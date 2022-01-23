Steelers Depot Draft Grading Scale

Monday will kick off one of our favorite parts of the football season. Draft season. Our first 2022 NFL Draft Player Profile will go up on the site (any guesses who it will be?) with our goal of doing well over 200 profiles this year to get you guys ready for this year’s draft.

We’re adding something new to this year’s reports. A Steelers Depot Grading Scale. A more objective and concrete way for us to evaluate prospects so you (and we) know where we stand on a player.

Credit to our Jonathan Heitritter who put this scale together for us to use. It ranges from a perfect ten, the rarest of grades, to 5.1, a tryout player.

You’ll see this grade reflected at the bottom of each report. So I wanted to share with you guys our scale and what it looks like when you guys see the number on tomorrow’s initial player profile. We’ll have a link to this article for our profiles for easy reference, too.

Excited to kick off draft season. We’ll be posting a flurry of player profiles and next week, will have several of us at the Senior Bowl and the East/West Shrine Game. Can’t wait.