able to anchor and shut down rushes from LBs and easily disposes of DB blitzers. Couple of examples.

But this is my favorite clip. Chipping comes with risk but when your RB can send the LDE into the ground, it’s a good day.

He also has good special teams experience and value and should carve out a nice role there. Not someone who has to be taught or embrace that side of the game. That box is already checked.

Haskins, similar to my report on West Virginia RB Leddie Brown, has size and strength but lacks big-play ability. He didn’t test at the Combine or his Pro Day due to an ankle injury but I imagine he wouldn’t have been blazing a 4.40 40. He lacks juice and big-play ability in space and doesn’t have a second-gear. Watch him get caught from behind at the end of this long run against Minnesota after the defense lost where he was at (and a heck of a split at the end, kudos for not tearing….everything).

Conclusion

Overall, Haskins is a good not great prospect who does the little things to give him staying power in the league for a long time. Steelers’ fans won’t like to hear it but there are comparable traits to Benny Snell, though I see Haskins as a slightly better athlete with more quickness than Snell. My comp is Patriots’ RB Brandon Bolden, who has hung around in the league as a UDFA because of his receiving and special teams value. Haskins certainly checks the boxes the Steelers look for so keep an eye on his name come Day Three of the draft.

Projection: Mid Day Three

Depot Draft Scale: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: vs Minnesota (2020), at Indiana (2020), at Penn State (2021), at Maryland (2021)