2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Notre Dame IDL Kurt Hinish

From now until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling a player who played high school football in the Pittsburgh area.

#41 Kurt Hinish, IDL, Notre Dame (GS) — 6022, 302 lbs.

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kurt Hinish 6022/302 10″ 32 1/8″ 77″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.07 1.72 4.48 7.39 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’0″ 28″ 31

The Good

— Very good snap quickness, first off the ball

— Very good motor

— Heavy, active hands; continual fight on every play

— Strength to power rush the pocket

— Will attempt stab, swim, rip, club when rushing the passer

— Disruptive as a one gap defender

— Can keep blockers at an arm’s length

— Anchors well versus double team blocks

The Bad

— Not as long as teams may desire

— Came out on obvious passing downs

— Countering when first move doesn’t work

— Timing to disengage from blocks

— Will lose sight of ball when shooting gaps

— Isn’t going to make a lot of plays outside the pocket

— Change of direction is marginal

— Length causes him to just miss/slip off ball carriers

Bio

— Career – 83 tackles, 42 solo, 20 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 FF

— 2021 – 28 tackles, 15 solo, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks

— 61 games, 36 starts

— Named 2016 First Team Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State

— Named to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fabulous 22

— Selected to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25

— Played for Coach Terry Totten at Central Catholic High School

— Majoring in sociology

— Team captain

Tape Breakdown

Kurt Hinish is a barrel chested interior defensive lineman who played from the nose tackle position out to the 3 technique. Prior to attending Notre Dame he was decorated high school player at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh.

Against the pass, he displays very good snap quickness usually being the first player off the ball and plays with good pad level. He has heavy hands to punch and press offensive linemen and has the play strength to get a solid push on bull rushes. His motor runs hot and his hands are active trying to get to the quarterback and he will use rips, clubs, swims and stabs to aid his efforts.

At Florida State, Hinish (41) isn’t a big sack guy but his fights his way through the center and right guard to get this sack.

Vs North Carolina, here are two plays where he gets pressure quickly. The first he will yank the center down out of his way and in the second he will swim over the left guard but can’t finish the play.

The use of a push/pull showed some success and his quickness to get into gaps alone is enough to be disruptive and force linemen into grabbing his jersey so he doesn’t escape. He was used some on stunts but rarely as a penetrator to open up lanes where he could be effective. His pursuit was better to the near side of the field and he is solid pursuing downfield.

At Florida State, here he is going to walk the center back past the quarterback.

Vs North Carolina, he’ll start to loop outside but recognizes the screen and will show his effort downfield.

Against the run, his quickness makes him a good fit for a one gap system. He can beat blockers to the gaps and throw off the running lanes. Against blockers, he uses a stab well on outside runs to keep the lineman off of him on the front side of plays and can beat the backside tackle with quickness to pursue down the line. He has good hand placement and play strength to stalemate with the ability to shed blockers in a two gap system and displayed a very good anchor versus double team blocks.

At Virginia Tech, he will first use a long arm to hold off the center while working to the ball. On the second play, from the 3 tech he beats the backside tackle to get into the backfield.

Vs USC, here are couple of plays where he is able to stand up the center, hold his ground or reset the LOS scrimmage and get in on the tackle

Vs North Carolina, he will engage the right guard and then absorb the pulling left guard, hold his ground and get in on the tackle.

On obvious passing downs he was often taken off the field. His pass rushing ability overall is marginal lacking any consistent counters when his first move is unsuccessful. Improvement is needed on getting off of blocks after initial penetration. As a one gap penetrator he will lose sight of the ball and blockers will use his moment up spin his back to the ball. When stacking blockers he displays adequate timing to shed them before the ball gets to his gap. He isn’t going to make many plays outside of the tackles and he has marginal change of direction overall. His average length makes him miss out on or slip off of some tackle opportunities.

At Florida State, he is able to push the right guard backwards but doesn’t disengage quick enough to make the tackle.

At Virginia Tech, he looks to try a push/pull on the center but that doesn’t work and he is unable to counter or disengage.

Conclusion

Overall, Hinish has very good snap quickness with active heavy hands. He has the quickness to shoot gaps and be disruptive in a one gap system and the play strength to hold his ground or stack and shed blockers in a two gap system. His motor is always running and fights on every play whether it’s trying to get the quarterback or split a double team block.

Areas to improve include, keeping his sights on the ball and shedding blocks quicker against the run and pass. Against the pass continuing to improve his pass rush plan including working on counters may give him more time on the field. With his quickness adding a spin move could be beneficial.

Hinish was not happy that he wasn’t invited to the Combine and that is a good chip to have on his shoulder. Google his name and you won’t find a lot of draft profiles on this guy showing the lack of attention he is receiving. I went in knowing little about him but came away impressed. His snap quickness alone should garner him attention. I’m willing to bet the NFL views him higher and he will be drafted.

The Steelers defensive line room is pretty full so they may not use a draft pick on the position but Hinish would be a good fit. He is the type of disrupter they like in the middle of the defense and compares similarly to the guy they picked up last year in Montravius Adams. Hinish could fight for rotational spot inside as a two down nose tackle and at worse be a practice squad player initially.

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 End of Roster/ Practice Squad (6th/7th Round)

Games Watched: 2021: At Florida State, At Virginia Tech, Vs USC, Vs North Carolina