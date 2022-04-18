2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Nebraska WR Samori Toure

From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Nebraska WR Samori Toure.

#3 Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (Sr.) – 6007, 191 lbs.

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Samori Toure 6007/191 9 3/8″ 32 1/4″ 76 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.48 1.64 4.22 6.77 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 34.5 7

The Good

— Good height and length, decent bulk overall

— Shows burst and straight-line speed, ability to run away from defenders in open grass, athletic player

— Smooth, Maintains his speed through his routes and as he catches the football, looks natural plucking the football

— Big-play ability and downfield threat

— Willing to go over middle and make tough catches

— Break-tackle ability and can get yards after catch through size and toughness, involved in run/option game

— Moved around offense and wore different hats, got involved in multiple ways (slot, X, wingback, RB)

— Impressive overall production and showed ability to make jump from FCS level after transferring

The Bad

— Upright and narrow stance that will need to be changed

— Frame is a little lanky

— Appears raw for the position, doesn’t understand nuance and angles to adjust and beat coverages

— Limited route tree overall

— Needs to be more consistent off the snap of the ball

— Afforded plenty of space and free releases, will have to learn how to beat press coverage

— Only one year at FBS level

— Older than typical prospect

Bio

— One-year player for Nebraska program after transferring from Montana, came to Nebraska after graduating

— 2021 with Cornhuskers: 46 receptions, 898 yards (19.5 YPC) 5 TDs, eight rushing attempts for 63 yards and 1 TD

— Did not play in 2020-2021 spring season with Montana

— 2019 with Montana: 87 receptions, 1495 yards (17.2 YPC) and 13 TDs, named FCS 1st Team All-American

— Receptions and yards are single-season Montana records

— Posted 303 yards in 2019 playoff win over SE Louisiana, breaking Randy Moss’ playoff record for yards in a game

— 2018: 37 catches for 440 yards and two TDs

—2017: 31 receptions for 553 yards and five TDs

— Turned 24 in March

— Two-star recruit from Portland, Oregon, chose Montana over Air Force and Georgetown (only other two offers)

Tape Breakdown

Samori Toure was a FCS legend at Montana before trying his hand at the FBS game, wanting to get in an extra year of football after missing the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic, which wiped out the Grizzles’ entire season. So he transferred to Nebraska. He adjusted quickly and had a strong season as a big-time deep threat.

Toure’s speed and burst were evident on tape and he did much of his damage over the deep middle on long-bending over routes. He shows speed to win vertically and burst to run away from everyone once he catches the ball.

Toure was used as a bit of a chess piece in the offense, getting involved in the run game largely on option plays. He shows good speed and has size to run through contact.

Toure is a natural plucker of the football and maintains speed through his cuts and as he makes the catch. Overall, he’s an athletic, fluid player.

But his game feels raw. Even starting with his stance. No two stances are exact and it’s often based on what’s most comfortable and natural for the player but Toure is tall and narrow. Take a look.

His route running IQ needs some work too. Two clips. One, he bends this route too much inside and to the safety as opposed to staying wider/straighter down the seam, which is where the QB throws it. Pass is incomplete. On the second, he drifts upfield on this slant, allowing the CB to control the route and intercept the pass, an overtime turnover that cost Nebraska the game.

Conclusion

Overall, Toure has tools and productivity and I’m impressed by how well he did jumping up in competition after missing an entire year of football. There is real talent to mold. But I don’t think he’s Day One ready and he came from systems that gave him free releases and a pretty simple route tree. My NFL comp is Marqise Lee.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th/7th Round)

Games Watched: at Illinois (2021), at Michigan State (2021), vs Ohio State, 2021), vs SE Louisiana (2019), Assorted Clips