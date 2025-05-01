Analyst Isn’t Surprised Steelers ‘Weren’t Willing To Overextend’ At QB In Weaker Draft Class Again

In the buildup to the 2025 NFL Draft, the quarterback position was a big topic of discussion for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially as the franchise continued to look at a number of big names at the position in the draft class, including Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Louisville’s Tyler Shough.
Reports surfaced that the Steelers had first-round grades on both Dart and Sanders, and if a guy like Sanders was on the board at No. 21 overall, they’d entertain the idea of drafting a quarterback.
In the end, the Steelers had their shot at both Sanders and Dart at No. 21 but ultimately went with Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. In fact, the Steelers had their shot at Sanders multiple times, but chose to pass time and time again.
Ultimately, the Steelers drafted a quarterback, that being Ohio State’s Will Howard at No. 185 overall in the sixth round, getting a big, strong quarterback who can serve as a developmental piece for the Black and Gold during the 2025 season.
Drafting Howard where they did was a clear signal, at least for The Athletic’s Robert Mays, that the Steelers weren’t willing to overextend themselves in a bad quarterback class and make the same mistakes they did in 2022 with Kenny Pickett.
“I always thought that made the most sense as far as this class was concerned, and that’s what they told us. They didn’t draft a quarterback until the sixth round, and I’m sure Steelers fans are feeling a little bit itchy and uneasy based on the missing spot on their depth chart right now,” Mays said of the Steelers and the decision-making at quarterback in the draft. “If you look at it, it’s Mason Rudolph and not much else.
“But I’m not surprised that the Steelers weren’t willing to overextend themselves again because they’re still dealing with the fall of the last time a draft looked like this, and they felt the need to pull the trigger.”
Entering the draft, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson were the only quarterbacks on the Steelers’ roster. Obviously Howard is added to that mix now. But the Steelers are missing that truly viable, No. 1 starting quarterback.
They weren’t going to find that in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they knew it. That is why they passed on the position time and time again, instead keeping their focus on Aaron Rodgers for 2025, and seemingly setting themselves up for the 2026 NFL Draft and a big swing there in what many are projecting to be a great quarterback class.
It’s understandable that some within the fan base and many within the media are questioning the Steelers’ decision-making at quarterback so far this offseason. But they haven’t made a big mistake at the position this offseason via free agency by committing unnecessary finances, or through the draft by spending unnecessary premium draft capital on the position.
Should Rodgers sign, the Steelers should be just fine for 2025. Will that be enough to win a playoff game? Probably not, but it will have them set up to swing big in the 2026 NFL Draft and go get a potential long-term franchise quarterback in what is viewed as a great class.