NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

Posted on

From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter.

#94 Jeffrey Gunter/EDGE Coastal Carolina – 6043, 258 lbs.

Combine Attendee / East-West Shrine Game

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Jeffrey Gunter 6043/258 9 1/4 33 80 1/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.7 1.57 4.35 7.21
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’2″ 35.5 N/A

 

The Good

— Very quick off the snap
— Upper body strength evident each play
— Experience in a 3-4 Bandit role
— Looks natural in coverage – former defensive back in high school but grew overnight causing a position switch
— Long arms and wingspan allows to create first contact on many plays
— Preferred pass rush move is the Long Arm and his power holds the point of attack
— Bit of a workout warrior as he likes to keep an eye on his diet and physique
— Makes his living on 3rd down, having the 2nd most sacks (15) since 2017 among draft eligible players

The Bad

— Tackling in terms of both finishing the pressure and against the run
— Not a head hunter on run plays – looks content to stay in his spot and area instead of attacking
— Pass rush moves are limited – admits himself he keeps it simple with power and only a couple of counters
— Can get flushed outside easily and neutralized on pass rush attempts
— Plays tall quite a bit against run and pass which allows blockers to win their matchup
— Doesn’t use lower body for leverage and can look very stiff at times
— Many pressures come in the form of being unblocked or clean-up pursuit, including stunts

Bio

— Three-year starter for the Chanticleers (37 official starts & 48 games played)
— Transferred to NC State after Soph. season due to family responsibilities – sat out the year because of transfer rules and then transferred back to Coastal Carolina the next year
— Career: 108 solo tackles, 106 total pressures, 21 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, 28 missed tackles
— 2021: 28 solo tackles, 34 total pressures, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
— 2021 All-Sun Belt Second Team Selection
— 2020 All-Sun Belt First Team Selection
— 2018 All-Sun Belt First Team Selection
— Two-star recruit out of Riverside HS in Durham, NC with Coastal Carolina his only D1 offer
— Weighed under 200 lbs. in high school and primarily played defensive back until moving to the defensive line as an upperclassman
— Earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics in December 2020 and currently working towards a second degree in communication with aspirations of working in sports media one day

Tape Breakdown

Tall and strong defines Gunter as soon as you start watching his play.  He has a ton of upper-body strength and he’s not going to get moved backwards necessarily but will get moved around laterally and away from the action.  Pass rush moves are limited as Gunter self admits in interviews, stating he likes keeping it simple with power then speed.  Gunter uses his Long Arm pass rush move on nearly every snap with limited counters.  He’s far from being the cause of a pocket collapsing on many of his pass rushes with a high number of pressures coming from cleanup or pursuit pressure.  Gunter also benefits from unblocked pressures as well, while lining-up outside the tackles on 88% of his snaps during his college career.  On plays where he’s lined-up as a 4 or 5 technique, he explodes well off the snap from his three-point & four-point stances, but a two-point stance is his norm.

He plays athletic in space and looks comfortable in coverage – perhaps due to being a converted defensive back during his high school playing days.  His tackling attempts have a laboring feel to them both in the pocket and at the line of scrimmage.

On this play, Gunter manages to win his matchup to create pressure but cannot close the deal by getting the QB tackled before a long scramble ensues.

 

Here is a prime example of how Gunter will use his long arm approach at the point of attack.  On this particular run play, Gunter is neutralized providing minimal impact.  This type of result tends to happen more than just one or two occasions during a game.

 

But there are times Gunter looks more active and uses his upper body strength to fight off a block, making a nice run stop.

 

Gunter will at times try something besides the long arm rush & push as he uses a speed chop to get past the blocker.  Like many reps, Gunter stays upright and gets pushed behind the action while the QB steps up and delivers a long pass downfield.

 

His comfort zone though is resorting to power and shows tendencies of getting hung-up on the blocker as he does here with the RT.

 

Conclusion

Gunter certainly has the frame and reach to play at the next level as a pass-rusher and there’s some critiques & techniques in which an NFL coaching staff will need to iron out.  Adding an array of secondary pass rushing moves is a must or he will most likely have a minimal impact.  His willingness to engage in more combat and violence against run plays is lacking but does offer small glimpses of run stopping abilities.  Instincts in coverage look natural as his high school playing days had him playing defensive back in his early years.  Time will tell if his role will be a pass-rusher only or if he can become a well-rounded player down the road.

