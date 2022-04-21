2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Who Else Do You Want To See Us Profile?

We are winding down to the end of the 2022 draft season. One week and one day from tomorrow will kick off Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft, putting to bed our speculation and giving us actual answers to talk about.

We’re speeding towards the finish line with roughly 200 draft profiles completed by next week. With a little bit of time left, I wanted to turn the question to you die-hards: who else should we profile?

I’ll include the table below of the players we’ve checked out so far. And we have several more in the hopper posting in the next couple days. For example, I am currently working on SE Louisiana QB Cole Kelley, Florida A&M Markquese Bell, and Penn State LB Ellis Brooks. Those will be posted in the next couple of days. The rest of the crew also have players they’re working on too, like Cal safety Elijah Hicks, Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, and Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis.

But if you have any last-minute prospects you hope to see profiled, let us know in the comments below. I can’t promise we’ll get to all of them but we should be able to get to at least one or two user suggestions. So if you have a super sleeper we should be looking at, let us know. Though the smaller the school, the more difficult it might be finding enough tape of that prospect.

Still, we’re all ears. So let us know who we should check out in the comments section below.