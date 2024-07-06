Pittsburgh’s 2022 Draft Picks Facing Pivotal Third Seasons In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 NFL Draft was an interesting one for several reasons. First, the team was going into its first season without future Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger who retired that offseason, putting Pittsburgh in position to try and find his successor. Secondly, former GM Kevin Colbert captained the ship for the final time during that offseason, choosing to remain as the team’s GM through the draft where he would then hand over the reins to current GM Omar Khan.

Colbert’s final draft class as Steelers general manager has been subject to scrutiny over the past year based on how the draftees fared thus far in their respective careers. The headliner of the class, QB Kenny Pickett who was drafted 20th overall in the first round, is no longer with the team after getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. QB Chris Oladokun didn’t stick with the team past the rookie’s first training camp, getting released and proceeding to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. The rest of the 2022 draftees are currently still with the team, but are each facing a pivotal Year 3 for various reasons.

The current crown jewel of the class is WR George Pickens, who Pittsburgh picked 52nd overall in the second round. Despite poor quarterback play, Pickens has been a productive receiver during his first two seasons in the league, catching 115 passes for 1,941 yards (16.9 YPR) and 9 touchdowns. Pickens’ talent is undeniable, having the height, speed and athleticism to win on the outside and in the red zone.

The main issue with Pickens is his lapses in maturity, as he has had several breakdowns on the sideline since coming to Pittsburgh, making skeptics wonder if the team should lock him in to a long-term deal worth big money. He needs to continue to develop as a route runner to warrant WR1 status, but Pickens looks primed to step into that role in 2024 with the departure of Diontae Johnson this offseason.

The Steelers drafted DL DeMarvin Leal in the third round with the 84th pick, and to this point heading into his third season, we’re stilling waiting to see if Leal can become a meaningful contributor on the defensive side of the ball. The tweener defensive lineman has played 381 total defensive snaps through two seasons and has bounced around the formation from playing at a traditional 3-4 defensive end in Pittsburgh’s scheme, as well as a 3-4 standup outside linebacker. He has 29 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack and 4 pass deflections during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh.

He’s entering a make-or-break 2024 season where his roster spot could very well be on the line. Leal has proven that he can be a versatile, athletic defender who can play multiple spots, but Pittsburgh needs him to step up as an interior defender as DL Cameron Heyward continues to age, looking to groom that next wave of productive defensive linemen in Pittsburgh.

Fourth-round pick WR Calvin Austin III missed his entire rookie season in 2022 after breaking his foot in training camp, rehabbing to make his NFL debut last season. He had moments where he flashed his big-play ability that he put on display at Memphis, catching long-bomb touchdowns against the Buccaneers in the preseason and the Raiders, as well as taking a jet sweep for a touchdown against the Bengals.

Still, he proved to be inconsistent as a pass catcher throughout the year and never saw his snaps rise above 29% once Johnson returned to the lineup after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. Austin finds himself in a battle with the likes of Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and rookie Roman Wilson for playing time in 2024, needing to have a strong season to become more of a consistent member of the receiving corps, as well as to secure his roster spot in a muddled wide receiver room.

TE Connor Heyward is a near lock for the roster as the team’s TE3 behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but still needs to prove that he can be a consistent presence as a blocker, receiver and special teamer to warrant a potential contract extension from Pittsburgh as he enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. Heyward has been a serviceable Swiss Army Knife for the Steelers since getting drafted in the sixth round in 2022, contributing in the passing game and on special teams.

He just needs to show more of an impact going forward to warrant more than the veteran minimum on a potential multi-year contract from Pittsburgh once his rookie deal is up.

Pittsburgh’s final draft pick from the 2022 draft class that is still on the team is LB Mark Robinson, selected 225th overall in the seventh round. As things stand today, Robinson is facing an uphill climb to make the roster out of training camp, having the likes of Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and rookie third-round pick Payton Wilson ahead of him on the depth chart. Holcomb is coming off a nasty leg injury suffered last season and may not be a full-go right off the bat, allowing Robinson to stick as the team’s perceived ILB4.

Still, the former seventh round pick hasn’t made much of an impact yet coming out of Ole Miss two years ago, having 39 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in 195 defensive snaps. Robinson was a core special teamer last season, which helps his chances at landing a roster spot. However, with Wilson now in the fold as another core special teamer, Robinson needs to show more awareness and development from the neck up during training camp and the preseason to warrant keeping a roster spot in 2024.