NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Who Else Do You Want To See Us Profile?

Posted on

We are winding down to the end of the 2022 draft season. One week and one day from tomorrow will kick off Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft, putting to bed our speculation and giving us actual answers to talk about.

We’re speeding towards the finish line with roughly 200 draft profiles completed by next week. With a little bit of time left, I wanted to turn the question to you die-hards: who else should we profile?

I’ll include the table below of the players we’ve checked out so far. And we have several more in the hopper posting in the next couple days. For example, I am currently working on SE Louisiana QB Cole Kelley, Florida A&M Markquese Bell, and Penn State LB Ellis Brooks. Those will be posted in the next couple of days. The rest of the crew also have players they’re working on too, like Cal safety Elijah Hicks, Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert, and Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis.

Previous 2022 NFL Draft Player Profiles
QB Sam Howell OL Kenyon Green LB Chad Muma C Tyler Linderbaum
OT Trevor Penning QB Malik Willis WR Treylon Burks QB Kenny Pickett
WR Romeo Doubs DL Phidarian Mathis LB Damone Clark QB Desmond Ridder
OT Daniel Faalele LB Devin Lloyd OG Zion Johnson LB Nate Landman
DL Devonte Wyatt WR Charleston Lambo OL Luke Fortner QB Matt Corral
WR Jalen Tolbert DL Eyioma Uwazurike OT Charles Cross DL Travis Jones
WR Dontario Drummond CB Roger McCreary QB Carson Strong DB Jalen Pitre
CB Ahmad Gardner LB Christian Harris CB Kalon Barnes LB Aaron Hansford
OG Ed Ingram OL Cade Mays DL Matthew Butler TE Charlie Kolar
WR Alec Pierce  DL Perrion Winfrey CB Coby Bryant OT Ikem Ekwonu
LB Leo Chenal WR John Metchie III LB JoJo Domann OT Abraham Lucas
WR Skyy Moore OT Rasheed Walker DB Daxton Hill CB Kaiir Elam
RB Leddie Brown WR Jahan Dotson RB Dameon Pierce S Kyle Hamilton
WR Garrett Wilson OT Tyler Smith WR George Pickens LB Troy Anderson
OL Darian Kinnard OL Tyrese Robinson S Jaquan Brisker WR David Bell
DL John Ridgeway LB Malcolm Rodriguez WR Chris Olave CB Kyler Gordon
EDGE Myjai Sanders WR Christian Watson LB Channing Tindall DL DeMarvin Leal
CB Joshua Williams OL Jamaree Sayler DL Thomas Booker RB Jashaun Corbin
S Lewis Cine WR Danny Gray DB Verone McKinley III iOL Chasen Hines
EDGE Nik Bonitto OT Bamidele Olaseni CB Andrew Booth Jr. CB Alontae Taylor
DB Cam Taylor-Britt CB Derek Stingley Jr. OT Max Mitchell NT Jordan Davis
WR Justyn Ross ATH Wan’Dale Robinson CB Dallis Flowers WR Velus Jones
S Nick Cross DL Zach Carter LB Josh Ross RB Hassan Haskins
CB Cobie Durant CB Tariq Woolen H-Back Connor Heyward S Bryan Cook
WR Bo Melton EDGE Travon Walker S Tycen Anderson WR Emeka Emezie
DT Jayden Peevy C Alec Lindstrom WR Drake London EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE Sam Williams WR Jalen Nailor DL Logan Hall RB Mataeo Durant
TE Ko Kieft WR Tyquan Thornton S Scott Nelson S Leon O’Neal
OT Jean Delance EDGE James Houston IV S Smoke Monday CB Zyon McCollum
WR Kevin Austin Jr. iOL Brock Hoffman WR Isaiah Weston WR Jameson Williams
OT Bernhard Raimann CB Martin Emerson Jr. WR Calvin Austin RB Pierre Strong
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere WR Jaquarii Roberson OL Zach Tom LB Jeremiah Moon
CB Jack Jones FB Zander Horvath OL Spencer Burford RB Tyler Goodson
CB Josh Jobe RB Ty Chandler S Yusuf Corker EDGE Luiji Vilain
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare OG Thayer Munford DT Eric Johnson EDGE DeAngelo Malone
CB Mario Goodrich WR Josh Johnson LB/EDGE Jesse Luketa S Joey Blount
EDGE Josh Pascal EDGE Jeffery Gunter LB Brandon Smith S Nolan Turner
EDGE David Ojabo WR Braylon Sanders RB Sincere McCormick CB Jayln Armour-Davis
EDGE Ali Fayad LB Terrel Bernard EDGE Boye Mafe RB Ty Davis-Price
LB Brian Asamoah RB Isaih Pacheco CB Tariq Castro-Fields RB Jerome Ford
RB Tyler Allgeier EDGE Amare Barno RB Kryen Williams RB Zamir White
RB Kennedy Brooks CB Cordale Flott CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart QB Chris Oladkoun
WR Deven Thompkins CB Damarri Mathis RB James Cook EDGE Dominque Robinson
C Cam Jurgens OT Ben Petrula LB James Skalski LB Mark Robinson
RB Tyler Badie WR Samori Toure iDL Kurt Hinish NT Neil Farrell Jr.
WR Khalil Shakir OL Sean Rhyan OL Andrew Stueber TE Chase Allen
WR Jerreth Sterns OL Luke Goedeke S Isaiah Pola-Mao WR Tyler Fryfogle

 

But if you have any last-minute prospects you hope to see profiled, let us know in the comments below. I can’t promise we’ll get to all of them but we should be able to get to at least one or two user suggestions. So if you have a super sleeper we should be looking at, let us know. Though the smaller the school, the more difficult it might be finding enough tape of that prospect.

Still, we’re all ears. So let us know who we should check out in the comments section below.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!