Gunter’s comp comes easy as he models his game after a couple of players, namely Matthew Judon.  Judon offers similarities in the sense he plays high using a long arm approach while lining-up outside of OT’s and TE’s, and benefits quite a bit from clean-up pursuit and unblocked pressures as well – Judon actually has the most regular season unblocked pressures (57) since entering the league in 2016.  Run defense has not been Judon’s strong suit either with the 11th most missed tackles (23) among EDGE defensive players since 2016.  Both also have the Bandit type of role down in terms of natural coverage abilities.

Projection: Day 3 Pick

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 (Could land in 5th round) – Backup/Special Teamer prospect who should make roster but potential to contribute regularly on defense might be limited

Games Watched: vs Louisiana Monroe (2021), at Appalachian State (2021), vs Kansas (2021)

Previous 2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
QB Sam Howell OL Kenyon Green LB Chad Muma C Tyler Linderbaum
OT Trevor Penning QB Malik Willis WR Treylon Burks QB Kenny Pickett
WR Romeo Doubs DL Phidarian Mathis LB Damone Clark QB Desmond Ridder
OT Daniel Faalele LB Devin Lloyd OG Zion Johnson LB Nate Landman
DL Devonte Wyatt WR Charleston Lambo OL Luke Fortner QB Matt Corral
WR Jalen Tolbert DL Eyioma Uwazurike OT Charles Cross DL Travis Jones
WR Dontario Drummond CB Roger McCreary QB Carson Strong DB Jalen Pitre
CB Ahmad Gardner LB Christian Harris CB Kalon Barnes LB Aaron Hansford
OG Ed Ingram OL Cade Mays DL Matthew Butler TE Charlie Kolar
WR Alec Pierce  DL Perrion Winfrey CB Coby Bryant OT Ikem Ekwonu
LB Leo Chenal WR John Metchie III LB JoJo Domann OT Abraham Lucas
WR Skyy Moore OT Rasheed Walker DB Daxton Hill CB Kaiir Elam
RB Leddie Brown WR Jahan Dotson RB Dameon Pierce S Kyle Hamilton
WR Garrett Wilson OT Tyler Smith WR George Pickens LB Troy Anderson
OL Darian Kinnard OL Tyrese Robinson S Jaquan Brisker WR David Bell
DL John Ridgeway LB Malcolm Rodriguez WR Chris Olave CB Kyler Gordon
EDGE Myjai Sanders WR Christian Watson LB Channing Tindall DL DeMarvin Leal
CB Joshua Williams OL Jamaree Sayler DL Thomas Booker RB Jashaun Corbin
S Lewis Cine WR Danny Gray DB Verone McKinley III iOL Chasen Hines
EDGE Nik Bonitto OT Bamidele Olaseni CB Andrew Booth Jr. CB Alontae Taylor
DB Cam Taylor-Britt CB Derek Stingley Jr. OT Max Mitchell NT Jordan Davis
WR Justyn Ross ATH Wan’Dale Robinson CB Dallis Flowers WR Velus Jones
S Nick Cross DL Zach Carter LB Josh Ross RB Hassan Haskins
CB Cobie Durant CB Tariq Woolen H-Back Connor Heyward S Bryan Cook
WR Bo Melton EDGE Travon Walker S Tycen Anderson WR Emeka Emezie
DT Jayden Peevy C Alec Lindstrom WR Drake London EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE Sam Williams WR Jalen Nailor DL Logan Hall RB Mataeo Durant
TE Ko Kieft WR Tyquan Thornton S Scott Nelson S Leon O’Neal
OT Jean Delance EDGE James Houston IV S Smoke Monday CB Zyon McCollum
WR Kevin Austin Jr. iOL Brock Hoffman WR Isaiah Weston WR Jameson Williams
OT Bernhard Raimann CB Martin Emerson Jr. WR Calvin Austin RB Pierre Strong
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere WR Jaquarii Roberson OL Zach Tom LB Jeremiah Moon
CB Jack Jones FB Zander Horvath OL Spencer Burford RB Tyler Goodson
CB Josh Jobe RB Ty Chandler S Yusuf Corker EDGE Luiji Vilain
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare OG Thayer Munford EDGE Luiji Vilain EDGE DeAngelo Malone
CB Mario Goodrich WR Josh Johnson LB/EDGE Jesse Luketa S Joey Blount
EDGE Josh Pascal

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!