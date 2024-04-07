2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Rhode Island OT Lorenzo Thompson

2024 NFL Draft

Lorenzo Thompson Rhode Island

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Rhode Island OT Lorenzo Thompson.

#78 LORENZO THOMPSON/OT RHODE ISLAND – 6053, 293 POUNDS (R-SENIOR 6TH YEAR)

Hula Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Lorenzo Thompson 6053*/293* 9 5/8* 32 6/8* 79 3/8*
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

*Hula Bowl Measurements

THE GOOD

– Quick first step off the line of scrimmage
– Solid vertical and 45 sets in pass protection, gets good depth
– Uses his length well to land early punch
– Good latch strength
– Competitively tough, plays to the whistle and looks for extra work
– Quick feet to mirror and change direction

THE BAD

– A little light for tackle at the NFL level
– Arm length suggests a need to move inside to guard
– Plays with high pad level
– Feet get too narrow at times, limiting balance, play strength and change of direction
– Stops his feet when initiating contact run blocking
– Ends up on the ground a little too much
– Anchor falls apart when a defender gets to his chest in a bull rush

BIO

– Originally a three-star prospect out of Cicero North HS in Syracuse, N.Y.
– Spent all six seasons at Rhode Island
– Received his first start in 2019 as a redshirt freshman
– 35 total starts in college at left tackle
– Academic Honor Roll 2018
– Team captain in 2023
– Phil Steele third-team FCS All-American in 2023
– Invited to Patriots’ local prospects pro day

TAPE BREAKDOWN

One thing that Lorenzo Thompson does very well is use his length to his advantage. He is great at placing and timing his initial punch to knock edge rushers off their path. He also has great strength in his grip to stay latched onto defenders and neutralize the rush.

He pairs that punch placement and timing with a solid first step off the line of scrimmage and quick feet in his vertical and 45-degree pass sets. He has the quickness to cut off speed rushes outside.

He is a little rougher around the edges when moving forward as a run blocker. He will stop his feet at times or get too narrow with his base. He also gets caught leaning too far out in front of his base, which leads to balance issues and limits his play strength at times.

At 293 pounds, he is going to struggle against power at the NFL level. If his punch doesn’t land in time and he gives up his chest then he is often put on skates and gives up a lot of ground quickly.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Lorenzo Thompson has NFL height at 6053, but he is slightly underweight and lacks ideal arm length to be a tackle at the next level. That being said, his fundamentals as a pass-protecting tackle are good, and he has great instincts on using his punch and latching onto defenders. He can cover a lot of ground in his pass sets and does a great job against speed rushers in general. He is a little less polished moving forward, often playing with narrow feet and leaning too far out in front of his center of gravity. He didn’t play against great competition at Rhode Island and would need time to grow into his frame and develop his skills as a run blocker to have a shot at making a 53-man roster.

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – Undrafted Free Agent (PFA)
Games Watched: at Pitt (2022), at Albany (2021), at Penn State (2023), vs Richmond (2023)

